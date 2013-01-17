Jan 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 16, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alpha Foam Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1 Reaffirmed
Alpha Foam Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed
Cabcon India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Cabcon India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Cabcon India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 380 Reaffirmed
Chembond Chemicals Ltd BG# CRISIL A2+ 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A1
# Fully Interchangeable with Letter of Credit
Choudhary International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 103.5 Reaffirmed
Purchase*
*Interchangeable with packing credit of up to Rs.82.5 million
Choudhary International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed
Choudhary International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 16.5 Reaffirmed
CPC Diagnostics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
CPC Diagnostics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
CPC Diagnostics Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended
Fac
CS Components Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
CS Components Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Dee Development Engineers Ltd BG CRISIL A3 400 Reaffirmed
Dee Development Engineers Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed
Driplex Water Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2+
Driplex Water Engineering Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL A2 250 Downgraded
Discounting Fac from CRISIL
A2+
Driplex Water Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 750 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2+
Eastern Copper Manufacturing Company Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 50 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Eastern Copper Manufacturing Company LOC* CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
*Interchangeable with bank guarantee
Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Proposed Bill CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Federation Ltd Discounting Fac*
*Interchangeable with Short Term Advance Limit
Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 80 Reaffirmed
Federation Ltd
Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed
Federation Ltd
Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Inland/Import LOC# CRISIL A1+ 80 Reaffirmed
Federation Ltd
#Interchangeable with Inland Guarantees
IAC Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed
Indo Wire Industries Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Indo Wire Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Assigned
J. Kirit & Brothers LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed
K L Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2+
Khemi Filaments Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended
Khemi Filaments Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Suspended
KNR Constructions Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2+ 2750 Reaffirmed
Fac
KNR Constructions Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 12000 Reaffirmed
Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
Maneesh Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Maneesh Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Marico Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1450 Reaffirmed
Marico Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed
N.R.International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 150 Suspended
Narayani Coke Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 600 Reaffirmed
Narayani Coke Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed
Prontos Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned
Santo Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Saraiwwalaa Agrr Refineries Ltd BG CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed
Saraiwwalaa Agrr Refineries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 5000 Reaffirmed
Shree Agencies Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 108.8 Reaffirmed
Credit
Shree Agencies Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed
Shree Shankar Saw Mill Pvt Li LOC CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed
Shreyash Aluminium & Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Shreyash Aluminium & Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Reaffirmed
Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 114 Reaffirmed
Credit*
*Fully interchangeable between Foreign Documentary Bills Negotiated (non-letter of credit) and
export packing credit
Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Negotiation
Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed
Credit
Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1 Reaffirmed
Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 25 Assigned
STCI Finance Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 20000 Enhanced
from Rs.15
Billion
Taj International Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Torque Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL A3+ 40 Assigned
Torque Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Loan Equivalent CRISIL A3+ 70 Assigned
Risk Limits
Torque Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Assigned
Torque Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 50 Assigned
Windlass Steelcrafts Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended
Windlass Steelcrafts Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 35 Suspended
Credit*
Windlass Steelcrafts Line of Credit CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Sheikh Farid Finvest Ltd FD FB+ Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A V Thomas Leather & Allied Products BG CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
A V Thomas Leather & Allied Products Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 190 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
A V Thomas Leather & Allied Products Export Packing CRISIL BBB 730 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Credit
A V Thomas Leather & Allied Products LOC CRISIL BBB 144 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
A V Thomas Leather & Allied Products Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned
Pvt Ltd Credit
Alpha Foam Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed
Alpha Foam Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
Fac
Alpha Foam Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed
Amrut Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B- 52.7 Suspended
Amrut Cotton Industries LT Loan CRISIL B- 3.8 Suspended
Bajrang Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 28 Reaffirmed
Bajrang Automobiles Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 36 Reaffirmed
Bhandari Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed
Bhandari Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 250 Assigned
Fac
Cabcon India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 190 Reaffirmed
Canara Traders & Printers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Suspended
Canara Traders & Printers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 100 Suspended
Canara Traders & Printers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 20 Suspended
Chembond Chemicals Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 140 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A
*Fully Interchangeable with Buyer's Credit & Working Capital Demand Loan to the extent of
Rs.50.0 Million
Chembond Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL A- 122.4 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A
CPC Diagnostics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 37.5 Suspended
CPC Diagnostics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 43.9 Suspended
CPC Diagnostics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 1.1 Suspended
Fac
CS Components Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 90 Assigned
CS Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Dee Development Engineers Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 800 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with Rs.500 million export packing credit, packing credit in foreign currency,
foreign bill discounting & foreign bill purchase
Dee Development Engineers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 520 Reaffirmed
Dinesh Jewellers CC* CRISIL D 60 Suspended
*Includes a Proposed Limit of Rs.5 Million
Driplex Water Engineering Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed
Eastern Copper Manufacturing Company CC CRISIL B+ 92.8 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Eastern Copper Manufacturing Company TL CRISIL B+ 37.2 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Fastlane Distriparks & Logistics Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 2500 Upgraded
from CRISIL
D
Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing CC CRISIL AAA 229 Reaffirmed
Federation Ltd
IAC Electricals Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed
*Includes Rs.15.0 Million interchangeable limit of Export Packing credit
Indo Wire Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Fac
Indo Wire Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned
JITM Trust (Centurion University of Overdraft* CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Technology and Management)
*In the nature of Cash Credit
JITM Trust (Centurion University of LT Loan CRISIL B+ 230 Reaffirmed
Technology and Management)
K L Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 290 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A-
Khemi Filaments Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Suspended
KNR Constructions Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 2070 Reaffirmed
Fac
KNR Constructions Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 180 Reaffirmed
KNR Constructions Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1000 Reaffirmed
Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 0.1 Reaffirmed
Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL A+ 3.9 Reaffirmed
Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL A+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Maneesh Impex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Maneesh Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Maniyar Refinery Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 17.5 Reaffirmed
Maniyar Refinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 57.5 Reaffirmed
Maniyar Refinery Pvt Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL B+ 22.5 Reaffirmed
Maniyar Refinery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned
Fac
Marico Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed
Marico Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed
Marico Ltd CC & WC demand loan CRISIL AA 1460 Reaffirmed
Marico Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed
N.R.International Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Suspended
Narayani Coke Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Narayani Coke Pvt Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed
Narayani Coke Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Oriental Metal Works Foreign Bill CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
Purchase *#
*# Fully interchangeable with each other. Fully interchangeable with Foreign Bill Discounting
Oriental Metal Works Export Packing CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
Credit #
#Fully interchangeable with each other
Oriental Metal Works Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 38 Reaffirmed
Fac
Prontos Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned
Fac
Prontos Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
R. Kuppuswamy BG CRISIL D 42.5 Suspended
R. Kuppuswamy CC CRISIL D 4.5 Suspended
R. Kuppuswamy LT Loan CRISIL D 48.5 Suspended
Rao Computer Consultants Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 165 Reaffirmed
Rao Computer Consultants Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed
Fac
Rashtriya Seva Samithi CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed
Santo Engineering Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 120 Assigned
Santo Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Sara Exports Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 400 Reaffirmed
*including sub limit for LC facility of Rs.350 Million and of buyer's credit of Rs.200 Million
Sara Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed
Fac
Sara Exports Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Saraiwwalaa Agrr Refineries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 840 Reaffirmed
Saraiwwalaa Agrr Refineries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 670 Reaffirmed
Saraiwwalaa Agrr Refineries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 90 Reaffirmed
Fac
Shakti Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 370 Reaffirmed
Shree Agencies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 53.2 Reaffirmed
Shree Shankar Saw Mill Pvt Li CC CRISIL BB 130 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Shree Shankar Saw Mill Pvt Li Standby Line of CRISIL BB 15 Assigned
Credit
Shree Shankar Saw Mill Pvt Li Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 5 Assigned
Fac
Shreyash Aluminium & Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Shreyash Aluminium & Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 6.4 Reaffirmed
Shreyash Aluminium & Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL BB- 21.1 Reaffirmed
Shri Balaji Industries CC CRISIL BB- 95 Assigned
Shri Balaji Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned
Fac
Simpex Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned
Simpex Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 89.3 Assigned
Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 17 Reaffirmed
Fac
Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 8.5 Reaffirmed
Teja Educational Society TL CRISIL B+ 111 Reaffirmed
Teja Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
The Rishabh Velveleen Ltd TL CRISIL D 32.7 Assigned
The Rishabh Velveleen Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Assigned
The Rishabh Velveleen Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Assigned
Torque Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 73.9 Assigned
Torque Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 170 Assigned
Uma Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 76.5 Reaffirmed
Uma Ispat Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB+ 13.5 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)