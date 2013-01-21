Jan 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 18, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ASSRM & Co Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 70 Assigned
BASF India Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals LOC & BG@ CRISIL A1+ 8500 Reaffirmed
Ltd
@Letter of credit and bank guarantee limits are interchangeable
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 2904.8 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Deepa Engineers BG CRISIL A4 27 Assigned
Delta Iron and Steel Company Pvt. LOC CRISIL A4+ 335 Assigned
Ltd
Digi Drives Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 24 Reaffirmed
Digi Drives Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25.5 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 17500 Assigned
*Assigned for initial public offering financing on episodic basis
ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 21000 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal- CRISIL PP- ML750 Reaffirmed
Protected Market- A1+ r
Linked Debentures
Magna Electro Castings Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed
Magna Electro Castings Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed
Magna Electro Castings Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
Mehta API Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Mehta API Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed
Mehta API Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Mehta API Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac
MVR Infraprojects Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 1320 Suspended
Narayan Industries Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 15.4 Assigned
Loan Fac
Narayan Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 30 Assigned
Narayan Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A3 30 Assigned
Narayan International Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 80 Assigned
Narayan International Packing Credit CRISIL A3 70 Assigned
NCC Ltd BG CRISIL A2 60575 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2+
NCC Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 5000 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2+
NCC Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2 4925 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A-
NCC Ltd CP CRISIL A2 1250 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2+
North India Coating Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Origin ITFS Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 75 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Pavit Ceramics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 13 Reaffirmed
Ram Leather Apparels Packing Credit CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed
Ram Leather Apparels Export Bill CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Ram Leather Apparels LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Ram Ratna International Bill Purchase- CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac
Ram Ratna International Packing Credit CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed
Red Chillies Mercantile Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 105 Assigned
Credit*
* Fully interchangeable with foreign bill discounting limit
S V Distributors Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.4.5 Million
Special Engineering Services Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed
Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Stone Age Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Stone Age Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed
Credit
Stone Age Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed
Credit
Sukaso Ceracolors Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 155 Reaffirmed
Credit
Sukaso Ceracolors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 122.5 Reaffirmed
Sukaso Ceracolors Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 11.5 Reaffirmed
Sukaso Ceracolors Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment Credit CRISIL A3+ 93.5 Reaffirmed
Taurus Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
The Supreme Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 5628 Reaffirmed
The Supreme Industries Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed
VFPL ASIPL JV Company BG CRISIL A4 16.3 Assigned
VFPL GRPL DS JV Company BG CRISIL A4+ 31.2 Assigned
Zuberi Engineering Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Zuberi Engineering Company BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Assigned
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
BASF India Ltd FD FAAA 800 Reaffirmed
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals FD Programme FAA Reaffirmed
Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ABC Engineering Works BG CRISIL D 75 Suspended
ABC Engineering Works CC CRISIL D 160 Suspended
ABC Engineering Works LOC CRISIL D 30 Suspended
ABC Engineering Works Line of Credit CRISIL D 20 Suspended
Agarwal Metals & Alloys CC CRISIL D 240 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B
Agarwal Metals & Alloys Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
B
Ankit Cotton Co CC CRISIL B- 60 Suspended
Ankit Cotton Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Suspended
Loan Fac
ASSRM & Co CC CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Avinash Tobaccos CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
BASF India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed
Brahmaputra Infra Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 255 Assigned
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 2780.8 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals CC CRISIL AA- 5250 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals NCD Programme CRISIL AA- 4500 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Deepa Engineers CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Delta Iron and Steel Company Pvt. CC CRISIL BB+ 65 Assigned
Ltd
Digi Drives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed
Digi Drives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 60.5 Reaffirmed
Durgapur Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2.1 Assigned
Loan Fac
Durgapur Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL D 407.9 Assigned
ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 10790 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd Non-Convertible CRISIL AA- 3000 Reaffirmed
Debentur
ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 6300 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd Principal- CRISIL PP- ML8900 Reaffirmed
Protected Equity- AA-r
Linked Debentures
ECL Finance Ltd Principal- CRISIL PP- ML350 Reaffirmed
Protected AA-r
Commoptionally convertible
debentureity- Linked Debentures
G N M Cotton & Oils Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.5 Suspended
G N M Cotton & Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 104 Suspended
G N M Cotton & Oils Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 52 Suspended
G N M Cotton & Oils Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 15 Suspended
Credit
Hindustan Auto Agency's CC CRISIL BBB- 190 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Auto Agency's Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Horizon Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Assigned
Horizon Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL D 600 Assigned
Jayshri Ginning & Spinning Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Assigned
Jayshri Ginning & Spinning Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Assigned
Loan Fac
K. M. Cotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned
Lakshmy Jewellery CC CRISIL BB 65 Assigned
Magna Electro Castings Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
Magna Electro Castings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 99.7 Reaffirmed
Magna Electro Castings Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 91.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Manoj Trading Company CC CRISIL B 250 Reaffirmed
Medica Pharmacy Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL B- 42.1 Suspended
Medica Pharmacy Pvt. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 73.2 Suspended
Medica Pharmacy Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 4.7 Suspended
Loan Fac
Mehta API Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 95 Reaffirmed
Mehta API Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
MVR Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 550 Suspended
MVR Infraprojects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended
NCC Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 11500 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A-
NCC Ltd NCDs CRISIL BBB+ 1500 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A-
NCC Ltd NCDs CRISIL BBB+ 1450 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A-
North India Coating Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Origin ITFS Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Origin ITFS Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 74.3 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Origin ITFS Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 250.7 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Pavit Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 32.5 Reaffirmed
Pavit Ceramics Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL BB 45.6 Reaffirmed
Radha Infraprojects (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 150 Suspended
Radha Realty Corporation (India) CC CRISIL C 250 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Red Chillies Mercantile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned
S V Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 240 Reaffirmed
S.P.Y. Agro Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 230 Suspended
S.P.Y. Agro Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 20 Suspended
S.P.Y. Agro Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 540 Suspended
Sakti Steel Enterprises Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Reaffirmed
Singla and Singla CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Sir Aurthor Cotton Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 137.4 Reaffirmed
Sir Aurthor Cotton Modern Rice Mill TL CRISIL BB- 2.6 Reaffirmed
Sourabh Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 160 Downgraded
from CRISIL
C
Sourabh Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 29.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
C
Sourabh Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 4.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
C
Special Engineering Services Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded
from CRISIL
B
Special Engineering Services Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15 Upgraded
from CRISIL
B
Sri Annai Agencies CC* CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
*Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit and LC
Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B
Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 210.8 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B
Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 63.2 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
B
Sri Saibalaji Spintex (India) Pvt CC CRISIL D 150 Assigned
Ltd
Sri Saibalaji Spintex (India) Pvt TL CRISIL D 543.2 Assigned
Ltd
Stone Age Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
Sukaso Ceracolors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 205 Reaffirmed
Sukaso Ceracolors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 12.5 Reaffirmed
Suraj Pulses CC CRISIL B 130 Assigned
Swarnandhra Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL B 60 Suspended
Taurus Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 51.8 Reaffirmed
Taurus Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 9 Reaffirmed
The Supreme Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 2500 Reaffirmed
The Supreme Industries Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 300 Reaffirmed
Vamshi Rubber Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned
VFPL ASIPL JV Company CC CRISIL B+ 42.5 Assigned
VFPL GRPL DS JV Company CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Assigned
Vyjayanthi Televentures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Vyjayanthi Televentures Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 140 Suspended
Weld Fuse Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned
Weld Fuse Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 90 Assigned
Zuberi Engineering Company CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)