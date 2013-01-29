Jan 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 28, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ASIP Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 750 Assigned
Brij Gopal Construction Company Pvt BG CRISIL A3+ 250 Suspended
Ltd
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 11500 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals LOC & BG@ CRISIL A1+ 8500 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 2904.8 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Chennai Micro Print P Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7 Suspended
Chennai Micro Print P Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.3 Suspended
Chennai Micro Print P Ltd SME Care Loan CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Chennai Micro Print P Ltd SME Credit CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended
Deepak Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned
DRK Metallurgical Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 11 Reaffirmed
Ganesh Multiplex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed
India Infoline Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 0.4 Assigned
India Infoline Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned
Kairali Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Kings Marine Products Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 42.5 Reaffirmed
Kings Marine Products Packing Credit CRISIL A4 42.5 Reaffirmed
Madan Trading Co Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
Madan Trading Co Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL A4 60 Assigned
* Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit
Madan Trading Co Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Mahavir Die Casters Pvt Ltd Purchase Bill CRISIL A3 90 Assigned
Discounting
Mahavir Die Casters Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Assigned
Mahavir Die Casters Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Assigned
Malwi Ship Breaking Co LOC CRISIL A4+ 400 Assigned
Malwi Ship Breaking Co Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 59.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
Millenium Electronics LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Oswal Castings Pvt Ltd Purchase Bill CRISIL A3+ 100 Assigned
Discounting
Oswal Castings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 190 Assigned
Oswal Castings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 15 Assigned
Overseas Leather Goods Company Pvt Packing Credit CRISIL A4 89.6 Assigned
Ltd
Paliwal GDR Home Styles Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 140 Assigned
Paliwal GDR Home Styles Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned
Credit*
* 100% Interchangeable from Export Packing Credit to Bill Purchase
Partap Spintex Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Assigned
Pataka Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed
Prasanthi Cashew Company Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Prasanthi Cashew Company Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Prasanthi Cashew Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Rohan Builders India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2000 Suspended
Rohan Rajdeep Rajasthan Infra BG CRISIL A4 40 Suspended
Projects Ltd
Rohan Rajdeep Rajasthan Infra Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 35 Suspended
Projects Ltd Loan Fac
Rohan Rajdeep Warora ROB BG CRISIL A4+ 8.7 Suspended
Infrastructure
Sai Shipping Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120.5 Reaffirmed
Shanti Pulses LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Shanti Udyog LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Shri Ram Multicom Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 35.4 Assigned
Siddhi Vinayak Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 135 Reaffirmed
Siddhi Vinayak Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
Super Sales India Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded
Discounting from CRISIL
A2
Surface Graphics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed
Tirubala International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 12.5 Assigned
Unisex Agencies Proposed BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Unisex Agencies BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Updater Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Assigned
Vialle Alternative Fuel Systems Pvt BG CRISIL A4 1 Suspended
Ltd
Vialle Alternative Fuel Systems Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 40 Suspended
Ltd
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals FD Programme FAA - Reaffirmed
Ltd.
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ACT Educational & Charitable Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 179 Suspended
Andhra Baryte Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 95 Assigned
Andhra Baryte Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL C 8 Assigned
ASIP Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 650 Assigned
ASIP Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Bikanervala TL CRISIL BB- 126.6 Assigned
Bikanervala CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Bikanervala Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 13.4 Assigned
Loan Fac
Brij Gopal Construction Company Pvt CC CRISIL BBB 100 Suspended
Ltd
Brij Gopal Construction Company Pvt TL CRISIL BBB 4 Suspended
Ltd
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals NCD Programme CRISIL AA- 4500 Withdrawn
Ltd
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 2780.8 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals CC CRISIL AA- 5250 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Chennai Micro Print P Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended
Chennai Micro Print P Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 64.4 Suspended
Deepak Construction Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
DRK Metallurgical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 29 Reaffirmed
DRK Metallurgical Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Gupta Synthetics Ltd BG CRISIL D 34.5 Suspended
Gupta Synthetics Ltd CC CRISIL D 560.5 Suspended
Gupta Synthetics Ltd LOC CRISIL D 405 Suspended
Gupta Synthetics Ltd TL CRISIL D 450 Suspended
Gurgaon Info Parks Ltd TL CRISIL D 116.5 Suspended
India Infoline Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA- 10000 Assigned
India Infoline Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 3000 Assigned
India Infoline Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 17.5 Assigned
India Infoline Finance Ltd CC Fac CRISIL AA- 1.5 Assigned
India Infoline Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 0.5 Assigned
India Infoline Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 0.25 Assigned
Loan Fac
Kairali Exports Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed
Klassic Wheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 102 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Klassic Wheels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 131.9 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Kunj Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Assigned
Kunj Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB 35 Assigned
Ladhar Paper Mills CC CRISIL B- 70 Assigned
Ladhar Paper Mills TL CRISIL B- 10 Assigned
Landmark Dairy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 2.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Landmark Dairy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Maa Bhuasuni Roller Flour Mills CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned
Maa Bhuasuni Roller Flour Mills Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned
Mahavir Die Casters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned
Malwi Ship Breaking Co CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned
Mange Ram Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed
Millenium Electronics CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Nagarwala Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Oswal Castings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned
Oswal Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned
Overseas Leather Goods Company Pvt TL CRISIL B 5.9 Assigned
Ltd
Overseas Leather Goods Company Pvt Foreign Bill CRISIL B 18.4 Assigned
Ltd Purchase*
* One way to inter changeability from Foreign Bill Purchase / Foreign Bill Discounting to
Packing Credit upto Rs.17 Million
Paliwal GDR Home Styles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 23.8 Assigned
Paliwal GDR Home Styles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8 Assigned
Loan Fac
Partap Spintex Ltd CC CRISIL BB 210 Assigned
Partap Spintex Ltd TL CRISIL BB 355.6 Assigned
Partap Spintex Ltd Warehouse Financing CRISIL BB 190 Assigned
Pataka Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 30 Reaffirmed
Prasanthi Cashew Company Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 350* Reaffirmed
* Packing credit interchangeable with Cash Credit to the extent of Rs.20 Million and Foreign
Bill Discounting of Rs.60 Million
Prasanthi Cashew Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 300* Reaffirmed
* Packing credit interchangeable with Cash Credit to the extent of Rs.45 Million and Foreign
Bill Discounting of Rs.70 Million
Quality Rice Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Raghuvanshi Industries CC CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned
Rohan Builders India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Suspended
Rohan Builders India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 113.4 Suspended
Rohan Rajdeep Rajasthan Infra Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 237.2 Suspended
Projects Ltd Loan Fac
Rohan Rajdeep Rajasthan Infra Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 1125 Suspended
Projects Ltd
Rohan Rajdeep Toll Roads Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 2000 Suspended
Rohan Rajdeep Warora ROB Rupee TL CRISIL BB 237.5 Suspended
Infrastructure
Sahil Concast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Sahil Concast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned
Sahil Concast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sai Shipping Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 13 Assigned
Shanti Pulses CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Shanti Udyog CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Shri Ram Mall Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 300 Reaffirmed
Shri Ram Multicom Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 132.4 Reaffirmed
Shri Ram Multicom Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 82.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Siddhi Vinayak Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Sifti Rice Mills TL CRISIL B 6.8 Assigned
Sifti Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 120 Assigned
Sifti Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.6 Assigned
Loan Fac
Singh Cycle & Motor Co. Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Fac
Singh Cycle & Motor Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned
Loan Fac
Super Sales India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 325 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Super Sales India Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB+ 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Super Sales India Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 308.4 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Super Sales India Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL BB+ 27.4 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Surface Graphics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 37.5 Reaffirmed
Surface Graphics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 27.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Surface Graphics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
T I Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
T I Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 23.3 Reaffirmed
Fac
T I Motors Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 3 Reaffirmed
Credit
T I Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
Thirumala Child Health Services Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned
Ltd
Thirumala Child Health Services Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 93.5 Assigned
Ltd
Tirubala International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 160 Assigned
Tirubala International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 280 Assigned
Purchase
Unisex Agencies Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned
Unisex Agencies CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Updater Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150* Assigned
Interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.50.0 Million
Uttam Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 160 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Vialle Alternative Fuel Systems Pvt CC CRISIL B- 68 Suspended
Ltd
Vidyasagar Himghar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 71.5 Assigned
Vidyasagar Himghar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 14.5 Assigned
Vidyasagar Himghar Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 4 Assigned
Loan Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
