Jan 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 28, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ASIP Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 750 Assigned Brij Gopal Construction Company Pvt BG CRISIL A3+ 250 Suspended Ltd Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 11500 Reaffirmed Ltd Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals LOC & BG@ CRISIL A1+ 8500 Reaffirmed Ltd Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 2904.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Chennai Micro Print P Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7 Suspended Chennai Micro Print P Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.3 Suspended Chennai Micro Print P Ltd SME Care Loan CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Chennai Micro Print P Ltd SME Credit CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended Deepak Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned DRK Metallurgical Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 11 Reaffirmed Ganesh Multiplex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 0.4 Assigned India Infoline Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned Kairali Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Kings Marine Products Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 42.5 Reaffirmed Kings Marine Products Packing Credit CRISIL A4 42.5 Reaffirmed Madan Trading Co Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Loan Fac Madan Trading Co Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL A4 60 Assigned * Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit Madan Trading Co Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Mahavir Die Casters Pvt Ltd Purchase Bill CRISIL A3 90 Assigned Discounting Mahavir Die Casters Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Assigned Mahavir Die Casters Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Malwi Ship Breaking Co LOC CRISIL A4+ 400 Assigned Malwi Ship Breaking Co Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 59.8 Assigned Loan Fac Millenium Electronics LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Oswal Castings Pvt Ltd Purchase Bill CRISIL A3+ 100 Assigned Discounting Oswal Castings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 190 Assigned Oswal Castings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 15 Assigned Overseas Leather Goods Company Pvt Packing Credit CRISIL A4 89.6 Assigned Ltd Paliwal GDR Home Styles Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 140 Assigned Paliwal GDR Home Styles Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Credit* * 100% Interchangeable from Export Packing Credit to Bill Purchase Partap Spintex Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Assigned Pataka Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed Prasanthi Cashew Company Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Purchase Prasanthi Cashew Company Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prasanthi Cashew Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Rohan Builders India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2000 Suspended Rohan Rajdeep Rajasthan Infra BG CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Projects Ltd Rohan Rajdeep Rajasthan Infra Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 35 Suspended Projects Ltd Loan Fac Rohan Rajdeep Warora ROB BG CRISIL A4+ 8.7 Suspended Infrastructure Sai Shipping Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120.5 Reaffirmed Shanti Pulses LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Shanti Udyog LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Shri Ram Multicom Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 35.4 Assigned Siddhi Vinayak Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 135 Reaffirmed Siddhi Vinayak Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Super Sales India Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL A2 Surface Graphics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Tirubala International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 12.5 Assigned Unisex Agencies Proposed BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Unisex Agencies BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Updater Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Assigned Vialle Alternative Fuel Systems Pvt BG CRISIL A4 1 Suspended Ltd Vialle Alternative Fuel Systems Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals FD Programme FAA - Reaffirmed Ltd. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACT Educational & Charitable Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 179 Suspended Andhra Baryte Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 95 Assigned Andhra Baryte Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL C 8 Assigned ASIP Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 650 Assigned ASIP Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned Bikanervala TL CRISIL BB- 126.6 Assigned Bikanervala CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Bikanervala Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 13.4 Assigned Loan Fac Brij Gopal Construction Company Pvt CC CRISIL BBB 100 Suspended Ltd Brij Gopal Construction Company Pvt TL CRISIL BBB 4 Suspended Ltd Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals NCD Programme CRISIL AA- 4500 Withdrawn Ltd Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 2780.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals CC CRISIL AA- 5250 Reaffirmed Ltd Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed Ltd Chennai Micro Print P Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Chennai Micro Print P Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 64.4 Suspended Deepak Construction Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned DRK Metallurgical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 29 Reaffirmed DRK Metallurgical Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gupta Synthetics Ltd BG CRISIL D 34.5 Suspended Gupta Synthetics Ltd CC CRISIL D 560.5 Suspended Gupta Synthetics Ltd LOC CRISIL D 405 Suspended Gupta Synthetics Ltd TL CRISIL D 450 Suspended Gurgaon Info Parks Ltd TL CRISIL D 116.5 Suspended India Infoline Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA- 10000 Assigned India Infoline Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 3000 Assigned India Infoline Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 17.5 Assigned India Infoline Finance Ltd CC Fac CRISIL AA- 1.5 Assigned India Infoline Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 0.5 Assigned India Infoline Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 0.25 Assigned Loan Fac Kairali Exports Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Klassic Wheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 102 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Klassic Wheels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 131.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Kunj Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Assigned Kunj Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB 35 Assigned Ladhar Paper Mills CC CRISIL B- 70 Assigned Ladhar Paper Mills TL CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Landmark Dairy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Landmark Dairy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Maa Bhuasuni Roller Flour Mills CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Maa Bhuasuni Roller Flour Mills Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Mahavir Die Casters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Malwi Ship Breaking Co CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Mange Ram Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Millenium Electronics CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Nagarwala Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Oswal Castings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned Oswal Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned Overseas Leather Goods Company Pvt TL CRISIL B 5.9 Assigned Ltd Overseas Leather Goods Company Pvt Foreign Bill CRISIL B 18.4 Assigned Ltd Purchase* * One way to inter changeability from Foreign Bill Purchase / Foreign Bill Discounting to Packing Credit upto Rs.17 Million Paliwal GDR Home Styles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 23.8 Assigned Paliwal GDR Home Styles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8 Assigned Loan Fac Partap Spintex Ltd CC CRISIL BB 210 Assigned Partap Spintex Ltd TL CRISIL BB 355.6 Assigned Partap Spintex Ltd Warehouse Financing CRISIL BB 190 Assigned Pataka Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 30 Reaffirmed Prasanthi Cashew Company Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 350* Reaffirmed * Packing credit interchangeable with Cash Credit to the extent of Rs.20 Million and Foreign Bill Discounting of Rs.60 Million Prasanthi Cashew Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 300* Reaffirmed * Packing credit interchangeable with Cash Credit to the extent of Rs.45 Million and Foreign Bill Discounting of Rs.70 Million Quality Rice Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Raghuvanshi Industries CC CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Rohan Builders India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Suspended Rohan Builders India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 113.4 Suspended Rohan Rajdeep Rajasthan Infra Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 237.2 Suspended Projects Ltd Loan Fac Rohan Rajdeep Rajasthan Infra Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 1125 Suspended Projects Ltd Rohan Rajdeep Toll Roads Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 2000 Suspended Rohan Rajdeep Warora ROB Rupee TL CRISIL BB 237.5 Suspended Infrastructure Sahil Concast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Sahil Concast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Sahil Concast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac Sai Shipping Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 13 Assigned Shanti Pulses CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Shanti Udyog CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Shri Ram Mall Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 300 Reaffirmed Shri Ram Multicom Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 132.4 Reaffirmed Shri Ram Multicom Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 82.2 Assigned Loan Fac Siddhi Vinayak Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Sifti Rice Mills TL CRISIL B 6.8 Assigned Sifti Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 120 Assigned Sifti Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.6 Assigned Loan Fac Singh Cycle & Motor Co. Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Fac Singh Cycle & Motor Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Loan Fac Super Sales India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 325 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Super Sales India Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Super Sales India Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 308.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Super Sales India Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL BB+ 27.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Surface Graphics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 37.5 Reaffirmed Surface Graphics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 27.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Surface Graphics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed T I Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed T I Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 23.3 Reaffirmed Fac T I Motors Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 3 Reaffirmed Credit T I Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Thirumala Child Health Services Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned Ltd Thirumala Child Health Services Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 93.5 Assigned Ltd Tirubala International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 160 Assigned Tirubala International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 280 Assigned Purchase Unisex Agencies Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Unisex Agencies CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Updater Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150* Assigned Interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.50.0 Million Uttam Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 160 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Vialle Alternative Fuel Systems Pvt CC CRISIL B- 68 Suspended Ltd Vidyasagar Himghar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 71.5 Assigned Vidyasagar Himghar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 14.5 Assigned Vidyasagar Himghar Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 4 Assigned Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 