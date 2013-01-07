Jan 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 4, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AMR Global Industries Ltd BG* CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 *Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit Associated Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 6 Reaffirmed Associated Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Associated Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd LOC$ CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed $interchangeable with Financial Guarantee Rs.100 Million, Bond and Guarantee - Rs.50 million, Overdraft - Rs.20 Million, Local Bill Disc - Rs.100 Million, Purchase Bill Disc - Rs.100 Million, Pre-shipment financing under export financing - Rs.100 Million, Pre-shipment financing under export Letter of Credit - Rs.100 million, Export Bill Disc - 100 Million Auctus Pharma Ltd BG CRISIL A3 6.5 Suspended Auctus Pharma Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A3 25 Suspended Auctus Pharma Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Suspended Bengal Beverages Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 16 Reaffirmed Bengal Beverages Pvt Ltd Proposed Rupee ST CRISIL A1 9.7 Reaffirmed Loans Bharat Roll Industry Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed **includes sublimit of Buyer's Credit up to the limit of Rs. 20.0 Million Bharat Roll Industry Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 40 Reaffirmed Bharat Roll Industry Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A2 20 Assigned ^includes sublimit of Buyer's Credit up to the limit of Rs. 20.0 Million Bharat Roll Industry Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 30 Assigned BP Equities Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 870 Assigned Dargar Trading Company BG CRISIL A4 110 Assigned ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 17500 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial public offering financing on episodic basis ECL Finance Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 21000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST CRISIL 750 Reaffirmed Principal-Protected PP-MLD A1+r Market-Linked Debentures ETA General Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 400 Reaffirmed ETA General Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed ETA Star Appliances Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 230 Reaffirmed ETA Star Appliances Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Faizan Shoes Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Faizan Shoes Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed under LOC Faizan Shoes Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Faizan Shoes Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Faizan Shoes Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 32 Reaffirmed Fac Faizan Shoes Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Geojit Credits Pvt Ltd STD CRISIL A1 200 Assigned Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2 450 Reaffirmed Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 350$ Reaffirmed $interchangeable with buyer's credit Rs. 220 million Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 350^ Reaffirmed ^interchangeable with Bill purchase-discounting - Rs.300 million, Financial guarantee - Rs.100 million, Bond and guarantees -250 million; overdraft - Rs.20 million and Export invoice financing Rs140 million Hindustan Windows Manufacturing Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Hindustan Windows Manufacturing Company Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Fac K. R. Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Karnatak Lingayat Education Society LOC & BG CRISIL A1 62.9 Reaffirmed KBR Infratech Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed M/S L. G. Chaudhary BG CRISIL A4+ 155 Assigned Maharashtra Metal Powders Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended National Steel Supplier BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed National Steel Supplier Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Fac P G Mercantile Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 600 Reaffirmed Pattabhi Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 255 Reaffirmed Pattabhi Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Export packing Credit CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed Pattabhi Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 9 Reaffirmed Fac Payal Polyplast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 292 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Rana Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Scan Energy & Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Shivam Meltech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 33.5 Assigned Shivam Meltech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 16.5 Assigned SNB Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed SNB Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Sohrab Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Sri Goutam Tex BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Suspended Sri Goutam Tex Export Packing Credit*CRISIL A4+ 110 Suspended *Interchangeable with Foreign Bills Purchased/Foreign Bills Discounting/ Export Bills receivable (against document) to the extent of Rs.85 Million Sri Goutam Tex LOC CRISIL A4+ 8 Suspended Sri Goutam Tex LT Loan CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Srinidhi Cottons Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Sundaram Packaging India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Super Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Super Construction Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned T. Abdul Wahid Tanneries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed T. Abdul Wahid Tanneries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed T. Abdul Wahid Tanneries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed T. Abdul Wahid Tanneries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4 24 Reaffirmed V.U.S. Timbers LOC CRISIL A4+ 175 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. U. Financiers (India)-India Standard Series A PTCs CRISIL AA 602.8 Assigned Loan Trust-I (SO) AMR Global Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B Anjaneya Enterprises CC CRISIL B 120 Suspended Apical Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Assigned Associated Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed *interchangeable with Packing credit / Bill discount-purchase Rs.5.0 Million Associated Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 188 Reaffirmed Fac Auctus Pharma Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 78.4 Suspended Auctus Pharma Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 101.6 Suspended Baddi Print Packs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 4.2 Suspended Baddi Print Packs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 31.5 Suspended Baddi Print Packs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 7.5 Suspended Baddi Print Packs Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 73 Suspended Fac Baddi Print Packs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 103 Suspended Bengal Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 170 Reaffirmed Bengal Beverages Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 584.5 Reaffirmed Bharat Roll Industry Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 110 Reaffirmed *includes sublimit of WCDL up to the limit of Rs. 80.0 Million Bharat Roll Industry Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB+ 110 Reaffirmed #includes sublimit of WCDL up to the limit of Rs. 80.0 Million & Buyer's Credit up to the limit of Rs. 20.0 Million Bharat Roll Industry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 20 Assigned Fac BP Equities Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 75 Assigned Fac BP Equities Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 400 Assigned Cenzer Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70* Assigned *includes a sublimit for bills discounting of Rs.20.0 Million Cenzer Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Fac Cumbum Valley Winery Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 35 Assigned Cumbum Valley Winery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 40 Assigned Fac Cumbum Valley Winery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned Cumbum Valley Winery Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 100 Assigned Digamber Capfin Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Digamber Capfin Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 7 Reaffirmed Digamber Capfin Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 83 Assigned ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 10790 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 6300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Principal-Protected CRISIL 3000 Assigned Equity-Linked PP-MLD AA-r Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal-Protected CRISIL 5900 Reaffirmed Equity-Linked PP-MLD AA-r Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal-Protected CRISIL 350 Reaffirmed Commodity PP-MLD AA-r -Linked Debentures Empire Spices and Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Empire Spices and Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- ETA General Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 235 Reaffirmed ETA Star Appliances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 110 Reaffirmed G.V.S. Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 40 Suspended G.V.S. Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Suspended G.V.S. Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 4.3 Suspended G.V.S. Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 35.7 Suspended Fac Geojit Credits Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed Geojit Credits Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 130* Reaffirmed *interchangeable with buyer's credit Rs.80 million, Working Capital Demand Loan - Rs.130 million, Bank Guarantee - Rs.100 million, Packing Credit - Rs.50 million, Bill Purchase-discounting Rs.50 million, Foreign Currency Non Resident (B) loan upto Rs.2 million Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 2.9 Reaffirmed Fac Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 67.1 Reaffirmed Hind Polyfabs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 22 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Hind Polyfabs Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 52 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL BB- Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Hindustan Windows Manufacturing Company CC CRISIL BB- 65 Suspended ICICI Bank Ltd-INVEST 1508 Liquidity Fac CRISIL AAA 3671.9 Withdrawn (SO) Jain Amar Clothing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 252.5 Assigned Jain Amar Clothing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 76.8 Assigned Jet Airways-JUS Trust Series 2 PTCs CRISIL AAA 1453.7 Withdrawn (SO) Jet Airways-JUS Trust Series 3 PTCs CRISIL AAA 1483.4 Withdrawn (SO) Jet Airways-JUS Trust Series 4 PTCs CRISIL AAA 1515.3 Withdrawn (SO) Jet Airways-JUS Trust Series 9 PTCs CRISIL AAA 1467.8 Withdrawn (SO) K. R. Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 203 Reaffirmed K. R. Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Karnatak Lingayat Education Society LT Loan CRISIL A+ 1187.1 Reaffirmed KBR Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Electric Charitable Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 116.5 Suspended Kishan Industries CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Kishan Industries TL CRISIL D 25 Suspended Lanco Hills Technology Park Pvt Ltd LT Loans CRISIL D 1762.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Lanco Hills Technology Park Pvt Ltd LT Loans CRISIL D 6138 Downgraded from CRISIL B Lanco Hills Technology Park Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL D 3814.9 Assigned M/S L. G. Chaudhary CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned Maharashtra Metal Powders Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended *Includes sublimit for Packing Credit of Rs.10.0 million Maharashtra Metal Powders Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 34.9 Suspended Fac Maharashtra Metal Powders Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 25 Suspended Manku Agro Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Mantora Oil Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 400 Reaffirmed National Steel Supplier CC CRISIL B 160 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd External Commercial CRISIL AAA 12370 Reaffirmed Borrowings Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 91860 Assigned Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd Bonds CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd Bonds CRISIL AAA 13500 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd Bonds CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd Bonds CRISIL AAA 4000 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd Bonds CRISIL AAA 7000 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd Bonds CRISIL AAA 1000 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd Bonds CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd Bonds CRISIL AAA 1000 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd Bonds CRISIL AAA 5500 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd Bonds CRISIL AAA 9080 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd Bonds CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd Bonds CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed P G Mercantile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed P G Mercantile Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 76 Reaffirmed P G Mercantile Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 4 Reaffirmed Fac Pawan Castings (Meghalaya) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Payal Polyplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Payal Polyplast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 28 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Penguin Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 135* Reaffirmed *Includes Sublimit of Bill Purchase and Discounting Rs.12.0 Million Pristine Properties TL CRISIL BB 500 Reaffirmed Rana Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed Rana Udyog Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Rana Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Fac S. S. Industries CC* CRISIL B+ 335 Reaffirmed *Includes a sublimit of 150.0 million on packing credit. S. S. Industries TL CRISIL B+ 7.6 Assigned Scan Energy & Power Ltd CC CRISIL B 590 Reaffirmed Scan Energy & Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 808.3 Reaffirmed Shankesh Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Shivam Meltech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 338 Assigned Shivam Meltech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 16.5 Assigned Fac Shivam Meltech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 558.5 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd-ILSS Second loss Fac CRISIL A 126.3 Withdrawn 8 Trust 2010 (SO) Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd-ILSS Series A PTCs CRISIL AAA 971.7 Withdrawn 8 Trust 2010 (SO) SNB Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Reaffirmed SNB Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Sohrab Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Sohrab Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Fac Sohrab Spinning Mills Ltd TL CRISIL B- 175 Assigned Sri Goutam Tex Line of Credit CRISIL BB 10 Suspended Srinidhi Cottons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Suspended Srinidhi Cottons Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 25 Suspended Sundaram Packaging India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Reaffirmed Sundaram Packaging India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 52.5 Reaffirmed Fac Sundaram Packaging India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 135 Reaffirmed Super Construction Company CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed T. Abdul Wahid Tanneries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed V.U.S. Timbers CC CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Yash Construction Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 58 Assigned Yash Construction Equipments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 4 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)