Jan 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 24, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 27 Suspended Amar Communication BG CRISIL A4+ 210 Assigned Arihant Coal Sales India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ B M Oils Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended B M Oils Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 29.9 Suspended Loan Fac Bharti Airtel Ltd Buyer's Credit CRISIL A1+ 1350 Reaffirmed Limit Bharti Airtel Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Ch. Veeraraghavulu Construction Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL A4 Dhruv Globals Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Credit Dhruv Globals Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL A4 210 Reaffirmed * 100 per cent interchangeability with foreign bill purchase /foreign bill discounting Dhruv Globals Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Dhruv Globals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Emperor Timber Trader Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 140 Assigned G B Springs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed G B Springs Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed Global Galvanizers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed GR Power Switchgear Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Harmony Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1 Reaffirmed Harmony Plastics Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit Harmony Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 21.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Himatsingka Seide Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 55 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Himatsingka Seide Ltd Export Finance CRISIL A3+ 800 Upgraded Limit* from CRISIL A3 *Interchangeable with bills discounting and export factoring Himatsingka Seide Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 1490 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Himatsingka Seide Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL A3+ 700 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 #Interchangeable with bills discounting Himatsingka Seide Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 150 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A3 Himatsingka Seide Ltd Vendor Bill CRISIL A3+ 200 Upgraded Discounting Limits from CRISIL A3 Hindustan Poly Foams Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Kalinga Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Assigned Kallarackals Maharani Gold Super Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Market Discounting Fac Kallarackals Maharani Gold Super Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended Market Lakshmi Technology and Engineering BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Downgraded Industries Ltd from CRISIL A2 Lakshmi Technology and Engineering LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Downgraded Industries Ltd from CRISIL A2 Lotus Wireless Technologies India BG CRISIL A3 130 Assigned Pvt Ltd Lotus Wireless Technologies India LOC CRISIL A3 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Rajco Metal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Ridhi Gem Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 32.5 Assigned Loan Fac Ridhi Gem Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 35 Assigned * Interchangeable with Post Shipment Credit to the extent of Rs.20.00 Million Ridhi Gem Post Shipment CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Credit Rohan Rajdeep Katol Byepass BG CRISIL A4+ 16.2 Suspended Infrastructure Saboo Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Saboo Tor Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Sacheta Metals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Sacheta Metals Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended Shanta Sriram Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reassigned Shri Shyam Agro Biotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Sri Balmukund Polyplast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Stumpp Schuele & Somappa Springs LOC CRISIL A4+ 550 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Stumpp Schuele & Somappa Springs BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Tamil Naadu Edible Oils Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd BG@ CRISIL A1+ 1600 Reaffirmed @ Rs.600 Million interchangeable with Rs.100 Million of Letter of Credit and Rs.50 Million of Overdraft limit Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd Bill Discounting$ CRISIL A1+ 15 Reaffirmed $ Interchangeable with Letter of Credit Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 5283.5 Reaffirmed Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd ST Loan# CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed # Rs.50 Million interchangeable with Letter of Credit, Bank Guarantee United Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Veto Electropowers India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 45 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Veto Electropowers India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 45 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Veto Electropowers India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A2 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Veto Electropowers India Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2 30 Upgraded Credit from CRISIL A3+ Vinayaka Cashew Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Industries CC CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Aditya Industries Standby Line of CRISIL BB 15 Suspended Credit Aero Cans India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Amar Communication CC CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Arihant Coal Sales India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 210 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Arihant Coal Sales India Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BB+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Autocop (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 420 Reaffirmed Bharti Airtel Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 3850 Downgraded from CRISIL AAA Bharti Airtel Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL AA+ 14180 Downgraded from CRISIL AAA Ch. Veeraraghavulu Construction Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL B+ Ch. Veeraraghavulu Construction Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Chhattisgarh Steel Products CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Chhattisgarh Steel Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 4 Suspended Loan Fac Chhattisgarh Steel Products TL CRISIL BB 30 Suspended Des Raj Ashutosh CC CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended Dhruv Globals Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B Dhruv Globals Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 45 Upgraded Credit from CRISIL B Dhruv Globals Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B Emperor Timber Trader Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned G B Springs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 400 Reaffirmed Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 280 Reaffirmed Global Galvanizers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed GR Power Switchgear Ltd CC CRISIL B- 220 Suspended GR Power Switchgear Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 40 Suspended Harmony Plastics Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 53 Reaffirmed Himatsingka America Inc. TL CRISIL BBB 1455 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Himatsingka Seide Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 533.3 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Himatsingka Seide Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 2721.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Himatsingka Wovens Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Himatsingka Wovens Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 72 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Himatsingka Wovens Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 28 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Hindustan Poly Foams Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Kafila Hospitality and Travels Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 139 Reaffirmed Ltd Kalinga Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 12.5 Assigned Kalinga Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Kallarackals Maharani Gold Super CC CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Market Lakshmi Technology and Engineering CC* CRISIL BB 40 Downgraded Industries Ltd from CRISIL BBB+ * Includes a sublimit of Rs.20.00 Million for Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Negotiation Lakshmi Technology and Engineering TL CRISIL BB 41.3 Downgraded Industries Ltd from CRISIL BBB+ Lotus Wireless Technologies India CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned Pvt Ltd Mantena Infra CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Nainani Medico CC CRISIL B+ 49 Assigned Nainani Medico Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned P.S. Seth Sons Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Punjab Kesari Publishers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 42.5 Assigned Punjab Kesari Publishers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 62.5 Assigned PVM Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed PVM Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed PVM Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rajco Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Rajco Metal Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Rohan Rajdeep Katol Byepass TL CRISIL BB 268 Suspended Infrastructure Rohit Iron and Steel (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Saboo Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Saboo Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Saboo Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 47.5 Assigned Saboo Tor Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 24 Assigned Saboo Tor Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 3.3 Assigned Loan Fac Saboo Tor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 85 Assigned Saboo Tor Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B- 25.8 Assigned Sacheta Metals Ltd TL CRISIL BB 7.3 Suspended Shanta Sriram Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL B+ 102.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B *Includes a sub limit of Bank Guarantee of Rs.10 Million Shanta Sriram Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 187.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shri Shyam Agro Biotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sri Balmukund Polyplast Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 180 Suspended * Cash credit and letter of credit are 100% interchangeable. Sri Balmukund Polyplast Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BB+ 8.7 Suspended * Cash credit and letter of credit are 100% interchangeable. Sri Balmukund Polyplast Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 37 Suspended Sri Balmukund Polyplast Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 27 Suspended Credit Sri Venkateswara Traders CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Stumpp Schuele & Somappa Springs CC CRISIL BB+ 675 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Stumpp Schuele & Somappa Springs TL CRISIL BB+ 185 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Tamil Naadu Edible Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd CC** CRISIL AA- 745 Reaffirmed ** Rs.5 Million interchangeable with WCDL, Short Term Loan and FCNRB Loan and Export Credit Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 5 Reaffirmed Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 261.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 200 Reaffirmed United Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 140 Assigned United Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 180 Assigned Loan Fac United Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy CC CRISIL D 10 Assigned Educational Trust Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy LT Loan CRISIL D 110 Assigned Educational Trust Vinayaka Cashew Company Packing Credit* CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed * Packing credit interchangeable with Cash Credit to the extent of Rs.60 Million and Foreign Bill Discounting of Rs.40 Million -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)