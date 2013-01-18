Jan 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 17, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accurate Gauging and Instruments BG^ CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Pvt Ltd ^includes LC sub-limit of Rs.5 Million Alps Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 55 Reaffirmed Amara Raja Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Amara Raja Infra Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee. Ambient Controls Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned * fully interchangeable with BG Ambient Controls Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned # fully interchangeable with LC Apollo Gleneagles Hospital Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.10 million Autotech Industries (India) Pvt Ltd Foreign bill CRISIL A2+ 60 Reaffirmed discounting Autotech Industries (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed Autotech Industries (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Autotech Industries (India) Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 60 Reaffirmed Credit Autotech Industries (India) Pvt Ltd Advance Against CRISIL A2+ 120 Reaffirmed Consignment Sales Corona Steel Industry Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Discounting Corona Steel Industry Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Credit Cyano Pharma Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Cyano Pharma Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Dollar Industries Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A3+ 140 Reaffirmed Dollar Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Dollar Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A3+ 830 Reaffirmed Dubas Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Dubas Engineering Pvt Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL A4 1 Suspended Dubas Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Suspended Elgi Equipments Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A1+ 15 Reaffirmed Negotiation Elgi Equipments Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 393 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Elgi Equipments Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 1370 Reaffirmed Hindustan Polyamides and Fibres Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed Purchase -Discounting # # Of which Rs.100 Million is fully interchangeable with letter of credit and buyers credit Hindustan Polyamides and Fibres Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 305 Reaffirmed Hindustan Polyamides and Fibres Ltd Packing Credit ^ CRISIL A2+ 300 Reaffirmed ^ Fully interchangeable with export bill purchase-discounting, letter of credit and buyers credit Jai Krishna Artec-J.V. BG CRISIL A4 244 Reaffirmed Kamani Oil Industries Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A3+ 1800 Reaffirmed ^ Includes a sublimit for Inland Guarantee of Rs.150 Million. & for Shipping Guarantee of Rs.150 Million. Kamani Oil Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 175 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lumino Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2150 Reaffirmed Lumino Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 394.7 Reaffirmed Lumino Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 450 Reaffirmed Madras Hardtools Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Mani Metal Trading Corporation Pvt. LOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Ltd Mehta Pharmaceutical Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Mehta Pharmaceutical Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 17 Reaffirmed Mehta Pharmaceutical Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Mehta Pharmaceutical Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Mohta Electro Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Mount Infra Project BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Promed Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting# CRISIL A2+ 140 Reaffirmed #Fully interchangeable with Foreign Bills Purchase Promed Exports Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A2+ 70 Reaffirmed Purchase -Discounting* *Fully interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan and Buyer Credit Ramky Infrastructure Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 37500 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Ramky Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LOC and BG CRISIL A2+ 5000 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Sanya Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Fac Singhania & Sons Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 125 Reaffirmed Credit# #fully interchangeable with /Foreign Bill Purchase-Discounting and up to Rs.25 million can be drawn for cash credit Singhania & Sons Pvt Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A4 22.5 Reaffirmed Srinath Builders and Housing Co Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 260 Reaffirmed Ltd Srinath Builders and Housing Co Pvt Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 332 Reaffirmed Ltd Standard Surfactants Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Standard Surfactants Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Supergems (India) Pvt Ltd Export Post CRISIL A4 450 Reaffirmed Shipment Credit Supreme (India) Impex Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL A4 850 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Supreme (India) Impex Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 170 Reaffirmed The Federal Bank Ltd CD Programme CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed The Federal Bank Ltd ST FD Programme CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed Universal Flexibles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Suspended Universal Flexibles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Universal Flexibles Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Vaishali Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 21 Suspended * Interchangeable with Post Shipment Credit upto a maximum of Rs 21 Million Vaishali Exports Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 129 Suspended Credit^ ^ Interchangeable with Packing Credit upto a maximum of Rs 12.9 Million Vishesh Engineering Company BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Yogbhan Consultants & Contractors BG CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Pvt.Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accurate Gauging and Instruments TL CRISIL BB 6.3 Assigned Pvt Ltd Accurate Gauging and Instruments Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 38.7 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Accurate Gauging and Instruments CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Alps Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 13.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Alps Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 205 Reaffirmed Amara Raja Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Ambient Controls Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 3 Assigned Ambient Controls Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 2 Assigned Credit Ambient Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Anil Neerukonda Educational Society TL CRISIL B 305 Assigned Annapoorani Yarns CC CRISIL D 53.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Annapoorani Yarns LT Loan CRISIL D 49.3 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Apollo Gleneagles Hospital Ltd CC CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Apollo Gleneagles Hospital Ltd TL CRISIL A 1085.4 Reaffirmed Apollo Gleneagles Hospital Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 14.6 Reaffirmed Autobahn Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned Autotech Industries (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 60 Reaffirmed Autotech Industries (India) Pvt Ltd Stabdby Line of CRISIL A- 48 Reaffirmed credit Autotech Industries (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 218.1 Reaffirmed B. N. Jewellers CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Blackwood Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1020 Upgraded From CRISIL B- Corona Steel Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned CSREM Trust (Centurion University LT Loan CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed of Technology and Management) CSREM Trust (Centurion University Overdraft CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed of Technology and Management) Cyano Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Cyano Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dollar Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 273.8 Reaffirmed Dollar Industries Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Dubas Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 68 Suspended Dubas Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 18.8 Suspended Elgi Equipments Ltd CC CRISIL AA 110 Reaffirmed Hindustan Polyamides and Fibres Ltd CC * CRISIL A- 280 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with export bill purchase-discounting, letter of credit, buyers credit and packing credit Hindustan Polyamides and Fibres Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL A- 531.3 Reaffirmed Indian Drape Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 8.2 Assigned Indian Drape Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Indian Drape Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 21.8 Assigned Loan Fac International Management Institute Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 12.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ International Management Institute TL CRISIL BBB 427.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Ishaan Infraestates India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 147.5 Assigned Loan Fac Ishaan Infraestates India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned Jai Krishna Artec-J.V. TL CRISIL B 199 Reaffirmed Kamani Oil Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed * Includes a sublimit for Export Packing Credit of Rs.6.5 Million. & for Bills Discounting of Rs.5.0 Million. Kamani Oil Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 225 Reaffirmed Lumino Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 535.3 Reaffirmed M.S.Dyeing Company BG CRISIL A 3.86 Suspended M.S.Dyeing Company LT Loan CRISIL B 6 Suspended M.S.Dyeing Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 25 Suspended M.S.Dyeing Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 42.34 Suspended Loan Fac Madras Hardtools Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 255 Reaffirmed *Sub-limit for Bill Discounting of Rs.80 Million, usance bill discounting upto Rs.5 Million Mani Metal Trading Corporation Pvt. CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Ltd Mehta Pharmaceutical Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Mehta Pharmaceutical Industries Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Mehta Pharmaceutical Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mohta Electro Systems Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed * interchangeable with Bill Discounting Facilities upto 30 Million Mother's Pet Kindergarten Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 27.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mother's Pet Kindergarten Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 47.7 Reaffirmed Mount Infra Project CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Nagpur Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nagpur Estates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 29.2 Reaffirmed North Karnataka Expressway Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 3225 Reaffirmed (SO) Parvatiya Plywood Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Loan Fac Promed Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 30 Reaffirmed Promed Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Promed Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ramky Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL A- 8500 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Ramky Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1950 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Ramky Infrastructure Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 1550 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Reliable Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed Sai Rayalaseema Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL D 350 Reaffirmed Sai Rayalaseema Paper Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed Sai Rayalaseema Paper Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 417.1 Reaffirmed Sangita Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Sangita Sales Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 70 Assigned Loan Fac Sanya Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Sanya Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Siddhi Vinayak Industries CC* CRISIL BB- 102.1 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Rs.30 million of book debt Siddhi Vinayak Industries TL CRISIL BB- 7.9 Reaffirmed Singhania & Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Singhania & Sons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 125 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sona Synthetics CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Sona Synthetics LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Southern Agrifurane Industries Pvt. CC CRISIL BB- 320 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL B- Srinath Builders and Housing Co Pvt CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Ltd Srinath Builders and Housing Co Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL BB 18 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit SSZ Commodities Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit* CRISIL B+ 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- *Includes sublimit of Cash Credit of Rs.50 Million;Includes sublimit of Letter of Comfort Rs.200 Million. Standard Surfactants Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Standard Surfactants Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sunder Nagar Integrated Rural CC CRISIL B- 7.5 Suspended Development Association (Naulkha Sunder Nagar Integrated Rural Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 42.8 Suspended Development Association (Naulkha Loan Fac Sunder Nagar Integrated Rural Rupee TL CRISIL B- 49 Suspended Development Association (Naulkha Supreme (India) Impex Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Tropicool Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 14 Suspended Tropicool Foods Pvt Ltd CC - Book Debt** CRISIL D 9.5 Suspended **includes sub limit of Rs.8.5 million of Foreign Bills discounting Tropicool Foods Pvt Ltd CC-Stock* CRISIL D 7 Suspended * includes sub limit of Rs.6.0 million of Export packing credit Tropicool Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 2 Suspended Tropicool Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 38.8 Suspended Universal Biofuels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 196 Suspended Universal Flexibles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended Urvashi Pulp & Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Urvashi Pulp & Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Urvashi Pulp & Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 4.7 Suspended Loan Fac Urvashi Pulp & Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 67.8 Suspended Vinayak Cottex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 55 Withdrawal Vinayak Cottex Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 65.7 Suspended Vishesh Engineering Company CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Yogbhan Consultants & Contractors CC CRISIL B 25 Suspended Pvt.Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)