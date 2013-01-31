Jan 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 30, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhishek Steel Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 85 Reaffirmed Agrasen Shipbreakers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed AIC Iron Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 13 Assigned AIC Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 8 Assigned Ambootia Tea Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Loan Fac Ambootia Tea Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Purchase Ambootia Tea Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 500 Assigned Baijnath Melaram LOC CRISIL A4+ 550 Suspended Best Foods Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 362 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Decor Paper Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4.5 Suspended Decor Paper Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Elcome Marine Services Pvt Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed @interchangeable with BG Enexco Teknologies India Ltd BG CRISIL A2 750 Reaffirmed Enexco Teknologies India Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 450 Reaffirmed Loan Fac GE Money Financial Services Pvt Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.10.25 Billion) Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed HDB Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed International Steel Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 480 Assigned Jain Granites & Projects India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Jain Granites & Projects India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Jain Granites & Projects India Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Discounting K J Infrastructure Projects India BG CRISIL A4 250 Suspended Pvt Ltd Magnum MI Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Magnum MI Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 160 Reaffirmed MCT Cards & Technology Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Mimani Agro Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Suspended Mylan Laboratories Ltd ST Debt (including CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed CPs) NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee Rinki Plastics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2 Assigned Rinki Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Assigned RPG Industrial Product Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Loan Fac RPG Industrial Product Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned RPG Industrial Product Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Schaltech Automation Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 65 Assigned *Includes Letter of credit as a sub limit of Rs.26.0 Million Schaltech Automation Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 245 Assigned * Includes Inland Letter of credit as a sub limit of Rs.50.0 Million Shalaka Infra-Tech (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 280 Suspended Shalaka Infra-Tech (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 27.5 Suspended Shanti Structure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Sico Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Sree Ramcides Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3' Sree Ramcides Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 170 Downgraded from CRISIL A3' Sumangala Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Swellco Ceramic BG CRISIL A4 8 Assigned Universal Print Systems Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Universal Print Systems Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A B Cotspin India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned A B Cotspin India Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 330 Assigned Abhishek Steel Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Aggarwal Charitable & Educational Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 2.5 Assigned Trust Aggarwal Charitable & Educational TL CRISIL D 157.8 Assigned Trust Agrasen Shipbreakers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit AIC Casting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95 Assigned AIC Iron Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 9.9 Assigned AIC Iron Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8.6 Assigned Loan Fac AIC Iron Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 97.5 Assigned AIC Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Al-Ahali Business Trade Links Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned Ltd Amit Solvex (unit of Amit Oils Ltd) CC CRISIL B 112.5 Assigned Amit Solvex (unit of Amit Oils Ltd) TL CRISIL B 18.6 Assigned Aran Motors CC CRISIL B- 65 Assigned Aran Motors LT Loan CRISIL B- 33 Assigned Baijnath Melaram CC* CRISIL BB 200 Suspended *Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit. Best Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 10,750* Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of Rs.5750 Million for export packing credit and sub limit of Rs.500 Million for foreign bill purchase (non letter of credit) Best Foods Ltd Stand-by Line of CRISIL BBB 900 Reaffirmed Credit Best Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 777.3 Reaffirmed Best Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 220.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bharathi Rajaa Hospital & Research Proposed TL CRISIL D 82.7 Assigned Centre Pvt Ltd Bharathi Rajaa Hospital & Research Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 3.5 Assigned Centre Pvt Ltd Bharathi Rajaa Hospital & Research CC CRISIL D 12.5 Assigned Centre Pvt Ltd Bharathi Rajaa Hospital & Research LT Loan CRISIL D 81.3 Assigned Centre Pvt Ltd Bhumya Tea Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 71.5 Assigned Bhumya Tea Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 112.5 Assigned Bhumya Tea Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 16 Assigned Loan Fac Buddha India Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 5.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Buddha India Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Bush Tea Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 135 Assigned C.P.& Associates (P) Ltd BG CRISIL D 150 Suspended C.P.& Associates (P) Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended C.P.& Associates (P) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 360 Suspended Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 750 Reaffirmed *Fungible with packing credit facility Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Decor Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Decor Paper Mills Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 7.5 Suspended Credit Decor Paper Mills Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 68 Suspended Desmo Exports Ltd LOC* CRISIL BB- 280 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with cash credit limit up to Rs.50.0 million. Desmo Exports Ltd LOC* CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with cash credit limit up to Rs.50.0 million. Dix Engineering Project Services BG CRISIL D 27.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd Dix Engineering Project Services CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Pvt Ltd Dix Engineering Project Services Corporate Loan CRISIL D 15 Suspended Pvt Ltd Ekta Trust TL CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Elcome Marine Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Enexco Teknologies India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 260 Reaffirmed GE Money Financial Services Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL AAA 1.95 Withdrawn *Includes Rs.0.75 billion of overdraft facility GE Money Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 275 Withdrawn GE Money Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 750 Withdrawn GE Money Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 250 Withdrawn GE Money Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 200 Withdrawn GE Money Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 1700 Withdrawn Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 400 Reaffirmed Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 430 Reaffirmed HDB Financial Services Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 2500 Assigned Issue HDB Financial Services Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 30000 Reaffirmed HDB Financial Services Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Himachal Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned International Steel Corporation CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Jagat Jagdamba Flour Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Jagat Jagdamba Flour Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 26.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jagat Jagdamba Flour Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 23.5 Reaffirmed Jagdish Rice Mills CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Jain Granites & Projects India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Jamals LT Loan CRISIL BB 100 Assigned K J Infrastructure Projects India CC CRISIL C 250 Suspended Pvt Ltd Kalanikethan Fashions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 35 Assigned Kalanikethan Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned Kalanikethan Fashions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT CRISIL BBB- 105 Assigned Karikkineth Silks (Changanacherry) CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Karikkineth Silks (Pala) CC CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Magnum MI Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 270 Reaffirmed Magnum MI Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 126.4 Reaffirmed Magnum MI Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 50.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 94.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 115.2 Reaffirmed MahaPrabhu Ram Mulkh Hi-Tech TL CRISIL D 110 Assigned Education Society Malabar Gold Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Assigned Manipal Technologies Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 2295.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Manipal Technologies Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 13.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Manipal Technologies Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 990.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB MCT Cards & Technology Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- MCT Cards & Technology Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 320 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- MCT Cards & Technology Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 85 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Mimani Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Mimani Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 61 Suspended Mohan Milkfoods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Mylan Laboratories Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 7764 Reaffirmed *Limits interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan/Packing Credit/Bill Discounting/Letter of Credit/Bank Guarantee Mylan Laboratories Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 286 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Namrata Promoters & Builders CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned National School of Management Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 41.6 Assigned Studies Loan Fac National School of Management TL CRISIL B 80 Assigned Studies NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 100 Reaffirmed Periyar Cements Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Assigned Periyar Cements Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 43 Assigned Radhika Cottex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Radhika Cottex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10.7 Reaffirmed Rinki Plastics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 147.7 Assigned Rinki Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.8 Assigned Loan Fac Rinki Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 125 Assigned RPG Industrial Product Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 300 Assigned RPG Industrial Product Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Loan Fac RPG Industrial Product Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Schaltech Automation Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B- 5 Assigned Fac Schaltech Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 15 Assigned Loan Fac Schaltech Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Shalaka Infra-Tech (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 42 Suspended Shanti Structure Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Shanti Structure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Shanti Structure Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned * Sub-limit for Bank Guarantee of Rs.20 Million Shree Shyam Bearings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sico Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Suspended Sico Ceramic Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 33.5 Suspended Sidharth Exporters CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Sree Minerals LT Loan CRISIL BB- 320 Suspended Sree Ramcides Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 395 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB-' Sree Ramcides Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BB+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB-' * Includes interchangeable Cash Credit Limits of Rs. 30.00 Million Sree Ramcides Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 114.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB-' Sumangala Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sumangala Steel Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 35.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Supreme Batteries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 31.5 Suspended Supreme Batteries Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 40 Suspended Swarna Kamal Jewels (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned Swellco Ceramic TL CRISIL B- 87.5 Assigned Swellco Ceramic CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Universal Print Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Universal Print Systems Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 96 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Vedika Credit Capital Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL B+ 420 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)