Jan 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 2, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anil Kumar and Company BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Apra Auto (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Apra Auto (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 180 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 ARCIL Catalyst Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2 140 Assigned *Includes a sublimit of Rs.140 Million for Buyers Credit and Rs.20 Million for Bank Guarantee. Auto Profiles Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 8 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Beam Global Spirits & Wine (India) Pvt BG CRISIL A1 330 Suspended Ltd Beam Global Spirits & Wine (India) Pvt Proposed BG CRISIL A1 50 Suspended Ltd Gulbrandsen Technologies (India) Pvt LOC* CRISIL A3+ 130 Assigned Ltd *Includes a sublimit of Rs.130 Million for Buyers Credit and Rs.15 Million for Bank Guarantee India Infoline Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 400 Reaffirmed J D Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Jagson International Ltd BG CRISIL A3 175 Suspended Jagson International Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 90 Suspended *Both way interchangeable between LC and BG limits to the extent of 50% Jai Bharat Gum & Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Suspended Jai Bharat Gum & Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Suspended JPP Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 JPP Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 65 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Kraft Land (India) BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Kraft Land (India) LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Kraft Land (India) Post-Shipment Credit CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed Kraft Land (India) Pre-Shipment Fac CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Krishi Rasayan BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed Krishi Rasayan LOC CRISIL A2+ 175 Reaffirmed Mas Constructions BG CRISIL A4 55 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Nif Ispat Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Nif Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Nif Ispat Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Planet Retail Holdings Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed *Includes the sublimit for Bank Guarantee/Foreign Bank Guarantee of Rs.100 Million Pragati Electrocom Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Suspended Pragati Electrocom Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Suspended R.P. Products Pharma Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed R.P. Products Pharma Equipments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed S T Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 305 Reaffirmed S T Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Shri Ashutosh Structures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Shri Basaveshwar Veerashaiva BG CRISIL A4 200 Upgraded Vidayavardhak Sangha from CRISIL D Shri Bhagyodaya Metals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10.7 Reaffirmed Shri Bhagyodaya Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Sri Vakirakaaliamman Spinning Mills Pvt Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A4 6.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Super Smelters Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 590 Reaffirmed Super Smelters Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3+ 1384.2 Reaffirmed Surpal Cycles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Suspended Tryshoera (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 86 Assigned Fac Tryshoera (India) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Tryshoera (India) Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 73 Assigned Tryshoera (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned Vadilal Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 120 Reaffirmed Zydus Healthcare LOC** CRISIL A1+ 120 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with bank guarantee LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anil Kumar and Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Apra Auto (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 304.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Apra Auto (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 75.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- ARCIL Catalyst Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 5 Assigned Fac ARCIL Catalyst Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 5 Assigned Auto Profiles Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 240 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB *Interchangeable with purchase bill discounting to the extent of Rs.128.0 Million Auto Profiles Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 248.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB B B M Enterprise CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Beam Global Spirits & Wine (India) Pvt CC CRISIL A 20 Suspended Ltd Bilag Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CRISIL AA 200 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with non fund based facility Concept Motors (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Gulbrandsen Technologies (India) Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 15 Assigned Ltd Fac Gulbrandsen Technologies (India) Pvt CC CRISIL BBB 5 Assigned Ltd India Infoline Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 15000 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd CC Fac CRISIL AA- 1500 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 2750 Reaffirmed Fac India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Fac J D Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 120 Assigned J D Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 190 Assigned J.C. Brothers Retail Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed J.C. Brothers Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 320 Reaffirmed Jagson International Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended Jagson International Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 55 Suspended Jai Bharat Gum & Chemicals Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 480 Suspended * Includes sub-limits of export packing credit of Rs.270 Million and foreign bills purchased of Rs.200 Million Jai Bharat Gum & Chemicals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 9 Suspended Jai Bharat Gum & Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 11 Suspended Fac JPP Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 220 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- JPP Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 216.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- JPP Mills Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Jupax Vanijya Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 51.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Jupax Vanijya Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 18.5 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB- Kevin Metpack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Assigned Kevin Metpack Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 200 Assigned Fac Khyati Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 500 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Khyati Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Khyati Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL B- 22.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Khyati Steels CC CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Khyati Steels Proposed CC CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Kraft Land (India) TL CRISIL B 21.5 Reaffirmed Krishi Rasayan CC CRISIL A- 130 Reaffirmed Lanson Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 359.3 Assigned Lanson Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Likhita Process Industries CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Love Kush Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Love Kush Foods Pvt Ltd Warehouse Financing CRISIL B 160 Assigned Mantora Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 150 Assigned * Includes sublimit of foreign letter of credit Marks Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 17.5 Assigned Mas Constructions Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB Mas Constructions CC CRISIL B+ 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BB MRK Pipes Ltd TL CRISIL D 310 Assigned MRK Pipes Ltd LOC CRISIL D 70 Assigned MRK Pipes Ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Assigned MRK Pipes Ltd CC CRISIL D 300 Assigned Nadia Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 2 Assigned Nadia Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Assigned Nagpur Sortex CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned National Securities Clearing Corporate Credit CCR AAA Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Rating Nava Bharath Fertilizers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Nava Bharath Fertilizers Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Fac Nif Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Reassigned Fac NJK Enterprises TL CRISIL BBB- 7.4 Assigned NJK Enterprises Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 3.1 Assigned Fac Nomax Electrical Steel Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting# CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Nomax Electrical Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Suspended Nomax Electrical Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Omprakash Shivprakash CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned OTS Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned P K P N Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 219.4 Reaffirmed P K P N Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 85.8 Reaffirmed P K P N Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 41 Reaffirmed Fac P K P N Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB- 36 Reaffirmed Pineapple Estates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 90 Assigned Planet Retail Holdings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Planet Retail Holdings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Fac Pragati Electrocom Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Suspended Prime Mineral Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 1000 # Fac R.F. Exports LT Loan CRISIL B+ 1.1 Reaffirmed R.P. Products Pharma Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed R.P. Products Pharma Equipments Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 34.4 Reaffirmed R.P. Products Pharma Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 13.9 Reaffirmed Fac Raghav Steels Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Fac Raghav Steels CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed Rateria Laminators Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Rateria Laminators Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 4 Assigned Fac Royal Classic Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 501.1 Assigned Royal Classic Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 743.9 Assigned RR Kabel Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 900 - RR Kabel Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 840 - RR Kabel Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 500 - RR Kabel Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB+ 80 - RR Kabel Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 910 - S T Electricals Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 100* Reaffirmed * Includes sub-limit of cash credit of Rs.20.0 million S T Electricals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Saranya Garments Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 50.7 Assigned Saranya Garments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Sesa Goa Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 1000 # Sesa Goa Ltd CC CRISIL 130 AA+/ Watch Developing Sesa Goa Ltd LOC* CRISIL 1000 AA+/ Watch Developing Shakti Trading Company TL CRISIL B+ 17.8 Assigned Shakti Trading Company CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Shakti Trading Company Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 2.2 Assigned Fac Shambhu Dayal Agro Food Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned Shambhu Dayal Jain & Co. CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Sharma Construction Co. Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Fac Sharma Construction Co. CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Shiraj Timber Traders CC CRISIL D 155* Downgraded from CRISIL B- Shiraj Timber Traders LOC CRISIL D 145^ Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Shree Bhagwati Rice Mills Warehouse Financing CRISIL B 70 Assigned Shree Bhagwati Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Shree Bhagwati Rice Mills TL CRISIL B 2.6 Assigned Shree Maheshwar Hydel Power Corporation OFCDs CRISIL 4000 Reaffirmed Ltd AAA(SO) Shri Ashutosh Structures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 360.00^ Reaffirmed ^Rs.40 million interchangeable with bank guarantee Shri Ashutosh Structures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed Shri Ashutosh Structures Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Shri Ashutosh Structures Pvt Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL BB 12.5 Reaffirmed Shri Basaveshwar Veerashaiva TL CRISIL B 777.1 Upgraded Vidayavardhak Sangha from CRISIL D Shri Bhagyodaya Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Shri Bhagyodaya Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 78.4 Reaffirmed Fac Shri Bhagyodaya Metals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10.9 Reaffirmed Shri Hare Krishna Sponge Iron Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Sikka Automobile Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 100 Assigned Sikka Automobile Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding Fac CRISIL B 137.5 Assigned Sikka Automobile Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 12.5 Assigned Fac Siva Engineering Company CC CRISIL D 170 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Siva Engineering Company BG CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Siva Engineering Company LT Loan CRISIL D 3.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sree Narayana Gurukulam Charitable TrustTL CRISIL D 120 Reaffirmed Sri Mata Infratech Ltd TL CRISIL B 443.7 Assigned Sri Mata Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Sri Mata Infratech Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 76.3 Assigned Fac Sri Seetharama Constructions Standby Line of CreditCRISIL B 6 Assigned Sri Seetharama Constructions Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 4 Assigned Fac Sri Seetharama Constructions CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Sri Vakirakaaliamman Spinning Mills Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 135 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Vakirakaaliamman Spinning Mills Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 89 Reaffirmed Ltd Star Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B 190 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Super Smelters Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 2341.9 Reaffirmed Super Smelters Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 2108.1 Reaffirmed Super Smelters Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 5575.8 Reaffirmed Surpal Cycles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Suspended TECHNO INDIA TL CRISIL D 120.4 Assigned TECHNO INDIA Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 431 Assigned TECHNO INDIA Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 58.6 Assigned Fac The Arya Vaidya Pharmacy (Coimbatore) CC* CRISIL BB+ 67 Reaffirmed Ltd *Includes sublimit of bill discounting of Rs.4 Million and packing credit of Rs.5 Million The Arya Vaidya Pharmacy (Coimbatore) TL CRISIL BB+ 51 Reaffirmed Ltd Tubeknit Fashions Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 245 Assigned Tubeknit Fashions Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Assigned Tubeknit Fashions Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 130 Assigned Discounting Tubeknit Fashions Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Assigned Tubeknit Fashions Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Assigned UPAL Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 1.08 Reaffirmed Usha Chem Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 30 Assigned Fac Usha Chem LOC CRISIL B 15* Assigned Vadilal Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 526.7 Reaffirmed Vadilal Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1203.3 Reaffirmed Veekas Pipes Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned / Stable Veekas Pipes Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- Term CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Bk Loan Fac / Stable Veer Oil & General Mills TL CRISIL B+ 1.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Veer Oil & General Mills Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 73.1 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB- Vibrant Global Salt Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 27.5 Assigned Vibrant Global Salt Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 47.5 Assigned Vikram Hospital Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 36.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Vikram Hospital Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 455.1 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Vikram Hospital Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 55.1 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ Virendra & Co CC CRISIL BB 35 - Virgo Cements Ltd CC CRISIL D 64 Assigned Virgo Cements Ltd TL CRISIL D 212.8 Assigned Visakha Machine Spares Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 6 Assigned Fac Visakha Machine Spares Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Viswa Bharathi Cancer Hospital TL CRISIL BB- 77 Assigned Vivek Steelco Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 44.8 Upgraded from CRISIL D Vivek Steelco Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Upgraded from CRISIL D Windlass Engineers & Services Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 44.6 Suspended Yash Enterprises CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Zydus Healthcare CC* CRISIL AA+ 200 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with working capital demand loan -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)