Jan 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 3, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asia Resorts Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3 Reaffirmed Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A3 101.6 Reaffirmed Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeability to the tune of Rs.10 Million between LC & CC Bliss Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 24 Assigned Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL A1+ 8500 Reaffirmed @Letter of credit and bank guarantee limits are interchangeable Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Gastech Process Engineering (India) Pvt BG CRISIL A3+ 300# Reaffirmed Ltd #Includes the sublimit for Letter of Credit of Rs. 50.0 Million Gastech Process Engineering (India) Pvt Packing Credit in CRISIL A3+ 40^ Reaffirmed Ltd Foreign Currency ^Sublimit of Post shipment in foreign currency Greendiamz Biotech Ltd LOC CRISIL D 72.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Greendiamz Biotech Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ GSP Crop Science Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 51.9 Reaffirmed Forward GSP Crop Science Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 750 Reaffirmed Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Proposed Bill CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Federation Ltd Discounting Fac* *Interchangeable with Short Term Advance Limit Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Inland Guarantees CRISIL A1+ 80 Reaffirmed Federation Ltd Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A1+ 80 Reaffirmed Federation Ltd Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Federation Ltd Imperial Fastners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Assigned Imperial Fastners Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Janatics India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Metal Forms Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Metal Forms Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 42.5 Reaffirmed NEOSPARK Drugs and Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed NEOSPARK Drugs and Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1 Reaffirmed Nipko Engineering Services Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Nipko Engineering Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Omkar Engineers & Contractors BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Polyplastics Industries (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Polyplastics Industries (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Polyplastics Uttar Bharat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed RA Powergen Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Ravin Cables Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 1500 Reaffirmed Reliable Sponge Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Signet Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Signet Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Sunbeam Enterprises Bill Discounting* CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed *Rs.10 Million interchangeable with packing credit Sunbeam Enterprises Packing Credit CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Tijiya Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Tropical Agrosystem (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 225 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Tropical Agrosystem (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Vector Projects (India) Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 170 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Veekay Polycoats Ltd Derivatives Fac$ CRISIL A4 22.5 Reaffirmed $The facility has been provided by State Bank of Patiala and State Bank of India. Veekay Polycoats Ltd LOC% CRISIL A4 900 Reaffirmed %The facility has been provided by a consortium of banks including State Bank of Patiala, State Bank of Travancore, State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda. Venkar Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 14 Reaffirmed Venkar Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Vishal Malleables Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Suspended Vishal Malleables Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Western Metal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 70# Assigned #Includes the sublimit for Bank Guarantee of Rs.20.00 million MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd FD FAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anshu Hospital Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Anshu Hospital Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 35 Suspended Anshu Hospital Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 252.4 Suspended Asia Resorts Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Asia Resorts Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Fac Asia Resorts Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 95 Reaffirmed Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 10.4 Reaffirmed Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Bliss Enterprises CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 3819.5 Reaffirmed Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 5250 Reaffirmed Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 1866.1 Reaffirmed Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 4500 Assigned Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 500 Withdrawn Fortune Rice Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ *Interchangeable to the extent of Rs.100.0Million with packing credit limit Gastech Process Engineering (India) Pvt CC CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Gastech Process Engineering (India) Pvt TL CRISIL BBB 4 Reaffirmed Ltd Greendiamz Biotech Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Greendiamz Biotech Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Greendiamz Biotech Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 128.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- GSP Crop Science Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 600 Reaffirmed *includes sublimit of export packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency of Rs.170 million and foreign bill discounting/export bills receivables of Rs.145 million GSP Crop Science Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed GSP Crop Science Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 202.9 Reaffirmed GSP Crop Science Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 11.7 Reaffirmed Fac Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing CC CRISIL AAA 229 Reaffirmed Federation Ltd Hyderabad Security & Offset Printers LtdCC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Hyderabad Security & Offset Printers LtdTL CRISIL B+ 59.5 Reaffirmed Imperial Fastners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20.1 Assigned Imperial Fastners Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Imperial Fastners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 63.4 Assigned Fac Imperial Fastners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 63.5 Assigned Janatics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Janatics India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Fac Kandukuri Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Kandukuri Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 41.4 Reaffirmed Khosla Agro Overseas CC* CRISIL BB 400 Suspended *Includes sub-limit of Rs.150 million for export packing credit and letter of credit Metal Forms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 34.5 Reaffirmed Metal Forms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 338 Reaffirmed NEOSPARK Drugs and Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed NEOSPARK Drugs and Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1 Reaffirmed Nipko Engineering Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Omkar Engineers & Contractors CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Polyplastics Industries (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 320*@ Reaffirmed *Includes an sublimit of Rs.100.0 million of export packing credit;@Includes an sublimit of Rs.20.00 million of Foreign Bill Purchase Polyplastics Industries (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 18.3 Reaffirmed Fac Polyplastics Industries (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 230 Reaffirmed Polyplastics Uttar Bharat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 22.5 Reaffirmed Polyplastics Uttar Bharat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 2.6 Reaffirmed Fac Polyplastics Uttar Bharat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 63.8 Assigned RA Powergen Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Rajani Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Ravin Cables Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 650 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with packing credit Ravin Cables Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 335 Reaffirmed Fac Ravin Cables Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed Reliable Sponge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 590 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Reliable Sponge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 58.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Rising Hotel Ltd CC CRISIL D 4 Suspended Rising Hotel Ltd TL CRISIL D 97.6 Suspended Shivam Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Shri Laxmi Narayan Chemicals & CC CRISIL B 45 Suspended Fertilizers Pvt Ltd Shri Laxmi Narayan Chemicals & LT Loan CRISIL B 10 Suspended Fertilizers Pvt Ltd Signet Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Sphereorigins Multivision Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 145 Reaffirmed Sphereorigins Multivision Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 156.7 Reaffirmed Fac Sphereorigins Multivision Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 18.3 Reaffirmed Sri Rama Modern & Para Boiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 160 Reaffirmed Sri Rama Modern & Para Boiled Rice Mill TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Sri Rama Modern & Para Boiled Rice Mill Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Sri Sai Krishna Educational Society Secured Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 5.5 Reaffirmed Sri Sai Krishna Educational Society TL CRISIL D 65.4 Reaffirmed Sri Sai Krishna Educational Society Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 4.1 Reaffirmed Fac Sunbeam Enterprises Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL B 35.5 Reaffirmed Sunbeam Enterprises Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Fac Tijiya Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Assigned Tropical Agrosystem (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 575 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Tropical Agrosystem (India) Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BB+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- *Interchangeable with cash credit limits Vector Projects (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 630 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Vector Projects (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 200 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL BB+ Veekay Polycoats Ltd CC* CRISIL B 515 Reaffirmed *The facility has been provided by a consortium of banks including State Bank of Patiala, State Bank of Travancore, State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda. The lead banker is State Bank of India Veekay Polycoats Ltd TL# CRISIL B 645.3 Reaffirmed #The facility has been provided by a consortium of banks including State Bank of Patiala, State Bank of Travancore, State Bank of India and Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO). Veekay Polycoats Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 167.2 Reaffirmed Fac Venkar Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70.5 Reaffirmed Venkar Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 1.7 Reaffirmed Vishal Malleables Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 17.5 Suspended Vishal Malleables Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended Vishal Malleables Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 8 Suspended Vishal Malleables Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 34.7 Suspended Fac VSB Paper Products CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed VSB Paper Products LT Loan CRISIL D 90.9 Reaffirmed Western Metal Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 84.3 Assigned Western Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 30.7 Assigned Fac Western Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 5 Assigned Western Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110* Assigned *Includes the sublimit for Packing credit of Rs.20.00 million -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 