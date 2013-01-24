Jan 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 23, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A. U. Financiers (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A1 190 Reaffirmed
A. U. Financiers (India) Ltd STD/CP CRISIL A1 3000 Reaffirmed
Abhinandan Interexim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended
Amrit Trading Company Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Anjani Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 215 Reaffirmed
ASG Leather Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 36 Upgraded
Credit from CRISIL
D
ASG Leather Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 15 Upgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
D
Enviro Plastech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Upgraded
from CRISIL
D
Fleming Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended
Fleming Laboratories Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 35 Suspended
Fortis Hospitals Ltd CP CRISIL A2+ 1000 Withdrawn
Gopala Polyplast Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5.5 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Gopala Polyplast Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Guranditta Mal Tilak Raj Export Packing CRISIL A4 320 Assigned
Credit
Indian Toners & Developers Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 70 Reaffirmed
Indian Toners & Developers Ltd BG CRISIL A2 4 Reaffirmed
ITDL Imagetec Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 75 Reaffirmed
ITDL Imagetec Ltd BG CRISIL A2 7.5 Reaffirmed
Jasubhai Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Jasubhai Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 78 Assigned
Kulkarni and Sahu Buildcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Kusumgar Corporates Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
Lalbaba Industrial Corporation Pvt LOC* CRISIL A4 28.2 Reaffirmed
Ltd
*includes Sublimit of Bank Guarantee of Rs.1 Million
M Abdul Rehuman Kunju LOC CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed
M Abdul Rehuman Kunju Packing Credit* CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with Letter of Credit
M Abdul Rehuman Kunju Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Mehta Intertrade Steels Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4 384 Reaffirmed
#Includes sublimit of Buyers Credit Rs.250 Million
Namdhari Food International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 400 Reaffirmed
Credit*
*includes foreign bill purchase limit of Rs.300 Million
Pavas Polychem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Assigned
Phoenix Foils Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed
Prime Global Attire Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended
Purchase
Prime Global Attire Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended
R. B. Mehta and Company LOC CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed
R. K. Transport Company BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended
Rajhans Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A4 20 Upgraded
from CRISIL
D
Richfield Fertilisers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 47.5 Reaffirmed
Sealwel Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 515 Assigned
Shalina Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 85 Reaffirmed
Shalina Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed
Shree Refrigerations Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
Shri Harikrishna Cotton Mills Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Supreme Cashew Industries Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed
Credit*
*Interchangeable with Letter of Credit
Supreme Cashew Industries LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed
The Bank of Nova Scotia CD CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Tirubala Exports LOC CRISIL A3 10 Assigned
Tirubala Exports Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A3 2 Assigned
Tirubala Exports Bill Purchase CRISIL A3 15 Assigned
V S Timbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed
V. Jayantilal & Co. Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
V. Jayantilal & Co. Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed
Vijaywargi & Sons (Const.) BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed
Vijaywargi & Sons (Const.) Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed
Western Carriers BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed
Zarina Leather Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 9 Assigned
Zarina Leather Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A. U. Financiers (India) Ltd NCD* CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed
A. U. Financiers (India) Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A 5150 Reaffirmed
A. U. Financiers (India) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 3741.5 Reaffirmed
A. U. Financiers (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 9408.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
A. U. Financiers (India) Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed
A. U. Financiers (India) Ltd NCD CRISIL A 1000 Assigned
A. U. Financiers (India) Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed
Bond
A. U. Financiers (India) Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed
Bond
A. U. Financiers (India) Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed
Bond
A. U. Financiers (India) Ltd NCD CRISIL A 2000 Reaffirmed
A. U. Financiers (India) Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed
Abhinandan Interexim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Suspended
Abhinandan Interexim Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BB+ 60 Suspended
*Interchangeability in Cash Credit up to Rs.60 Million
ACG Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed
Amrit Trading Company CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Anandha Inn (P) Ltd BG CRISIL D 0.3 Suspended
Anandha Inn (P) Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL D 0.5 Suspended
Discounting Fac
Anandha Inn (P) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 188 Suspended
Anandha Inn (P) Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 6.5 Suspended
Anjani Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 925 Reaffirmed
Anjani Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 12.4 Reaffirmed
ASG Leather Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 19 Assigned
Diamond Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 210 Reaffirmed
Diamond Textile Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 1160 Assigned
Enviro Plastech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 35 Upgraded
from CRISIL
D
Enviro Plastech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 24.8 Upgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
D
Enviro Plastech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 63.2 Assigned
Fleming Laboratories Ltd Packing Credit/ CRISIL B- 150 Suspended
Export Bill
Discounting (EBD)/
Export Bills Purchase(EBP)/
Export Bills Negotiation (EBN)*
*Fully interchangeable with Cash Credit.
Fleming Laboratories Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 2.1 Suspended
Loan Fac
Fleming Laboratories Ltd TL CRISIL B- 142.9 Suspended
Fortis Hospitals Ltd LT Loan^ CRISIL A- 1500 Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with Working capital loan to the extent of Rs.500 Million
Gopala Polyplast Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 34 Upgraded
from CRISIL
B
Gopala Polyplast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3 Upgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
B
Gopala Polyplast Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 48.5 Upgraded
from CRISIL
B
Gopala Polyplast Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 138 Upgraded
from CRISIL
B
Gujarat Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed
Guranditta Mal Tilak Raj TL CRISIL B 2.2 Assigned
Guranditta Mal Tilak Raj Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 14.7 Assigned
Loan Fac
Guranditta Mal Tilak Raj CC CRISIL B 62.5 Assigned
Harjit Singh Dugal CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned
Harjit Singh Dugal Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Indian Toners & Developers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 45 Reaffirmed
ITDL Imagetec Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 45 Reaffirmed
ITDL Imagetec Ltd TL Fac* CRISIL BBB+ 67.5 Withdrawal
*Buyer's credit worth USD1.33 Million
Jasubhai Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15.8 Assigned
Jasubhai Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Jasubhai Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Assigned
Kalsi Alloys CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Kalsi Alloys TL CRISIL B 11 Assigned
Kalsi Alloys Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 29 Assigned
Loan Fac
Kulkarni and Sahu Buildcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
Kulkarni and Sahu Buildcon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
Kusumgar Corporates Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 144.7 Reaffirmed
*Includes sublimit of Export packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency of Rs.20.0
Million, export bills discounting/export bills receivable of Rs.20.0 Million and buyers' credit
of Rs.20.0 Million
Kusumgar Corporates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 210 Reaffirmed
Lalbaba Industrial Corporation Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 102 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Mehta Intertrade Steels Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit
Mehta Intertrade Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 56 Reaffirmed
Mittal Iron Foundry Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Suspended
Mittal Iron Foundry Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended
Mittal Iron Foundry Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended
Credit
Namdhari Food International Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B 250 Reaffirmed
Namdhari Food International Pvt Ltd TL^ CRISIL B 57.6 Reaffirmed
^includes letters of credit facility of Rs.51.0 Million availed for purchasing of machinery
Namdhari Food International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed
Pavas Polychem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Assigned
Phoenix Foils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed
Phoenix Foils Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 19.6 Reaffirmed
R. B. Mehta and Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 42 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
R. B. Mehta and Company Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 58 Reaffirmed
Fac
R. K. Transport Company CC CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended
Rajhans Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 155 Upgraded
from CRISIL
D
Rajhans Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 14 Upgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
D
Rajhans Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 76 Assigned
Redco Hotels Pvt Ltd Rupee TL* CRISIL B+ 450 Reaffirmed
*Includes two sub-limits (1) Bank Guarantee of Rs.70.0 Million and (2) Letter of Credit of
Rs.105.0 Million
Richfield Fertilisers Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed
Richfield Fertilisers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 64.5 Reaffirmed
Richfield Fertilisers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 6 Assigned
Richfield Fertilisers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Riju Cement Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 450 Suspended
Riju Cement Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 49 Suspended
Satkar Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned
Sealwel Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 215 Assigned
Shalina Laboratories Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL B 600 Upgraded
from CRISIL
B-
*interchangeable with export packing credit and packing credit in foreign currency
Shree Refrigerations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed
Shree Refrigerations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 26.5 Reaffirmed
Shri Harikrishna Cotton Mills Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Shri Harikrishna Cotton Mills Pvt LOC CRISIL BB- 50* Reaffirmed
Ltd
*Fully interchangeable with Cash Credit
Shri Harikrishna Cotton Mills Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
Shri Harikrishna Cotton Mills Pvt TL CRISIL BB- 210 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sidhi Vinayak Metcom Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 85 Reaffirmed
Sidhi Vinayak Metcom Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed
Singhivi Investment & Finance Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BBB 2500 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Singhivi Investment & Finance Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1340 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
Singhivi Investment & Finance Pvt TL CRISIL BBB 9160 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Singhivi Investment & Finance Pvt Subordinated Debt* CRISIL BBB 500 Reaffirmed
Ltd
*earlier rated as Rs.500 Million Non-Convertible Debt
Singhivi Investment & Finance Pvt NCD CRISIL BBB 460 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Singhivi Investment & Finance Pvt NCD CRISIL BBB 280 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Spictex Coton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed
Spictex Coton Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Spictex Coton Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 125 Reaffirmed
Spictex Coton Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sree Sandhya Spinning Mill CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Sree Sandhya Spinning Mill LT Loan CRISIL B 43 Assigned
Sri Selvakumar Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 105 Reaffirmed
Sri Selvakumar Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed
Subhash Stone Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed
Subhash Stone Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 11.1 Reaffirmed
Subhash Stone Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 21.9 Reaffirmed
Tirubala Exports CC* CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned
*includes sublimit of PC of Rs20.0 Million
V S Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
Valay Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Suspended
Valay Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Suspended
Valay Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 41.6 Suspended
Veerapandi Common Effluent LT Loan CRISIL D 579.6 Suspended
Treatment Plant Ltd
Vijaywargi & Sons (Const.) CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Vijaywargi & Sons (Const.) Standby Line of CRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Western Carriers Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 220 Reaffirmed
Zarina Leather Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 21 Assigned
Loan Fac
Zarina Leather Exports CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
