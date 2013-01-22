Jan 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 21, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Afcons Infrastructure Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 52 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 8 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 368 Reaffirmed Aquamall Water Solutions Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 190 Reaffirmed Aquamall Water Solutions Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Letter of credit. Arupadai Arulmurugan Spinners Pvt Letter of Guarantee CRISIL A4 16.5 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A4+ ASIP Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ B S B K Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 4910 Assigned B S B K Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 590 Assigned Balmukund Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 415 Assigned Balmukund Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 1335 Assigned Loan Fac D. Milan Export Post Shipment CRISIL A4 85 Assigned Credit D. Milan Export Pre Shipment Credit CRISIL A4 35 Assigned DCM Ltd BG CRISIL A3 7.5 Reaffirmed DCM Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 400 Reaffirmed Purchase DCM Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 85 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee to the extent of 5.0 Million. DCM Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 330 Reaffirmed Ejaz Tanning Company Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Discounting Fac Ejaz Tanning Company LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Ejaz Tanning Company Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 75 Suspended *Includes Adhoc limit of Rs.10 Million FG Glass Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed FG Glass Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Friends Infracon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Gian Chand & Sons Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Hi-Mac Castings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Hi-Mac Castings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5.1 Assigned Hi-Mac Castings Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 8.2 Assigned Jayshri Impex Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Jhajjar Power Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A3+ 1000 Reaffirmed K.V.Joseph & Sons BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Suspended Kafila Forge Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned Credit Kafila Forge Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned Kafila Forge Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 145.5 Assigned Kalika Cement Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 97.5 Assigned Kazstroy Service Infrastructure BG CRISIL A4+ 450 Downgraded India Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A3 KLR Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 13.4 Assigned Macawber Beekay Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5000 Assigned Macawber Beekay Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 500 Assigned Macawber Beekay Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A2+ 1000 Assigned N A R Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 90 Assigned Nakoda Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Suspended Nakoda Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 6 Suspended Nakoda Chemicals Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Nakoda Chemicals Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 27.5 Suspended Navkar Transcore Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 180 Reaffirmed Oswal Polychem LOC* CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned *Includes sub limit of Buyers Credit Limit to the extent of Rs.25.0 million Patil and Company BG CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Pinkcity Buildhome Pvt Ltd Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A4 25 Assigned QH Talbros Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 170 Assigned R.N.Gupta and Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed R.N.Gupta and Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6.2 Reaffirmed R.N.Gupta and Co. Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency^ ^ Packing Credit in Foreign Currency; includes Gold Card Loan of Rs.35 Million, fully interchangeable with Foreign Bills Purchase. Royal Impex India) Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 170 Assigned Sav Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Shree Parashnath Re-Rolling Mills BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A3 Shree Parashnath Re-Rolling Mills LOC CRISIL A4+ 450 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A3 Shree Ram Sponge and Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shri Vaari Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 66.3 Reaffirmed Sincere Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Assigned Sincere Developers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 30 Assigned SPI Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed SSV Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ SSV Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Subham Enterprises Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Subham Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4+ 55 Assigned Vardhman Stampings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed Vardhman Stampings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 600 Reaffirmed Veer Steel Processors LOC CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed Victory Ceratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 9 Reaffirmed Victory Ceratech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed Vijas Digital India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd FD FAA+ - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accurate Education & Research TL CRISIL BBB- 330 Reaffirmed Society Accurate Education & Research CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Society Accurate Education & Research Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 51 Reaffirmed Society Loan Fac Afcons Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL AA 6 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 6.1 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA 2.9 Reaffirmed Anil Steel Works CC CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 4500 Reaffirmed Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd CC CRISIL AA 120 Reaffirmed Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 1710 Reaffirmed Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA 2354.8 Reaffirmed Aquamall Water Solutions Ltd CC/ WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 300 Reaffirmed Arupadai Arulmurugan Spinners Pvt CC* CRISIL B 70 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB- *Interchangeable with working capital loan in foreign currency up to Rs.30.00 million Arupadai Arulmurugan Spinners Pvt TL CRISIL B 123.5 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB- ASIP Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 650 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ ASIP Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ B S B K Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 900 Assigned B S B K Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 400 Assigned B S B K Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 275 Assigned Balmukund Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 225 Assigned Balmukund Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 525 Assigned Loan Fac Bangalore Metallurgicals P) Ltd CC* CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with packing credit limit. Bangalore Metallurgicals P) Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Bangalore Metallurgicals P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 47.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhadrakali Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B 23.5 Assigned Bhadrakali Cotton Industries SME Credit CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned Bhadrakali Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Bhadrakali Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 14 Assigned Loan Fac Cascade Commerce Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Ceasan Glass Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 190 Reaffirmed Ceasan Glass Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed CMJ Breweries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 39.4 Assigned CMJ Breweries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 100 Assigned Daman Hospitality Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 1200 Suspended Darjeeling Dooars Plantations Tea) CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Ltd DCM Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 266.5 Reaffirmed DCM Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 264.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac DCM Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 370.6 Reaffirmed Ejaz Tanning Company Rupee TL CRISIL B 10 Suspended Express Infocom Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Express Infocom Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 265 Assigned FG Glass Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed FG Glass Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 32.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac FG Glass Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 62.4 Reaffirmed Friends Infracon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Friends Infracon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gian Chand & Sons Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 23.7 Assigned Gian Chand & Sons Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Gian Chand & Sons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 26.3 Assigned Loan Fac Gian Chand & Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Hi-Mac Castings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 54.7 Assigned Hi-Mac Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned International Recreation Parks Pvt Rupee TL CRISIL B 5520 Suspended Ltd International Recreation Parks Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 650 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac Jabalpur Transmission Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 8760 Assigned Jayshri Impex TL CRISIL BB 96.4 Assigned Jayshri Impex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3.6 Assigned Loan Fac Jhajjar Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 39024.9 Reaffirmed Jhajjar Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 975.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jhajjar Power Ltd FB Fac# CRISIL BBB 5500 Reaffirmed #Rs.4000 million is fully interchangeable between fund based and non fund based facilities Jhajjar Power Ltd FB Fac@ CRISIL BBB 1000 Reaffirmed @ Rs.750 million is interchangeable between fund based and non fund based facilities K. C. Solvent Extractions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 340 Reaffirmed K. C. Solvent Extractions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K. C. Solvent Extractions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 37.1 Reaffirmed K.V.Joseph & Sons CC CRISIL BB+ 119 Suspended K.V.Joseph & Sons LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 32.5 Suspended Kafila Forge Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 265 Assigned Kafila Forge Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 27.5 Assigned Kalika Cement Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Kazstroy Service Infrastructure CC CRISIL BB 130 Downgraded India Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BBB- Kazstroy Service Infrastructure Rupee TL CRISIL BB 135.5 Downgraded India Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BBB- Kedarnath Agritradelink Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 250 Assigned Loan Fac KLR Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B- 161.6 Assigned KLR Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B- 325 Assigned Macawber Beekay Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1500 Assigned Macawber Beekay Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 200 Assigned Mochiko Shoes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned Mochiko Shoes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 29 Assigned N A R Infra Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Nakoda Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BB 7.5 Suspended Nakoda Chemicals Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL BB 22.8 Suspended Navkar Transcore Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed Oswal Polychem CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Patil and Company CC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL C Pinkcity Buildhome Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 453.3 Assigned Pinkcity Buildhome Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 8 Assigned Premium Serums and Vaccines Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 20 Assigned Premium Serums and Vaccines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 4 Assigned Premium Serums and Vaccines Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 96 Assigned QH Talbros Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 160 Assigned QH Talbros Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 420 Assigned R D Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended R D Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended Fac R.N.Gupta and Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- R.N.Gupta and Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BB 483.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- RC Golden Granites Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 3 Suspended RC Golden Granites Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 20 Suspended Discounting* *Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Discounting are full interchangeable RC Golden Granites Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 4 Suspended RC Golden Granites Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL D 30 Suspended *Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Discounting are full interchangeable RC Golden Granites Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 45.7 Suspended Royal Impex India) TL CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Sachin Finecot Fibers CC CRISIL B 65 Assigned Sachin Finecot Fibers TL CRISIL B 24 Assigned Sav Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 450 Reaffirmed Sav Steels Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Credit Shakti Agro Cold Storage CC CRISIL B- 45 Assigned Shree Parashnath Re-Rolling Mills CC CRISIL BB+ 1180 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BBB- Shree Parashnath Re-Rolling Mills TL CRISIL BB+ 280 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BBB- Shree Ram Sponge and Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shree Ram Sponge and Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL D Shri Vaari Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Shri Vaari Electricals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 14 Reaffirmed Sincere Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 343.6 Assigned Smt&Sri Ambati Sesha Reddy and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Suspended Jayalakshumma Loan Fac Spark Green Energy Satara) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1000 Assigned Loan Fac SPI Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Sri Anantha Lakshmi Spinning Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 85 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Sri Anantha Lakshmi Spinning Mills CC CRISIL D 150 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sri Anantha Lakshmi Spinning Mills LT Loan CRISIL D 265 Assigned Pvt Ltd SSV Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 180 Downgraded from CRISIL BB SSV Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB SSV Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB SSV Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Subham Enterprises Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Subham Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Suguna Ramaiah Hospitals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 9 Suspended Suguna Ramaiah Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 103 Suspended Vardhman Stampings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Vardhman Stampings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Veer Steel Processors CC CRISIL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed Victory Ceratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Victory Ceratech Pvt Ltd Supplier Line of CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Credit Victory Ceratech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 59.6 Reaffirmed Vijas Digital India) Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Vijas Digital India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 42.2 Assigned Vijas Digital India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 39.3 Assigned Loan Fac Vijas Digital India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 27.5 Assigned Vijayasai Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 18 Assigned Loan Fac Vijayasai Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Assigned Vijayasai Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 42 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.