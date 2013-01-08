Jan 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 7, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aadi Imports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 44.5 Assigned
Amitasha Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Amitasha Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Barnala Steel Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
under LOC
BGH Exim Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2+ 700 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with bank guarantee; also interchangeable with buyer's credit
of up to Rs.100 million
Bharat Barrel and Drum Manufacturing Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Company Pvt Ltd Fac
Bharat Barrel and Drum Manufacturing BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
Company Pvt Ltd
Bimla Maru Fashions Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed
* Fully Interchangeable With Buyer Credit
C & E Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1.5 Reaffirmed
C & E Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed
C & E Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1.5 Reaffirmed
C & E Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed
CT Ramanathan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 150 Suspended
CT Ramanathan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A4 5 Suspended
Dwarika Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 330 Suspended
E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd BG * CRISIL A1+ 2200 Reaffirmed
* Out of which Rs.1.5 billion interchangeable with letter of credit
E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd Deferred Payment CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Guarantee
E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd LOC * CRISIL A1+ 2250 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee
E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed
E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd ST Loan * CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with other fund-based limits,
including working capital demand loan, packing credit and buyers credit
E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed
Elve Corporation LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Excel Crop Care Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with bank guarantees
Gayson & Co Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A2 400 Reaffirmed
Gayson & Co Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed
Gayson & Co Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 350 Reaffirmed
Gayson & Co Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2 50.9 Reaffirmed
Fac
Gayson & Co Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed
Gobind Sugar Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned
Hindalco Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 8.7 Reaffirmed
Hindalco Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac* CRISIL A1+ 58.2 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with letter of credit bank guarantee
Hindalco Industries Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
(Including CP)
Hotel Hans Pvt Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed
Hotel Hans Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC and BG CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed
Kamani Oil Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 730* Reaffirmed
* Includes a sublimit for inland guarantee of Rs.150 million and
for shipping guarantee of Rs.150 million
Kamani Oil Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3+ 95 Reaffirmed
Fac
Kannappan Textile Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Kannappan Textile Mill Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd LOC* CRISIL 950 Assigned
A1+(SO)
* Working Capital facilities are jointly and severally guaranteed by
Kribhco and Shyam Basic Infrastructure Ltd, Of which,
Rs.750 million is interchangeable
KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd ST Loan* CRISIL 3500 Assigned
A1+(SO)
* Out of this, Rs.500 million is guaranteed by joint and several
guarantees of Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd and Shyam
Krishna Coil Cutters Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed
Krishna Sheet Processors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 400 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A3+
Modern India Con-cast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 1103.5 Reaffirmed
Modern India Con-cast Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 500 Reaffirmed
NTL Electronics India Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 25 Reaffirmed
NTL Electronics India Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A2+ 420 Reaffirmed
P. Rajesh & Co. Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 90 Assigned
Fac
P. Rajesh & Co. Export Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 36 Assigned
-Discounting
P. Rajesh & Co. Packing Credit CRISIL A4 24 Assigned
Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 1650 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee of up to Rs.850 million
Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed
Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed
Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed
S T P Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
S T P Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Sattva Engineering Construction Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 105 Assigned
*Includes a sub-limit of Letter of Credit of Rs.20.00 million
Shivangi Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4+ 41 Reaffirmed
Shivangi Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Buyer's Credit Limit* CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed
* Fully Interchangeable with letter of credit
Shivangi Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed
Fac
Shree Ram Electro Cast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Suspended
Shri Hari Gems Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Shri Hari Gems Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Shri Hari Gems Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 190 Reaffirmed
Fac
Tata Ceramics Ltd Export Packing Credit*CRISIL A3 155 Reaffirmed
*Includes sub-limit of Rs.35 Million foreign bill purchase
Tata Ceramics Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed
Tata Ceramics Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 55 Reaffirmed
Tata Ceramics Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed
Technofab Engineering Ltd BG* CRISIL A2+ 7500 Reaffirmed
* Includes a letters of credit sub-limit of Rs.1260. Million
Thoppil Constructions BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Valson Polyester Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 95 Reaffirmed
Valson Polyester Ltd Purchase Bill CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Discounting
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aadi Imports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 45 Assigned
Fac
Aadi Imports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned
Amitasha Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 600 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Anmol Knitters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 23.8 Assigned
Anmol Knitters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned
Anmol Knitters Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB- 8 Assigned
Barnala Steel Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned
Barnala Steel Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 600 Assigned
BGH Exim Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with pre-shipment credit in foreign currency bills
discounting overdraft; also interchangeable with non-fund-based limits
BGH Exim Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed
Bhandari Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed
Bharat Barrel and Drum Manufacturing Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned
Company Pvt Ltd Fac
Bharat Barrel and Drum Manufacturing CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Company Pvt Ltd
Bimla Maru Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 180 Reaffirmed
BBB-
C & E Ltd CC CRISIL 112.5 Reaffirmed
BBB-
C & E Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL 17.5 Reaffirmed
BBB-
C & E Ltd TL CRISIL 3.2 Reaffirmed
BBB-
C & E Ltd CC CRISIL 112.5 Reaffirmed
BBB-
C & E Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL 17.5 Reaffirmed
BBB-
C & E Ltd TL CRISIL 3.2 Reaffirmed
BBB-
CT Ramanathan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 145 Suspended
CT Ramanathan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BB 50 Suspended
CT Ramanathan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 150 Suspended
Dinabandhu Steel & Power Ltd CC CRISIL D 104.4 Suspended
Dinabandhu Steel & Power Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 93.3 Suspended
Dinabandhu Steel & Power Ltd TL CRISIL D 870 Suspended
Dwarika Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Suspended
Dwarika Projects Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended
E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL AA 800 Reaffirmed
E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed
E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL AA 600 Reaffirmed
E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL AA 600 Reaffirmed
E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd CC & CRISIL AA 3120 Reaffirmed
Negative
E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 727.3 Reaffirmed
Negative
E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA 1903.8 Reaffirmed
Fac Negative
Elve Corporation Bill Discounting CRISIL B- 95 Reaffirmed
Elve Corporation Packing Credit CRISIL B- 35 Reaffirmed
Elve Corporation Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 55 Reaffirmed
Fac
Emerald Industries BG CRISIL D 18 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A4
Emerald Industries CC CRISIL D 47 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B-
Emerald Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 26.4 Downgraded
Fac from
CRISIL B-
Emerald Industries TL CRISIL D 65.5 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B-
Emerald Industries WC TL CRISIL D 11.6 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B-
Excel Crop Care Ltd CC* CRISIL A 1500 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with bill discounting and working capital demand loan facilities
Gajra Differential Gears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed
Gajra Differential Gears Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 65.7 Reaffirmed
Gajra Differential Gears Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 2 Reaffirmed
Gajra Differential Gears Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed
Gobind Sugar Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B- 748 Assigned
Goyal Hospital and Research Centre Pvt CC CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Goyal Hospital and Research Centre Pvt TL CRISIL BB 93 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Hindalco Industries Ltd CC Overdraft* CRISIL AA+ 5.5 Reaffirmed
*Fund-based facilities are fungible with non-fund-based facilities
Hindalco Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 1.8 Reaffirmed
Hindalco Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA+ 177.71 Reaffirmed
Hindalco Industries Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 14000 Reaffirmed
Hindalco Industries Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed
Hindalco Industries Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 30000 Reaffirmed
Hindalco Industries Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Hotel Hans Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 65 Reaffirmed
Hotel Hans Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 35 Reaffirmed
Hotel Hans Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 251.6 Reaffirmed
Hotel Hans Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 303.4 Reaffirmed
Hotel Transit Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 100 Assigned
Indian Sugar Manufacturing Co. Ltd CC CRISIL B- 320 Assigned
Indian Sugar Manufacturing Co. Ltd TL CRISIL B- 409.7 Assigned
Indian Sugar Manufacturing Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL B- 0.3 Assigned
Integrated Broadcasting Company (P) Ltd TL CRISIL B 180 Suspended
Kamani Oil Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250* Reaffirmed
* Includes a sublimit for export packing credit of Rs.6.5 million
and for bills discounting of Rs.5.0 million
Kamani Oil Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 225 Reaffirmed
Kancor Colours Ltd CC CRISIL C 50 Suspended
Kancor Colours Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL C 30 Suspended
Fac
Kancor Colours Ltd TL CRISIL C 5 Suspended
Kannappan Textile Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 35 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Kannappan Textile Mill Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 78.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Karnataka State Financial Corporation Bonds CRISIL 2000 Assigned
AA-(SO)
Karnataka State Financial Corporation 9.24% Bonds CRISIL 2000 Reaffirmed
AA-(SO)
Karnataka State Financial Corporation 8.39% Bonds CRISIL 1230 Reaffirmed
AA-(SO)
Karnataka State Financial Corporation 8.23% Bonds CRISIL 770 Reaffirmed
AA-(SO)
Karnataka State Financial Corporation 11% Bonds CRISIL 800 Reaffirmed
AA-(SO)
Karnataka State Financial Corporation 6.5% Bonds CRISIL 490 Reaffirmed
AA-(SO)
Karnataka State Financial Corporation 7.35% Bonds CRISIL 1000 Reaffirmed
AA-(SO)
Karnataka State Financial Corporation 7.45% Bonds CRISIL 1000 Reaffirmed
AA-(SO)
Karnataka State Financial Corporation 7.64% Bonds CRISIL 1000 Reaffirmed
AA-(SO)
Karnataka State Financial Corporation 8.39% Bonds CRISIL 1000 Reaffirmed
AA-(SO)
Karnataka State Financial Corporation 9.23% Bonds CRISIL 1000 Reaffirmed
AA-(SO)
Karnataka State Financial Corporation 9.49% Bonds CRISIL 1000 Reaffirmed
AA-(SO)
Karnataka State Financial Corporation 8.60% Bonds CRISIL 1000 Reaffirmed
AA-(SO)
KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd CC & WC demand loan CRISIL 1250 Assigned
AA-(SO)
KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL 500 Assigned
Fac AA-(SO)
Krishna Coil Cutters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB+
Krishna Coil Cutters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 1 Downgraded
Fac from
CRISIL BB+
Krishna Coil Cutters Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 9 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB+
Krishna Sheet Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 200 Downgraded
BBB- from
CRISIL BBB
Modern India Con-cast Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed
Modern India Con-cast Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 790 Reaffirmed
Modern India Con-cast Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 176.5 Reaffirmed
Fac
Murli Krishna Chicory Processors Pvt LtdCC* CRISIL BB+ 105 Reaffirmed
* Including sub-limit of Export Packing Credit of Rs.85.0 Million
Murli Krishna Chicory Processors Pvt LtdStandby Line of CreditCRISIL BB+ 13.6 Reaffirmed
Murli Krishna Chicory Processors Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BB+ 7.9 Reaffirmed
Murli Krishna Chicory Processors Pvt LtdWC Demand Loan CRISIL BB+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
North Eastern Educare & Research Pvt LtdTL CRISIL D 144.2 Assigned
North Eastern Knowledge Foundation TL CRISIL D 265 Assigned
NTL Electronics India Ltd CC CRISIL A- 350 Reaffirmed
NTL Electronics India Ltd TL CRISIL A- 205 Reaffirmed
Pacific Electronics & Components Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB 75 Placed on
'Notice of
Withdrawal
Pacific Electronics & Components Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 44 Placed on
Fac Notice of
Withdrawal
Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 400 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with letter of credit and
bank guarantee of up to Rs.300 million
Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Fac
Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd LT loan CRISIL A+ 1820 Reaffirmed
Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd Over Draft CRISIL A+ 250 Reaffirmed
Ramani Hotels Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 10 Suspended
Ramani Hotels Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 300 Suspended
Ramee Hotel P. Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 1040 Suspended
Ramkrishna Agencies CC CRISIL BB- 125 Reaffirmed
S T P Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
S.P. Sortex Rice Exports India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
S.P. Sortex Rice Exports India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 48.7 Reaffirmed
Sarathy Autocars CC CRISIL BB 245 Reaffirmed
Sarathy Autocars TL CRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed
Sarathy Autocars Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 6.5 Reaffirmed
Fac
Sarathy Autocars Inventory Funding Fac CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed
Sattva Engineering Construction Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 5.1 Assigned
Sattva Engineering Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned
Shakti Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 270 Reaffirmed
Shivangi Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed
Shivangi Metal Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 27.5 Reaffirmed
Shree Ram Electro Cast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 210 Suspended
Shree Ram Electro Cast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 135 Suspended
Fac
Shree Ram Electro Cast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 75 Suspended
Shri Gajanan Food Industries CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Sri Ramani Resorts and Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 120 Assigned
Tata Ceramics Ltd Export Packing Credit*CRISIL 20 Reaffirmed
BBB-
*Fully interchangeable with cash credit limit
Tata Ceramics Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL 116.7 Reaffirmed
Fac BBB-
Tata Motors Finance Ltd Series A PTCs CRISIL AAA 1449.8 Assigned
(SO)
Tata Motors Finance Ltd Series A PTCs CRISIL AAA 959.5 Assigned
(SO)
Tata Motors Finance Ltd Second-Loss Fac CRISIL BBB 127.3 Assigned
(SO)
Equivalent
Tata Motors Finance Ltd Second-Loss Fac CRISIL BBB 68.5 Assigned
(SO)
Equivalent
Technofab Engineering Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 800 Reaffirmed
* Fully interchangeable with export packing credit and foreign bill
purchase to the extent of Rs.400 million,Includes Rs.100 Million
sub-limit of export packing.
Thoppil Constructions CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Udyog Mandir CC CRISIL B 65 Suspended
Valson Polyester Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 155 Reaffirmed
Valson Polyester Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 145 Reaffirmed
Valson Polyester Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 195 Reaffirmed
Valson Polyester Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)