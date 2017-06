Jan 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 9, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 400 Assigned Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 750 Assigned Credit BDG Metal & Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 700 Reaffirmed Bhavya Cements Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Bhavya Cements Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed *One-way interchangeability from CC to LC to the Extent of Rs. 40.00 Million Bhavya Cements Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Bhavya Cements Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed *One-way interchangeability from CC to LC to the Extent of Rs. 40.00 Million BMA Stainless Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed BMA Stainless Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 240 Reaffirmed Cadila Healthcare Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed Cadila Healthcare Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Cadila Healthcare Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Consolidated Coin Company Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Consolidated Coin Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 500 Assigned Deepak Timber Store Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed DMR Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Ginni Filaments Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Ginni Filaments Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed Ginni Filaments Ltd LOC%$ CRISIL A4+ 385 Reaffirmed % includes sub limit of Rs. 1.8 millions for bank guarantee; $Includes a sublimit of Rs. 5.0 millions for bank guarantee Global Health Care Products LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Global Health Care Products BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned GRP Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Hastalloy India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Ibex Engineering Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Assigned Credit IKM Investors Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2 375 Reaffirmed IKM Investors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 325 Reaffirmed Indian Immunologicals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Jai Durga Iron Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Jaypee Alloy & Castings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Jaypee Alloy & Castings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 9.5 Reaffirmed Jetair Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 231 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 JSM Proteins Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed JSM Proteins Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed JSM Vegoils Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed JSM Vegoils Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Khatema Fibres Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 39 Suspended Kriticons Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 90 Reaffirmed Kriticons Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Lotus Wireless Technologies India BG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Lotus Wireless Technologies India LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd N. N. Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Nagarsheth Shipbreakers LOC CRISIL A4 387.5 Reaffirmed National Fertilizers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed National Fertilizers Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 8000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.2.00 Billion Nina Concrete Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Nina Concrete Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Orbit Products Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Orbit Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Reitzel India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Reitzel India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed Credit Reitzel India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Reitzel India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 67.5 Reaffirmed Renuka Oil Industries BG CRISIL D 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 RMG Polyvinyl India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Romil Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Fac Romil Impex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Romil Impex Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4 145 Assigned Sasken Communication Technologies LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 120 Reaffirmed Ltd Sasken Communication Technologies Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Ltd Shakti Apifoods Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed *Includes a sublimit of Export packing credit of Rs.330 Million. Shakti Bhog Foods Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 750 Reaffirmed Shakti Bhog Foods Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 4000 Reaffirmed Shree Malani Foams Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Shri Karvir Nivasini Mahalaxmi Ispat LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd Silver Proteins Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Tirupati Medicare Ltd Standby LOC** CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned **Interchangeable with Foreign letter of credit Trans Tech Turnkey Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 1850 Reaffirmed Trans Tech Turnkey Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Fac Transitions Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4 125 Upgraded from CRISIL D Transpole Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Assigned Transpole Logistics Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A3+ 600 Assigned TVS Credit Services Ltd ST Debt Programme* CRISIL A1 1000 Assigned *including commercial paper Universal Power Transformer Pvt Ltd BG% CRISIL A4 120 Upgraded from CRISIL D % Interchangeable with Letter of Credit upto Rs.60.00 Million Universal Power Transformer Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 30 Upgraded Discounting# from CRISIL D # Fully interchangeable with Inland Bill Discounting Universal Power Transformer Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D Vijai Electricals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 4430.1 Reaffirmed Vijai Electricals Ltd BG CRISIL A4 14272.5 Reaffirmed Virendra & Co. LOC CRISIL A4+ 430 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.R. Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed A.R. Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Fac Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 1060 Assigned Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1100 Assigned Anand Education Society TL CRISIL D 38.5 Reaffirmed Anand Education Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed ANC Enterprises CC CRISIL B 51.4 Reaffirmed ANC Enterprises TL CRISIL B 9.8 Reaffirmed Arora Rice Mills CC CRISIL B- 120 Reaffirmed Arora Rice Mills TL CRISIL B- 7 Reaffirmed Arora Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 48 Reaffirmed Fac Balaji Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed Balaji Wires Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Bansal High Carbons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 280 Reaffirmed Bansal High Carbons Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 45 Reaffirmed Bansal Wire Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed Bansal Wire Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed BDG Metal & Power Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 608.2 Reaffirmed BDG Metal & Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 72.6 Reaffirmed Fac BDG Metal & Power Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 555.7 Reaffirmed Bhavya Cements Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 600 Reaffirmed *One-way interchangeability from CC to LC to the Extent of Rs. 40.00 Million Bhavya Cements Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 2060 Reaffirmed Bhavya Cements Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 600 Reaffirmed *One-way interchangeability from CC to LC to the Extent of Rs. 40.00 Million Bhavya Cements Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 2060 Reaffirmed BMA Stainless Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 290 Reaffirmed BMA Stainless Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 8.8 Reaffirmed Fac BMA Stainless Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1.2 Reaffirmed Cadila Healthcare Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Cadila Healthcare Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed Cadila Healthcare Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 6000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan and packing credit in foreign currency Cadila Healthcare Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 4918.4 Reaffirmed Cadila Healthcare Ltd Proposed LT Bk loan CRISIL AA+ 111.6 Reaffirmed Fac Consolidated Coin Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 65 Assigned Consolidated Coin Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Dash Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 30 Reaffirmed Dash Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 90 Reaffirmed Fac Deepak Timber Store CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Dinesh Das and Sons Mines and Steels CC CRISIL B- 25 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL D Dinesh Das and Sons Mines and Steels TL CRISIL B- 35 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL D DMR Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Emmanuval Silks CC CRISIL D 107.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Emmanuval Silks LT Loan CRISIL D 27.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Gajraj Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Gajraj Automobiles Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Ginni Filaments Ltd CC#+ CRISIL BB- 1055 Reaffirmed #includes sub limit of Rs. 68 million for Export Packing Credit and Rs. 40 million for Foreign Bill Purchases; +Includes sub limit of EPC of Rs. 360Million an Ginni Filaments Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 535 Reaffirmed Credit Global Health Care Products Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 52.5 Assigned Fac Global Health Care Products CC CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned Gopalan Enterprises Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 1301.6 Reaffirmed Fac Gopalan Enterprises LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 398.4 Reaffirmed Gopalan Enterprises CC* CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed *Includes letter of credit of Rs.200 million and bank guarantee of Rs.100 million Gopalan Enterprises (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 1873.8 Reaffirmed Gopalan Enterprises (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- Term CRISIL BBB+ 826.2 Reaffirmed Bk Loan Fac GRP Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed *includes sublimit of WCDL of Rs.160.00 Million and Bank Guarantee of Rs.27.5 Million GRP Ltd Packing Credit** CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed **includes sublimit of cash credit of Rs.80.00 Million and performance guarantee of Rs.20.00 Million GRP Ltd TL CRISIL A- 580 Reaffirmed Hastalloy India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Hastalloy India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Fac Hastalloy India Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1 Reaffirmed Ibex Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10.5 Assigned Ibex Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Ibex Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Indian Immunologicals Ltd CC# CRISIL AA- 450 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit and working capital demand loan Indian Immunologicals Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 600 Reaffirmed Indian Immunologicals Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Jagdish Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Jai Durga Iron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Jai Durga Iron Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 45.5 Reaffirmed Jai Durga Iron Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 12 Reaffirmed Jaypee Alloy & Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Jaypee Alloy & Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Fac Jetair Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Jetair Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 459 Reaffirmed Fac JSM Proteins Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed JSM Vegoils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 32.5 Reaffirmed Jupiter Knitting Company CC# CRISIL BB 400 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with Foreign Bill Negotiation and Export Packing Credit Jupiter Knitting Company Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Jupiter Knitting Company TL CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Khatema Fibres Ltd CC* CRISIL C 423.8 Suspended Khatema Fibres Ltd TL CRISIL D 358.5 Suspended Kriticons Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Kriticons Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Kumar Food Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Lahari Holiday Homes Ltd CC CRISIL D 18.5 Reaffirmed Lahari Holiday Homes Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 78 Reaffirmed Lahari Holiday Homes Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed Fac Laxmi Opticals CC CRISIL B+ 160 Reaffirmed Lotus Wireless Technologies India CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd N. N. Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned N. N. Ispat Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned N. N. Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 12 Assigned Fac Nagarsheth Shipbreakers CC CRISIL B 62.5 Reaffirmed National Fertilizers Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 10000 Reaffirmed National Fertilizers Ltd TL@ CRISIL AA- 39000 Reaffirmed @ Of which Rs.500 Million is interchangeable with letter of credit National Fertilizers Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 3000 Reaffirmed National Fertilizers Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AA- 3000 Reaffirmed National Fertilizers Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AA- 1180 Reaffirmed Neil Computech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 10 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ Neil Computech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Nina Concrete Systems Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed * Includes working capital demand loan sub-limit of Rs.120.0 million. Orbit Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Orbit Products Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Pal Prateek Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Pal Prateek Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 8.4 Reaffirmed Reitzel India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 11.5 Reaffirmed Reitzel India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 27.1 Reaffirmed Fac Renuka Oil Industries CC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B Renuka Oil Industries TL CRISIL D 65 Downgraded from CRISIL B RMG Polyvinyl India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed RMG Polyvinyl India Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 1 Reaffirmed RMG Polyvinyl India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 82.5 Reaffirmed RMG Polyvinyl India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Credit Sanjay Strips Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Shakti Apifoods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 50.5 Reaffirmed Shakti Bhog Foods Ltd CC CRISIL A- 16000 Reaffirmed Shakti Bhog Foods Ltd External Commercial CRISIL A- 940 Reaffirmed Borrowings Shakti Bhog Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 2696.3 Reaffirmed Fac Shakti Bhog Foods Ltd TL CRISIL A- 543.7 Reaffirmed Shakti Bhog Snacks Ltd CC CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Shree B.D. Ispat & Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 117 Assigned Shree B.D. Ispat & Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Assigned Shree B.D. Ispat & Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL D 17.5 Assigned *Interchangeability between Letter of credit and Bank guarantee to the tune of Rs.12.5 Million for electricity purpose Shree Malani Foams Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Shree Malani Foams Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Shree Malani Foams Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 20.9 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL BB Shri Karvir Nivasini Mahalaxmi Ispat TL CRISIL BB- 2.3 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shri Karvir Nivasini Mahalaxmi Ispat Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 9.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Fac Shri Karvir Nivasini Mahalaxmi Ispat CC CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shriram Warehousing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 112.4 Assigned Silver Proteins Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Tamil Nadu Electricity Board 8.45 per cent Bonds CRISIL A-(SO)2000 Reaffirmed Tamil Nadu Electricity Board 8.45 per cent CRISIL A-(SO)8 Reaffirmed Bonds Tamil Nadu Electricity Board 8.75 per cent CRISIL A-(SO)2000 Reaffirmed Bonds Tamil Nadu Electricity Board 8.90 per cent Bonds CRISIL A-(SO)630 Withdrawn Tamil Nadu Electricity Board 8.00 per cent Bonds CRISIL A-(SO)1210 Withdrawn Tamil Nadu Electricity Board Bond Programme CRISIL A-(SO)14000 Reaffirmed Tamil Nadu entities bond programmes CRISIL A-(SO)- Reaffirmed Tirupati Medicare Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 202 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Tirupati Medicare Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 2 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ Tirupati Medicare Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 102.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Trans Tech Turnkey Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed Trans Tech Turnkey Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Trans Tech Turnkey Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Fac Transpole Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 700 Assigned Universal Power Transformer Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 120 Upgraded from CRISIL D * Includes a sub-limit of Rs.30.00 Million for Export Packing Credit & Rs.30.00 Million for Foreign Bill Discounting/ Inland Bill Discounting Universal Power Transformer Pvt Ltd LOC$ CRISIL B 30 Upgraded from CRISIL D $ Interchangeable with Cash Credit upto Rs.30.00 Million and interchangeable with Bank guarantee for Rs.12.50 Million Universal Power Transformer Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 615 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL D Universal Power Transformer Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Upper India Smelting & Refinery CC CRISIL B+ 90 Downgraded Works (Prop. Devendra Kumar Gupta & from CRISIL Sons H.U.F.) BB- Upper India Smelting & Refinery Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Downgraded Works (Prop. Devendra Kumar Gupta & Fac from CRISIL Sons H.U.F.) BB- Upper India Smelting & Refinery Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 5 Downgraded Works (Prop. Devendra Kumar Gupta & Credit from CRISIL Sons H.U.F.) BB- Vijai Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL B- 4860 Upgraded from CRISIL C Vijai Electricals Ltd LT Loans CRISIL B- 2346.1 Upgraded from CRISIL C Vijai Electricals Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 19.7 Upgraded from CRISIL C Vijai Electricals Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 843.5 Upgraded from CRISIL C Vijai Electricals Ltd TL* CRISIL B- 1788.8 Upgraded from CRISIL C Vijai Electricals Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 639.3 Upgraded from CRISIL C Virendra & Co. CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)