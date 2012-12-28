Dec 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 27, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Deep Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2 400 - DLF Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 17.64 Reaffirmed DLF Ltd BGs CRISIL A2+ 6.77 Reaffirmed DLF Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 12.29 Reaffirmed DLF Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A2+ 30000 Reaffirmed East Coast Engineering Company BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Evergreen Publications (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed G.M. Exports BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended G.M. Exports LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Goel Sons LOC CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Gopinath Chem-Tech Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Gopinath Chem-Tech Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Gopinath Chem-Tech Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Healthcaps India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 36 Reaffirmed ISS SDB Security Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Jindal Aluminium Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 300 - Kusters Calico Machinery Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Logix Microsystems Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Logix Microsystems Ltd LOC CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Logix Microsystems Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 110 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Leo Duct Engineers and Consultants Ltd BG CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed Mahamaruti Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 57.5 Suspended New Diamond Fabtrends Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned New Diamond Fabtrends Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned New Diamond Fabtrends Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.4 Assigned Nitai Chandra Saha Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 0.2 Assigned Fac Nitai Chandra Saha BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Pee Aar International Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 70 Suspended Pee Aar International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Suspended PES Installations Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Precision Camshafts Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 165 - Precision Camshafts Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 470* - *Rs.350 Million interchangeable with Foreign Bill Purchase /Foreign Currency Bill Discounting Rupal Plastics Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Rupal Plastics Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 37.5 Assigned *Includes the sublimit for Buyers Credit of Rs.37.50 Million Rupal Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned S. Kadirvel BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Sahney Commutators Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 70 Reaffirmed Sai Manasa Spintex (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2 - Salicylates and Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Suspended Salicylates and Chemicals Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Purchase-Discounting Fac Salicylates and Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Shah Coal Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 725 Reaffirmed Shah Coal Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 750 Reaffirmed Fac Shah Foils Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Assigned Shiva Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Shiva Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Shree Krishna Steels LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Shreejee Jewellers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Skyline Foundations and Structures Pvt Developer Rating DA2 - Upgraded Ltd from DA3+ Star Circlips & Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Star Circlips & Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Supreme Electrocast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Surin Automotive Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting** CRISIL A2 170 Reaffirmed **Includes sublimit for packing credit, letter of credit, and bank guarantee Surin Automotive Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed Surin Automotive Pvt Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 407.5 - Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1 1683.5 - ^ Interchangeable completely with buyers credit and also interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.600 million Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd Purchase Bill CRISIL A1 800 - Discounting LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anjani Cotgin CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Anjani Cotgin TL CRISIL B 6 Assigned Anupam Synthetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 3.5 Assigned Anupam Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Anupam Synthetics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 81.5 Assigned Fac Canopy Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk loan CRISIL B 500 Assigned Fac Deep Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 - Deep Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1242.8 - Deep Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 217.2 - Fac DLF Ltd TL CRISIL A 115.33 Reaffirmed DLF Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 4.04 Reaffirmed DLF Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 1.23 Reaffirmed Fac DLF Ltd NCDs CRISIL A 50000 Reaffirmed East Coast Engineering Company CC CRISIL BB 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Evergreen Publications (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 364.5 Reaffirmed Evergreen Publications (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 71.8 Reaffirmed Fac Evergreen Publications (India) Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 45.6 Reaffirmed G.M. Exports CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended Goel Sons CC CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Gopinath Chem-Tech Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 27.6 Reaffirmed Gopinath Chem-Tech Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Gopinath Chem-Tech Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 2.4 Reaffirmed Fac Healthcaps India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Healthcaps India Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 49 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Image Health Care Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 104.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Image Health Care Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Image Health Care Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Image Health Care Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL D 25 - ISS SDB Security Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Jindal Aluminium Ltd LT Bk Fac* CRISIL AA- 2128.8 - * Equivalent to USD40 million of External Commercial Borrowings Jindal Aluminium Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL AA- 1000 - Jindal Aluminium Ltd CC# CRISIL AA- 630 - #Interchangeable with Buyers credit and Packing credit in foreign currency up to Rs.200 million K K P Weaving and Processing Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 109 Reaffirmed K K P Weaving and Processing Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 73 Reaffirmed Krishna Sai Educational Society CC CRISIL B 2 - Krishna Sai Educational Society Rupee TL CRISIL B 68 - Krishna Sai Educational Society TL CRISIL B 34 - Krishna Sai Educational Society Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 6 - Fac Kusters Calico Machinery Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB *Sublimit of Rs.80 million for Export Packing Credit Leo Duct Engineers and Consultants Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 220 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Logix Microsystems Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Logix Microsystems Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Mahamaruti Logistics Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan - 25 Suspended Mahamaruti Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Suspended Mahamaruti Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 6.1 Suspended Mahamaruti Logistics Pvt Ltd SME Care Loan CRISIL BB+ 6.4 Suspended Medica Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 460 Suspended Mehrab Logistics and Aviation Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Outlook Revised from 'Stable and Rating Reaffirmed Mehrab Logistics and Aviation Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 280 Outlook Revised from 'Stable and Rating Reaffirmed New Diamond Fabtrends Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 21.6 Assigned New Diamond Fabtrends Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 38 Assigned Nitai Chandra Saha CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned Pee Aar International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Pee Aar International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 8.3 Suspended PES Installations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Precision Camshafts Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 33.5 - Precision Camshafts Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL BBB- 1079.2 - Precision Camshafts Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 170 - PVS Automotive Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed PVS Automotive Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed PVS Automotive Company Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding Fac CRISIL B+ 78.9 Reaffirmed Ramkrupa Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 99.9 Suspended Rupal Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned S. Kadirvel WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 40 Assigned S. Kadirvel Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 55 Assigned Sahney Commutators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 77 Reaffirmed Sahney Commutators Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 53 Reaffirmed Fac Sai Manasa Spintex (India) Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 - Sai Manasa Spintex (India) Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL B- 12 - Sai Manasa Spintex (India) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 176 - Salasar Cotspins Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 142.5 Reaffirmed Salasar Cotspins Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Salicylates and Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Suspended Salicylates and Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 7.6 Suspended Salicylates and Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 104.9 Suspended Fac Sarvottam Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Suspended Sarvottam Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 35 Suspended Shah Coal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Shah Foils Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 79.7 Assigned Shah Foils Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 14.7 Assigned Fac Shah Foils Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Assigned Sharda Electricals CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Shiva Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shiva Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Fac Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shree Balaji Texspin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Shree Krishna Steels CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Suspended Shree Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 5000 Suspended Development Project Shree Saibaba Plasto Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 45 Assigned Shree Saibaba Plasto Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15.5 Assigned Shree Saibaba Plasto Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 9.9 Assigned Fac Shreejee Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed *Working Capital Demand Loan is a 100 % sub-limit upto 45.00 million only. Sri Sapthagiri Foods CC CRISIL B+ 56 Assigned Star Circlips & Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BB 125 Reaffirmed Star Circlips & Engineering Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 16.7 Reaffirmed Fac Star Circlips & Engineering Ltd TL CRISIL BB 75.8 Reaffirmed Subam Papers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 48 Assigned Subam Papers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned *include sublimit of LC to the extent of Rs.65 Million Subam Papers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 9 Assigned Fac Supreme Electrocast Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 155 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Surin Automotive Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 600 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit for bill discounting and packing credit Rs.100.00 million Surin Automotive Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 205.4 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Perpetual Bonds CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed Programme* *The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL Ltd and Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd did not participate in the rating committee meeting and rating process for these instruments Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd NCD* CRISIL AA+ 10000 Assigned *The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL Ltd and Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd did not participate in the rating committee meeting and rating process for these instruments Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 18000 Reaffirmed Tirupati Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned Tirupati Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 35 Assigned Fac Transport Solutions India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 75 Assigned Transport Solutions India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Assigned Transport Solutions India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 75 Assigned UB Ventures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Assigned UB Ventures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 63.7 Assigned Unique Forgings India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Suspended Unique Forgings India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 6.5 Suspended Fac Unique Forgings India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 31.1 Suspended Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 943.5 - * Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.200 million, with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.150 million, with buyers credit to the extent of Rs.150 million, with packing credit to the extent of Rs.200 million, and with working capital demand loan to the extent of Rs.50 million Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 2687.6 - Viceroy Bangalore Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2060 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 