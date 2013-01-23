Jan 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 22, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arthanari Clothing Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 82.8 Upgraded from CRISIL D Auto Shell Casts Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Assigned Auto Shell Perfect Moulder Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Berger Paints India Ltd BG** CRISIL A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed **Bank guarantee is interchangeable with letter of credit Bharat Insecticides Ltd LOC ^^ CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed ^^Bank guarantee fully interchangeable with LC limits Bharat Insecticides Ltd BG ^^ CRISIL A1 1 Reaffirmed ^^Bank guarantee fully interchangeable with LC limits Bharat Rasayan Ltd LOC & BG@@ CRISIL A1 362 Reaffirmed @@ Interchangeable between EPC and FBD/FBP BLR Logistiks (I) Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 BR Agrotech Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed * Interchangeably between BG Century Global Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Assigned Deccan Tobacco Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit # CRISIL A2 1000 Reaffirmed # Includes sublimit for Clean Overdraft upto Rs.25.0 million,# Includes sublimit for Foreign Bill Purchase (FBP)/Foreign Bills Negotiable (FBN) upto Rs.300.0 million E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd BG ^ CRISIL A1+ 2200 Reaffirmed ^ Out of which Rs.1.5 billion interchangeable with letter of credit E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd Deferred Payment CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Guarantee E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd LOC * CRISIL A1+ 2250 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd ST Loan ^^ CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed ^^Interchangeable with other fund-based limits, including working capital demand loan, packing credit and buyers credit Five Star Vanijya Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 45 Suspended Frick India Ltd BG CRISIL A1 250 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Frick India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 120 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Frick India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Frost Falcon Distilleries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Gala Precision Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Gala Precision Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Hazel Mercantile Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 6600 Assigned IGC India Mining & Trading Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Malbros International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Malbros International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed MEL Systems and Services Ltd BG CRISIL A3 110 Assigned MEL Systems and Services Ltd Bill CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Discounting(Non-LC) MEL Systems and Services Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 10.5 Assigned Credit MEL Systems and Services Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 70 Assigned Oasis Distilleries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Oasis Distilleries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Poulomi Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Pragati Spinners Pvt Ltd Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A4 8 Assigned Rama Krishna Knitters Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 900 Assigned Discounting Rama Krishna Knitters Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 350 Assigned Samosaran Syntex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 125 Assigned Samosaran Yarns Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Sandvik Asia Pvt Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL A1+ 2063 Reaffirmed @Short term limit & PCFC limit are interchangeable Sandvik Asia Pvt Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL A1+ 1892 Reaffirmed #Buyers credit fully interchangeable with packing credit Sharu Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Shree Ram Shipping Industries Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 925 Reaffirmed Ltd Spectrum Infotech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 25 Reaffirmed Spectrum Infotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 175 Reaffirmed Tayal Sons Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 150^ Reaffirmed ^Backed by Letter of Credit Veer Bundel Khand Press BG CRISIL A4 10.5 Reaffirmed Vishesh Overseas BG CRISIL A4 6.4 Suspended Vishesh Overseas Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Discounting Vishesh Overseas LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Vishesh Overseas Packing Credit CRISIL A4 85 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A S Chattha Exim Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned *One way interchangability of Cash Credit allowed with Letter of Credit of Rs. 20 million A S Chattha Exim Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned ^ Sublimit of Buyers' Credit of Rs. 10 million in Letter of Credit Arthanari Clothing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL D Arthanari Clothing Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 62.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Arthanari Clothing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 4.7 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL D Auto Shell Casts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Auto Shell Casts Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Auto Shell Casts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Auto Shell Perfect Moulder Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Auto Shell Perfect Moulder Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 9.5 Assigned Auto Shell Perfect Moulder Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 68 Assigned B B Tradelink Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 250 Assigned Loan Fac Berger Paints India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan, packing credit, bill discounting, buyers' credit, and short-term loans. Bharat Insecticides Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A+ 20 Reaffirmed Discounting ^ ^EPC/FBP/FBD limits fully interchangeable with CC limit and vice versa Bharat Insecticides Ltd CC ^ CRISIL A+ 58 Reaffirmed ^EPC/FBP/FBD limits fully interchangeable with CC limit and vice versa Bharat Rasayan Ltd CC ^@ CRISIL A+ 300 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeably between Foreign bill Purchase (FBP) & Foreign Bill Discounting (FBD),@Interchangeable between CC and EPC/ foreign bill discounting (FBD)/foreign bill purchase (FBP) Bharat Rasayan Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 325 Reaffirmed Bharat Rasayan Ltd External CRISIL A+ 275 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings* * Interchangeable between LC and buyer's credit Bharat Rasayan Ltd Corporate Loan** CRISIL A+ 150 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable between LC and BG BLR Logistiks (I) Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 180 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ *Includes sub-limit of bank guarantee for Rs.12.5 million BLR Logistiks (I) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 405 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ BLR Logistiks (I) Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 110 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ BR Agrotech Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed Century Global Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 52.3 Assigned Century Global Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 1.7 Assigned Loan Fac Century Global Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Assigned Desmo Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL BB- 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Desmo Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL BB- 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Dr.Shaji's MRI & Medical Research LT Loan CRISIL D 52.6 Reaffirmed Centre Pvt Ltd Dr.Shaji's MRI & Medical Research LOC CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed Centre Pvt Ltd Dr.Shaji's MRI & Medical Research Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 13.2 Reaffirmed Centre Pvt Ltd Loan Fac E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd CC & CRISIL AA 3120 Reaffirmed & Interchangeable with other fund-based limits, including working capital demand loan, packing credit, short-term loans and buyers credit E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 727.3 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 1903.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Five Star Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended Five Star Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 95 Suspended Loan Fac Five Star Vanijya Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Frick India Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 166.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Frick India Ltd TL CRISIL A- 23.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Frost Falcon Distilleries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Frost Falcon Distilleries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 47 Reaffirmed Gala Precision Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed Gala Precision Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 57.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gala Precision Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 62.2 Reaffirmed Gemini Aluminium Trading Company CC CRISIL B 85 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Gemini Aluminium Trading Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Hazel Mercantile Ltd CC CRISIL A 1000 Assigned Hindustan Unilever Ltd WC Demand Loan^ CRISIL AAA 5230 Reaffirmed ^HUL is authorized by its Board to borrow upto INR 10.00 billion under the multiple Banking arrangement and this amount is interchangeable with overdraft, export packing credit, pre-shipment credit, letter of credit and bank guarantee. Hindustan Unilever Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AAA 4770 Reaffirmed Limits *Interchangeable with Overdraft, Bill Discounting, Export Packing Credit and Pre-Shipment Credit IPCA Laboratories Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 11825 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with other fund based facilities and non-fund based facilities Malbros International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 330 Reaffirmed Malbros International Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 203.1 Reaffirmed Malbros International Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Credit Malbros International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Medchem International Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 3 Suspended Medchem International Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 20 Suspended Medchem International Ltd TL CRISIL D 47 Suspended MEL Systems and Services Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned MEL Systems and Services Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 16 Assigned Midas Yarn Processors Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Midas Yarn Processors Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 39.1 Assigned MSPL Ltd FCNR (B) LT Loan CRISIL D 500 Assigned MSPL Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 1500 Assigned Oasis Distilleries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 365 Reaffirmed Oasis Distilleries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 38.1 Reaffirmed Oasis Distilleries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 10.9 Reaffirmed Credit Poulomi Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Pragati Spinners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 280 Assigned Pragati Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 85 Assigned Raghav Industries CC CRISIL B 70* Reaffirmed * includes sub-limit of Packing credit of Rs. 10 Million and Bill discounting of Rs. 10 Million Raghav Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Raghav Industries TL CRISIL B 11.5 Reaffirmed Rama Krishna Knitters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15.8 Assigned Loan Fac Rama Krishna Knitters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 24.2 Assigned Rami Chandidas Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned Rami Chandidas Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 44 Assigned Saishakti Agencies CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Samosaran Syntex Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 250@ Assigned *Includes a Sub limit of letter of credit to the extent of Rs.75.0 Million,@ Includes a Sub limit of letter of credit to the extent of Rs.50.0 Million Samosaran Yarns Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of Rs.50 Million of Inland/Foreign letter Of credit. Samosaran Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 281.6 Reaffirmed Samosaran Yarns Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 29.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sandvik Asia Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 1258 Reaffirmed * Cash credit fully interchangeable with Short term loan Sharu Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 115 Reaffirmed Sharu Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Ram Shipping Industries Pvt CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Ltd Shri Balaji Fibers CC CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ SMS Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended SMS Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 125 Suspended Star Battery Ltd BG CRISIL D 135 Suspended Star Battery Ltd CC CRISIL D 140 Suspended Star Battery Ltd LOC CRISIL D 135 Suspended Star Battery Ltd TL CRISIL D 175.2 Suspended Star Battery Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 28.4 Suspended Tayal Sons Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Unitech Amusement Parks Ltd TL CRISIL D 1450 Suspended Veer Bundel Khand Press CC CRISIL B 47.5 Reaffirmed Veer Bundel Khand Press Rupee TL CRISIL B 1.5 Reaffirmed Vishesh Overseas TL CRISIL BB- 38.6 Suspended Vitthal Distilleries Ltd CC CRISIL D 48 Assigned Vitthal Distilleries Ltd TL CRISIL D 282 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)