Jan 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 21, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 52 Reaffirmed
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 8 Reaffirmed
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 1.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 368 Reaffirmed
Aquamall Water Solutions Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 190 Reaffirmed
Aquamall Water Solutions Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with Letter of credit.
Arupadai Arulmurugan Spinners Pvt Letter of Guarantee CRISIL A4 16.5 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
A4+
ASIP Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 250 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
B S B K Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 4910 Assigned
B S B K Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 590 Assigned
Balmukund Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 415 Assigned
Balmukund Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 1335 Assigned
Loan Fac
D. Milan Export Post Shipment CRISIL A4 85 Assigned
Credit
D. Milan Export Pre Shipment Credit CRISIL A4 35 Assigned
DCM Ltd BG CRISIL A3 7.5 Reaffirmed
DCM Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 400 Reaffirmed
Purchase
DCM Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 85 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee to the extent of 5.0 Million.
DCM Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 330 Reaffirmed
Ejaz Tanning Company Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 50 Suspended
Discounting Fac
Ejaz Tanning Company LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Ejaz Tanning Company Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 75 Suspended
*Includes Adhoc limit of Rs.10 Million
FG Glass Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
FG Glass Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Friends Infracon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Gian Chand & Sons Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Hi-Mac Castings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Hi-Mac Castings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5.1 Assigned
Hi-Mac Castings Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 8.2 Assigned
Jayshri Impex Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned
Jhajjar Power Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A3+ 1000 Reaffirmed
K.V.Joseph & Sons BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Suspended
Kafila Forge Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned
Credit
Kafila Forge Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned
Kafila Forge Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 145.5 Assigned
Kalika Cement Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 97.5 Assigned
Kazstroy Service Infrastructure BG CRISIL A4+ 450 Downgraded
India Pvt Ltd from CRISIL
A3
KLR Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 13.4 Assigned
Macawber Beekay Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5000 Assigned
Macawber Beekay Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 500 Assigned
Macawber Beekay Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A2+ 1000 Assigned
N A R Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 90 Assigned
Nakoda Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Suspended
Nakoda Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 6 Suspended
Nakoda Chemicals Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
Nakoda Chemicals Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 27.5 Suspended
Navkar Transcore Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 180 Reaffirmed
Oswal Polychem LOC* CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
*Includes sub limit of Buyers Credit Limit to the extent of Rs.25.0 million
Patil and Company BG CRISIL D 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Pinkcity Buildhome Pvt Ltd Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A4 25 Assigned
QH Talbros Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 170 Assigned
R.N.Gupta and Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
R.N.Gupta and Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6.2 Reaffirmed
R.N.Gupta and Co. Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency^
^ Packing Credit in Foreign Currency; includes Gold Card Loan of Rs.35 Million, fully
interchangeable with Foreign Bills Purchase.
Royal Impex India) Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 170 Assigned
Sav Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Shree Parashnath Re-Rolling Mills BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
A3
Shree Parashnath Re-Rolling Mills LOC CRISIL A4+ 450 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
A3
Shree Ram Sponge and Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Upgraded
from CRISIL
D
Shri Vaari Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 66.3 Reaffirmed
Sincere Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Assigned
Sincere Developers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 30 Assigned
SPI Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed
SSV Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
SSV Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Subham Enterprises Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Subham Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4+ 55 Assigned
Vardhman Stampings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed
Vardhman Stampings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 600 Reaffirmed
Veer Steel Processors LOC CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed
Victory Ceratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 9 Reaffirmed
Victory Ceratech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed
Vijas Digital India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Assigned
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd FD FAA+ - Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Accurate Education & Research TL CRISIL BBB- 330 Reaffirmed
Society
Accurate Education & Research CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
Society
Accurate Education & Research Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 51 Reaffirmed
Society Loan Fac
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL AA 6 Reaffirmed
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 6.1 Reaffirmed
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA 2.9 Reaffirmed
Anil Steel Works CC CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 4500 Reaffirmed
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd CC CRISIL AA 120 Reaffirmed
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 1710 Reaffirmed
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA 2354.8 Reaffirmed
Aquamall Water Solutions Ltd CC/ WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 300 Reaffirmed
Arupadai Arulmurugan Spinners Pvt CC* CRISIL B 70 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
BB-
*Interchangeable with working capital loan in foreign currency up to Rs.30.00 million
Arupadai Arulmurugan Spinners Pvt TL CRISIL B 123.5 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
BB-
ASIP Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 650 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
ASIP Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
B S B K Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 900 Assigned
B S B K Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 400 Assigned
B S B K Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 275 Assigned
Balmukund Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 225 Assigned
Balmukund Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 525 Assigned
Loan Fac
Bangalore Metallurgicals P) Ltd CC* CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with packing credit limit.
Bangalore Metallurgicals P) Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed
Bangalore Metallurgicals P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 47.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bhadrakali Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B 23.5 Assigned
Bhadrakali Cotton Industries SME Credit CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned
Bhadrakali Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Bhadrakali Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 14 Assigned
Loan Fac
Cascade Commerce Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Ceasan Glass Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 190 Reaffirmed
Ceasan Glass Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed
CMJ Breweries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 39.4 Assigned
CMJ Breweries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 100 Assigned
Daman Hospitality Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 1200 Suspended
Darjeeling Dooars Plantations Tea) CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
Ltd
DCM Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 266.5 Reaffirmed
DCM Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 264.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
DCM Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 370.6 Reaffirmed
Ejaz Tanning Company Rupee TL CRISIL B 10 Suspended
Express Infocom Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 30 Assigned
Express Infocom Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 265 Assigned
FG Glass Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed
FG Glass Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 32.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
FG Glass Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 62.4 Reaffirmed
Friends Infracon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed
Friends Infracon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Gian Chand & Sons Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 23.7 Assigned
Gian Chand & Sons Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned
Gian Chand & Sons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 26.3 Assigned
Loan Fac
Gian Chand & Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned
Hi-Mac Castings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 54.7 Assigned
Hi-Mac Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
International Recreation Parks Pvt Rupee TL CRISIL B 5520 Suspended
Ltd
International Recreation Parks Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 650 Suspended
Ltd Loan Fac
Jabalpur Transmission Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 8760 Assigned
Jayshri Impex TL CRISIL BB 96.4 Assigned
Jayshri Impex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3.6 Assigned
Loan Fac
Jhajjar Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 39024.9 Reaffirmed
Jhajjar Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 975.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Jhajjar Power Ltd FB Fac# CRISIL BBB 5500 Reaffirmed
#Rs.4000 million is fully interchangeable between fund based and non fund based facilities
Jhajjar Power Ltd FB Fac@ CRISIL BBB 1000 Reaffirmed
@ Rs.750 million is interchangeable between fund based and non fund based facilities
K. C. Solvent Extractions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 340 Reaffirmed
K. C. Solvent Extractions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
K. C. Solvent Extractions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 37.1 Reaffirmed
K.V.Joseph & Sons CC CRISIL BB+ 119 Suspended
K.V.Joseph & Sons LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 32.5 Suspended
Kafila Forge Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 265 Assigned
Kafila Forge Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 27.5 Assigned
Kalika Cement Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned
Kazstroy Service Infrastructure CC CRISIL BB 130 Downgraded
India Pvt Ltd from CRISIL
BBB-
Kazstroy Service Infrastructure Rupee TL CRISIL BB 135.5 Downgraded
India Pvt Ltd from CRISIL
BBB-
Kedarnath Agritradelink Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 250 Assigned
Loan Fac
KLR Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B- 161.6 Assigned
KLR Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B- 325 Assigned
Macawber Beekay Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1500 Assigned
Macawber Beekay Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 200 Assigned
Mochiko Shoes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned
Mochiko Shoes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 29 Assigned
N A R Infra Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Nakoda Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BB 7.5 Suspended
Nakoda Chemicals Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL BB 22.8 Suspended
Navkar Transcore Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed
Oswal Polychem CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Patil and Company CC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL
C
Pinkcity Buildhome Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 453.3 Assigned
Pinkcity Buildhome Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 8 Assigned
Premium Serums and Vaccines Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 20 Assigned
Premium Serums and Vaccines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 4 Assigned
Premium Serums and Vaccines Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 96 Assigned
QH Talbros Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 160 Assigned
QH Talbros Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 420 Assigned
R D Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended
R D Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended
Fac
R.N.Gupta and Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
R.N.Gupta and Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BB 483.1 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
RC Golden Granites Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 3 Suspended
RC Golden Granites Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 20 Suspended
Discounting*
*Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Discounting are full interchangeable
RC Golden Granites Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 4 Suspended
RC Golden Granites Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL D 30 Suspended
*Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Discounting are full interchangeable
RC Golden Granites Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 45.7 Suspended
Royal Impex India) TL CRISIL BB 80 Assigned
Sachin Finecot Fibers CC CRISIL B 65 Assigned
Sachin Finecot Fibers TL CRISIL B 24 Assigned
Sav Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 450 Reaffirmed
Sav Steels Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Credit
Shakti Agro Cold Storage CC CRISIL B- 45 Assigned
Shree Parashnath Re-Rolling Mills CC CRISIL BB+ 1180 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
BBB-
Shree Parashnath Re-Rolling Mills TL CRISIL BB+ 280 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
BBB-
Shree Ram Sponge and Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Upgraded
from CRISIL
D
Shree Ram Sponge and Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Upgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
D
Shri Vaari Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed
Shri Vaari Electricals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 14 Reaffirmed
Sincere Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 343.6 Assigned
Smt&Sri Ambati Sesha Reddy and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Suspended
Jayalakshumma Loan Fac
Spark Green Energy Satara) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1000 Assigned
Loan Fac
SPI Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed
Sri Anantha Lakshmi Spinning Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 85 Assigned
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Sri Anantha Lakshmi Spinning Mills CC CRISIL D 150 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Sri Anantha Lakshmi Spinning Mills LT Loan CRISIL D 265 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
SSV Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 180 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
SSV Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
SSV Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB
SSV Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Subham Enterprises Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Subham Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned
Suguna Ramaiah Hospitals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 9 Suspended
Suguna Ramaiah Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 103 Suspended
Vardhman Stampings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed
Vardhman Stampings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 25 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Veer Steel Processors CC CRISIL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed
Victory Ceratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed
Victory Ceratech Pvt Ltd Supplier Line of CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed
Credit
Victory Ceratech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 59.6 Reaffirmed
Vijas Digital India) Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned
Vijas Digital India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 42.2 Assigned
Vijas Digital India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 39.3 Assigned
Loan Fac
Vijas Digital India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 27.5 Assigned
Vijayasai Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 18 Assigned
Loan Fac
Vijayasai Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Assigned
Vijayasai Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 42 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
