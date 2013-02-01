Feb 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 31, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alectrona Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 70*** Assigned *** Interchangeable with buyers Credit to the extent of Rs.70 million Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 25 Assigned Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Assigned Anjana Adorables Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40* Assigned *Fully interchangeable with foreign bills discounting Baby Marine International Bill Purchase- CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Baby Marine International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Baby Marine International Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 2.6 Assigned Loan Fac Baby Marine Sarass Bill Purchase- CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Baby Marine Sarass Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Baby Marine Sarass Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Bansal Marine (S.B.) LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Basu & Co Road Contractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Beekalene Fabrics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 4 Assigned Beekalene Fabrics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6 Assigned Bharat Constructions BG CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Bharat Hydel Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 99.9 Suspended CCS Computers Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned CCS Computers Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned CCS Computers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned CCS Computers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 6 Reaffirmed Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Daawat Foods Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 116.9 Assigned Desai and Company BG CRISIL A4+ 8 Assigned Digitronics BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Dosch Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Dosch Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 46.5 Reaffirmed Credit Dosch Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Essen Deinki LOC CRISIL A4 16 Assigned Fairy Food Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended Fairy Food Products Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL A4 105 Suspended Discounting Fac Fairy Food Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 75 Suspended Fairy Food Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 80 Suspended Gorsi Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Gurulaxmi Cottex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Hussain Sheth and Sons LOC CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed (Shipbreakers) Pvt Ltd Indexpo Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 45 Suspended Purchase Indexpo Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Indian Transformers & Electricals LOC* CRISIL A4 25 Downgraded (Prop. Patni Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.) from CRISIL A4+ *Fully interchangeable Indian Transformers & Electricals BG* CRISIL A4 25 Downgraded (Prop. Patni Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.) from CRISIL A4+ *Fully interchangeable Indico Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Industrial Metal Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 130 Assigned Industrial Metal Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Keshava Medi Devices Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Keshava Medi Devices Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Landmark Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB LT Foods Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 430 Assigned LT Foods Ltd Bills Payable CRISIL A3 461 Assigned LT Foods Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 72 Assigned LT Foods Ltd BG CRISIL A3 176 Assigned LT Foods Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 1 Assigned LT Foods Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3 90 Assigned Credit LT Foods Ltd Export CRISIL A3 103 Assigned Post-Shipment Credit MBG Commodities Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 700 Suspension revoked MBG Commodities Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 2250 Suspension revoked Mercury Granites Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 17.5 Reaffirmed Purchase Mercury Granites Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 8 Reaffirmed Credit Mercury Granites Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 17.5 Reaffirmed Mercury Granites Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd BG^^ CRISIL A3 2000 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ ^^Interchangeable with LC MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd Standby LOC** CRISIL A3 6000 Assigned **Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee and Stand by Letter of Credit MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A3 6535 Assigned MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 2250 Assigned *Interchangeable with Stand by Letter of Credit, includes Rs.500 million sub-limit for Bank Guarantee. MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2000 Assigned MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A3 1000 Assigned ^ Interchangeable with BG Mono Steel (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Mono Steel (India) Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A3 350 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Morvi Vegetable Products Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.7 Reaffirmed Morvi Vegetable Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Mydeen Timbers LOC CRISIL A4+ 180 Assigned Natraj Proteins Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Natraj Proteins Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 96 Reaffirmed Nature Bio-Foods Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Assigned Navbharat Insulation & Engg. Co. BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Navbharat Insulation & Engg. Co. LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Noor Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed Nova Carbons India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Discounting Nova Carbons India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Oswal Fashion Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10.5 Assigned Patsar Transformers and Electricals LOC* CRISIL A4 17.5 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A4+ *Fully interchangeable Patsar Transformers and Electricals BG* CRISIL A4 22.5 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A4+ *Fully interchangeable Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Pranjal Projects Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 110* Assigned *Fully Inter-changeable with Letter of Guarantee Prasad Multi Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned R.M.R. Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2 Assigned Raghunath Agro Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A3 282.5 Assigned Raghunath Agro Industries Bills Payable CRISIL A3 17.5 Assigned Rajankumar & Bros (Impex) LOC CRISIL A4+ 650 Reaffirmed RKB Mining & Infrastructure LOC CRISIL A4+ 240 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 S T P Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed S T P Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Savitri Steels & Rerollings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Shree Sidhbali Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 38.5 Assigned Shree Sidhbali Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned SJB Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 56.6 Assigned Fac SJB Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 11 Assigned Sree Murali Mohana Boiled and Raw Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 300 Upgraded Rice Mill Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB Sri Vakirakaaliamman Spinning Mills Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A4 6.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Supertex Industries Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Suven Life Sciences Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Suven Life Sciences Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Tirupati Aluminium Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Tribhuvan Apparels Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Credit Triveni Electroplast Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Unistil Alcoblends Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Unistil Alcoblends Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Vaishno Devi Dairy Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Vintech Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed Credit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. L. Overseas CC CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended Alectrona Energy Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned *Interchangeable with cash credit to the extent of Rs.10.00 million Alectrona Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned Al-Sami Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 200 Assigned Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 126**** Assigned ****fully interchangeable with foreign currency term loan Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 54 Assigned Loan Fac Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100* Assigned *interchangeable with packing credit to the extent of Rs.100 million Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 220** Assigned **interchangeable with packing credit to the extent of Rs.50 million Andhra Bank Series A PTCs CRISIL AAA (S429.5 Withdrawn Anjana Adorables LT Loan CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Arowana Exports CC CRISIL B 95 Assigned AVK Automart Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned AVK Automart Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Balaji Polytex Industry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 90 Assigned Balaji Polytex Industry Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Assigned Balaji Polytex Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Assigned Bansal Marine (S.B.) LT Loan CRISIL BB- 2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Bansal Marine (S.B.) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 78 Assigned Loan Fac Basu & Co Road Contractors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Loan Fac Basu & Co Road Contractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Beekalene Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Beekalene Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Loan Fac Beekalene Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Beekay Distributors CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Beekay Distributors Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 82.3 Reaffirmed Beekay Distributors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2.7 Assigned Loan Fac Bharat Constructions CC CRISIL B- 100 Suspended Bharat Hydel Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Suspended CCS Computers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 52.5 Reaffirmed Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 50.1 Reaffirmed Daawat Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 423.3 Assigned Daawat Foods Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Credit Daawat Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1209.8 Assigned Dasari Veer Raju & Gunnam Ram TL CRISIL D 70.5 Reaffirmed Chandra Rao Memorial Trust Deo Ispat Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Deo Ispat Alloys Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Desai and Company CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Dev Priya Product Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Dev Priya Product Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Devnandan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 220 Assigned Loan Fac Devnandan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 280 Assigned Digitronics TL CRISIL BB- 19.8 Assigned Digitronics Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 2.2 Assigned Digitronics CC CRISIL BB- 8 Assigned Dosch Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 73.5 Reaffirmed Dosch Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Emark Energisers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 33.9^ Assigned ^includes sub-limit of Rs.10.0 Million of Buyer's Credit Emark Energisers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 6 Assigned Emark Energisers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 27.5* Assigned *includes sub-limit of Rs.5.0 Million of LC & Rs.5.0 Million of BD Emark Energisers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 22.6 Assigned Loan Fac Essen Deinki TL CRISIL B+ 12 Assigned Essen Deinki CC CRISIL B+ 57 Assigned Fairy Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 35 Suspended Florence Nightingale Educational TL CRISIL B 100 Assigned Society Florence Nightingale Educational Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 10 Assigned Society Florence Nightingale Educational Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Assigned Society Loan Fac Ganpati Foods CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Ganpati Foods TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Gorsi Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 45 Suspended Gorsi Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 11.8 Suspended Loan Fac Gorsi Constructions Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL C 6 Suspended Gurulaxmi Cottex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 191.9 Assigned Gurulaxmi Cottex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 0.6 Assigned Loan Fac Gurulaxmi Cottex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Hi - Tech Board Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Hi - Tech Board Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Hussain Sheth and Sons CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed (Shipbreakers) Pvt Ltd Indian Transformers & Electricals CC CRISIL B+ 40 Downgraded (Prop. Patni Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.) from CRISIL BB- Indico Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Suspended Indico Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 69.9 Suspended Loan Fac Industrial Metal Corporation CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Jai Sai Trading Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Loan Fac Jai Sai Trading Co Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B 90 Assigned Jai Shiv Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Loan Fac Jai Shiv Foods Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B 90 Assigned Jindal Charitable Society TL CRISIL B 160 Assigned Jindal Charitable Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 20 Assigned Jindal Charitable Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Assigned Loan Fac K.G. Industries CC CRISIL B 190 Reaffirmed K.G. Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K.G. Industries TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned Kasavu Kada CC CRISIL B 66 Assigned Kasavu Kada LT Loan CRISIL B 14 Assigned Keshava Medi Devices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Keshava Medi Devices Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 63.6 Assigned Kundu Developers & Realtors (P) Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Kundu Developers & Realtors (P) Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 90 Suspended Landmark Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Landmark Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB LT Foods Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 588 Assigned Credit LT Foods Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 110 Assigned LT Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 354 Assigned Loan Fac LT Foods Ltd Pledge Loan CRISIL BBB- 1500 Assigned LT Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1464 Assigned LT Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 961 Assigned LT Foods Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 1246 Assigned LT Foods Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB- 88 Assigned Mahavir Dal Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 3 Reaffirmed Mahavir Dal Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed Mahavir Dal Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 27 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mansha Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed MBG Commodities Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 50 Suspension revoked MBG Commodities Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Suspension revoked Mercury Granites Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 34.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1385 Assigned MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Assigned MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned #Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan and Bill Discounting. MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd CC@ CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned @Interchangeable with WCDL/FCNR(B) Mono Steel (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 650 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Mono Steel (India) Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 750 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Morvi Vegetable Products Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Mydeen Timbers CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Nangalia Fabrics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 0.7 Reaffirmed Nangalia Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 57 Reaffirmed Nangalia Fabrics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Nangalia Fabrics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Nangalia Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nangalia Fabrics Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Credit Natraj Proteins Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 36 Reaffirmed Natraj Proteins Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB+ 36 Reaffirmed Nature Bio-Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned Navbharat Insulation & Engg. Co. CC CRISIL B- 33.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Noor Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Oswal Fashion Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 45 Assigned Oswal Fashion Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 4.5 Assigned Loan Fac Oswal Fashion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 220 Assigned Oswal Trends Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 110 Assigned Parekh Aluminex Ltd NCD CRISIL BB+@ 1250 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Patsar Transformers and Electricals CC CRISIL B+ 27.5 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB- Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 62.5 Assigned Pioneer Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 180 Assigned Pioneer Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 211.8 Assigned Pranjal Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Prasad Multi Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 153.4 Assigned Prasad Multi Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 56.6 Assigned Loan Fac Prasad Multi Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Assigned Pride Coke Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 110 Upgraded from CRISIL D Pride Coke Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 41.4 Upgraded from CRISIL D R.M.R. Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 28 Assigned R.M.R. Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Radhey Shyam Trading Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Loan Fac Radhey Shyam Trading Co Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B 90 Assigned Raghunath Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 255 Assigned Loan Fac Raghunath Agro Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 55 Assigned Rajankumar & Bros (Impex) CC CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Rajeshree Industries India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned Rajeshree Industries India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Ramesh Corporation CC CRISIL BB+ 170 Reaffirmed RKB Mining & Infrastructure CC CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ S T Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Assigned S T P Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Saluja Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 180 Assigned Loan Fac Sanjay Steel Corporation LOC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Sanjay Steel Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 29.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Savitri Steels & Rerollings Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Savitri Steels & Rerollings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Shree Sidhbali Steels Ltd TL CRISIL B- 116.5 Assigned Shree Sidhbali Steels Ltd CC CRISIL B- 200 Assigned SJB Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 20 Assigned SJB Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 15.4 Assigned SJB Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 97 Assigned Sree Murali Mohana Boiled and Raw CC CRISIL BB+ 800 Upgraded Rice Mill Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB Sree Murali Mohana Boiled and Raw TL CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Sri Sai Venkateshwara Agro TL CRISIL D 15 Assigned Industries Sri Sai Venkateshwara Agro CC CRISIL D 36 Assigned Industries Sri Sai Venkateshwara Agro SME Credit CRISIL D 5 Assigned Industries Sri Vakirakaaliamman Spinning Mills CC CRISIL B+ 300 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Vakirakaaliamman Spinning Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 19.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Sri Vakirakaaliamman Spinning Mills TL CRISIL B+ 89 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Supertex Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 695 Assigned Loan Fac Suven Life Sciences Ltd TL CRISIL BB 847.7 Reaffirmed Suven Life Sciences Ltd CC# CRISIL BB 230 Reaffirmed #Fully Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit/Packing Credit in Foreign Currency/Bill Discounting Suven Life Sciences Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Perpetual Bonds CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed Programme Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 10000 Assigned Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 17000 Reaffirmed Technico Industries Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 250 Assigned Technico Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 837.8 Assigned Technico Industries Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Assigned Technico Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL D 250 Assigned *Includes sub limit for letter of credit for Rs. 150.0 mn & packing credit/foreign bills purchase for Rs. 50.0 mn. Texool Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL D 25 Downgraded Discounting Fac* from CRISIL A4+ *Fully interchangeable with each other. The combined ceiling for Packing Credit and Bill Purchase- Discounting Facility is Rs.75 million Texool Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Texool Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ *Fully interchangeable with each other. The combined ceiling for Packing Credit and Bill Purchase- Discounting Facility is Rs.75 million Tirupati Aluminium Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Assigned Tribhuvan Apparels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 26 Assigned Triveni Electroplast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Triveni Electroplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Unistil Alcoblends Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Unistil Alcoblends Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 8.5 Assigned Loan Fac Unistil Alcoblends Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 155 Assigned Uttar Pradesh State Bridge CC CRISIL BBB+ 250 Upgraded Corporation Ltd from CRISIL BBB V. D. Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Vaishno Devi Dairy Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 34 Suspended Vaishno Devi Dairy Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 121.4 Suspended Loan Fac Vaishno Devi Dairy Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 54.6 Suspended Varadharaja Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 32.5 Reaffirmed Varadharaja Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Varadharaja Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed Varadharaja Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 3.8 Assigned loan Fac Vintech Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Vintech Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 122 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Wacker Chemie India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 155 Reaffirmed Western UP Tollway Ltd TL CRISIL D 3.85 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 