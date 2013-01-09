Jan 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 8, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Artefact Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Aseem Global Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Assigned Aseem Global Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 48.5 Assigned Aseem Global Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Bihar Raffia Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 183 Assigned Carborundum Universal Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Carborundum Universal Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1155 Reaffirmed Chandra Prabhu International Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Fine Facets India) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed *100 per cent interchangeability between packing credit and post-shipment credit Fine Facets India) Pvt Ltd Post- Shipment Credit*CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed *100 per cent interchangeability between packing credit and post-shipment credit Gawar Construction Ltd BG$ CRISIL A2 900 Reaffirmed $ includes sub-limit of letter of credit to the extent of 88 Million. Gawar Construction Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2750 Reaffirmed Gawar Construction Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2 80 Reaffirmed Fac Godavari Commodities Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 160 Reaffirmed Godavari Commodities Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3+ 590 Reaffirmed Fac Hero Steels Ltd LOC$ CRISIL A1 1050 Assigned Injectoplast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 50 Assigned Injectoplast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10 Assigned Kaizen Cold Formed Steel Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Kandukuri Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 13 Assigned Keshava Fabrics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Keshava Fabrics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6.7 Reaffirmed Kings Dehydrated Foods Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Lee and Muirhead Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed Lee and Muirhead Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed M/s Patel Enterprises BG CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed M/s Patel Enterprises Proposed BG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Dhatu Udhyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reassigned Marks Pryor Marking Technology Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Marks Pryor Marking Technology Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Mfar Constructions Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 1100 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Mfar Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 500 Reaffirmed Fac Nuberg Engineering Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 35 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Nuberg Engineering Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 45 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL A3+ Nuberg Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 320 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Nuberg Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Nuberg Engineering Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL A3+ Premier Marine Foods Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed * It is 100% interchangeable with Packing Credit in Foreign Currency PCFC); also includes a sub-limit of Rs. 20 Million which is a seasonal limit that can be Premier Marine Foods Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4 280 Reaffirmed Discounting $ $ Includes a sub-limit of Rs. 50 Million which is a seasonal limit that can be used for a maximum of 5 months during a financial year. Also includes a Rs.30 Rakshit Drugs Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Rakshit Drugs Pvt Ltd Foreign Letter CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Rama Krishna Spintex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7 Assigned Rameshwar Cold Storage Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned Real Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 67.5 Assigned Sendoz Impex Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Shiel Autos BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Supreme Polytubes Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Suresh Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Suresh Exports Bill CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Fac Swarup Castings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Swarup Rolling Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed T.Abdul Wahid & Company Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 240 Reaffirmed T.Abdul Wahid & Company Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed T.Abdul Wahid & Company Standby LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Thadey Leather Company Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Fac Thadey Leather Company Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Thadey Leather Company LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Threads India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 50 Assigned Threads India) Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10 Assigned Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 55 Reaffirmed Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A2 520 Reaffirmed Trivitron Medical Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 45 Reaffirmed Trivitron Medical Systems Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Vardhman Textiles Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5000 Assigned Enhanced from Rs.2800 Million) Vardhman Textiles Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A1+ 2500 Assigned Vardhman Textiles Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 2000 Assigned # Letter of credit and bank guarantee limits are interchangeable. MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Vardhman Textiles Ltd FD FAA+ - Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Artefact Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Aseem Global Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned Aseem Global Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Auro Mira Bio Energy Pudukottai India CC CRISIL D 26.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Auro Mira Bio Energy Pudukottai India LT Loan CRISIL D 125.1 Reaffirmed Ltd Auro Mira Bio Energy Pudukottai India Proposed Long- Term CRISIL D 45.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Bk Loan Fac Austin Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Austin Distributors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Balaji Bullions & Commodities India) Bill Discounting* CRISIL D 250 Suspended Pvt Ltd *Includes a sublimit of Rs.100 million on gold loan. Balaji Bullions & Commodities India) Packing Credit** CRISIL D 100 Suspended Pvt Ltd **Interchangeable with bills discounting Balaji Universal Tradelink Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 150 Suspended Balaji Universal Tradelink Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL D 190 Suspended Balaji Universal Tradelink Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL D 33 Suspended Fac Bihar Raffia Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 31.5 Assigned Bihar Raffia Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 220 Assigned Carborundum Universal Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Carborundum Universal Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with short term loan, working capital demand loan, packing credit in foreign currency, buyers credit, bill discounting, bill guarantees and letter of credit. Carborundum Universal Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA+ 345 Reaffirmed Chandra Prabhu International Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Gawar Construction Ltd BG* CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed * includes sub-limit of Cash credit of Rs.250 Million Gawar Construction Ltd BG# CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed # included sub-limit of cash credit to the extent of 100 Million Gawar Construction Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 280 Reaffirmed Gawar Construction Ltd CC & WC demand loan CRISIL BBB+ 600 Reaffirmed Gawar Construction Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed Gian Jyoti Educational Society TL CRISIL D 175 Assigned Godavari Commodities Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 620 Reaffirmed Godavari Commodities Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Fac Goyal Hospital and Research Centre Pvt CC CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Goyal Hospital and Research Centre Pvt TL CRISIL BB 93 Reaffirmed Ltd Greendiam Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Hero Steels Ltd CC* CRISIL A 1550 Assigned * Fully Interchangeable with working capital demand loan, short term loan, sale bill discounting and purchase bill discounting Hero Steels Ltd CC# CRISIL A 300 Assigned # Fully Interchangeable with working capital demand loan, short term loan, sale bill discounting, and purchase bill discounting and interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee to an extent of Rs.150 million Injectoplast Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 52.6 Assigned Injectoplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100 Assigned Injectoplast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 112.4 Assigned Fac Junagadh Power Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 55.2 Suspended Junagadh Power Projects Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL BB- 344.8 Suspended *Includes proposed amount of Rs.99.80 Million Kaizen Cold Formed Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Fac Kaizen Cold Formed Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Kandukuri Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 48 Assigned Kandukuri Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 115 Assigned Kandukuri Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB 2 Assigned Kandukuri Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT CRISIL BB 3.2 Assigned Keshava Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Keshava Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 46 Upgraded from CRISIL B Keshava Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 16.7 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL B Kings Dehydrated Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Lee and Muirhead Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 30 Reaffirmed M/s Patel Enterprises CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed M/s Patel Enterprises Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed M/S Veer Trading Co CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Dhatu Udhyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 130 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Dhatu Udhyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Fac Mahalaxmi Dhatu Udhyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Marks Pryor Marking Technology Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Assigned Melstar Information Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Melstar Information Technologies Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Melstar Information Technologies Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Mfar Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 750 Reaffirmed Mfar Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Fac N. Satish Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 116 Reaffirmed N. Satish Exports Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL B+ 174 Reaffirmed N. Satish Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Fac Nuberg Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Nuberg Engineering Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 60 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB Premier India Bearings Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 60 Suspended *Includes sub limit letter of credit Rs.20 million Pure Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Pure Milk Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 41.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- PVSRSN Enterprise Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed PVSRSN Enterprise Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed PVSRSN Enterprise Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed PVSRSN Enterprise Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Rakshit Drugs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Rakshit Drugs Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Rama Krishna Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Assigned Rama Krishna Spintex Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 21 Assigned Rama Krishna Spintex Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL B+ 12 Assigned Rama Krishna Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Ramani Exports Packing Credit CRISIL D 74 Suspended Ramani Exports Post Shipment Credit CRISIL D 346 Suspended Rukmani Devi Garg Agro Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 400 Reaffirmed Rukmani Devi Garg Agro Impex Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 15.2 Reaffirmed Sendoz Impex Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Shiel Autos Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 12.5 Assigned Fac Shiel Autos CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Shri Gajanan Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Sigma Township Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 20 Assigned Fac Sigma Township Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 180 Assigned Sri Kailasanadha Cotton Syndicate Pvt CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Supreme Polytubes Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Suresh Exports CC CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed Swarup Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Swarup Rolling Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Swarup Rolling Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed T.Abdul Wahid & Company Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 16.4 Reaffirmed Fac T.Abdul Wahid & Company TL CRISIL B+ 33.6 Reaffirmed The Abraham Memorial Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 241.8 Reaffirmed Threads India) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 66.4 Assigned Threads India) Ltd CC CRISIL A- 380 Assigned Threads India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 31.1 Assigned Fac Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 490* Reaffirmed *Rs.190.00 Million interchangeable with Buyers Credit Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 20.4 Reaffirmed Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 213.9 Reaffirmed Fac Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 20.7 Reaffirmed Trivitron Medical Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 57.5 Reaffirmed Trivitron Medical Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Fac Vardhman Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL AA 11500* Assigned * Includes Rs.12000 million sublimit for packing credit; previous limit included packing credit of Rs.9200 million Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA 500 Assigned Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL AA 563.2 Assigned Vardhman Textiles Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 37099.1 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.