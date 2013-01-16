Jan 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 15, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arcee Ispat Udyog Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned Arinits Sales Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 190 Reaffirmed Barani Hydraulics India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed BramhaCorp Hotels & Resorts Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Deco Mica Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned *Includes sublimit of Buyer's Credit. Dhar Coal Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 155 Reaffirmed Dhar Coal Products Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Fac Eastern Enterprises BG CRISIL A3+ 35 Reaffirmed Fairdeal Consumer Durables Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Gujarat Flotex Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned # Includes sub limit of Rs.16.0 million H M Steels Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Innovative Clad Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed **includes sublimit of Rs.33.93 Million of bank guarantee Lalit Pipes & Pipes Ltd BG* CRISIL A2+ 670 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.280 Million Lalit Pipes & Pipes Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 370 Reaffirmed Liberty Infotech BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Magna Electro Castings Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Magna Electro Castings Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Magna Electro Castings Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Manglam Yarn Agencies BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Mapsko Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 450 Assigned Naksha Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Navdeep Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 13 Reaffirmed Navdeep Chemicals Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Navdeep Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 8 Reaffirmed Navdeep Chemicals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Navneet Publications (India) Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Navneet Publications (India) Ltd BG@ CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable with import letter of credit Pattabi Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 3.9 Assigned Prasad and Company (Project Works) BG CRISIL A2 2150 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A2+ Prasad and Company (Project Works) BG* CRISIL A2 4200 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A2+ * Includes Rs.300.00 Million interchangeable with Letter of Credit. Radhika Transmission Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Radhika Transmission Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed RKD Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 850 Reaffirmed RKD Construction Pvt Ltd BG ^ CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed ^Letter of Credit (sublimit of BG)Rs.150 million RRV Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Assigned RRV Infra Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Saba Exports Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 111.5 Reaffirmed Credit (EPC)^ ^ Interchangeability between EPC & FBP upto up to Rs.30 Million Saba Exports LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Saba Exports Derivative Fac CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Saisons Technocom Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Sitaram Energy and Logistics Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Sitaram Energy and Logistics Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Sreeshwar Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Suncity Strips & Tubes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 230 Assigned Swaroop Techno Components Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Swaroop Techno Components Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Tayo Rolls Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Tayo Rolls Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2 100 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL A2+ Tayo Rolls Ltd CP CRISIL A2 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Technova Imaging Systems (P) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Technova Imaging Systems (P) Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 1800 Reaffirmed *fully interchangeable with buyers credit. Zim Laboratories Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A P Refinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 225 Upgraded from CRISIL BB A P Refinery Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 131.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Anubhuti Cold Chains Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Anubhuti Cold Chains Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 2.8 Assigned Anubhuti Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Anubhuti Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 23 Assigned Arcee Ispat Udyog Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 400 Assigned Arcee Ispat Udyog Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 17.4 Assigned Arinits Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Barani Hydraulics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Barani Hydraulics India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 2.2 Reaffirmed BramhaCorp Hotels & Resorts Ltd TL CRISIL B 1337.6 Assigned BramhaCorp Hotels & Resorts Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 102.4 Assigned Fac BramhaCorp Hotels & Resorts Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 450 Assigned Deco Mica Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Dhar Coal Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Dhar Coal Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Fac Eastern Enterprises CC CRISIL BBB 145 Reaffirmed Fairdeal Consumer Durables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed GSM Spuntex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB GSM Spuntex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 26 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB GSM Spuntex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 56.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Gujarat Flotex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 85 Assigned Gujarat Flotex Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Credit Gujarat Flotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 135 Assigned H M Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 450 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Innovative Clad Solutions Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed *includes sublimit of Rs.75 Million of working capital loan (interchangeable with overdraft limit to the extent of Rs.45 Million), sublimit of Rs.150 Million of export packing credit and sublimit of Rs.100 Million of Buyer's Credit Innovative Clad Solutions Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 160 Reaffirmed Jai Bharat Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 180 Assigned Jai Bharat Rice Mills TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned Kochhar Glass (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 80.9 Reaffirmed Kochhar Glass (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Kochhar Glass (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- Term CRISIL D 34.1 Reaffirmed Bk Loan Fac Kritika Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Lalit Pipes & Pipes Ltd CC CRISIL A- 330 Reaffirmed Liberty Infotech CC* CRISIL B 105 Assigned *Include Rs.20 Million as sublimit of Letter of Credit Magna Electro Castings Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Magna Electro Castings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 99.7 Reaffirmed Magna Electro Castings Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 2.7 Reaffirmed Fac Mahadeo Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Assigned Mahesh Extrusions Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 5.1 Assigned Mahesh Extrusions Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Assigned Mahesh Extrusions Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Assigned Mahesh Extrusions Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Assigned Mahesh Extrusions Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 20 Assigned Manglam Yarn Agencies CC CRISIL BB 142.5 Reaffirmed Manglam Yarn Agencies Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 2.3 Reaffirmed Fac Mapsko Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 1200 Assigned Fac Naksha Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Naksha Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 76 Assigned Fac Naksha Enterprises Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 175 Assigned Naksha Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 14 Assigned National Education Society LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 175.1 Reaffirmed National Education Society Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Fac Navdeep Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Navdeep Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 28.5 Reaffirmed Nirupama Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 68.5 Assigned Nirupama Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 22 Assigned Pattabi Enterprises CC CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Pattabi Enterprises Export Packing CRISIL B- 4 Assigned Credit Pattabi Enterprises Rupee TL CRISIL B- 53.9 Assigned Prasad and Company (Project Works) CC CRISIL BBB+ 650 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A- Prasad and Company (Project Works) Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 100 Downgraded Ltd Fac from CRISIL A- R. D. Fibers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 89 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB R. D. Fibers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 5.5 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB R. D. Fibers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 52.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Radhika Transmission Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 37 Reaffirmed Radhika Transmission Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 27.9 Reaffirmed Fac RKD Construction Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 350 Reaffirmed *Exclusive Cash Credit limit of Rs.100.0 million for issue of Term Deposit Receipts (TDRs) in lieu of Bank Guarantee (BGs) for Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) purpose with interchangeability from Cash Credit (CC) to Bank Guarantee (BG). RKD Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed RKD Construction Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed RKD Construction Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Credit RRV Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 150 Assigned Ruby Mica Co. Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Ruby Mica Co. Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Ruby Mica Co. Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 14 Reaffirmed Credit Ruby Mica Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Ruby Mica Co. Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL D 6 Reaffirmed Ruby Mica Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 8.5 Reaffirmed Fac Ruby Mica Co. Ltd TL CRISIL D 26.1 Reaffirmed Saba Exports CC CRISIL BB+ 1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Saba Exports Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 10 Upgraded Credit from CRISIL BB Saba Exports TL CRISIL BB+ 9 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Saisons Technocom Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Saisons Technocom Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Shiv Cotex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Shiv Cotex India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 105 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Sitaram Energy and Logistics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sitaram Energy and Logistics Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB SNG Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 120 Assigned Fac Sreeshwar Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB SREI Equipment Finance Pvt Ltd Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AAA 712.9 Assigned (SO) SREI Equipment Finance Pvt Ltd Series A2 PTCs CRISIL AAA 37.5 Assigned (SO)& &Rating on Series A2 PTCs covers only the principal payments and not the interest payments as Series A2 is proposed to receive a residual yield SREI Equipment Finance Pvt Ltd Second-Loss Fac CRISIL BBB+ 75 Assigned (SO) Suncity Strips & Tubes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 120 Assigned Suncity Strips & Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 245 Assigned Swaroop Techno Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Swaroop Techno Components Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 17.5 Reaffirmed Tayo Rolls Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 440 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Tayo Rolls Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 640 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Technova Imaging Systems (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 900 Reaffirmed Technova Imaging Systems (P) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 1090 Reaffirmed Technova Imaging Systems (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Fac United Corporation CC CRISIL B- 60 Assigned Venkateswara Steels & Springs TL CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned (India) Pvt Ltd Venkateswara Steels & Springs CC CRISIL BB+ 27.5 Assigned (India) Pvt Ltd Venkateswara Steels & Springs SME Credit CRISIL BB+ 2.5 Assigned (India) Pvt Ltd VVS Concast Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned VVS Concast Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 11.7 Assigned Fac Zim Laboratories Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 410 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Zim Laboratories Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 208.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Zim Laboratories Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 21.7 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 