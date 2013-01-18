Jan 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 17, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Accurate Gauging and Instruments BG^ CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
^includes LC sub-limit of Rs.5 Million
Alps Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 55 Reaffirmed
Amara Raja Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed
Amara Raja Infra Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee.
Ambient Controls Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
* fully interchangeable with BG
Ambient Controls Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
# fully interchangeable with LC
Apollo Gleneagles Hospital Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.10 million
Autotech Industries (India) Pvt Ltd Foreign bill CRISIL A2+ 60 Reaffirmed
discounting
Autotech Industries (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed
Autotech Industries (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Autotech Industries (India) Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 60 Reaffirmed
Credit
Autotech Industries (India) Pvt Ltd Advance Against CRISIL A2+ 120 Reaffirmed
Consignment Sales
Corona Steel Industry Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Discounting
Corona Steel Industry Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Credit
Cyano Pharma Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed
Cyano Pharma Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Dollar Industries Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A3+ 140 Reaffirmed
Dollar Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed
Dollar Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A3+ 830 Reaffirmed
Dubas Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Suspended
Dubas Engineering Pvt Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL A4 1 Suspended
Dubas Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Suspended
Elgi Equipments Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A1+ 15 Reaffirmed
Negotiation
Elgi Equipments Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 393 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Elgi Equipments Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 1370 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Polyamides and Fibres Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed
Purchase
-Discounting #
# Of which Rs.100 Million is fully interchangeable with letter of credit and buyers credit
Hindustan Polyamides and Fibres Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 305 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Polyamides and Fibres Ltd Packing Credit ^ CRISIL A2+ 300 Reaffirmed
^ Fully interchangeable with export bill purchase-discounting, letter of credit and buyers
credit
Jai Krishna Artec-J.V. BG CRISIL A4 244 Reaffirmed
Kamani Oil Industries Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A3+ 1800 Reaffirmed
^ Includes a sublimit for Inland Guarantee of Rs.150 Million. & for Shipping Guarantee of Rs.150
Million.
Kamani Oil Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 175 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Lumino Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2150 Reaffirmed
Lumino Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 394.7 Reaffirmed
Lumino Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 450 Reaffirmed
Madras Hardtools Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Mani Metal Trading Corporation Pvt. LOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended
Ltd
Mehta Pharmaceutical Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed
Mehta Pharmaceutical Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 17 Reaffirmed
Mehta Pharmaceutical Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed
Mehta Pharmaceutical Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Mohta Electro Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Mount Infra Project BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed
Promed Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting# CRISIL A2+ 140 Reaffirmed
#Fully interchangeable with Foreign Bills Purchase
Promed Exports Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A2+ 70 Reaffirmed
Purchase
-Discounting*
*Fully interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan and Buyer Credit
Ramky Infrastructure Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 37500 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A1
Ramky Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LOC and BG CRISIL A2+ 5000 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A1
Sanya Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned
Fac
Singhania & Sons Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 125 Reaffirmed
Credit#
#fully interchangeable with /Foreign Bill Purchase-Discounting and up to Rs.25 million can be
drawn for cash credit
Singhania & Sons Pvt Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A4 22.5 Reaffirmed
Srinath Builders and Housing Co Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 260 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Srinath Builders and Housing Co Pvt Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 332 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Standard Surfactants Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed
Standard Surfactants Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Supergems (India) Pvt Ltd Export Post CRISIL A4 450 Reaffirmed
Shipment Credit
Supreme (India) Impex Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL A4 850 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac
Supreme (India) Impex Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 170 Reaffirmed
The Federal Bank Ltd CD Programme CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed
The Federal Bank Ltd ST FD Programme CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed
Universal Flexibles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Suspended
Universal Flexibles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
Universal Flexibles Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Vaishali Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 21 Suspended
* Interchangeable with Post Shipment Credit upto a maximum of Rs 21 Million
Vaishali Exports Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 129 Suspended
Credit^
^ Interchangeable with Packing Credit upto a maximum of Rs 12.9 Million
Vishesh Engineering Company BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Yogbhan Consultants & Contractors BG CRISIL A4 40 Suspended
Pvt.Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Accurate Gauging and Instruments TL CRISIL BB 6.3 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Accurate Gauging and Instruments Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 38.7 Assigned
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Accurate Gauging and Instruments CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Alps Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 13.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Alps Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 205 Reaffirmed
Amara Raja Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Ambient Controls Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 3 Assigned
Ambient Controls Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 2 Assigned
Credit
Ambient Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Anil Neerukonda Educational Society TL CRISIL B 305 Assigned
Annapoorani Yarns CC CRISIL D 53.7 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B-
Annapoorani Yarns LT Loan CRISIL D 49.3 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B-
Apollo Gleneagles Hospital Ltd CC CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed
Apollo Gleneagles Hospital Ltd TL CRISIL A 1085.4 Reaffirmed
Apollo Gleneagles Hospital Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 14.6 Reaffirmed
Autobahn Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned
Autotech Industries (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 60 Reaffirmed
Autotech Industries (India) Pvt Ltd Stabdby Line of CRISIL A- 48 Reaffirmed
credit
Autotech Industries (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 218.1 Reaffirmed
B. N. Jewellers CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed
Blackwood Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1020 Upgraded
From CRISIL
B-
Corona Steel Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned
CSREM Trust (Centurion University LT Loan CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed
of Technology and Management)
CSREM Trust (Centurion University Overdraft CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
of Technology and Management)
Cyano Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Cyano Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Dollar Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 273.8 Reaffirmed
Dollar Industries Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed
Dubas Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 68 Suspended
Dubas Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 18.8 Suspended
Elgi Equipments Ltd CC CRISIL AA 110 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Polyamides and Fibres Ltd CC * CRISIL A- 280 Reaffirmed
* Fully interchangeable with export bill purchase-discounting, letter of credit, buyers credit
and packing credit
Hindustan Polyamides and Fibres Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL A- 531.3 Reaffirmed
Indian Drape Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 8.2 Assigned
Indian Drape Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
Indian Drape Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 21.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
International Management Institute Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 12.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
International Management Institute TL CRISIL BBB 427.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Ishaan Infraestates India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 147.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Ishaan Infraestates India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned
Jai Krishna Artec-J.V. TL CRISIL B 199 Reaffirmed
Kamani Oil Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed
* Includes a sublimit for Export Packing Credit of Rs.6.5 Million. & for Bills Discounting of
Rs.5.0 Million.
Kamani Oil Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 225 Reaffirmed
Lumino Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 535.3 Reaffirmed
M.S.Dyeing Company BG CRISIL A 3.86 Suspended
M.S.Dyeing Company LT Loan CRISIL B 6 Suspended
M.S.Dyeing Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 25 Suspended
M.S.Dyeing Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 42.34 Suspended
Loan Fac
Madras Hardtools Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 255 Reaffirmed
*Sub-limit for Bill Discounting of Rs.80 Million, usance bill discounting upto Rs.5 Million
Mani Metal Trading Corporation Pvt. CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended
Ltd
Mehta Pharmaceutical Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed
Mehta Pharmaceutical Industries Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed
Mehta Pharmaceutical Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mohta Electro Systems Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed
* interchangeable with Bill Discounting Facilities upto 30 Million
Mother's Pet Kindergarten Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 27.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mother's Pet Kindergarten Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 47.7 Reaffirmed
Mount Infra Project CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Nagpur Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Nagpur Estates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 29.2 Reaffirmed
North Karnataka Expressway Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 3225 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Parvatiya Plywood Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned
Loan Fac
Promed Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 30 Reaffirmed
Promed Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed
Promed Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 60 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ramky Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL A- 8500 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A+
Ramky Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1950 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A+
Ramky Infrastructure Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 1550 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A+
Reliable Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed
Sai Rayalaseema Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL D 350 Reaffirmed
Sai Rayalaseema Paper Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed
Sai Rayalaseema Paper Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 417.1 Reaffirmed
Sangita Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned
Sangita Sales Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 70 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sanya Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned
Sanya Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned
Siddhi Vinayak Industries CC* CRISIL BB- 102.1 Reaffirmed
*Includes sublimit of Rs.30 million of book debt
Siddhi Vinayak Industries TL CRISIL BB- 7.9 Reaffirmed
Singhania & Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Singhania & Sons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 125 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sona Synthetics CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Sona Synthetics LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Southern Agrifurane Industries Pvt. CC CRISIL BB- 320 Upgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
B-
Srinath Builders and Housing Co Pvt CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Srinath Builders and Housing Co Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL BB 18 Reaffirmed
Ltd Credit
SSZ Commodities Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit* CRISIL B+ 300 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
*Includes sublimit of Cash Credit of Rs.50 Million;Includes sublimit of Letter of Comfort Rs.200
Million.
Standard Surfactants Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Standard Surfactants Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sunder Nagar Integrated Rural CC CRISIL B- 7.5 Suspended
Development Association (Naulkha
Sunder Nagar Integrated Rural Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 42.8 Suspended
Development Association (Naulkha Loan Fac
Sunder Nagar Integrated Rural Rupee TL CRISIL B- 49 Suspended
Development Association (Naulkha
Supreme (India) Impex Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
Tropicool Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 14 Suspended
Tropicool Foods Pvt Ltd CC - Book Debt** CRISIL D 9.5 Suspended
**includes sub limit of Rs.8.5 million of Foreign Bills discounting
Tropicool Foods Pvt Ltd CC-Stock* CRISIL D 7 Suspended
* includes sub limit of Rs.6.0 million of Export packing credit
Tropicool Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 2 Suspended
Tropicool Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 38.8 Suspended
Universal Biofuels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 196 Suspended
Universal Flexibles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended
Urvashi Pulp & Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Urvashi Pulp & Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended
Urvashi Pulp & Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 4.7 Suspended
Loan Fac
Urvashi Pulp & Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 67.8 Suspended
Vinayak Cottex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 55 Withdrawal
Vinayak Cottex Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 65.7 Suspended
Vishesh Engineering Company CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed
Yogbhan Consultants & Contractors CC CRISIL B 25 Suspended
Pvt.Ltd
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
