Jan 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 18, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ASSRM & Co Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 70 Assigned BASF India Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals LOC & BG@ CRISIL A1+ 8500 Reaffirmed Ltd @Letter of credit and bank guarantee limits are interchangeable Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 2904.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed Ltd Deepa Engineers BG CRISIL A4 27 Assigned Delta Iron and Steel Company Pvt. LOC CRISIL A4+ 335 Assigned Ltd Digi Drives Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 24 Reaffirmed Digi Drives Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25.5 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 17500 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering financing on episodic basis ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 21000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal- CRISIL PP- ML750 Reaffirmed Protected Market- A1+ r Linked Debentures Magna Electro Castings Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Magna Electro Castings Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Magna Electro Castings Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Mehta API Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Mehta API Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Mehta API Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Mehta API Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac MVR Infraprojects Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 1320 Suspended Narayan Industries Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 15.4 Assigned Loan Fac Narayan Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 30 Assigned Narayan Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A3 30 Assigned Narayan International Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 80 Assigned Narayan International Packing Credit CRISIL A3 70 Assigned NCC Ltd BG CRISIL A2 60575 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ NCC Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 5000 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ NCC Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2 4925 Downgraded from CRISIL A- NCC Ltd CP CRISIL A2 1250 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ North India Coating Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Origin ITFS Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 75 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Pavit Ceramics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 13 Reaffirmed Ram Leather Apparels Packing Credit CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed Ram Leather Apparels Export Bill CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Purchase Ram Leather Apparels LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Ram Ratna International Bill Purchase- CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Ram Ratna International Packing Credit CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Red Chillies Mercantile Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 105 Assigned Credit* * Fully interchangeable with foreign bill discounting limit S V Distributors Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.4.5 Million Special Engineering Services Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Stone Age Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Stone Age Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed Credit Stone Age Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Credit Sukaso Ceracolors Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 155 Reaffirmed Credit Sukaso Ceracolors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 122.5 Reaffirmed Sukaso Ceracolors Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 11.5 Reaffirmed Sukaso Ceracolors Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment Credit CRISIL A3+ 93.5 Reaffirmed Taurus Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed The Supreme Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 5628 Reaffirmed The Supreme Industries Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed VFPL ASIPL JV Company BG CRISIL A4 16.3 Assigned VFPL GRPL DS JV Company BG CRISIL A4+ 31.2 Assigned Zuberi Engineering Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Zuberi Engineering Company BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- BASF India Ltd FD FAAA 800 Reaffirmed Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals FD Programme FAA Reaffirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABC Engineering Works BG CRISIL D 75 Suspended ABC Engineering Works CC CRISIL D 160 Suspended ABC Engineering Works LOC CRISIL D 30 Suspended ABC Engineering Works Line of Credit CRISIL D 20 Suspended Agarwal Metals & Alloys CC CRISIL D 240 Downgraded from CRISIL B Agarwal Metals & Alloys Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Ankit Cotton Co CC CRISIL B- 60 Suspended Ankit Cotton Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Suspended Loan Fac ASSRM & Co CC CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Avinash Tobaccos CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned BASF India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed Brahmaputra Infra Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 255 Assigned Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 2780.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals CC CRISIL AA- 5250 Reaffirmed Ltd Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed Ltd Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals NCD Programme CRISIL AA- 4500 Reaffirmed Ltd Deepa Engineers CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Delta Iron and Steel Company Pvt. CC CRISIL BB+ 65 Assigned Ltd Digi Drives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Digi Drives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 60.5 Reaffirmed Durgapur Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2.1 Assigned Loan Fac Durgapur Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL D 407.9 Assigned ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 10790 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Non-Convertible CRISIL AA- 3000 Reaffirmed Debentur ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 6300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Principal- CRISIL PP- ML8900 Reaffirmed Protected Equity- AA-r Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal- CRISIL PP- ML350 Reaffirmed Protected AA-r Commoptionally convertible debentureity- Linked Debentures G N M Cotton & Oils Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.5 Suspended G N M Cotton & Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 104 Suspended G N M Cotton & Oils Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 52 Suspended G N M Cotton & Oils Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 15 Suspended Credit Hindustan Auto Agency's CC CRISIL BBB- 190 Reaffirmed Hindustan Auto Agency's Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Horizon Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Assigned Horizon Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL D 600 Assigned Jayshri Ginning & Spinning Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Assigned Jayshri Ginning & Spinning Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Assigned Loan Fac K. M. Cotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Lakshmy Jewellery CC CRISIL BB 65 Assigned Magna Electro Castings Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Magna Electro Castings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 99.7 Reaffirmed Magna Electro Castings Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 91.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Manoj Trading Company CC CRISIL B 250 Reaffirmed Medica Pharmacy Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL B- 42.1 Suspended Medica Pharmacy Pvt. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 73.2 Suspended Medica Pharmacy Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 4.7 Suspended Loan Fac Mehta API Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 95 Reaffirmed Mehta API Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed MVR Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 550 Suspended MVR Infraprojects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended NCC Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 11500 Downgraded from CRISIL A- NCC Ltd NCDs CRISIL BBB+ 1500 Downgraded from CRISIL A- NCC Ltd NCDs CRISIL BBB+ 1450 Downgraded from CRISIL A- North India Coating Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Origin ITFS Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Origin ITFS Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 74.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Origin ITFS Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 250.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Pavit Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 32.5 Reaffirmed Pavit Ceramics Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL BB 45.6 Reaffirmed Radha Infraprojects (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 150 Suspended Radha Realty Corporation (India) CC CRISIL C 250 Suspended Pvt Ltd Red Chillies Mercantile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned S V Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 240 Reaffirmed S.P.Y. Agro Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 230 Suspended S.P.Y. Agro Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 20 Suspended S.P.Y. Agro Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 540 Suspended Sakti Steel Enterprises Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Reaffirmed Singla and Singla CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Sir Aurthor Cotton Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 137.4 Reaffirmed Sir Aurthor Cotton Modern Rice Mill TL CRISIL BB- 2.6 Reaffirmed Sourabh Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 160 Downgraded from CRISIL C Sourabh Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 29.5 Downgraded from CRISIL C Sourabh Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 4.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL C Special Engineering Services Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Special Engineering Services Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sri Annai Agencies CC* CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB *Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit and LC Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 210.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 63.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Sri Saibalaji Spintex (India) Pvt CC CRISIL D 150 Assigned Ltd Sri Saibalaji Spintex (India) Pvt TL CRISIL D 543.2 Assigned Ltd Stone Age Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Sukaso Ceracolors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 205 Reaffirmed Sukaso Ceracolors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 12.5 Reaffirmed Suraj Pulses CC CRISIL B 130 Assigned Swarnandhra Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL B 60 Suspended Taurus Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 51.8 Reaffirmed Taurus Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 9 Reaffirmed The Supreme Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 2500 Reaffirmed The Supreme Industries Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 300 Reaffirmed Vamshi Rubber Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned VFPL ASIPL JV Company CC CRISIL B+ 42.5 Assigned VFPL GRPL DS JV Company CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Assigned Vyjayanthi Televentures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Vyjayanthi Televentures Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 140 Suspended Weld Fuse Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Weld Fuse Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 90 Assigned Zuberi Engineering Company CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 