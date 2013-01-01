Jan 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 31, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AIA Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed AIA Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed AIA Engineering Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Alumayer India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 140 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Anu Tufts International Foreign Demand Bill CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Purchase* *interchangeability of Rs. 5.0 Million from Foreign Demand Bill Purchase to Packing Credit and vice versa Anu Tufts International Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 36.5 Assigned *interchangeability of Rs. 5.0 Million from Foreign Demand Bill Purchase to Packing Credit and vice versa Apex Steel & Technology (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Apollo Micro Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 65 Assigned Apollo Micro Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Apollo Micro Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Ark Industries LOC CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Asian Fabricx Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 40 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Asian Fabricx Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 450 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Avoir Finance and Investments Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 250 Assigned Fac Avoir Finance and Investments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 217 Assigned Bhima Gems (Adoor) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 20 Assigned Bhima Gems (Adoor) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Assigned Gautam Stainless Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Goodwill Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Hatimi Steels LOC CRISIL A4 438.2 Reaffirmed HRS Process Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ HRS Process Systems Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50# Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ # interchangeable with Buyers Credit Facility for Rs.15.00 million IIFL Realty Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 3000 Assigned (Including CP) Infosys Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed Insta Exihibitions Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Khyati Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Khyati Steels BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Lanson Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding Fac CRISIL A4+ 745 Assigned Marks Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Assigned NJK Enterprises Pre Shipment Packing CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Credit NJK Enterprises Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A3 100 Assigned NJK Enterprises BG CRISIL A3 5 Assigned NJK Enterprises LOC CRISIL A3 15 Assigned Nomax Electrical Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 120 Suspended OTS Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned P K P N Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed P K P N Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 85.7 Reaffirmed R.F. Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 73.6 Reaffirmed R.F. Exports Foreign Discounting CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Bill Purchase Raghav Steels Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed under LOC Raghav Steels LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Rateria Laminators Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Royal Classic Mills Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 725 Assigned RR Kabel Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 100 - RR Kabel Ltd BG CRISIL A2 100 - Saranya Garments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.9 Assigned Sesa Goa Ltd ST Debt (Including CP CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed Programme) Siva Engineering Company BG CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sesa Goa Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Sesa Goa Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 2500 Discounting Sesa Goa Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 3070 Sesa Goa Ltd LOC and BG^ CRISIL A1+ 2000 ^Interchangeable with letter of undertaking Sesa Goa Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1+ 5000 Foreign Currency Shambhu Dayal Agro Food Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 6.8 Assigned Sharma Construction Co. Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 16 Assigned Fac Sharma Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Shiraj Timber Traders LOC CRISIL D 145^ Downgraded from CRISIL A4 ^ Includes the sublimit for Letter of Comfort of Rs.145.00 million Shirt Company (India) Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 65 Assigned Credit Shirt Company (India) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 160 Assigned Shirt Company (India) Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Shirt Company (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Shri Hare Krishna Sponge Iron Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Shri Hare Krishna Sponge Iron Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Sri Seetharama Constructions BG CRISIL A4 110 Assigned Usha Chem LOC CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Veer Oil & General Mills Bill CRISIL A4 35 Downgraded Purchase-Discounting from CRISIL Fac A4+ Veer Oil & General Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A4 140 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Virendra & Co LOC CRISIL A4+ 415 - Visakha Machine Spares Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Vivek Steelco Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Vivek Steelco Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Windlass Engineers & Services Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended # Letter of credit and bank guarantee are fully interchangeable Windlass Engineers & Services Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Purchase-Discounting Fac Windlass Engineers & Services Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Windlass Engineers & Services Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Suspended Windlass Engineers & Services Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended * interchangeable with bill discounting facility of Rs.10.0 Million Windlass Engineers & Services Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 17.9 Suspended Fac Yash Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 27 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agri Green Fertilizers and Chemicals TL CRISIL B 18 Assigned Pvt Ltd Agri Green Fertilizers and Chemicals CC CRISIL B 200 Assigned Pvt Ltd Agri Green Fertilizers and Chemicals Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 2 Assigned Pvt Ltd Fac AIA Engineering Ltd CC and WC Demand Loan*CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with usance bill discounting, export packing credit, foreign bills discounting, and letter of credit Alumayer India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Apex Steel & Technology (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed Standby Line CRISIL BB 10 Assigned of Credit Apex Steel & Technology (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Apollo Micro Systems Pvt Ltd SME Credit CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Apollo Micro Systems Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Apollo Micro Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 102.5 Assigned Apollo Micro Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 162 Assigned Apollo Micro Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Apollo Micro Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 23 Assigned Aradhana Distributors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 2.7 Assigned Aradhana Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Aradhana Distributors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 5.2 Assigned Fac Ark Industries CC CRISIL 50 Reaffirmed BB/Stable Ark Industries LT Loan CRISIL 90 Reaffirmed BB/Stable Arvind Cotsyn India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed Arvind Cotsyn India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 12 Reaffirmed Fac Arvind Cotsyn India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 148 Reaffirmed Asian Fabricx Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 224.2 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Asian Fabricx Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 123.1 Assigned; Fac Suspension Revoked Avoir Finance and Investments Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL B 33 Assigned *Includes a sublimit for Cash Credit of Rs.33.0Million Bhima Gems (Adoor) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 215 Assigned Bhima Gems (Adoor) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 30 Assigned Bio Needs Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 14.5 Assigned Fac Bio Needs CC CRISIL D 12.5 Assigned Bio Needs LT Loan CRISIL D 173 Assigned Confederation for Ayurvedic CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Renaissance-Keralam Ltd Confederation for Ayurvedic TL CRISIL BB- 31.4 Assigned Renaissance-Keralam Ltd Des Raj Rajeev Kumar TL CRISIL B+ 29.2 Assigned Des Raj Rajeev Kumar CC CRISIL B+ 160 Assigned Des Raj Rajeev Kumar Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 0.4 Assigned Fac Gautam Stainless Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Gautam Stainless Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 1.6 Reaffirmed Fac Gautam Stainless Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Goodwill Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Goodwill Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Goodwill Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 118.6 Reaffirmed Hatimi Steels CC* CRISIL B 61.8 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with letter of credit facility HRS Process Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45* Downgraded from CRISIL BBB * interchangeable with export packing credit for Rs.3.5 million and export bill discounting Rs.4.5 Million HRS Process Systems Ltd Proposed Long- Term CRISIL BBB- 15 Downgraded Bk Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB HRS Process Systems Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Icon Power Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Icon Power Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL B+ 75* Assigned *LC is interchangeable with BG ICore-E-Services Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 270 Assigned ICore-E-Services Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Assigned ICore-E-Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 280 Assigned Fac IIFL Realty Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Infosys Ltd LT Debt Programme CRISIL AAA - Reaffirmed Insta Exihibitions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 123 Upgraded from CRISIL D Insta Exihibitions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 30.3 Upgraded from CRISIL D Insta Exihibitions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 21.7 Withdrawal J.J. Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Jain Abhushan Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Jyoti Hospital Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 136.8 Assigned Jyoti Hospital Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 55 Assigned Jyoti Hospital Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Assigned Jyoti Hospital Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 32.5 Assigned Kaynes Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Kevin Metpack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 170 Assigned Kevin Metpack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Assigned Kevin Metpack Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 200 Assigned Fac Khyati Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 500 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Khyati Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Khyati Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL B- 22.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Khyati Steels CC CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Khyati Steels Proposed CC CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Lanson Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 359.3 Assigned Lanson Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Likhita Process Industries CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Love Kush Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Love Kush Foods Pvt Ltd Warehouse Financing CRISIL B 160 Assigned Marks Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 17.5 Assigned Nadia Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 2 Assigned Nadia Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Assigned Nagpur Sortex CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Nava Bharath Fertilizers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Nava Bharath Fertilizers Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Fac NJK Enterprises TL CRISIL BBB- 7.4 Assigned NJK Enterprises Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 3.1 Assigned Fac Nomax Electrical Steel Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting# CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended #Interchangeable with cash credit Nomax Electrical Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Suspended Nomax Electrical Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended OTS Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned P K P N Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 219.4 Reaffirmed P K P N Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 85.8 Reaffirmed P K P N Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 41 Reaffirmed Fac P K P N Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB- 36 Reaffirmed Pineapple Estates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 90 Assigned Prime Mineral Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 1000 # Fac R.F. Exports LT Loan CRISIL B+ 1.1 Reaffirmed Raghav Steels Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Fac Raghav Steels CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed Rateria Laminators Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Rateria Laminators Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 4 Assigned Fac Royal Classic Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 501.1 Assigned Royal Classic Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 743.9 Assigned RR Kabel Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 900 - RR Kabel Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 840 - ^ Fungible with packing credit, bill discounting, Working Capital Demand Loan and FCNR. RR Kabel Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 500 - * Fungible with packing credit, bill discounting and Working Capital Demand Loan RR Kabel Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB+ 80 - RR Kabel Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 910 - Saranya Garments Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 50.7 Assigned Saranya Garments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Sesa Goa Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 1000 # Sesa Goa Ltd CC CRISIL 130 AA+/ Watch Developing Sesa Goa Ltd LOC* CRISIL 1000 AA+/ Watch Developing *Facility contracted for capital expenditure Shakti Trading Company TL CRISIL B+ 17.8 Assigned Shakti Trading Company CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Shakti Trading Company Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 2.2 Assigned Fac Shambhu Dayal Agro Food Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned Shambhu Dayal Jain & Co. CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Sharma Construction Co. Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Fac Sharma Construction Co. CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Shiraj Timber Traders CC CRISIL D 155* Downgraded from CRISIL B- *Includes the sublimit for FCL of Rs.100.00 million Shree Maheshwar Hydel Power Corporation OFCDs CRISIL 4000 Reaffirmed Ltd AAA(SO) Shri Hare Krishna Sponge Iron Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Sikka Automobile Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 100 Assigned Sikka Automobile Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding Fac CRISIL B 137.5 Assigned Sikka Automobile Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 12.5 Assigned Fac Siva Engineering Company CC CRISIL D 170 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Siva Engineering Company LT Loan CRISIL D 3.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sree Narayana Gurukulam Charitable TrustTL CRISIL D 120 Reaffirmed Sri Mata Infratech Ltd TL CRISIL B 443.7 Assigned Sri Mata Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Sri Mata Infratech Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 76.3 Assigned Fac Sri Seetharama Constructions Standby Line of CreditCRISIL B 6 Assigned Sri Seetharama Constructions Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 4 Assigned Fac Sri Seetharama Constructions CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned TECHNO INDIA TL CRISIL D 120.4 Assigned TECHNO INDIA Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 431 Assigned TECHNO INDIA Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 58.6 Assigned Fac Tubeknit Fashions Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 245 Assigned Tubeknit Fashions Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Assigned Tubeknit Fashions Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 130 Assigned Discounting Tubeknit Fashions Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Assigned Tubeknit Fashions Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Assigned UPAL Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 1.08 Reaffirmed Usha Chem Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 30 Assigned Fac Usha Chem LOC CRISIL B 15* Assigned *Includes the sublimit for Cash Credit of Rs.15.0 Million. Veer Oil & General Mills TL CRISIL B+ 1.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Veer Oil & General Mills Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 73.1 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB- Vibrant Global Salt Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 27.5 Assigned Vibrant Global Salt Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 47.5 Assigned Virendra & Co CC CRISIL BB 35 - Virgo Cements Ltd CC CRISIL D 64 Assigned Virgo Cements Ltd TL CRISIL D 212.8 Assigned Visakha Machine Spares Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 6 Assigned Fac Visakha Machine Spares Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Viswa Bharathi Cancer Hospital TL CRISIL BB- 77 Assigned Vivek Steelco Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 44.8 Upgraded from CRISIL D Vivek Steelco Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Upgraded from CRISIL D Windlass Engineers & Services Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 44.6 Suspended Yash Enterprises CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.