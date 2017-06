Jan 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 11, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Ashish Timber Depot LOC CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed B D Overseas Bill Purchase- CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac^ B D Overseas Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with non-letter of credit (LC)-backed foreign bill discounting D D International Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 1000 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 D D International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 EMFIL-Cedar MFI Trust I Series A1 PTCs CRISIL A1 (SO287 Upgraded (Principal)@ from CRISIL A2+ (SO) @Series A1 PTCs are entitled to receive interest on a fortnightly basis. There is an expected schedule for principal repayments for Series A1 PTCs; however, the structure allows for principal payments to be made by the maturity date of the PTCs (ultimate payment structure). Frontier Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Frontier Textiles Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Credit* Ganga Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed GMB Textiles Mills India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 17 Reaffirmed Gulbrandsen Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2 580 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of Rs.580.0 million for buyers' credit and Rs.30.0 million for bank guarantee Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 124000 Reaffirmed Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed Kamaz Vectra Motors Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed M.P.Shan Tex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed M.P.Shan Tex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4.2 Assigned Mahavir Rice Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers LOC# ^ CRISIL A2 7150 Reaffirmed Ltd #Interchangeable with Buyer's Credit; ^Bank Guarantee is a sub limit of Letter of Credit Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers Loan Equivalent CRISIL A2 312.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Risk Limits Maruichi KUMA Steel Tube Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 139 Assigned Mayfair Hotels & Resorts Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Precision Operations Systems (India) BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Prodapt Solutions Pvt Ltd Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Prodapt Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 90.4 Reaffirmed R.S.Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 65 Reaffirmed R.S.Infraprojects Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 95 Reaffirmed R.S.Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 140 Reaffirmed Fac Ram Dev Rice Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 690 Reaffirmed Credit Ranisati Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Reliance Fabrications Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Reliance Fabrications Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Rocket Engineering Corporation Pvt BG CRISIL A3 35* Reaffirmed Ltd *Interchangeable with Letter of Credit Rocket Engineering Corporation Pvt Bill Purchase- CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Discounting Fac Sagar Gyan Academy Oil Tanker Grade 3 Assigned Familiarisation Course Sagar Gyan Academy Elementary First Aid Grade 3 Assigned Sagar Gyan Academy Medical First Aid Grade 3 Assigned Sagar Gyan Academy Personal Safety and Grade 3 Assigned Social Responsibilities Sagar Gyan Academy Personal Survival Grade 3 Assigned Techniques Sagar Gyan Academy Refresher Training Grade 3 Assigned for Proficiency in Personal Survival Techniques Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 57.5 Assigned Saraf Impex Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 210 Reaffirmed Credit Saraf Impex Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Discounting* Saraf Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Saraf Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Shafeeq Shameel & Co. Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 45 Upgraded Discounting* from CRISIL A4 Shafeeq Shameel & Co. Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 65 Upgraded Discounting# from CRISIL A4 Svam Power Plants Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Svam Power Plants Pvt Ltd Vendor Financing CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Synthetic Moulders Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 *Interchangeable Synthetic Moulders Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 *Interchangeable Well Knit Industries Export Packing CRISIL A3 75 Reaffirmed Credit Well Knit Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Discounting Well Knit Industries Standby Line of CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Credit Well Knit Industries BG CRISIL A3 1 Reaffirmed Well Knit Industries LOC CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd FD Programme FAAA Reaffirmed Jindal Saw Ltd FD FAA- Downgraded from FAA LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 563.4 Reaffirmed Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 170 Assigned Fac Ashish Timber Depot CC CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed B D Overseas CC CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed B D Overseas TL CRISIL B 12.8 Reaffirmed Clean Science and Technology Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 107 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Clean Science and Technology Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 124.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Clean Science and Technology Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk loan CRISIL BB+ 0.1 Assigned Fac Cottstown Fashions Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 1850 Reaffirmed Cottstown Fashions Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 25.2 Reaffirmed Cottstown Fashions Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 724.8 Assigned Fac D D International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ D D International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 2030 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ D D International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Esquire Mall Developers Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL B 49.3 Reaffirmed Discounting Loan Frontier Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Frontier Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 12 Reaffirmed Ganga Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Ganga Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed GMB Textiles Mills India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed GMB Textiles Mills India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 76.5 Reaffirmed Gulbrandsen Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed ^Includes sub-limit of Rs.20.0 million for export packing credit /packing credit foreign currency/foreign bill discounting / post shipment foreign currency limit Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 40000 Reaffirmed Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AAA 236000 Reaffirmed Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Limits Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed IFMR Capital Mosec XXII Series A1 PTCs CRISIL A+(SO)291.7 Reaffirmed (Cashflows) IFMR Capital Mosec XXII Series A2 PTCs CRISIL BB- 65.8 Reaffirmed (Principal) (SO)% %Rating on Series A2 PTCs overs only the principal payments and not the interest payments as Series A2 is proposed to receive a residual yield Indusind Media & Communications Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL A Indusind Media & Communications Ltd TL CRISIL A- 7500 Downgraded from CRISIL A Kamaz Vectra Motors Ltd CC CRISIL B 130 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Kamaz Vectra Motors Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 3.2 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ Kaushalya Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Kaushalya Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 3.5 Reaffirmed Kaushalya Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 5.3 Assigned Fac Kerala Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Kerala Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Fac Kerala Cars Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 21.7 Reaffirmed La Casa De Joaillier Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 85 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- M.P.Shan Tex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 400 Reaffirmed M.P.Shan Tex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 855.8 Assigned Mahavir Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers CC* CRISIL BBB+ 3000 Reaffirmed Ltd *Interchangeable with Letter of Credit, Buyer's Credit and Working Capital Demand Loan Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers TL CRISIL BBB+ 2518.82 Reaffirmed Ltd Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB+ 18.38 Assigned Ltd Mann Residency Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 367 Reaffirmed Mann Residency Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Marasa Hospitality Pvt Ltd (Marasa) TL CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Maruichi KUMA Steel Tube Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit* CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed *Interchangeability between Buyers credit limit and LC Limit Maruichi KUMA Steel Tube Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Maruichi KUMA Steel Tube Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL A- 44 Reaffirmed Maruichi KUMA Steel Tube Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A- 550 Reaffirmed *Interchangeability between Buyers credit limit and LC Limit Maruichi KUMA Steel Tube Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 31 Reaffirmed Mayfair Hotels & Resorts (Goa) Pvt CC CRISIL BB 3.5 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B+ Mayfair Hotels & Resorts (Goa) Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB 180 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B+ Mayfair Hotels & Resorts (Sikkim) CC CRISIL BB 4.4 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B+ Mayfair Hotels & Resorts (Sikkim) Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 10 Downgraded Pvt Ltd Fac from CRISIL B+ Mayfair Hotels & Resorts (Sikkim) TL CRISIL BB 395 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B+ Mayfair Hotels & Resorts Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Mayfair Hotels & Resorts Ltd TL CRISIL BB 360 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ MSPL Ltd FCNR (B) LT Loan CRISIL D 500 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- MSPL Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 1500 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- National Buildings Construction BG CRISIL AA- 10 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Precision Operations Systems (India) CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Prodapt Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Prodapt Solutions Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL BBB 49.5 Reaffirmed R.S.Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Radhee Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 105 Reaffirmed Radhee Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Fac Raghukul Cottex and Processing Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Ltd Raghukul Cottex and Processing Pvt Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 26 Reaffirmed Ltd Ram Dev Rice Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 860 Reaffirmed Ram Dev Rice Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Credit Ramgad Minerals & Mining Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 400 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Ranisati Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Ranisati Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Fac Ranjit Singh & Co LOC and BG CRISIL BB+ 600 Reaffirmed Reliance Fabrications Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Reliance Fabrications Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 20.6 Reaffirmed Fac Reliance Fabrications Pvt Ltd SME Credit CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Reliance Fabrications Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 13.2 Reaffirmed Rocket Engineering Corporation Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 140 Reaffirmed Ltd Rocket Engineering Corporation Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac Rocket Engineering Corporation Pvt TL CRISIL BBB- 65 Reaffirmed Ltd S.R. Educational & Welfare Trust TL CRISIL B- 110 Assigned Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB 370 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd WC Term Loam CRISIL BB 200 Assigned Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 31.9 Assigned Fac Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 765 Assigned Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL BB 30* Assigned * Fully interchangeable with cash credit Sasa Musa Sugar Works Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 450 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sasa Musa Sugar Works Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL B Sasa Musa Sugar Works Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shafeeq Shameel & Co. Export Packing CRISIL BB- 50 Reassigned Credit Shree Realtors Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL B 165.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Loan Shreedhar Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Shreedhar Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 38.8 Reaffirmed Fac Shreedhar Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B- 1.2 Reaffirmed Sree Gouriputra Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 55 Reaffirmed Sree Gouriputra Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 35 Reaffirmed Svam Power Plants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Synthetic Moulders Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 85 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Synthetic Moulders Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 10 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB- Vael's Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL B+ 105.3 Assigned Vael's Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 44.7 Assigned Fac Well Knit Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 14.5 Reaffirmed Fac Well Knit Industries LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 3.9 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)