Jan 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 10, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Barbrik Project Ltd BG CRISIL A3 280 Reaffirmed BDH Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed BDH Industries Ltd Export Bill Purchase CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed BDH Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 90 Reaffirmed Credit BDH Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Purchase BDH Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Bharat International Pet Foods Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Bholanath Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 54.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Bholanath Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 28.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ BIL Continental Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 73.5 Downgraded Purchase # from CRISIL A4+ # 25% of Foreign Bill Purchase limit is interchangeable with packing credit limit BIL Continental Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Brass Copper & Alloy (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1 Reaffirmed Brass Copper & Alloy (India) Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Purchase Brass Copper & Alloy (India) Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Buyer Credit Limit Brass Copper & Alloy (India) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 35 Reaffirmed Britex Engineering Works Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Devi Iron and Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 180 Reaffirmed Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 2480 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd LOC # CRISIL A3+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 #includes Rs.200 million of packing credit in foreign currency limits Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Pvt CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Ltd IDT Clothing Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 7 Assigned IDT Clothing Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 15 Assigned IDT Clothing Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 65 Assigned Krypton Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.8 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Krypton Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 25 Downgraded Purchase from CRISIL A4+ Krypton Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 21.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Krypton Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Kulkarni and Sahu Buildcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Mahi Granites Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC* CRISIL A4 125 Assigned * Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit up to Rs. 50.0 Million Mahi Granites Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 350 Assigned Credit Millennium Automation and Systems BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Ltd Millennium Automation and Systems Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 125 Reaffirmed Ltd Millennium Automation and Systems LOC CRISIL A4 230 Reaffirmed Ltd Parksons Graphics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3 Reaffirmed PSA Sical Terminals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 780 Reaffirmed Rajiv Memorial Academic Welfare BG CRISIL A2 54 Reaffirmed Society Saint-Gobain Glass India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Shree Shyam Sponge and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1+ 260 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.160 Million Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 790 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.255 Million Suvidha Engineers India Pvt Ltd Export Bill Purchase CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed Suvidha Engineers India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 300 Reaffirmed TKV Marketing India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned TKV Marketing India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned VMS Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 800 Assigned Watertec (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Assigned White House Packing Credit CRISIL A3 150 Assigned White House Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 200 Assigned Purchase LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ANC Enterprises CC CRISIL B 75 Assigned ANC Enterprises TL CRISIL B 9.8 Assigned Barbrik Project Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 3.8 Reaffirmed Barbrik Project Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 16.2 Reaffirmed BDH Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed BDH Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 5.3 Reaffirmed BDH Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 189.7 Reaffirmed Fac Bharat International Pet Foods Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 27.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Brass Copper & Alloy (India) Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Bristol Tourist Complex TL CRISIL B 350 Reaffirmed Britex Engineering Works CC* CRISIL BB- 73.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ *Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.20 million Britex Engineering Works LT Loan CRISIL BB- 4 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Britex Engineering Works Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 2.5 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ Chamunda Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 25 Assigned Chamunda Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B- 3.5 Assigned Credit Chamunda Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 29.5 Assigned Creative Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL B- 60 Assigned Creative Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Devi Iron and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 145 Reaffirmed Devi Iron and Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 265 Reaffirmed Effective Teleservices Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 480 Assigned G. P. Oil Mills CC CRISIL C 60 Assigned G. P. Oil Mills Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL C 30 Assigned Fac Gandhar Coals & Mines LOC* CRISIL B+ 125 Reaffirmed *includes sub limit of cash credit of Rs.25 million Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 450 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 100 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB+ Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd LOC^ CRISIL BBB 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ ^ Includes Rs.150 million of cash credit limits as sublimit of letter of credit. Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd LOC^^ CRISIL BBB 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ ^^ Includes Rs.100 million of cash credit limit as sublimit of letter of credit. Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd LOC^^^ CRISIL BBB 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ ^^^ Includes Rs.100 million of cash credit limit as sublimit of letter of credit, packing credit in foreign currency and working capital demand loan Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd LOC* CRISIL BBB 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ *Includes Rs.100 million of cash credit limit as sublimit/interchangeable with letter of credit. Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd LOC** CRISIL BBB 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ **Includes Rs.100 million of cash credit limits as sublimit of letter of credit. Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 1070 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Global Trading Solutions Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Golden Texo Fabs Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 226.5 Reaffirmed Golden Texo Fabs Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 128.2 Reaffirmed Fac Golden Texo Fabs Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 202 Reaffirmed IDT Clothing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 8 Assigned Kejriwal Bee Care India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 190 Reaffirmed * Includes a sub limit of Rs.130.00Million for Export packing Credit Limit. Kejriwal Bee Care India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15.7 Reaffirmed Kishor Sortex and Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Kishor Sortex and Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Fac Krypton Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Krypton Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 17.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Krypton Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Kulkarni and Sahu Buildcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Lohia Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Lohia Alloys Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 33.2 Reaffirmed Lohia Alloys Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 13.5 Reaffirmed Credit Lohia Alloys Ltd TL CRISIL BB 23.3 Reaffirmed Lovely Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 250 Assigned *Includes sublimit of Rs.90 Million of Letter of Credit M.P.Shan Tex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 24.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ M.P.Shan Tex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 400 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Maa Vaishno Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 165 Reaffirmed Maa Vaishno Sales Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Fac Mahaameru Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Mahaameru Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 64.5 Reaffirmed Mahaameru Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 18.3 Reaffirmed Fac Mahi Granites Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 65 Assigned Millennium Automation and Systems CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Ltd Millennium Automation and Systems Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 175 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac Naveen Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Neelkanth Infracon Project Loan CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Origin Foods Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Assigned Origin Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 400 Assigned Fac* * Proposed long term facility includes proposed term debt of Rs.125 Million. and proposed cash credit limit of Rs.275 Million. P. K. Foundation TL CRISIL D 117.5 Assigned Parksons Graphics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 65.4 Reaffirmed Parksons Graphics Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed R R Civiltech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Rajiv Memorial Academic Welfare Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed Society Rajiv Memorial Academic Welfare Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 5.1 Reaffirmed Society Fac Rajiv Memorial Academic Welfare Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed Society Rajiv Memorial Academic Welfare TL CRISIL BBB+ 130.9 Reaffirmed Society Roop Ram Educare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 177 Reaffirmed Roop Ram Educare Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Saint-Gobain Glass India Ltd CC and WC Demand CRISIL AA 3250 Reaffirmed Loan** Samrakshana Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL D 220 Reaffirmed Samrakshana Electricals Ltd LOC CRISIL D 102.5 Reaffirmed Samrakshana Electricals Ltd BG CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Samrakshana Electricals Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 16.2 Reaffirmed Fac Sarathy Motors (Kollam) CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Shivam Corporation (India) CC CRISIL B- 170 Reaffirmed Shivam Corporation (India) Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Fac Shree Shyam Sponge and Power Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed Shree Shyam Sponge and Power Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 232.5 Reaffirmed Siti Energy Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 8.5 Assigned Fac Siti Energy Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 591.5 Assigned Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 710 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan to the extent of Rs.590 Million; fully interchangeable with non-fund-based facilities The Lakshmi Mills Co. Ltd BG CRISIL D 26 Reaffirmed The Lakshmi Mills Co. Ltd CC* CRISIL D 156 Reaffirmed * Includes sublimit of Rs.21 Million of Packing Credit The Lakshmi Mills Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL D 152.7 Reaffirmed The Lakshmi Mills Co. Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 14 Reaffirmed The Lakshmi Mills Co. Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 255.2 Reaffirmed The Lakshmi Mills Co. Ltd TL CRISIL D 533.1 Reaffirmed The Lakshmi Mills Co. Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 190 Reaffirmed The Lakshmi Mills Co. Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed TKV Marketing India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 12.5 Assigned Credit TKV Marketing India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 5 Assigned TKV Marketing India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 12.5 Assigned Purchase Veekesy Sandals (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Veekesy Sandals (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 132.5 Reaffirmed VMS Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Watertec (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned Watertec (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned White House LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 137.2 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 