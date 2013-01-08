Jan 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 7, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadi Imports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 44.5 Assigned Amitasha Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Amitasha Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Barnala Steel Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned under LOC BGH Exim Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2+ 700 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee; also interchangeable with buyer's credit of up to Rs.100 million Bharat Barrel and Drum Manufacturing Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd Fac Bharat Barrel and Drum Manufacturing BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd Bimla Maru Fashions Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed * Fully Interchangeable With Buyer Credit C & E Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1.5 Reaffirmed C & E Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed C & E Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1.5 Reaffirmed C & E Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed CT Ramanathan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 150 Suspended CT Ramanathan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Dwarika Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 330 Suspended E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd BG * CRISIL A1+ 2200 Reaffirmed * Out of which Rs.1.5 billion interchangeable with letter of credit E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd Deferred Payment CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Guarantee E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd LOC * CRISIL A1+ 2250 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd ST Loan * CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with other fund-based limits, including working capital demand loan, packing credit and buyers credit E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Elve Corporation LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Excel Crop Care Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantees Gayson & Co Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A2 400 Reaffirmed Gayson & Co Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Gayson & Co Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 350 Reaffirmed Gayson & Co Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2 50.9 Reaffirmed Fac Gayson & Co Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed Gobind Sugar Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned Hindalco Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 8.7 Reaffirmed Hindalco Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac* CRISIL A1+ 58.2 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit bank guarantee Hindalco Industries Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed (Including CP) Hotel Hans Pvt Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Hotel Hans Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC and BG CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Kamani Oil Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 730* Reaffirmed * Includes a sublimit for inland guarantee of Rs.150 million and for shipping guarantee of Rs.150 million Kamani Oil Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3+ 95 Reaffirmed Fac Kannappan Textile Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Kannappan Textile Mill Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd LOC* CRISIL 950 Assigned A1+(SO) * Working Capital facilities are jointly and severally guaranteed by Kribhco and Shyam Basic Infrastructure Ltd, Of which, Rs.750 million is interchangeable KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd ST Loan* CRISIL 3500 Assigned A1+(SO) * Out of this, Rs.500 million is guaranteed by joint and several guarantees of Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd and Shyam Krishna Coil Cutters Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Krishna Sheet Processors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 400 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Modern India Con-cast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 1103.5 Reaffirmed Modern India Con-cast Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 500 Reaffirmed NTL Electronics India Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 25 Reaffirmed NTL Electronics India Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A2+ 420 Reaffirmed P. Rajesh & Co. Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 90 Assigned Fac P. Rajesh & Co. Export Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 36 Assigned -Discounting P. Rajesh & Co. Packing Credit CRISIL A4 24 Assigned Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 1650 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee of up to Rs.850 million Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed S T P Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ S T P Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sattva Engineering Construction Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 105 Assigned *Includes a sub-limit of Letter of Credit of Rs.20.00 million Shivangi Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4+ 41 Reaffirmed Shivangi Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Buyer's Credit Limit* CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed * Fully Interchangeable with letter of credit Shivangi Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Fac Shree Ram Electro Cast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Suspended Shri Hari Gems Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Shri Hari Gems Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Shri Hari Gems Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 190 Reaffirmed Fac Tata Ceramics Ltd Export Packing Credit*CRISIL A3 155 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of Rs.35 Million foreign bill purchase Tata Ceramics Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Tata Ceramics Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 55 Reaffirmed Tata Ceramics Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Technofab Engineering Ltd BG* CRISIL A2+ 7500 Reaffirmed * Includes a letters of credit sub-limit of Rs.1260. Million Thoppil Constructions BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Valson Polyester Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 95 Reaffirmed Valson Polyester Ltd Purchase Bill CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Discounting LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadi Imports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 45 Assigned Fac Aadi Imports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Amitasha Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 600 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Anmol Knitters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 23.8 Assigned Anmol Knitters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned Anmol Knitters Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB- 8 Assigned Barnala Steel Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Barnala Steel Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 600 Assigned BGH Exim Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with pre-shipment credit in foreign currency bills discounting overdraft; also interchangeable with non-fund-based limits BGH Exim Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed Bhandari Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Bharat Barrel and Drum Manufacturing Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd Fac Bharat Barrel and Drum Manufacturing CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd Bimla Maru Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 180 Reaffirmed BBB- C & E Ltd CC CRISIL 112.5 Reaffirmed BBB- C & E Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL 17.5 Reaffirmed BBB- C & E Ltd TL CRISIL 3.2 Reaffirmed BBB- C & E Ltd CC CRISIL 112.5 Reaffirmed BBB- C & E Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL 17.5 Reaffirmed BBB- C & E Ltd TL CRISIL 3.2 Reaffirmed BBB- CT Ramanathan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 145 Suspended CT Ramanathan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BB 50 Suspended CT Ramanathan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 150 Suspended Dinabandhu Steel & Power Ltd CC CRISIL D 104.4 Suspended Dinabandhu Steel & Power Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 93.3 Suspended Dinabandhu Steel & Power Ltd TL CRISIL D 870 Suspended Dwarika Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Suspended Dwarika Projects Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL AA 800 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL AA 600 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL AA 600 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd CC & CRISIL AA 3120 Reaffirmed Negative E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 727.3 Reaffirmed Negative E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA 1903.8 Reaffirmed Fac Negative Elve Corporation Bill Discounting CRISIL B- 95 Reaffirmed Elve Corporation Packing Credit CRISIL B- 35 Reaffirmed Elve Corporation Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 55 Reaffirmed Fac Emerald Industries BG CRISIL D 18 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Emerald Industries CC CRISIL D 47 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Emerald Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 26.4 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B- Emerald Industries TL CRISIL D 65.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Emerald Industries WC TL CRISIL D 11.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Excel Crop Care Ltd CC* CRISIL A 1500 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with bill discounting and working capital demand loan facilities Gajra Differential Gears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Gajra Differential Gears Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 65.7 Reaffirmed Gajra Differential Gears Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 2 Reaffirmed Gajra Differential Gears Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Gobind Sugar Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B- 748 Assigned Goyal Hospital and Research Centre Pvt CC CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Goyal Hospital and Research Centre Pvt TL CRISIL BB 93 Reaffirmed Ltd Hindalco Industries Ltd CC Overdraft* CRISIL AA+ 5.5 Reaffirmed *Fund-based facilities are fungible with non-fund-based facilities Hindalco Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 1.8 Reaffirmed Hindalco Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA+ 177.71 Reaffirmed Hindalco Industries Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 14000 Reaffirmed Hindalco Industries Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed Hindalco Industries Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 30000 Reaffirmed Hindalco Industries Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Hotel Hans Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 65 Reaffirmed Hotel Hans Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 35 Reaffirmed Hotel Hans Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 251.6 Reaffirmed Hotel Hans Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 303.4 Reaffirmed Hotel Transit Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Indian Sugar Manufacturing Co. Ltd CC CRISIL B- 320 Assigned Indian Sugar Manufacturing Co. Ltd TL CRISIL B- 409.7 Assigned Indian Sugar Manufacturing Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL B- 0.3 Assigned Integrated Broadcasting Company (P) Ltd TL CRISIL B 180 Suspended Kamani Oil Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250* Reaffirmed * Includes a sublimit for export packing credit of Rs.6.5 million and for bills discounting of Rs.5.0 million Kamani Oil Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 225 Reaffirmed Kancor Colours Ltd CC CRISIL C 50 Suspended Kancor Colours Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL C 30 Suspended Fac Kancor Colours Ltd TL CRISIL C 5 Suspended Kannappan Textile Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 35 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Kannappan Textile Mill Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 78.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Karnataka State Financial Corporation Bonds CRISIL 2000 Assigned AA-(SO) Karnataka State Financial Corporation 9.24% Bonds CRISIL 2000 Reaffirmed AA-(SO) Karnataka State Financial Corporation 8.39% Bonds CRISIL 1230 Reaffirmed AA-(SO) Karnataka State Financial Corporation 8.23% Bonds CRISIL 770 Reaffirmed AA-(SO) Karnataka State Financial Corporation 11% Bonds CRISIL 800 Reaffirmed AA-(SO) Karnataka State Financial Corporation 6.5% Bonds CRISIL 490 Reaffirmed AA-(SO) Karnataka State Financial Corporation 7.35% Bonds CRISIL 1000 Reaffirmed AA-(SO) Karnataka State Financial Corporation 7.45% Bonds CRISIL 1000 Reaffirmed AA-(SO) Karnataka State Financial Corporation 7.64% Bonds CRISIL 1000 Reaffirmed AA-(SO) Karnataka State Financial Corporation 8.39% Bonds CRISIL 1000 Reaffirmed AA-(SO) Karnataka State Financial Corporation 9.23% Bonds CRISIL 1000 Reaffirmed AA-(SO) Karnataka State Financial Corporation 9.49% Bonds CRISIL 1000 Reaffirmed AA-(SO) Karnataka State Financial Corporation 8.60% Bonds CRISIL 1000 Reaffirmed AA-(SO) KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd CC & WC demand loan CRISIL 1250 Assigned AA-(SO) KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL 500 Assigned Fac AA-(SO) Krishna Coil Cutters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Krishna Coil Cutters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 1 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB+ Krishna Coil Cutters Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 9 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Krishna Sheet Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 200 Downgraded BBB- from CRISIL BBB Modern India Con-cast Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Modern India Con-cast Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 790 Reaffirmed Modern India Con-cast Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 176.5 Reaffirmed Fac Murli Krishna Chicory Processors Pvt LtdCC* CRISIL BB+ 105 Reaffirmed * Including sub-limit of Export Packing Credit of Rs.85.0 Million Murli Krishna Chicory Processors Pvt LtdStandby Line of CreditCRISIL BB+ 13.6 Reaffirmed Murli Krishna Chicory Processors Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BB+ 7.9 Reaffirmed Murli Krishna Chicory Processors Pvt LtdWC Demand Loan CRISIL BB+ 2.5 Reaffirmed North Eastern Educare & Research Pvt LtdTL CRISIL D 144.2 Assigned North Eastern Knowledge Foundation TL CRISIL D 265 Assigned NTL Electronics India Ltd CC CRISIL A- 350 Reaffirmed NTL Electronics India Ltd TL CRISIL A- 205 Reaffirmed Pacific Electronics & Components Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB 75 Placed on 'Notice of Withdrawal Pacific Electronics & Components Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 44 Placed on Fac Notice of Withdrawal Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 400 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee of up to Rs.300 million Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Fac Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd LT loan CRISIL A+ 1820 Reaffirmed Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd Over Draft CRISIL A+ 250 Reaffirmed Ramani Hotels Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 10 Suspended Ramani Hotels Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 300 Suspended Ramee Hotel P. Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 1040 Suspended Ramkrishna Agencies CC CRISIL BB- 125 Reaffirmed S T P Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- S.P. Sortex Rice Exports India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed S.P. Sortex Rice Exports India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 48.7 Reaffirmed Sarathy Autocars CC CRISIL BB 245 Reaffirmed Sarathy Autocars TL CRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed Sarathy Autocars Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 6.5 Reaffirmed Fac Sarathy Autocars Inventory Funding Fac CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Sattva Engineering Construction Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 5.1 Assigned Sattva Engineering Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Shakti Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 270 Reaffirmed Shivangi Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Shivangi Metal Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 27.5 Reaffirmed Shree Ram Electro Cast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 210 Suspended Shree Ram Electro Cast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 135 Suspended Fac Shree Ram Electro Cast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 75 Suspended Shri Gajanan Food Industries CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Sri Ramani Resorts and Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 120 Assigned Tata Ceramics Ltd Export Packing Credit*CRISIL 20 Reaffirmed BBB- *Fully interchangeable with cash credit limit Tata Ceramics Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL 116.7 Reaffirmed Fac BBB- Tata Motors Finance Ltd Series A PTCs CRISIL AAA 1449.8 Assigned (SO) Tata Motors Finance Ltd Series A PTCs CRISIL AAA 959.5 Assigned (SO) Tata Motors Finance Ltd Second-Loss Fac CRISIL BBB 127.3 Assigned (SO) Equivalent Tata Motors Finance Ltd Second-Loss Fac CRISIL BBB 68.5 Assigned (SO) Equivalent Technofab Engineering Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 800 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with export packing credit and foreign bill purchase to the extent of Rs.400 million,Includes Rs.100 Million sub-limit of export packing. Thoppil Constructions CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Udyog Mandir CC CRISIL B 65 Suspended Valson Polyester Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 155 Reaffirmed Valson Polyester Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 145 Reaffirmed Valson Polyester Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 195 Reaffirmed Valson Polyester Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.