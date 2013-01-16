Jan 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 15, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arcee Ispat Udyog Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned
Arinits Sales Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 190 Reaffirmed
Barani Hydraulics India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
BramhaCorp Hotels & Resorts Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Deco Mica Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned
*Includes sublimit of Buyer's Credit.
Dhar Coal Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 155 Reaffirmed
Dhar Coal Products Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Fac
Eastern Enterprises BG CRISIL A3+ 35 Reaffirmed
Fairdeal Consumer Durables Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Flotex Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
# Includes sub limit of Rs.16.0 million
H M Steels Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3
Innovative Clad Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
**includes sublimit of Rs.33.93 Million of bank guarantee
Lalit Pipes & Pipes Ltd BG* CRISIL A2+ 670 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.280 Million
Lalit Pipes & Pipes Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 370 Reaffirmed
Liberty Infotech BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Magna Electro Castings Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed
Magna Electro Castings Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed
Magna Electro Castings Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
Manglam Yarn Agencies BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Mapsko Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 450 Assigned
Naksha Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Navdeep Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 13 Reaffirmed
Navdeep Chemicals Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed
Navdeep Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 8 Reaffirmed
Navdeep Chemicals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed
Navneet Publications (India) Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Navneet Publications (India) Ltd BG@ CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed
@Interchangeable with import letter of credit
Pattabi Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 3.9 Assigned
Prasad and Company (Project Works) BG CRISIL A2 2150 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
A2+
Prasad and Company (Project Works) BG* CRISIL A2 4200 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
A2+
* Includes Rs.300.00 Million interchangeable with Letter of Credit.
Radhika Transmission Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Radhika Transmission Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
RKD Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 850 Reaffirmed
RKD Construction Pvt Ltd BG ^ CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed
^Letter of Credit (sublimit of BG)Rs.150 million
RRV Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Assigned
RRV Infra Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Saba Exports Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 111.5 Reaffirmed
Credit (EPC)^
^ Interchangeability between EPC & FBP upto up to Rs.30 Million
Saba Exports LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Saba Exports Derivative Fac CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed
Saisons Technocom Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Sitaram Energy and Logistics Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Sitaram Energy and Logistics Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Sreeshwar Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Suncity Strips & Tubes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 230 Assigned
Swaroop Techno Components Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
Swaroop Techno Components Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Tayo Rolls Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 250 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2+
Tayo Rolls Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2 100 Downgraded
Fac from CRISIL
A2+
Tayo Rolls Ltd CP CRISIL A2 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2+
Technova Imaging Systems (P) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Technova Imaging Systems (P) Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 1800 Reaffirmed
*fully interchangeable with buyers credit.
Zim Laboratories Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A3
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A P Refinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 225 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB
A P Refinery Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 131.1 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Anubhuti Cold Chains Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
Anubhuti Cold Chains Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 2.8 Assigned
Anubhuti Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Anubhuti Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 23 Assigned
Arcee Ispat Udyog Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 400 Assigned
Arcee Ispat Udyog Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 17.4 Assigned
Arinits Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Barani Hydraulics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Barani Hydraulics India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 2.2 Reaffirmed
BramhaCorp Hotels & Resorts Ltd TL CRISIL B 1337.6 Assigned
BramhaCorp Hotels & Resorts Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 102.4 Assigned
Fac
BramhaCorp Hotels & Resorts Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 450 Assigned
Deco Mica Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned
Dhar Coal Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Dhar Coal Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed
Fac
Eastern Enterprises CC CRISIL BBB 145 Reaffirmed
Fairdeal Consumer Durables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed
GSM Spuntex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
GSM Spuntex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 26 Downgraded
Fac from CRISIL
BBB
GSM Spuntex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 56.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Gujarat Flotex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 85 Assigned
Gujarat Flotex Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned
Credit
Gujarat Flotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 135 Assigned
H M Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 450 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Innovative Clad Solutions Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed
*includes sublimit of Rs.75 Million of working capital loan (interchangeable with overdraft
limit to the extent of Rs.45 Million), sublimit of Rs.150 Million of export packing credit and
sublimit of Rs.100 Million of Buyer's Credit
Innovative Clad Solutions Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 160 Reaffirmed
Jai Bharat Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 180 Assigned
Jai Bharat Rice Mills TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned
Kochhar Glass (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 80.9 Reaffirmed
Kochhar Glass (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed
Kochhar Glass (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- Term CRISIL D 34.1 Reaffirmed
Bk Loan Fac
Kritika Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Lalit Pipes & Pipes Ltd CC CRISIL A- 330 Reaffirmed
Liberty Infotech CC* CRISIL B 105 Assigned
*Include Rs.20 Million as sublimit of Letter of Credit
Magna Electro Castings Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
Magna Electro Castings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 99.7 Reaffirmed
Magna Electro Castings Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 2.7 Reaffirmed
Fac
Mahadeo Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Assigned
Mahesh Extrusions Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 5.1 Assigned
Mahesh Extrusions Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Assigned
Mahesh Extrusions Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Assigned
Mahesh Extrusions Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Assigned
Mahesh Extrusions Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 20 Assigned
Manglam Yarn Agencies CC CRISIL BB 142.5 Reaffirmed
Manglam Yarn Agencies Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 2.3 Reaffirmed
Fac
Mapsko Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 1200 Assigned
Fac
Naksha Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned
Naksha Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 76 Assigned
Fac
Naksha Enterprises Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 175 Assigned
Naksha Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 14 Assigned
National Education Society LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 175.1 Reaffirmed
National Education Society Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed
Fac
Navdeep Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed
Navdeep Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 28.5 Reaffirmed
Nirupama Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 68.5 Assigned
Nirupama Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 22 Assigned
Pattabi Enterprises CC CRISIL B- 30 Assigned
Pattabi Enterprises Export Packing CRISIL B- 4 Assigned
Credit
Pattabi Enterprises Rupee TL CRISIL B- 53.9 Assigned
Prasad and Company (Project Works) CC CRISIL BBB+ 650 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
A-
Prasad and Company (Project Works) Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 100 Downgraded
Ltd Fac from CRISIL
A-
R. D. Fibers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 89 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
R. D. Fibers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 5.5 Downgraded
Fac from CRISIL
BBB
R. D. Fibers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 52.7 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Radhika Transmission Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 37 Reaffirmed
Radhika Transmission Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 27.9 Reaffirmed
Fac
RKD Construction Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 350 Reaffirmed
*Exclusive Cash Credit limit of Rs.100.0 million for issue of Term Deposit Receipts (TDRs) in
lieu of Bank Guarantee (BGs) for Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) purpose with interchangeability
from Cash Credit (CC) to Bank Guarantee (BG).
RKD Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed
RKD Construction Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
RKD Construction Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Credit
RRV Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 150 Assigned
Ruby Mica Co. Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed
Ruby Mica Co. Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed
Ruby Mica Co. Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 14 Reaffirmed
Credit
Ruby Mica Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed
Ruby Mica Co. Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL D 6 Reaffirmed
Ruby Mica Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 8.5 Reaffirmed
Fac
Ruby Mica Co. Ltd TL CRISIL D 26.1 Reaffirmed
Saba Exports CC CRISIL BB+ 1 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Saba Exports Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 10 Upgraded
Credit from CRISIL
BB
Saba Exports TL CRISIL BB+ 9 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Saisons Technocom Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
Saisons Technocom Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned
Shiv Cotex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Shiv Cotex India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 105 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Sitaram Energy and Logistics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Sitaram Energy and Logistics Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 1 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
SNG Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 120 Assigned
Fac
Sreeshwar Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
SREI Equipment Finance Pvt Ltd Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AAA 712.9 Assigned
(SO)
SREI Equipment Finance Pvt Ltd Series A2 PTCs CRISIL AAA 37.5 Assigned
(SO)&
&Rating on Series A2 PTCs covers only the principal payments and not the interest payments as
Series A2 is proposed to receive a residual yield
SREI Equipment Finance Pvt Ltd Second-Loss Fac CRISIL BBB+ 75 Assigned
(SO)
Suncity Strips & Tubes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 120 Assigned
Suncity Strips & Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 245 Assigned
Swaroop Techno Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
Swaroop Techno Components Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 17.5 Reaffirmed
Tayo Rolls Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 440 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A-
Tayo Rolls Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 640 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A-
Technova Imaging Systems (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 900 Reaffirmed
Technova Imaging Systems (P) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 1090 Reaffirmed
Technova Imaging Systems (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Fac
United Corporation CC CRISIL B- 60 Assigned
Venkateswara Steels & Springs TL CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned
(India) Pvt Ltd
Venkateswara Steels & Springs CC CRISIL BB+ 27.5 Assigned
(India) Pvt Ltd
Venkateswara Steels & Springs SME Credit CRISIL BB+ 2.5 Assigned
(India) Pvt Ltd
VVS Concast Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned
VVS Concast Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 11.7 Assigned
Fac
Zim Laboratories Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 410 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Zim Laboratories Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 208.3 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Zim Laboratories Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 21.7 Upgraded
Fac from CRISIL
BBB-
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
