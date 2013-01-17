Jan 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 16, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpha Foam Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1 Reaffirmed Alpha Foam Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Cabcon India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Cabcon India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Cabcon India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 380 Reaffirmed Chembond Chemicals Ltd BG# CRISIL A2+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 # Fully Interchangeable with Letter of Credit Choudhary International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 103.5 Reaffirmed Purchase* *Interchangeable with packing credit of up to Rs.82.5 million Choudhary International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Choudhary International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 16.5 Reaffirmed CPC Diagnostics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended CPC Diagnostics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended CPC Diagnostics Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended Fac CS Components Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned CS Components Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Dee Development Engineers Ltd BG CRISIL A3 400 Reaffirmed Dee Development Engineers Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Driplex Water Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1150 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Driplex Water Engineering Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL A2 250 Downgraded Discounting Fac from CRISIL A2+ Driplex Water Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 750 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Eastern Copper Manufacturing Company Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Pvt Ltd Eastern Copper Manufacturing Company LOC* CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Pvt Ltd *Interchangeable with bank guarantee Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Proposed Bill CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Federation Ltd Discounting Fac* *Interchangeable with Short Term Advance Limit Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 80 Reaffirmed Federation Ltd Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Federation Ltd Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Inland/Import LOC# CRISIL A1+ 80 Reaffirmed Federation Ltd #Interchangeable with Inland Guarantees IAC Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Indo Wire Industries Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Indo Wire Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Assigned J. Kirit & Brothers LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed K L Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Khemi Filaments Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended Khemi Filaments Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Suspended KNR Constructions Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2+ 2750 Reaffirmed Fac KNR Constructions Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 12000 Reaffirmed Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Maneesh Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Maneesh Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Marico Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1450 Reaffirmed Marico Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed N.R.International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 150 Suspended Narayani Coke Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 600 Reaffirmed Narayani Coke Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Prontos Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Santo Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Saraiwwalaa Agrr Refineries Ltd BG CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Saraiwwalaa Agrr Refineries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 5000 Reaffirmed Shree Agencies Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 108.8 Reaffirmed Credit Shree Agencies Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Shree Shankar Saw Mill Pvt Li LOC CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed Shreyash Aluminium & Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Shreyash Aluminium & Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 114 Reaffirmed Credit* *Fully interchangeable between Foreign Documentary Bills Negotiated (non-letter of credit) and export packing credit Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Negotiation Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Credit Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1 Reaffirmed Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 25 Assigned STCI Finance Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 20000 Enhanced from Rs.15 Billion Taj International Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Torque Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL A3+ 40 Assigned Torque Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Loan Equivalent CRISIL A3+ 70 Assigned Risk Limits Torque Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Assigned Torque Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 50 Assigned Windlass Steelcrafts Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended Windlass Steelcrafts Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 35 Suspended Credit* Windlass Steelcrafts Line of Credit CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Sheikh Farid Finvest Ltd FD FB+ Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A V Thomas Leather & Allied Products BG CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd A V Thomas Leather & Allied Products Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 190 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd A V Thomas Leather & Allied Products Export Packing CRISIL BBB 730 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Credit A V Thomas Leather & Allied Products LOC CRISIL BBB 144 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd A V Thomas Leather & Allied Products Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Credit Alpha Foam Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Alpha Foam Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Fac Alpha Foam Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Amrut Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B- 52.7 Suspended Amrut Cotton Industries LT Loan CRISIL B- 3.8 Suspended Bajrang Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 28 Reaffirmed Bajrang Automobiles Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 36 Reaffirmed Bhandari Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Bhandari Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 250 Assigned Fac Cabcon India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 190 Reaffirmed Canara Traders & Printers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Suspended Canara Traders & Printers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 100 Suspended Canara Traders & Printers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 20 Suspended Chembond Chemicals Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 140 Downgraded from CRISIL A *Fully Interchangeable with Buyer's Credit & Working Capital Demand Loan to the extent of Rs.50.0 Million Chembond Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL A- 122.4 Downgraded from CRISIL A CPC Diagnostics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 37.5 Suspended CPC Diagnostics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 43.9 Suspended CPC Diagnostics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 1.1 Suspended Fac CS Components Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 90 Assigned CS Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Dee Development Engineers Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 800 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Rs.500 million export packing credit, packing credit in foreign currency, foreign bill discounting & foreign bill purchase Dee Development Engineers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 520 Reaffirmed Dinesh Jewellers CC* CRISIL D 60 Suspended *Includes a Proposed Limit of Rs.5 Million Driplex Water Engineering Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Eastern Copper Manufacturing Company CC CRISIL B+ 92.8 Suspended Pvt Ltd Eastern Copper Manufacturing Company TL CRISIL B+ 37.2 Suspended Pvt Ltd Fastlane Distriparks & Logistics Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 2500 Upgraded from CRISIL D Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing CC CRISIL AAA 229 Reaffirmed Federation Ltd IAC Electricals Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed *Includes Rs.15.0 Million interchangeable limit of Export Packing credit Indo Wire Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Fac Indo Wire Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned JITM Trust (Centurion University of Overdraft* CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Technology and Management) *In the nature of Cash Credit JITM Trust (Centurion University of LT Loan CRISIL B+ 230 Reaffirmed Technology and Management) K L Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 290 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Khemi Filaments Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Suspended KNR Constructions Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 2070 Reaffirmed Fac KNR Constructions Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 180 Reaffirmed KNR Constructions Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1000 Reaffirmed Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 0.1 Reaffirmed Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL A+ 3.9 Reaffirmed Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL A+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Maneesh Impex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 40 Assigned Maneesh Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Maniyar Refinery Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Maniyar Refinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 57.5 Reaffirmed Maniyar Refinery Pvt Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL B+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Maniyar Refinery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Fac Marico Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Marico Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed Marico Ltd CC & WC demand loan CRISIL AA 1460 Reaffirmed Marico Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed N.R.International Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Suspended Narayani Coke Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Narayani Coke Pvt Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Narayani Coke Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Oriental Metal Works Foreign Bill CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Purchase *# *# Fully interchangeable with each other. Fully interchangeable with Foreign Bill Discounting Oriental Metal Works Export Packing CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Credit # #Fully interchangeable with each other Oriental Metal Works Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 38 Reaffirmed Fac Prontos Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Fac Prontos Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned R. Kuppuswamy BG CRISIL D 42.5 Suspended R. Kuppuswamy CC CRISIL D 4.5 Suspended R. Kuppuswamy LT Loan CRISIL D 48.5 Suspended Rao Computer Consultants Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 165 Reaffirmed Rao Computer Consultants Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Fac Rashtriya Seva Samithi CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Santo Engineering Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 120 Assigned Santo Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Sara Exports Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 400 Reaffirmed *including sub limit for LC facility of Rs.350 Million and of buyer's credit of Rs.200 Million Sara Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Fac Sara Exports Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Saraiwwalaa Agrr Refineries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 840 Reaffirmed Saraiwwalaa Agrr Refineries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 670 Reaffirmed Saraiwwalaa Agrr Refineries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 90 Reaffirmed Fac Shakti Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 370 Reaffirmed Shree Agencies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 53.2 Reaffirmed Shree Shankar Saw Mill Pvt Li CC CRISIL BB 130 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shree Shankar Saw Mill Pvt Li Standby Line of CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Credit Shree Shankar Saw Mill Pvt Li Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Fac Shreyash Aluminium & Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Shreyash Aluminium & Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 6.4 Reaffirmed Shreyash Aluminium & Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL BB- 21.1 Reaffirmed Shri Balaji Industries CC CRISIL BB- 95 Assigned Shri Balaji Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned Fac Simpex Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Simpex Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 89.3 Assigned Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 17 Reaffirmed Fac Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 8.5 Reaffirmed Teja Educational Society TL CRISIL B+ 111 Reaffirmed Teja Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed The Rishabh Velveleen Ltd TL CRISIL D 32.7 Assigned The Rishabh Velveleen Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Assigned The Rishabh Velveleen Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Assigned Torque Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 73.9 Assigned Torque Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 170 Assigned Uma Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 76.5 Reaffirmed Uma Ispat Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB+ 13.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)