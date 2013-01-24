Jan 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 23, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. U. Financiers (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A1 190 Reaffirmed A. U. Financiers (India) Ltd STD/CP CRISIL A1 3000 Reaffirmed Abhinandan Interexim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Amrit Trading Company Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Anjani Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 215 Reaffirmed ASG Leather Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 36 Upgraded Credit from CRISIL D ASG Leather Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 15 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL D Enviro Plastech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D Fleming Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Fleming Laboratories Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 35 Suspended Fortis Hospitals Ltd CP CRISIL A2+ 1000 Withdrawn Gopala Polyplast Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Gopala Polyplast Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Guranditta Mal Tilak Raj Export Packing CRISIL A4 320 Assigned Credit Indian Toners & Developers Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 70 Reaffirmed Indian Toners & Developers Ltd BG CRISIL A2 4 Reaffirmed ITDL Imagetec Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 75 Reaffirmed ITDL Imagetec Ltd BG CRISIL A2 7.5 Reaffirmed Jasubhai Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Jasubhai Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 78 Assigned Kulkarni and Sahu Buildcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Kusumgar Corporates Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Lalbaba Industrial Corporation Pvt LOC* CRISIL A4 28.2 Reaffirmed Ltd *includes Sublimit of Bank Guarantee of Rs.1 Million M Abdul Rehuman Kunju LOC CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed M Abdul Rehuman Kunju Packing Credit* CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Letter of Credit M Abdul Rehuman Kunju Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Purchase Mehta Intertrade Steels Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4 384 Reaffirmed #Includes sublimit of Buyers Credit Rs.250 Million Namdhari Food International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 400 Reaffirmed Credit* *includes foreign bill purchase limit of Rs.300 Million Pavas Polychem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Phoenix Foils Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Prime Global Attire Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Purchase Prime Global Attire Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended R. B. Mehta and Company LOC CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed R. K. Transport Company BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Rajhans Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A4 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D Richfield Fertilisers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Sealwel Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 515 Assigned Shalina Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 85 Reaffirmed Shalina Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Shree Refrigerations Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Shri Harikrishna Cotton Mills Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Supreme Cashew Industries Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Credit* *Interchangeable with Letter of Credit Supreme Cashew Industries LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed The Bank of Nova Scotia CD CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Tirubala Exports LOC CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Tirubala Exports Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A3 2 Assigned Tirubala Exports Bill Purchase CRISIL A3 15 Assigned V S Timbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed V. Jayantilal & Co. Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed V. Jayantilal & Co. Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed Vijaywargi & Sons (Const.) BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Vijaywargi & Sons (Const.) Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Western Carriers BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Zarina Leather Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 9 Assigned Zarina Leather Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. U. Financiers (India) Ltd NCD* CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed A. U. Financiers (India) Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A 5150 Reaffirmed A. U. Financiers (India) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 3741.5 Reaffirmed A. U. Financiers (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 9408.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac A. U. Financiers (India) Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed A. U. Financiers (India) Ltd NCD CRISIL A 1000 Assigned A. U. Financiers (India) Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed Bond A. U. Financiers (India) Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed Bond A. U. Financiers (India) Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed Bond A. U. Financiers (India) Ltd NCD CRISIL A 2000 Reaffirmed A. U. Financiers (India) Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed Abhinandan Interexim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Suspended Abhinandan Interexim Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BB+ 60 Suspended *Interchangeability in Cash Credit up to Rs.60 Million ACG Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed Amrit Trading Company CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Anandha Inn (P) Ltd BG CRISIL D 0.3 Suspended Anandha Inn (P) Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL D 0.5 Suspended Discounting Fac Anandha Inn (P) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 188 Suspended Anandha Inn (P) Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 6.5 Suspended Anjani Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 925 Reaffirmed Anjani Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 12.4 Reaffirmed ASG Leather Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 19 Assigned Diamond Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 210 Reaffirmed Diamond Textile Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 1160 Assigned Enviro Plastech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 35 Upgraded from CRISIL D Enviro Plastech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 24.8 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL D Enviro Plastech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 63.2 Assigned Fleming Laboratories Ltd Packing Credit/ CRISIL B- 150 Suspended Export Bill Discounting (EBD)/ Export Bills Purchase(EBP)/ Export Bills Negotiation (EBN)* *Fully interchangeable with Cash Credit. Fleming Laboratories Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 2.1 Suspended Loan Fac Fleming Laboratories Ltd TL CRISIL B- 142.9 Suspended Fortis Hospitals Ltd LT Loan^ CRISIL A- 1500 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with Working capital loan to the extent of Rs.500 Million Gopala Polyplast Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 34 Upgraded from CRISIL B Gopala Polyplast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Gopala Polyplast Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 48.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Gopala Polyplast Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 138 Upgraded from CRISIL B Gujarat Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Guranditta Mal Tilak Raj TL CRISIL B 2.2 Assigned Guranditta Mal Tilak Raj Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 14.7 Assigned Loan Fac Guranditta Mal Tilak Raj CC CRISIL B 62.5 Assigned Harjit Singh Dugal CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Harjit Singh Dugal Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.5 Assigned Loan Fac Indian Toners & Developers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 45 Reaffirmed ITDL Imagetec Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 45 Reaffirmed ITDL Imagetec Ltd TL Fac* CRISIL BBB+ 67.5 Withdrawal *Buyer's credit worth USD1.33 Million Jasubhai Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15.8 Assigned Jasubhai Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1.2 Assigned Loan Fac Jasubhai Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Kalsi Alloys CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Kalsi Alloys TL CRISIL B 11 Assigned Kalsi Alloys Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 29 Assigned Loan Fac Kulkarni and Sahu Buildcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Kulkarni and Sahu Buildcon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Loan Fac Kusumgar Corporates Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 144.7 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Export packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency of Rs.20.0 Million, export bills discounting/export bills receivable of Rs.20.0 Million and buyers' credit of Rs.20.0 Million Kusumgar Corporates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 210 Reaffirmed Lalbaba Industrial Corporation Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 102 Reaffirmed Ltd Mehta Intertrade Steels Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit Mehta Intertrade Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 56 Reaffirmed Mittal Iron Foundry Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Suspended Mittal Iron Foundry Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended Mittal Iron Foundry Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended Credit Namdhari Food International Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B 250 Reaffirmed Namdhari Food International Pvt Ltd TL^ CRISIL B 57.6 Reaffirmed ^includes letters of credit facility of Rs.51.0 Million availed for purchasing of machinery Namdhari Food International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Pavas Polychem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Assigned Phoenix Foils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Phoenix Foils Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 19.6 Reaffirmed R. B. Mehta and Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 42 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R. B. Mehta and Company Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 58 Reaffirmed Fac R. K. Transport Company CC CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Rajhans Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 155 Upgraded from CRISIL D Rajhans Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 14 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL D Rajhans Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 76 Assigned Redco Hotels Pvt Ltd Rupee TL* CRISIL B+ 450 Reaffirmed *Includes two sub-limits (1) Bank Guarantee of Rs.70.0 Million and (2) Letter of Credit of Rs.105.0 Million Richfield Fertilisers Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Richfield Fertilisers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 64.5 Reaffirmed Richfield Fertilisers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 6 Assigned Richfield Fertilisers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Loan Fac Riju Cement Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 450 Suspended Riju Cement Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 49 Suspended Satkar Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Sealwel Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 215 Assigned Shalina Laboratories Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL B 600 Upgraded from CRISIL B- *interchangeable with export packing credit and packing credit in foreign currency Shree Refrigerations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Shree Refrigerations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 26.5 Reaffirmed Shri Harikrishna Cotton Mills Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Ltd Shri Harikrishna Cotton Mills Pvt LOC CRISIL BB- 50* Reaffirmed Ltd *Fully interchangeable with Cash Credit Shri Harikrishna Cotton Mills Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Shri Harikrishna Cotton Mills Pvt TL CRISIL BB- 210 Reaffirmed Ltd Sidhi Vinayak Metcom Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 85 Reaffirmed Sidhi Vinayak Metcom Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Singhivi Investment & Finance Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BBB 2500 Reaffirmed Ltd Singhivi Investment & Finance Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1340 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Singhivi Investment & Finance Pvt TL CRISIL BBB 9160 Reaffirmed Ltd Singhivi Investment & Finance Pvt Subordinated Debt* CRISIL BBB 500 Reaffirmed Ltd *earlier rated as Rs.500 Million Non-Convertible Debt Singhivi Investment & Finance Pvt NCD CRISIL BBB 460 Reaffirmed Ltd Singhivi Investment & Finance Pvt NCD CRISIL BBB 280 Reaffirmed Ltd Spictex Coton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed Spictex Coton Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Spictex Coton Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 125 Reaffirmed Spictex Coton Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sree Sandhya Spinning Mill CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Sree Sandhya Spinning Mill LT Loan CRISIL B 43 Assigned Sri Selvakumar Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 105 Reaffirmed Sri Selvakumar Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Subhash Stone Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed Subhash Stone Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 11.1 Reaffirmed Subhash Stone Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 21.9 Reaffirmed Tirubala Exports CC* CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned *includes sublimit of PC of Rs20.0 Million V S Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Valay Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Suspended Valay Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Suspended Valay Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 41.6 Suspended Veerapandi Common Effluent LT Loan CRISIL D 579.6 Suspended Treatment Plant Ltd Vijaywargi & Sons (Const.) CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Vijaywargi & Sons (Const.) Standby Line of CRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed Credit Western Carriers Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 220 Reaffirmed Zarina Leather Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 21 Assigned Loan Fac Zarina Leather Exports CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)