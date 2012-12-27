Dec 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 26, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apollo Construction Equipments Ltd Non-FB Limit CRISIL A1 # 5 Apollo Earthmovers Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 @ 4 Apollo Earthmovers Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A1 @ 95 Apollo Earthmovers Ltd BG CRISIL A1 @ 1 Ashish Timber Depot LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Bank of Maharashtra CDs CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed Bhavya Cements Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 60 Assigned *One-way interchangeability from CC to LC to the Extent of Rs. 40.00 Million Bhavya Cements Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 35 Assigned Bhavya Cements Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Assigned Bhupendra Steels Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 30 - Bhupendra Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 70 - Bhupendra Steels Pvt Ltd Pre-shipment Fac CRISIL A3 20 - BLA Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Blessings Resorts Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned BSL Castings Pvt Ltd Post-shipment Credit@ CRISIL A3 70 - @ includes sub limit of Rs.30 Million for letter of credit/bank guarantee/ Bill Discounting. Century Extrusions Ltd BG CRISIL A3 35 Reaffirmed Century Extrusions Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed Corporation Bank CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 200000 Reaffirmed Creative Tours and Travels (India) Pvt BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Ltd D. Ratna Exports Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4 50 Assigned D. Ratna Exports Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 150 Assigned Fac Fine Organics Export Packing Credit CRISIL A3 125 - Fine Organics Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A3 100 - Fine Organics LOC CRISIL A3 20 - Fine Organics Standby Line of CRISIL A3 51 - Credit* *For Foreign Bill Purchase First Winner Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 First Winner Lifestyle Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Gautam Industrial Corporation LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Gautam Industrial Corporation BG CRISIL A4 23 Assigned Gitansh Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 @ 75 Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A1 @ 60 HDFC Securities Ltd BGs CRISIL A1+ 1.4 Reaffirmed HDFC Securities Ltd Proposed BGs CRISIL A1+ 0.85 Reaffirmed Highway Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Air Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Hi-Tech Air Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Investment & Precision Castings Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Investment & Precision Castings Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 J M Mhatre Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 150 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Jagmohan Motors Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed J-Marks Lifestyles Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Fac K.P. Textiles (Coimbatore) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 14.4 Suspended K.P. Textiles (Coimbatore) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Suspended Kashvi Power & Steel Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Kashvi Power & Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Fac Kay Jay Forgings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1.6 Reaffirmed Kay Jay Forgings Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 35 Reaffirmed Kay Jay Forgings Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2 28 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with bank guarantee Laxmi Dia Jewel Pvt Ltd Gold Loan CRISIL A3 97.5 Reaffirmed Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10200 Reaffirmed Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1 16630 Reaffirmed LGW Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed LGW Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Maco Corporation (India) Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed *Rs.100 million Bank guarantee interchangeable with Letter of credit Maco Corporation (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Mittal Polypacks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Mittal Polypacks Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Mittal Technopack Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Mittal Technopack Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed MKU Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 238 Reaffirmed MKU Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 270 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with Buyers Credit. MKU Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed MTAR Technologies Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ MTAR Technologies Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A3+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ MTAR Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ MTAR Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 850 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Neutec Healthcare Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 48 Assigned Neutec Healthcare Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Nirma Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A1+ 2312.5 Reaffirmed Nirma Ltd Proposed LOC and BG CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Nirma Ltd ST Debt (including CP)CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Nova Publications BG CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Pal Trading Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 29.9 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 P N International LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Assigned P N International Export packing credit CRISIL A3+ 50 Assigned P N International Bill purchase - CRISIL A3+ 15 Assigned discounting Fac Parerhat Steel Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Positive Packaging Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Positive Packaging Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Raghav Industries Ltd BG CRISIL D 7 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Rajamahal Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Rajamahal Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Rajamahal Enterprises Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 450 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Rajasthan Gum Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A2+ 1250* Upgraded from CRISIL A2 **Includes sublimit of Rs.550 million for packing credit; out of the total Rs.1250 million, Rs.850 million (Rs.400 million sub-limit) are of Rajasthan Gum Pvt Ltd (RGPL) and Rs.400 million (Rs.150 million sublimit) are of Raj Polymers & Chemicals (a unit of RGPL) Ramshyam Textile Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Rathi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Rathi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Rikosh Fashions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 RSPL Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A1+ 2080 Reaffirmed RSPL Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Shree Hari Om Foods BG CRISIL A4 0.1 Reaffirmed Shree Jaya Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Fac Shree Laxmi Infosolutions & Jewellery Export Packing Credit CRISIL A3 166 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Laxmi Infosolutions & Jewellery Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Laxmi Infosolutions & Jewellery Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A3 64 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Laxmi Infosolutions & Jewellery Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac SNY Autotech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 4 Assigned SNY Autotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Sri Venkataramana Engineering BG* CRISIL A4+ 58 Suspended *Includes proposed amount of Rs.4.3 millions Steel and Metal Tubes (India) Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Fac Steel and Metal Tubes (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Solitaire Texfab & Traders Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Starwood Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Tekno Steels and Forgings Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Times Ferro Alloys Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 18 Assigned Times Ferro Alloys Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Times Ferro Alloys Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Tirupati Iron Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned Fac Tirupati Iron Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Tirupati Iron Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Topack Fittings Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 350 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Topack Fittings Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Transpole Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed UCO Bank CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 350000 Reaffirmed Veer Overseas Ltd Export Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 200 Downgraded -Discounting from CRISIL A4+ Veer Overseas Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 900 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Vinoth Feeds & Poultry Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Zircon Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 200 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aeroflex Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 300 Suspended Aeroflex Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 200 Suspended Anand Triplex Board Ltd CC CRISIL B- 240 Assigned Anand Triplex Board Ltd TL CRISIL B- 330 Assigned Apollo Construction Equipments Ltd CC CRISIL A # 65 Apollo Construction Equipments Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A # 180 Apollo Earthmovers Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+@ 152.5 Apollo Earthmovers Ltd CC CRISIL A+@ 47.5 Ashish Timber Depot CC CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Assab Sripad Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB 117.5 Reaffirmed Assab Sripad Steels Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Assab Sripad Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 47.5 Reaffirmed Fac Bank of Maharashtra Perpetual Bonds CRISIL AA 3500 Reaffirmed Bank of Maharashtra Tier I Perpetual CRISIL AA 2950 Reaffirmed Bonds Bank of Maharashtra Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA 12500 Reaffirmed Bank of Maharashtra Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Bank of Maharashtra Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 9550 Reaffirmed Bhagwat Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Bhavya Cements Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1502.1 Assigned Bhavya Cements Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 587.9 Assigned Fac Bhavya Cements Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 600 Assigned Bhupendra Steels Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB- 120 - ^ includes a sub limit of Rs.20 Million for Pre shipment in Foreign Currency. Bhupendra Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 40 - Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Birla Sun Life CRISIL AAA - Reaffirmed Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Fund -Series 9 BLA Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned BLA Udyog Pvt Ltd Stand by Line of CRISIL B 6 Assigned Credit Blessings Resorts Pvt Ltd TL * CRISIL B- 290 Assigned *Sub Limit of Rs.80.0 million Of Foreign Letter of Credit BSL Castings Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 170 - * Fully interchangeable with WCDL and pre-shipment limit in foreign currency includes a sub limit of Rs.30 million for Letter of Credit. BSL Castings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 140 - Century Extrusions Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed Century Extrusions Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 1.7 Reaffirmed Fac Century Extrusions Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 90.3 Reaffirmed Corona Remedies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 270 Assigned Suspension Revoked Corona Remedies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned Suspension Revoked Corporation Bank Tier I Perpetual BondsCRISIL AAA 4000 Assigned Corporation Bank Tier I Perpetual BondsCRISIL AAA 4375 Reaffirmed Corporation Bank Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 14000 Reaffirmed Corporation Bank Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed Corporation Bank FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed Creative Tours and Travels (India) Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Ltd Field Motor Ltd CC CRISIL BB 135 Reaffirmed Field Motor Ltd TL CRISIL BB 38 Reaffirmed First Winner Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ First Winner Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 104 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ First Winner Lifestyle Ltd CC CRISIL D 153.1 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ First Winner Lifestyle Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL D 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ First Winner Lifestyle Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 241.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Gautam Industrial Corporation TL CRISIL B 4.5 Assigned Gautam Industrial Corporation CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Gitansh Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 22 Assigned Gitansh Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Global Health Pvt Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL A 5000 Upgraded from CRISIL A- *Rs.1100 million interchangeable with letter of credit/buyers credit Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A+ @ 250 Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A+ @ 50 Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL A+ @ 415 HDFC Securities Ltd LT Bk Fac* CRISIL AAA 0.15 Reaffirmed * Overdraft Facility HDFC Securities Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AAA 0.6 Reaffirmed Fac Highway Industries Ltd TL# CRISIL AA- 760 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with buyers credit to an extent of Rs. 100 Million and letter of credit (capital expenditure) to an extent of Rs.100 Million Highway Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Working capital demand loan/Short term loan and sales invoice financing to an extent of Rs.150 Million, Export packing credit/Packing credit in foreign currency to an extent of Rs.50 Million and Foreign bill discounting/Foreign bill purchase to an extent of Rs.100 Million and letter of credit to an extent of Rs.50 Million and bank guarantee to an extent of Rs.10 Million Hi-Tech Air Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1.7 Assigned Hi-Tech Air Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Assigned IDFC MF IDFC Capital CRISIL AAA - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented (SO) Fund Series I IDFC MF IDFC Capital CRISIL AAA - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented (SO) Fund Series II IDFC MF IDFC Capital CRISIL AAA - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented (SO) Fund Series III Indiabulls Mutual Fund Indiabulls Gilt Fund CRISIL - Assigned AAAmfs Investment & Precision Castings Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 240 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Investment & Precision Castings Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 141.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ J M Mhatre Infra Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL C 60 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Jagmohan Motors Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Jagmohan Motors Ltd Proposed Long- Term CRISIL BB+ 54.1 Reaffirmed Bk Loan Fac Jahangir Biri Factory Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 125 Reaffirmed Jahangir Biri Factory Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Fac Janardhan Plyboard Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 17.6 Assigned Janardhan Plyboard Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Assigned Janardhan Plyboard Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 3.9 Assigned Fac J-Marks Lifestyles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20 Assigned J-Marks Lifestyles Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 260 Assigned * Includes the sublimit for Packing Credit Rs.40.0 Million., Import Bill LC/Non-LC Rs.40.0 Million. & BG Rs.1.5 Million K.K.Protiens Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed K.P. Textiles (Coimbatore) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Suspended K.P. Textiles (Coimbatore) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 344.4 Suspended K.P. Textiles (Coimbatore) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 59.4 Suspended Fac Kay Jay Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 430 Reaffirmed Kay Jay Forgings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 208.1 Reaffirmed Kay Jay Forgings Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- Term CRISIL BBB+ 10.1 Reaffirmed Bk Loan Fac Laxmi Dia Jewel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 122.5 Reaffirmed Laxmi Dia Jewel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 580 Reaffirmed Fac Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL A+ 977 Reaffirmed Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL A+ 300 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with bank Guarantee. Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A+ 1514 Reaffirmed *This facility is a bank guarantee of Rs.1.51 billion and is interchangeable with the following facilities subject to fund-based facility sub-limits of Rs.0.3 billion: 1) Financial Guarantee/standby Letter of Credit of Rs.0.27 billion 2)Short term Loan of Rs.0.20 billion 3) Overdraft of Rs.0.30 billion Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL A+ 3109 Reaffirmed **This facility is a bank guarantee of Rs.3.10 billion and is interchangeable with the following facilities subject to fund-based facility sub-limits of Rs.0.3 billion: 1) Short term Loan of Rs.0.20 billion 2) Overdraft of Rs.0.30 billion Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd BG*** CRISIL A+ 1100 Reaffirmed ***This is a working capital facility, which is interchangeable with the following facilities subject to sub limits of 1) Bank guarantee of Rs.1.10 billion 2) Guarantee-open ended of Rs.0.65 billion 3) Working capital loan of Rs.1.10 billion with an overdraft sublimit of Rs.0.05 billion 4) Import documentary credit of Rs.1.10 billion 5) Import deferred payment credit & Buyers Credit of Rs.1.10 billion. Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 920 Reaffirmed Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac^ CRISIL A+ 250 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with non-fund based facilities. LGW Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B- 285 Reaffirmed LGW Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL B- 135 Reaffirmed Magicrete Building Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Magicrete Building Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 190 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loan CRISIL A+ 8000 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 1150 Reaffirmed Fac Manappuram Finance Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 150 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 700 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL A+ 3000 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL A+ 5000 Reaffirmed Manjeet Plastic Industries TL CRISIL D 31.5 Assigned Manjeet Plastic Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 4.5 Assigned Fac Manjeet Plastic Industries CC CRISIL D 14 Assigned Manjeet Plastic Industries LOC CRISIL D 5 Assigned Mercury Travels Ltd BG* CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with cash credit Mercury Travels Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 125 Reaffirmed Mittal Polypacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Mittal Polypacks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 1 Reaffirmed Fac Mittal Polypacks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 39 Reaffirmed Mittal Technopack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed Mittal Technopack Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 4.2 Reaffirmed Fac Mittal Technopack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 27.9 Reaffirmed MKU Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB MKU Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 140 Upgraded from CRISIL BB MTAR Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A- MTAR Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 180 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Neutec Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 32 Assigned Fac Neutec Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Nirma Ltd CC CRISIL AA 7500 Reaffirmed Nirma Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL AA 187.5 Reaffirmed Nirma Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA 2500 Reaffirmed Nirma Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA 4000 Reaffirmed Fac Nirma Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 300 Assigned Nirma Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 1500 Reaffirmed Nova Publications CC CRISIL BBB- 265 Reaffirmed Nova Publications TL CRISIL BBB- 58.5 Reaffirmed Nova Publications Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 74.5 Reaffirmed Fac One Up Motors India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Suspension Revoked One Up Motors India Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding Fac CRISIL B- 90 Assigned Suspension Revoked One Up Motors India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL B- 15 Assigned Suspension Revoked One Up Motors India Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 12 Assigned Suspension Revoked P & R Engineering Services Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL D 340 Suspended * Includes Rs.110.0 Million proposed term loan P & R Gogripur Hydro Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 150 Suspended P N International CC CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned Pal Trading Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Parasmani Gems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Parerhat Steel Ltd CC CRISIL D 320 Downgraded from CRISIL B Parerhat Steel Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 18.9 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B Parerhat Steel Ltd TL CRISIL D 6.1 Downgraded from CRISIL B Positive Packaging Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 450 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ * Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit for upto Rs 180 Million; Interchangeable with Export Bill Discounting for upto Rs 150 Million. Positive Packaging Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- 650 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Positive Packaging Industries Ltd External Commercial CRISIL A- 491 Upgraded Borrowings from CRISIL BBB+ Positive Packaging Industries Ltd LOC** CRISIL A- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ **Fully Interchangeable with fund-based limits. Positive Packaging Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 604 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Raghav Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 202.5* Downgraded from CRISIL B+ *Includes a Sub-limit for Export Packing Credit and Foreign bill discounting of Rs.10 Million and Rs.20 Million respectively. Raghav Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 274.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Rajamahal Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Rajit Paints Ltd CC CRISIL D 450 - Rajit Paints Ltd LOC CRISIL D 92.5 - Rajit Paints Ltd TL CRISIL D 82.9 - Rajit Paints Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 26.6 - Fac Rajit Paints Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL D 20 - Ramshyam Textile Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Ramshyam Textile Industries Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Ramshyam Textile Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 59.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Ramshyam Textile Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 306.2 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ Rathi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Rathi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 4.1 Reaffirmed Fac Rathi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 13.9 Reaffirmed Rikosh Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL C Rikosh Fashions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 168.5 Downgraded from CRISIL C RSPL Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 2140 Reaffirmed RSPL Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 400 Reaffirmed Fac RSPL Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Sahuwala Aluminiums Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 35.1 Assigned Sahuwala Aluminiums Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 60 Assigned *Includes Letter of Credit sub-limit of Rs.7.50Miliion Sahuwala Aluminiums Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 4.9 Assigned Fac Sanghamithra Rural Financial Services CC CRISIL BB 560 Suspended Sanghamithra Rural Financial Services LT Loan CRISIL BB 220 Suspended Sanghamithra Rural Financial Services Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Fac Sav Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 280 Reaffirmed Shree Hari Om Foods CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Shree Hari Om Foods Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 4.8 Reaffirmed Fac Shree Hari Om Foods TL CRISIL B 8.5 Reaffirmed Shree Jaya Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Siddhi Property Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 130 Assigned Silver Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Suspended SNY Autotech Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 60 Assigned SNY Autotech Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 10 Assigned SNY Autotech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 12.5 Assigned SNY Autotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Solitaire Texfab & Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sri Venkataramana Engineering CC CRISIL BB+ 6 Suspended Sri Venkataramana Engineering Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 6 Suspended Sri Venkatesa Processors Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 32.5 Suspended Sri Venkatesa Processors Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 27.5 Suspended SRK Infracon (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 240 Suspended Starwood Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 110 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Steel and Metal Tubes (India) Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Flexible CRISIL - Reaffirmed Fund - ST Plan AAAmfs Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Money Fund CRISIL - Reaffirmed AAAmfs Tekno Steels and Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Tekno Steels and Forgings Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 257.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Times Ferro Alloys Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 139.3 Assigned Times Ferro Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Tirupati Iron Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 270 Assigned Fac Tirupati Iron Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Todi Hosiery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 280 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Topack Fittings Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 320 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Topack Fittings Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 67.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Topack Fittings Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 350 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB- Transpole Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 700 Reaffirmed Transpole Logistics Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB 600 Reaffirmed UCO Bank Tier I Perpetual BondsCRISIL AA 6350 Reaffirmed UCO Bank Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA 17950 Reaffirmed UCO Bank Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 10000 Assigned UCO Bank Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 17750 Reaffirmed UTI MF UTI-Money Market Fund CRISIL - Reaffirmed AAAmfs Veer Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Veer Overseas Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Vinoth Feeds & Poultry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 9.5 Assigned Fac Vinoth Feeds & Poultry Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 74 Assigned Vinoth Feeds & Poultry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 44 Assigned Vrundavan Ginning & Oil Mill CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Yarlagadda Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit*CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned * Foreign bill discounting limit of Rs120 million and cash credit limit of Rs.20 million being sub-limit to the EPC facility Yarlagadda Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 160 Assigned Fac Zircon Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 22 Suspended Zircon Exports Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 26 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)