Dec 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 28,29 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aerobok Shoe Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Ambuja Housing and Urban Infrastructure CP Programme CRISIL A3+ 250 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Angelique International Ltd BG CRISIL A1 7050 Reaffirmed Angelique International Ltd Bill CRISIL A1 310 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Fac Angelique International Ltd Bills Receivable CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed Discounting Angelique International Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 1100 Reaffirmed Angelique International Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 70 Reaffirmed Angelique International Ltd CP CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Apollo Gleneagles Hospital Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.10 million Arjun Alloys BG CRISIL A4 9.2 Assigned Astra Microwave Products Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 450 Reaffirmed Astra Microwave Products Ltd BG# CRISIL A1 2760 Reaffirmed # Sublimit of Letter of Credit of Rs.100.0 Million. Astra Microwave Products Ltd CP CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Black Jack India Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned Fac Black Jack India Ltd Foreign Documentary CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Bills Purchase Black Jack India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Calcutta Radio Service Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Calcutta Radio Service Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Calcutta Radio Service Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Caltron Info Trade Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Caltron Info Trade Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Caltron Info Trade Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4+ 12 Suspended Carbon Resources Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Carbon Resources Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Chemical de Enterprises LOC & BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Chorus Agro Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Corporation Bank CDs Programme CRISIL A1+ 200000 Reaffirmed Crystal Quinone Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Durgapur Iron & Steel Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 13.4 Assigned Fibro Plast Corporation LOC CRISIL A4 160 Reaffirmed Freedom Footwear Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 52 Reaffirmed GK Sons Engineering Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Globe Civil Projects Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 280 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Hero Exports Bill Discounting@ CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Hero Exports Export Packing Credit#CRISIL A2 400 Reaffirmed Hero Exports LOC$ CRISIL A2 180 Reaffirmed Hero Exports BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Innovators Facade Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 61.4 Reaffirmed Inox Air Products Ltd LOC ^ CRISIL A1+ 690.5 Assigned ^ Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Inox Air Products Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 250 Assigned Fac Inox Air Products Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 500 Assigned J.B. Syntex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed J.B. Syntex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Jagson Colorchem Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Jagson Colorchem Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Jagson Colorchem Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Jai Krishna Artec-J.V. BG CRISIL A4 103 Assigned Jay Bharat Dyeing and Printing Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7 Assigned Jay Bharat Dyeing and Printing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Krisam Automation Proposed Packing CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Assigned Credit Krisam Automation Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 30.5* Assigned * fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Krisam Automation LOC CRISIL A4+ 15* Assigned * fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Ksheeraabd Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 800 Suspended L&T Shipbuilding Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1 1000 Assigned Fac L&T Shipbuilding Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 1300 Assigned L&T Shipbuilding Ltd BG CRISIL A1 200 Assigned Maheshwari Mining Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 350 Assigned Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 6.85 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services ST Debt Programme* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed Ltd *The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd did not participate in the Rating Committee Meeting and rating process for these instruments MBM Trade-Link Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended MBM Trade-Link Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended MBM Trade-Link Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Mittapalli Agro Enterprises Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Mittapalli Agro Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 70 Suspended MTAR Technologies Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ MTAR Technologies Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ MTAR Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ MTAR Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 850 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ N. Manjunath BG CRISIL A4 18 Assigned Neon Laboratories Ltd LOC & BG$ CRISIL A4+ 50.9 Assigned; Suspension Revoked $ Includes sublimit of Buyers credit of 35.0 Million Nitya Electrical Contractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Opal Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned R. N. Oswal Hosiery Factory LOC CRISIL A4 9 Assigned R.S.Concast Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed R.S.Concast Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 10.5 Reaffirmed R.S.Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 115* Reaffirmed *Includes BG of Rs.5 million Rachit Creation BG CRISIL A4 3.3 Reaffirmed Rose Gems Export Bill CRISIL A4+ 158 Suspended Rediscounting Rose Gems Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended Rose Gems Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 147 Suspended Fac RR Kabel Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ RR Kabel Ltd BG CRISIL A2 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ RR Kabel Ltd CP CRISIL A2+ 250 Withdrawal RTS Power Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A4 411.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ RTS Power Corporation Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 356.6 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ S. K. Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended Saurav Jewellers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed Saurav Jewellers Pvt Ltd Gold Loan CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed Shiv Polymers LOC^ CRISIL A4 85 Assigned ^ Two way interchangeable with Buyers credit Shiva Structures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Shree Arihant Trade Links (India) Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Shubhlaxmi Casting Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Shubhlaxmi Casting Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Assigned Simpolo Vitrified Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 120 Assigned Sumatichand Gouti Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4+ 750 Reaffirmed Sunder Marketing Associates LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Surajmull Gouti BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Surajmull Gouti Cheque Discounting CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Surajmull Gouti Gold Loan CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd(Formerly, BG^ CRISIL A1 1260 Reaffirmed Tata BP Solar India Ltd) ^ Fully interchangeable with letter of credit Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd(Formerly, CP Programme CRISIL A1 60 Reaffirmed Tata BP Solar India Ltd) TeeKnits Foreign Bill Purchase*CRISIL A4 59 Assigned *Bank limits have an overall cap of Rs.44.0Mn in non-peak season and Rs.74.0Mn in peak season. TeeKnits Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 15 Assigned *Bank limits have an overall cap of Rs.44.0Mn in non-peak season and Rs.74.0Mn in peak season. Tej Shoe Tech LOC CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Assigned Tej Shoe Tech Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned Telekonnectors Ltd LOC and BG* CRISIL A4 8 Place on Notice of Withdrawal *100 per cent interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee Union Bank of India CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed United Shippers Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 115 Reaffirmed United Shippers Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 35 Reaffirmed Fac V M Matere Infrastructures (India) Pvt BG CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A4+ Vaigai Leather Corporation Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Vaigai Leather Corporation Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 12.5 Assigned VHM Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended VHM Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended Vijayjyot Seats Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 80 Assigned Vijayjyot Seats Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Assigned Walchandnagar Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 10450 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Walchandnagar Industries Ltd CP CRISIL A1 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Corporation Bank FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services FD Programme* FAAA - Reaffirmed Ltd *The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd did not participate in the Rating Committee Meeting and rating process for these instruments LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aerobok Shoe Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Aerobok Shoe Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Ambuja Housing and Urban Infrastructure CC CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Angelique International Ltd CC CRISIL A 220 Reaffirmed Angelique International Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 1650 Reaffirmed Fac Anjani Re-Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Anjani Re-Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 21.4 Assigned APC Drilling & Construction Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 140 Assigned Apollo Gleneagles Hospital Ltd CC CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed Apollo Gleneagles Hospital Ltd TL CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed Arjun Alloys TL CRISIL B 20 Assigned Arjun Alloys CC CRISIL B 110 Assigned Ashtavinayak Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 110 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Ashtavinayak Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Astra Microwave Products Ltd LOC - - Reaffirmed Astra Microwave Products Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 200 Reaffirmed Astra Microwave Products Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 600 Reaffirmed * Sublimit of Letter of Credit of Rs.42.5 Million Astra Microwave Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk loan CRISIL A+ 150 Reaffirmed Fac Best Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Assigned Best Milk Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Best Milk Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB+ 45 Assigned Bhasin & Company BG CRISIL D 3 Reaffirmed Bhasin & Company LOC CRISIL D 7 Reaffirmed Bhasin & Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Bhasin & Company Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 38.1 Reaffirmed Fac Bhasin & Company TL CRISIL D 11.9 Reaffirmed Bhima Jewels CC CRISIL BBB+ 1620 Reaffirmed Bhima Jewels LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Brijraj Auto Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Calcutta Radio Service Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 69 Suspended Caltron Info Trade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Suspended Carbon Resources Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 117.6 Assigned Carbon Resources Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Assigned Chemical de Enterprises Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Fac Chemical de Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Chorus Agro Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 32.6 Assigned Chorus Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 17.5 Assigned Corporation Bank Tier-I Perpetual BondsCRISIL AAA 4000 Withdrawn Corporation Bank Tier-I Perpetual BondsCRISIL AAA 4375 Reaffirmed Corporation Bank Upper Tier-II Bonds CRISIL AAA 14000 Reaffirmed Corporation Bank Lower Tier-II Bonds CRISIL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed Crystal Quinone Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 110 Assigned Fac Crystal Quinone Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Assigned Durgapur Iron & Steel Company Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 20 Assigned Durgapur Iron & Steel Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Eureka Tiles Ltd BG CRISIL D 8 Suspended Eureka Tiles Ltd CC CRISIL D 72.5 Suspended Eureka Tiles Ltd LOC CRISIL D 4 Suspended Eureka Tiles Ltd TL CRISIL D 124.1 Suspended Fibro Plast Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Freedom Footwear Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Freedom Footwear Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 108 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Ganjam Nagappa and Son Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 425 Reaffirmed Ganjam Nagappa and Son Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed GK Sons Engineering Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned GK Sons Engineering Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 155 Assigned Globe Civil Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB/Negative Govaan Steels Pvt Limtied LT Loan CRISIL D 221.4 Assigned Govaan Steels Pvt Limtied CC CRISIL D 100 Assigned Govaan Steels Pvt Limtied LOC CRISIL D 200 Assigned Goyal Proteins Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 800 Reaffirmed Goyal Proteins Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Goyal Proteins Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 170 Reaffirmed Goyal Vegoils Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 600 Reaffirmed Goyal Vegoils Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Haryana Hatchery CC CRISIL B 15.5 Assigned Haryana Hatchery TL CRISIL B 54.7 Assigned Hero Exports CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Hero Exports Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 470 Reaffirmed Fac Hooghly Alloy & Steels Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 245 Reaffirmed Innovators Facade Systems Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 102.5 Reaffirmed Inox Air Products Ltd CC * CRISIL AA 725.9 Assigned *Interchangeable with Bill Discounting and Working Capital Demand Loan Inox Air Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA 3646.4 Assigned Fac Inox Air Products Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 687.2 Assigned J.B. Syntex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- J.B. Syntex Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 306 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Jagannath Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Jagannath Rice Mills Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Jagson Colorchem Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 18.9 Assigned Jai Jyotawali Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 165 Reaffirmed Jai Jyotawali Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Jai Jyotawali Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 3 Reaffirmed Jai Jyotawali Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 19.5 Reaffirmed Jai Jyotawali Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 12.5 Reaffirmed Fac Jai Krishna Artec-J.V. TL CRISIL B 340 Assigned Jalaram Flexo Laminates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 38.90* Assigned *includes a sublimit for Buyers Credit of Rs.30.00 million Jalaram Flexo Laminates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 40.00# Assigned #includes a one-time sublimit for Letter of credit of Rs.30.00 million Jalaram Flexo Laminates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 13.2 Assigned Jalaram Flexo Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Jalaram Flexo Laminates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 2.9 Assigned Fac Jay Bharat Dyeing and Printing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Jay Bharat Dyeing and Printing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 95.1 Reaffirmed Jay Bharat Dyeing and Printing Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 49.4 Reaffirmed Jyoti Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 105 Assigned Jyoti Processors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 23.7 Assigned Kalika Construction BG CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Kalika Construction CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Kataline Infraproducts Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Kataline Infraproducts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Kataline Infraproducts Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Kataline Infraproducts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 17.5 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ Kiwi Alloys Ltd TL CRISIL B 40 Assigned Kiwi Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Kiwi Alloys Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 17.5 Assigned Fac Krisam Automation Proposed TL CRISIL BB 7.5 Assigned Krisam Automation Proposed Overdraft FacCRISIL BB 9.5 Assigned Krisam Automation Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 28 Assigned Ksheeraabd Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended L&T Shipbuilding Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL A+ 23630 - * Interchangeable with letter of credit L&T Shipbuilding Ltd Proposed Long- Term CRISIL A+ 370 - Bk Loan Fac L&T Shipbuilding Ltd FB Fac CRISIL A+ 3500 - L&T Shipbuilding Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 25310 - (SO) Lingraj Steel & Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 180 Assigned Maa Samaleswari Iron & Steel Company CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Pvt Ltd Maa Samaleswari Iron & Steel Company Export Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Maheshwari Mining Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned ^Includes Sub-Limit of WCDL of Rs.80.00 Million Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services CC CRISIL AA+ 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 84.39 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA+ 19.62 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services NCDs* CRISIL AA+ 5000 Assigned Ltd *The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd did not participate in the Rating Committee Meeting and rating process for these instruments Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services NCDs* CRISIL AA+ 75510 Reaffirmed Ltd *The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd did not participate in the Rating Committee Meeting and rating process for these instruments Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 9500 Reaffirmed Ltd Programme* *The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd did not participate in the Rating Committee Meeting and rating process for these instruments Manthena Satyanarayana Raju Charitable Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Trust Fac Manthena Satyanarayana Raju Charitable TL CRISIL B+ 125 Assigned Trust Mecords India Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended Mecords India Ltd CC CRISIL D 155.2 Suspended Mecords India Ltd LOC CRISIL D 39.8 Suspended Mittapalli Agro Enterprises CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended Mittapalli Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended Model Fuels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Model Fuels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 24 Assigned Mor Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 184.2 Assigned Mor Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Mor Farms Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 5 Assigned Fac Mor Poultries TL CRISIL D 70 Assigned Mor Poultries CC CRISIL D 67 Assigned Mor Poultries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 3 Assigned Fac MTAR Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB/ 250 Downgraded Negative from CRISIL BBB/Negative MTAR Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB/ 180 Downgraded Negative from CRISIL BBB/Negative Mubarak Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Assigned Muthu Gold House CC CRISIL BB 160 Reaffirmed Muthu Gold House Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Muthu Gold House TL CRISIL BB 12 Reaffirmed N. Manjunath LT Loan CRISIL B+ 0.5 Assigned N. Manjunath CC CRISIL B+ 31.5 Assigned Nanibala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned *Represents loans given to farmers and traders Nanibala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Neon Laboratories Ltd CC# CRISIL BB+ 575 Assigned; Suspension Revoked # Includes sublimit of 20.00 Million of EPC and 20.00 Million of EBD Neon Laboratories Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 344.1 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Nitya Electrical Contractors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Nitya Electrical Contractors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Fac Nitya Electrical Contractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Opal Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Assigned Opal Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 45 Assigned Pacific Orient Genesis Associates TL CRISIL D 80 Assigned Patidar Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 170 Reaffirmed Quantam IT Park Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed R. N. Oswal Hosiery Factory CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned R.S.Concast Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed R.S.Concast Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 4.5 Reaffirmed Fac R.S.Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed R.S.Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 45.2 Reaffirmed Fac R.S.Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 9.8 Reaffirmed Rachit Creation CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Rachit Creation Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 1 Reaffirmed Fac Rachit Creation Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 93.2 Reaffirmed Ramji Lal & Sons CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Ramji Lal & Sons Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB 10 Assigned RR Kabel Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 900 Downgraded from CRISIL A- RR Kabel Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 740 Downgraded from CRISIL A- ^ Fungible with packing credit, bill discounting, Working Capital Demand Loan and FCNR RR Kabel Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 340 Downgraded from CRISIL A- * Fungible with packing credit, bill discounting and Working Capital Demand Loan RR Kabel Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A- RR Kabel Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 210 Downgraded from CRISIL A- RTS Power Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 217.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- RTS Power Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 10.5 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB- RTS Power Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 35 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- S.Narendra Export Packing Credit CRISIL BB 93 Reaffirmed S.Narendra Post Shipment Credit CRISIL BB 217 Reaffirmed Samana Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 117.5 Assigned Samana Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 102.5 Assigned SDR Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed SDR Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed SDR Polymers Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting^ CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed ^ Fully interchangeable with packing credit SDR Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 37.5 Reaffirmed SDR Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- Term CRISIL D 37.3 Reaffirmed Bk Loan Fac Shinde and Sons BG CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Shinde and Sons CC CRISIL D 22 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shinde and Sons WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 28 - Shiv Polymers CC* CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned * One way interchangeable with LC Shiva Structures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Shiva Structures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Shree Arihant Trade Links (India) Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Arihant Trade Links (India) Pvt TL CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Arihant Trade Links (India) Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 4 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac Shubhlaxmi Casting Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 36.3 Assigned Shubhlaxmi Casting Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 15 Assigned Fac Shubhlaxmi Casting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Assigned Simpolo Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 150 Assigned Simpolo Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Assigned Sims Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 325 Assigned Sims Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 417.9 Assigned Sistema Shyam TeleServices Ltd NCDs CRISIL B+ 12800 @ Soltex Petro Products Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 130 Assigned *Fully Interchangeable with LC, up to Rs.30Miliion and Rs.9.5 Million respectively Soltex Petro Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 130 Assigned Fac Somnath Ginning Pressing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Sri Jagannath Roller Flour Mills TL CRISIL B 100 Assigned Sri Jagannath Roller Flour Mills Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 120 Assigned Sri Jagannath Roller Flour Mills Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 15 Assigned Fac Sri Lakshmi Ganesh Modern Raw & Boiled CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Rice Mill Sri Venkateswara Ginning and Pressing CC CRISIL B 32.5 Assigned Sri Venkateswara Ginning and Pressing LT Loan CRISIL B 17.5 Assigned SRM Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed SRM Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed SRM Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Suja Shoei Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed Suja Shoei Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Sumatichand Gouti Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 1400* Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with gold on loan/export packing credit/packing credit foreign currency Sumatichand Gouti Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Fac Sunder Marketing Associates CC* CRISIL B 50 Assigned *Includes sub limit of packing credit and foreign bill purchase to the extent of Rs.5.0 million each Surajmull Gouti CC* CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with gold loan facility Surat Glass (I) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Surat Glass (I) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 173.3 Suspended T.J.S. Engineering College TL CRISIL B 90 Assigned Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd(Formerly, CC* CRISIL A 2500 Downgraded Tata BP Solar India Ltd) from CRISIL A+ * Interchangeable with letter of credit/ bank guarantee of up to Rs.800 million Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd(Formerly, NCD Programme CRISIL A 200 Downgraded Tata BP Solar India Ltd) from CRISIL A+ Tej Shoe Tech TL CRISIL BB 7.2 Assigned Tej Shoe Tech Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 34 Assigned Fac Telekonnectors Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Place on Notice of Withdrawal Transworld Hire Purchase India Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL D 100 Suspended Transworld Hire Purchase India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 150 Suspended Fac Trimula G Basmati Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Trimula G Basmati Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Union Bank of India Tier I Perpetual Bond CRISIL AAA 3000 Withdrawn Issue Union Bank of India Lower Tier II Bond CRISIL AAA 8000 Reaffirmed Issue Union Bank of India Upper Tier II Bond CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Issue Union Bank of India Lower Tier II Bond CRISIL AAA 26700 Reaffirmed Issue Union Bank of India Tier I Perpetual Bond CRISIL AAA 10400 Reaffirmed Issue United Shippers Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 150 Reaffirmed USL Coeclerici Logistics Pvt Ltd External Commercial CRISIL A 180 Assigned Borrowings V M Matere Infrastructures (India) Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB- V M Matere Infrastructures (India) Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded Ltd Fac from CRISIL BB- V M Matere Infrastructures (India) Pvt Corporate Loan CRISIL B+ 60 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB- V. S. Multimetal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned V. S. Multimetal Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 48.2 Assigned Vaigai Leather Corporation LT Loan CRISIL B 17.5 Assigned Vesser Engineering Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned VHM Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 510 Suspended * Includes FCNRB of Rs.194 million VHM Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB 46.6 Suspended VHM Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 454.3 Suspended Vijayjyot Seats Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 37.5 Assigned Vijayjyot Seats Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 2.5 Assigned Fac Vijayjyot Seats Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Walchandnagar Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 600 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Packing Credit Walchandnagar Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 595 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)