Jan 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 25, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 105 Reaffirmed A Infrastructure Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 345 Reaffirmed A-Bond Strands Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended A-Bond Strands Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended A-Bond Strands Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Alcora Ceramic BG CRISIL A4 7 Assigned Artistique Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Bhagyalaxmi Dairy Farms Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Biligiri Granites Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Binod Singh Roadways Pvt Ltd Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A4 4 Assigned Chanakya Technos Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 62.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D G S Autocomp Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Gwalior Alcobrew Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Gwalior Alcobrew Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Jai Raj Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Assigned Jai Raj Ispat Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 60 Assigned Jindal Arya Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed JK Surface Coatings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 106 Upgraded from CRISIL D JK Surface Coatings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Upgraded from CRISIL D K S Venkatraman & Co. Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended **Includes proposed limit of Rs.30.00 Million K. Ravindran BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned KCS Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reassigned Keshodwala Foods Packing Credit CRISIL A4 250 Assigned Komal Exotic Spices Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed MPR Refractories Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned MPR Refractories Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 4 Assigned Paras Glass Ware Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30.2 Assigned Phoenix Overseas Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 340 Reaffirmed Credit Phoenix Overseas Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Phoenix Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15.6 Reaffirmed Phoenix Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Sarthak Creation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sarthak Creation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sati Granites (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 12.5 Assigned Sati Granites (India) Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Sati Granites (India) Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Credit Savitha Suppliers BG CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Sekhar Deepak Constructions Ltd BG CRISIL A4 103.3 Suspended Shree Shyam Transport Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.2 Assigned Sinic Electronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Swami Feeds Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed The Dharmapuri Roller Flour Mills LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed The Dharmapuri Roller Flour Mills BG CRISIL A4+ 10.7 Reaffirmed Topline Infra - Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned Topline Infra - Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned United Polymers Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed under LOC United Polymers Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Veto Switchgears and Cables Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 294.5 Reaffirmed A Infrastructure Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed A Infrastructure Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Credit A Infrastructure Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB- 33 Reaffirmed A Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 345 Reaffirmed A-Bond Strands Pvt Ltd Clean Supply Bill CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Purchase A-Bond Strands Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 76.4 Suspended Alcora Ceramic TL CRISIL B+ 27.1 Assigned Alcora Ceramic CC CRISIL B+* 25 Assigned *Cash Credit is one way interchangeable with packing credit to the extent of Rs.60 Million Anand Motor Agencies Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Anand Motor Agencies Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Anand Motor Agencies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 89.7 Assigned Loan Fac Arjav Diamonds (India) Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB# 4090 Credit Arjav Diamonds (India) Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB# 4550 Credit Arjav Diamonds (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed Long - CRISIL BBB# 360 Term Bk Loan Fac Artistique Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Artistique Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 27.6 Assigned Artistique Ceramics Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BB- 7.4 Assigned Term Bk Loan Fac Bhagyalaxmi Dairy Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 6 Reaffirmed Bhagyalaxmi Dairy Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 191.1 Reaffirmed Biligiri Granites LT Loan CRISIL BB- 35.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Binod Singh Roadways Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1 Assigned Loan Fac Binod Singh Roadways Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Chanakya Technos Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL D Chanakya Technos Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B- 1.5 Upgraded Credit from CRISIL D Chanakya Technos Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 4.3 Upgraded from CRISIL D G S Autocomp Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed G S Autocomp Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 46.1 Reaffirmed Geojit Credits Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- * 750 Assigned * Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit Geojit Credits Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 250 Assigned Gwalior Alcobrew Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 130 Reaffirmed Gwalior Alcobrew Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 510 Reaffirmed Inditex Processor (P) Ltd CC CRISIL C 20 Suspended Inditex Processor (P) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 80.2 Suspended Jai Raj Ispat Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 230 Assigned Jai Raj Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Assigned Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50* Assigned *Includes sub limit of Rs.20.00 million for Packing credit/ Foreign Bills Discounting and Rs.2.00 million for Inland Letter of credit Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned Jindal Arya Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Jindal Arya Impex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Jindal Arya Impex Pvt Ltd Foreign Outward CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Bill Purchased (FOBP) Jindal Arya Impex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Jindal Arya Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JK Surface Coatings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 7.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D JK Surface Coatings Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL D JK Surface Coatings Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 25* Upgraded from CRISIL D * Project Specific JK Surface Coatings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 7.8 (Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL D JK Surface Coatings Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 21.2 Upgraded from CRISIL D K S Venkatraman & Co. Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 45 Suspended *Includes proposed limit of Rs.6.00 Million K S Venkatraman & Co. Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 5 Suspended K. Ravindran LT Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned K. Ravindran CC CRISIL BB- 165 Assigned Kashi Kanchan Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 35 Assigned Kashi Kanchan Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Assigned Kashi Kanchan Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 3 Assigned Kashi Kanchan Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2 Assigned Loan Fac KCS Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B Kishan Cotton Ginning and Pressing CC* CRISIL BB 90 Suspended Factory * Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit Kishan Cotton Ginning and Pressing Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 80 Suspended Factory Purchase Kishan Cotton Ginning and Pressing Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 10 Suspended Factory Kishan Cotton Ginning and Pressing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Suspended Factory Loan Fac Komal Exotic Spices Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kutch Ginning and Spinning Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Suspended Kutch Ginning and Spinning Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 16 Suspended Kutch Ginning and Spinning Pvt Ltd Warehouse Financing CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Mana Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 32 Suspended Mana Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL B 18 Suspended MD Materials Handling Services Pvt CC CRISIL D 10 Suspended Ltd MD Materials Handling Services Pvt TL CRISIL D 75 Suspended Ltd MPR Refractories Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 29 Assigned MPR Refractories Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 37.5 Assigned Loan Fac MPR Refractories Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 49.5 Assigned N. B. Foils (P) Ltd TL CRISIL D 27.5 Assigned N. B. Foils (P) Ltd CC CRISIL D 22.5 Assigned N. B. Foils (P) Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Assigned Parag Milk Foods Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 1100 Reaffirmed Parag Milk Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL BB+ 290 Reaffirmed Parag Milk Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 236.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Parag Milk Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 554 Reaffirmed Paras Glass Ware Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 150 Assigned Paras Glass Ware Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 120 Assigned Phoenix Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60.00* Reaffirmed *Cash Credit is one way interchangeable with packing credit to the extent of Rs.60 Million Phoenix Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Phoenix Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 4.4 Reaffirmed Sarthak Creation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 110 Reaffirmed BB-/Negative Sarthak Creation Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL 157.7 Reaffirmed BB-/Negative Sati Granites (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 95 Assigned Sati Granites (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.1 Assigned Loan Fac Savitha Suppliers CC CRISIL B 90 Suspended Sekhar Deepak Constructions Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 48 Suspended Sekhar Deepak Constructions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 48.7 Suspended Loan Fac Shree Shyam Transport Pvt Ltd Proposed LT CRISIL B- 0.8 Assigned Shreechem Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2 Suspended Shreechem Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 22.5 Suspended Shreechem Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 50 Suspended Credit Shreechem Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 25 Suspended Shreechem Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 12.4 Suspended Shreechem Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 17.5 Suspended Loan Fac Shreechem Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 23 Suspended Loan Fac Sinic Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 67 Reaffirmed Swami Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Swami Feeds Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Swami Feeds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 22 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Thangavelu Textile Mills Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.6 Reaffirmed Thangavelu Textile Mills Ltd CC CRISIL D 2.4 Reaffirmed Thangavelu Textile Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 40.6 Reaffirmed Thangavelu Textile Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 55.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The Dharmapuri Roller Flour Mills CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Reaffirmed The Dharmapuri Roller Flour Mills LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 10.8 Reaffirmed The Dharmapuri Roller Flour Mills Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed The Dharmapuri Roller Flour Mills Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Topline Infra - Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Topline Infra - Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned United Polymers CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed Veto Switchgears and Cables Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 208.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Veto Switchgears and Cables Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 6.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Zamzam Exports Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Zamzam Exports Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.