Jan 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 29, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adarsh Guar Gum Udyog Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned Adarsh Guar Gum Udyog Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned Ahlada Engineers Pvt Ltd SME Credit CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Ahlada Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Ahlada Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Amartex Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Asian Granito India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 250 Assigned Asian Granito India Ltd BG CRISIL A2 150 Assigned BLR Logistiks (I) Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 130 Assigned Brady & Morris Engineering Company BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Suspended Ltd Brady & Morris Engineering Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Ltd Choksey Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Choksey Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Deekay Electricals Channel Financing CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned East End Silks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed East End Silks Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed East End Silks Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Discounting East End Silks Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Excellent Moulders LOC CRISIL A4+ 95 Assigned Fishfa Glass Centre LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed G. K. E. Medical Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.7 Reaffirmed G. K. E. Medical Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 7.3 Reaffirmed Credit Ganesh Ram Dokania BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Gems Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 13.5 Assigned Green Valley's Shelters Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 85 Assigned Green Valley's Shelters Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned GRM Overseas Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 650 Reaffirmed Credit GRM Overseas Ltd Proposed ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Hemkunt Coated Paper Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Hemkunt Paper Mills Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned J.M. Financial & Investment ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd Jalaram Ceramics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 57.8 Suspended JM Financial group companies BG CRISIL A1+ 1350 Reaffirmed JM Financial group companies Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 3590 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JM Financial Institutional BG CRISIL A1+ 1350 Assigned Securities Pvt Ltd JM Financial Institutional Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 3590 Assigned Securities Pvt Ltd Loan Fac JM Financial Institutional ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned Securities Pvt Ltd JM Financial Products Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 35000 Assigned JM Financial Products Ltd ST Debt Issue1 CRISIL A1+ 31000 Withdrawn 1 Assigned for initial public offering financing on episodic basis JM Financial Services Pvt Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 11000 Assigned K Patel Metal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10* Assigned * Fully inter-changeable with Bank Guarantee K Patel Phyto Extractions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Assigned K.K.Tanners Bill Purchase* CRISIL A4 20 Suspended *Includes sub-limit of Rs.1.5 Million for cheque purchase Kochar Sung Up Acrylic Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Credit Kochar Sung Up Acrylic Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Assigned Koya & Company Construction Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Koya & Company Construction Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 900 Reaffirmed Laser Cables Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Laser Cables Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 160 Reaffirmed Laser Cables Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 187 Reaffirmed Maharaja Whiteline Industries Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned Ltd Maxgrow Trade Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Maxgrow Trade Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Meera Cotton and Synthetic Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Meera Cotton and Synthetic Mills BG CRISIL A4+ 5.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Melt-O-Therm Furnaces Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 1.9 Assigned Reliable Sponge Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Shamshree International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Shamshree Lifesciences Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Sparklet Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50@ Reaffirmed @Interchangeability from Letter of Credit to Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs. 10.00 million Sparklet Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20* Reaffirmed *Interchangeability from Letter of Credit to Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs. 10.00 million Sumer Sons Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Varun Beverages Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 1400 Reaffirmed *Rs500 million letter of credit for three years towards capex Varun Beverages Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 1200 Reaffirmed Varun Beverages Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 1400 Reaffirmed *Rs500 million letter of credit for three years towards capex Varun Beverages Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 1200 Reaffirmed Varun Beverages Ltd CP CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd Letter of Credit & CRISIL A3 200 Downgraded BG from CRISIL A3+ Veejay Lakshmi Textiles Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Veejay Lakshmi Textiles Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed W. H. Brady & Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended W. H. Brady & Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahlada Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 45 Assigned Ahlada Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 20 Assigned Ahlada Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Amartex Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 650 Reaffirmed Amartex Industries Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Amartex Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Asian Granito India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 763.5 Assigned Asian Granito India Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 1480 Assigned * Includes a sublimit of Rs.100.0 million for Rs.1380.0 million of cash credit and a sublimit of Rs.50.0 million for Rs.100.0 million of cash credit Asian Granito India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 656.5 Assigned Loan Fac BLR Logistiks (I) Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB 180 Assigned **Includes sub-limit of bank guarantee of Rs.20 million BLR Logistiks (I) Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB 150 Assigned **Includes sub-limit of bank guarantee of Rs.20 million BLR Logistiks (I) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 275 Assigned BLR Logistiks (I) Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 80 Assigned BLR Logistiks (I) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30 Assigned Loan Fac Brady & Morris Engineering Company CC CRISIL BB+ 144 Suspended Ltd Brady & Morris Engineering Company LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 46.6 Suspended Ltd Choksey Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 72.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Ecopark Developers LLP CC CRISIL BB- 210 Reaffirmed Ecopark Developers LLP CC CRISIL BB- 210 Reaffirmed Excellent Moulders CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Fastway Transmissions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 77.5 Assigned Fastway Transmissions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 220 Assigned Fishfa Glass Centre CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Fishfa Glass Centre Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Food Pharma India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Food Pharma India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Assigned Loan Fac G. K. E. Medical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Ganesh Ram Dokania CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Suspended Gems Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Gems Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 16.5 Assigned Loan Fac Gems Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Fac Gems Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Goyal Knitwears Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Goyal Knitwears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 122.5 Reaffirmed Goyal Knitwears Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 52.5 Reaffirmed Green Valley's Shelters Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Green Valley's Shelters Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 65 Assigned GRM Overseas Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 130 Assigned Credit Hayath Foods BG CRISIL D 15 Suspended Hayath Foods Bill Purchase - CRISIL D 50 Suspended Discounting Fac Hayath Foods CC CRISIL D 10 Suspended Hayath Foods LOC* CRISIL D 45 Suspended *Includes proposed limit of Rs.20 Million Hayath Foods LT Loan CRISIL D 51.6 Suspended Hayath Foods Packing Credit CRISIL D 45 Suspended Hemkunt Coated Paper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Hemkunt Coated Paper Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Assigned Hemkunt Paper Mills Ltd TL CRISIL B 20 Assigned Hemkunt Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned ICore Poly Fab Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 190 Assigned ICore Poly Fab Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 54 Assigned ICore Poly Fab Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 6 Assigned Loan Fac IUA Trust TL CRISIL B 75 Assigned Jalaram Ceramics Ltd CC CRISIL BB 130 Suspended Jalaram Ceramics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Suspended Loan Fac Jalaram Ceramics Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 159.6 Suspended Jivraj Tea Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Jivraj Tea Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 142.3 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA- 7000 Assigned K Patel Metal Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 11 Assigned K Patel Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9 Assigned Loan Fac K Patel Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 240* Assigned * Includes sub-limit of Rs. 30 million of packing credit, sub-limit of Rs. 60 million of letter of credit and sub-limit of Rs. 60 million of bank guarantees. K Patel Phyto Extractions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8.5 Assigned Loan Fac K Patel Phyto Extractions Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned ^ Fully interchangeable with packing credit and foreign bill discounting K.K.Tanners CC CRISIL B- 40 Suspended Kochar Sung Up Acrylic Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 115 Assigned *Includes one side interchange ability from cash credit to Export Packing Credit of up to Rs.5.0 Million. Kochar Sung Up Acrylic Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 65 Assigned Koya & Company Construction Ltd CC CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed Koya & Company Construction Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Laser Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 240 Reaffirmed M/s. Damodar J. Malpani CC CRISIL BBB- 730 Reaffirmed M/s. Damodar J. Malpani TL CRISIL BBB- 860 Reaffirmed Maharaja Whiteline Industries Pvt TL CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Ltd Maharaja Whiteline Industries Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned Ltd Maxgrow Trade Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Meera Cotton and Synthetic Mills LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 214.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Meera Cotton and Synthetic Mills CC CRISIL BB+ 218 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Meera Cotton and Synthetic Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 32 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Melt-O-Therm Furnaces Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 43.1 Assigned Melt-O-Therm Furnaces Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 40 Assigned Mother's Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Mother's Agro Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 32.4 Assigned N K Media Ventures Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL D 14 Suspended N K Media Ventures Pvt. Ltd TL CRISIL D 72.6 Suspended Paschim Hydro Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 207.4 Suspended Paschim Hydro Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 80.1 Suspended Loan Fac Reliable Sponge Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 635 Reaffirmed * includes sublimit of Bank Guarantee Rs.45 Million. Reliable Sponge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 79.1 Reaffirmed Shamshree International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 49 Assigned Shamshree Lifesciences Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Shamshree Lifesciences Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 92.5 Assigned Shamshree Lifesciences Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11.8 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Datta Shetkari Sahakari CC CRISIL BB+ 1420 Upgraded Sakhar Karkhana Ltd from CRISIL BB Shree Datta Shetkari Sahakari TL CRISIL BB+ 80 Upgraded Sakhar Karkhana Ltd from CRISIL BB Siddhi Vinayak Cement Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 6000 Assigned Loan Fac Sir Aurthor Cotton Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 167.4 Assigned Sir Aurthor Cotton Modern Rice Mill TL CRISIL BB- 2.6 Assigned Sparklet Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20* Reaffirmed * Includes the sublimit for Buyer's Credit of Rs. 20.00 million & fully interchangeable with Export Packing Credit Sparklet Engineers Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 80* Reaffirmed Credit *Includes the sublimit for Post Shipment in foreign currency of Rs. 80.00 million Sparklet Engineers Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BB 10.2^ Reaffirmed Credit ^ Includes the sublimit for Sight Letter of Credit/Usance Letter of Credit /Buyer's Credit of Rs. 40.00 million and for Performance Guarantee of Rs. 40.00 million and for Cash Credit of Rs. 15.00 million Sparklet Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 6.3 Reaffirmed Sumer Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 165 Reaffirmed Sumer Sons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The Saswad Mali Sugar Factory Ltd TL CRISIL B 95.3 Assigned The Saswad Mali Sugar Factory Ltd CC CRISIL B 970 Assigned The Saswad Mali Sugar Factory Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL B 54.7 Assigned Uttranchal Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL D 160 Suspended Uttranchal Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL D 26 Suspended Uttranchal Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL D 160 Suspended Uttranchal Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL D 26 Suspended Varun Beverages Ltd CC CRISIL A 2185 Reaffirmed Varun Beverages Ltd TL CRISIL A 4348.5 Reaffirmed Varun Beverages Ltd CC CRISIL A 2185 Reaffirmed Varun Beverages Ltd TL CRISIL A 4348.5 Reaffirmed Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Veejay Lakshmi Textiles Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 105 Reaffirmed *Include sub limit of Rs.35.0 Million. each for Export Packing Credit (EPC) & Foreign Bill Discounting (FDBN). 50% interchangeability between EPC and FDBN sub limits Veejay Lakshmi Textiles Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 140.3 Reaffirmed W. H. Brady & Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 23 Suspended W. H. Brady & Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 37.5 Suspended W. H. Brady & Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15.2 Suspended Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)