Jan 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 22, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arthanari Clothing Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 82.8 Upgraded
from CRISIL
D
Auto Shell Casts Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Assigned
Auto Shell Perfect Moulder Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned
Berger Paints India Ltd BG** CRISIL A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed
**Bank guarantee is interchangeable with letter of credit
Bharat Insecticides Ltd LOC ^^ CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed
^^Bank guarantee fully interchangeable with LC limits
Bharat Insecticides Ltd BG ^^ CRISIL A1 1 Reaffirmed
^^Bank guarantee fully interchangeable with LC limits
Bharat Rasayan Ltd LOC & BG@@ CRISIL A1 362 Reaffirmed
@@ Interchangeable between EPC and FBD/FBP
BLR Logistiks (I) Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2
BR Agrotech Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeably between BG
Century Global Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Assigned
Deccan Tobacco Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit # CRISIL A2 1000 Reaffirmed
# Includes sublimit for Clean Overdraft upto Rs.25.0 million,# Includes sublimit for Foreign
Bill Purchase (FBP)/Foreign Bills Negotiable (FBN) upto Rs.300.0 million
E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd BG ^ CRISIL A1+ 2200 Reaffirmed
^ Out of which Rs.1.5 billion interchangeable with letter of credit
E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd Deferred Payment CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Guarantee
E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd LOC * CRISIL A1+ 2250 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee
E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed
E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd ST Loan ^^ CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed
^^Interchangeable with other fund-based limits, including working capital demand loan, packing
credit and buyers credit
Five Star Vanijya Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 45 Suspended
Frick India Ltd BG CRISIL A1 250 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A2+
Frick India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 120 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A2+
Frick India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 10 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A2+
Frost Falcon Distilleries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed
Gala Precision Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Gala Precision Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Hazel Mercantile Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 6600 Assigned
IGC India Mining & Trading Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended
Malbros International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Malbros International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
MEL Systems and Services Ltd BG CRISIL A3 110 Assigned
MEL Systems and Services Ltd Bill CRISIL A3 10 Assigned
Discounting(Non-LC)
MEL Systems and Services Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 10.5 Assigned
Credit
MEL Systems and Services Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 70 Assigned
Oasis Distilleries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 42.5 Reaffirmed
Oasis Distilleries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Poulomi Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Pragati Spinners Pvt Ltd Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A4 8 Assigned
Rama Krishna Knitters Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 900 Assigned
Discounting
Rama Krishna Knitters Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 350 Assigned
Samosaran Syntex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 125 Assigned
Samosaran Yarns Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Sandvik Asia Pvt Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL A1+ 2063 Reaffirmed
@Short term limit & PCFC limit are interchangeable
Sandvik Asia Pvt Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL A1+ 1892 Reaffirmed
#Buyers credit fully interchangeable with packing credit
Sharu Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Shree Ram Shipping Industries Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 925 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Spectrum Infotech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 25 Reaffirmed
Spectrum Infotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 175 Reaffirmed
Tayal Sons Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 150^ Reaffirmed
^Backed by Letter of Credit
Veer Bundel Khand Press BG CRISIL A4 10.5 Reaffirmed
Vishesh Overseas BG CRISIL A4 6.4 Suspended
Vishesh Overseas Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 50 Suspended
Discounting
Vishesh Overseas LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Vishesh Overseas Packing Credit CRISIL A4 85 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A S Chattha Exim Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
*One way interchangability of Cash Credit allowed with Letter of Credit of Rs. 20 million
A S Chattha Exim Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
^ Sublimit of Buyers' Credit of Rs. 10 million in Letter of Credit
Arthanari Clothing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Upgraded
from CRISIL
D
Arthanari Clothing Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 62.5 Upgraded
from CRISIL
D
Arthanari Clothing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 4.7 Upgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
D
Auto Shell Casts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
Auto Shell Casts Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
Auto Shell Casts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned
Auto Shell Perfect Moulder Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Auto Shell Perfect Moulder Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 9.5 Assigned
Auto Shell Perfect Moulder Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 68 Assigned
B B Tradelink Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 250 Assigned
Loan Fac
Berger Paints India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with working capital demand loan, packing credit, bill discounting, buyers'
credit, and short-term loans.
Bharat Insecticides Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A+ 20 Reaffirmed
Discounting ^
^EPC/FBP/FBD limits fully interchangeable with CC limit and vice versa
Bharat Insecticides Ltd CC ^ CRISIL A+ 58 Reaffirmed
^EPC/FBP/FBD limits fully interchangeable with CC limit and vice versa
Bharat Rasayan Ltd CC ^@ CRISIL A+ 300 Reaffirmed
^Interchangeably between Foreign bill Purchase (FBP) & Foreign Bill Discounting
(FBD),@Interchangeable between CC and EPC/ foreign bill discounting (FBD)/foreign bill purchase
(FBP)
Bharat Rasayan Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 325 Reaffirmed
Bharat Rasayan Ltd External CRISIL A+ 275 Reaffirmed
Commercial
Borrowings*
* Interchangeable between LC and buyer's credit
Bharat Rasayan Ltd Corporate Loan** CRISIL A+ 150 Reaffirmed
**Interchangeable between LC and BG
BLR Logistiks (I) Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 180 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
*Includes sub-limit of bank guarantee for Rs.12.5 million
BLR Logistiks (I) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 405 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
BLR Logistiks (I) Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 110 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
BR Agrotech Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed
Century Global Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 52.3 Assigned
Century Global Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 1.7 Assigned
Loan Fac
Century Global Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Assigned
Desmo Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL BB- 250 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Desmo Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL BB- 250 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Dr.Shaji's MRI & Medical Research LT Loan CRISIL D 52.6 Reaffirmed
Centre Pvt Ltd
Dr.Shaji's MRI & Medical Research LOC CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed
Centre Pvt Ltd
Dr.Shaji's MRI & Medical Research Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 13.2 Reaffirmed
Centre Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd CC & CRISIL AA 3120 Reaffirmed
& Interchangeable with other fund-based limits, including working capital demand loan, packing
credit, short-term loans and buyers credit
E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 727.3 Reaffirmed
E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 1903.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Five Star Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended
Five Star Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 95 Suspended
Loan Fac
Five Star Vanijya Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended
Frick India Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 166.3 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Frick India Ltd TL CRISIL A- 23.7 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Frost Falcon Distilleries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Frost Falcon Distilleries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 47 Reaffirmed
Gala Precision Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed
Gala Precision Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 57.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Gala Precision Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 62.2 Reaffirmed
Gemini Aluminium Trading Company CC CRISIL B 85 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Gemini Aluminium Trading Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Hazel Mercantile Ltd CC CRISIL A 1000 Assigned
Hindustan Unilever Ltd WC Demand Loan^ CRISIL AAA 5230 Reaffirmed
^HUL is authorized by its Board to borrow upto INR 10.00 billion under the multiple Banking
arrangement and this amount is interchangeable with overdraft, export packing credit,
pre-shipment credit, letter of credit and bank guarantee.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AAA 4770 Reaffirmed
Limits
*Interchangeable with Overdraft, Bill Discounting, Export Packing Credit and Pre-Shipment Credit
IPCA Laboratories Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 11825 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with other fund based facilities and non-fund based facilities
Malbros International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 330 Reaffirmed
Malbros International Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 203.1 Reaffirmed
Malbros International Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Credit
Malbros International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Medchem International Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 3 Suspended
Medchem International Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 20 Suspended
Medchem International Ltd TL CRISIL D 47 Suspended
MEL Systems and Services Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned
MEL Systems and Services Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 16 Assigned
Midas Yarn Processors Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
Midas Yarn Processors Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 39.1 Assigned
MSPL Ltd FCNR (B) LT Loan CRISIL D 500 Assigned
MSPL Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 1500 Assigned
Oasis Distilleries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 365 Reaffirmed
Oasis Distilleries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 38.1 Reaffirmed
Oasis Distilleries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 10.9 Reaffirmed
Credit
Poulomi Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
Pragati Spinners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 280 Assigned
Pragati Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 85 Assigned
Raghav Industries CC CRISIL B 70* Reaffirmed
* includes sub-limit of Packing credit of Rs. 10 Million and Bill discounting of Rs. 10 Million
Raghav Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Raghav Industries TL CRISIL B 11.5 Reaffirmed
Rama Krishna Knitters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
Rama Krishna Knitters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 24.2 Assigned
Rami Chandidas Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned
Rami Chandidas Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 44 Assigned
Saishakti Agencies CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed
Samosaran Syntex Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 250@ Assigned
*Includes a Sub limit of letter of credit to the extent of Rs.75.0 Million,@ Includes a Sub
limit of letter of credit to the extent of Rs.50.0 Million
Samosaran Yarns Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed
*Includes sub-limit of Rs.50 Million of Inland/Foreign letter Of credit.
Samosaran Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 281.6 Reaffirmed
Samosaran Yarns Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 29.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sandvik Asia Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 1258 Reaffirmed
* Cash credit fully interchangeable with Short term loan
Sharu Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 115 Reaffirmed
Sharu Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shree Ram Shipping Industries Pvt CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Shri Balaji Fibers CC CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded
from CRISIL
B+
SMS Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended
SMS Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 125 Suspended
Star Battery Ltd BG CRISIL D 135 Suspended
Star Battery Ltd CC CRISIL D 140 Suspended
Star Battery Ltd LOC CRISIL D 135 Suspended
Star Battery Ltd TL CRISIL D 175.2 Suspended
Star Battery Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 28.4 Suspended
Tayal Sons Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
Unitech Amusement Parks Ltd TL CRISIL D 1450 Suspended
Veer Bundel Khand Press CC CRISIL B 47.5 Reaffirmed
Veer Bundel Khand Press Rupee TL CRISIL B 1.5 Reaffirmed
Vishesh Overseas TL CRISIL BB- 38.6 Suspended
Vitthal Distilleries Ltd CC CRISIL D 48 Assigned
Vitthal Distilleries Ltd TL CRISIL D 282 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
