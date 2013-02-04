Feb 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 1, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accra Pac (India) Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned *Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee of Rs.5.0 Million Astral Poly Technik Ltd BG CRISIL A1 35 Reaffirmed Astral Poly Technik Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 80 Reaffirmed Bajrangbali Rolling Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 13 Suspended Cotmac Industrial Trading Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 8 Reaffirmed D G Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Suspended D G Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Daulat Ram Ramesh Kumar & Company Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Purchase Daulat Ram Ramesh Kumar & Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 385 Reaffirmed Dhaval Agri Exports Bill Purchase- CRISIL A4 280 Assigned Discounting Fac$ $Includes Sublimit of Rs.160.0 Million for packing credit, Rs.25.0 Million for Letter of Credit, Rs.30.0 Million for Bank Guarantee Ganpati Sugar Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Himachal Aluminium and Conductors BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Himachal Wire Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Himachal Wire Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned * Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit Maheswari Brothers Coal Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 900 Assigned Maheswari Brothers Coal Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A3 400 Assigned Orion Conmerx (P) Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 35 Suspended Orion Conmerx (P) Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 90 Suspended Credit Orion Conmerx (P) Ltd TL CRISIL A4 25 Suspended P. D. Shah & Sons BG CRISIL A4 2.4 Assigned Pidilite Industries Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed * interchangeable with short term loans, buyers credit and packing credit in foreign currency(PCFC) Pidilite Industries Ltd ST Loans@ CRISIL A1+ 1320 Reaffirmed @interchangeable with pre-shipment credit (PC), post-shipment credit (PSC), standby letter of credit (SBLC),bill discounting, overdraft (OD), letter of credit and buyers credit Pidilite Industries Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Rubberking Tyres India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 22.5 Reaffirmed Fac Rubberking Tyres India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1 Reaffirmed Sarajit Food Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.8 Suspended Satya Megha Industries LOC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Torrent Energy Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A3 4000 Reaffirmed Vaibhav Structurals LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Vaibhav Structurals BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Varcheswi Marketing Agencies Export Packing CRISIL A4 29 Reaffirmed Credit V-Guard Industries Ltd CP CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 400 Million) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accra Pac (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned Accra Pac (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac Accra Pac (India) Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BB+ 35 Assigned ^ Fully interchangeable with EPC of Rs.5.0 Million Alaska Rubbers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 20.5 Assigned Alaska Rubbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 17.5 Assigned Alaska Rubbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Assigned Ambe Metsteel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 123 Suspended Ambe Metsteel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 44 Suspended Aroma Craft and Tissues Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended Aroma Craft and Tissues Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 70 Suspended Astral Poly Technik Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 548.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A Astral Poly Technik Ltd External CRISIL A+ 140.3 Upgraded Commercial from CRISIL Borrowings A Astral Poly Technik Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 66.2 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A Astral Poly Technik Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 880 Upgraded from CRISIL A Astral Poly Technik Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A Bajrangbali Rolling Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 71 Suspended Bajrangbali Rolling Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 4 Suspended Loan Fac Bajrangbali Rolling Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 2 Suspended Bharat Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Bharat Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cotmac Industrial Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 42 Reaffirmed D G Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Suspended D G Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 54.7 Suspended Daulat Ram Ramesh Kumar & Company CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Daulat Ram Ramesh Kumar & Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Daulat Ram Ramesh Kumar & Company TL CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Dhaval Agri Exports CC* CRISIL B+ 110 Assigned *Includes Sublimit of Rs.110.0 Million against receivables Dhaval Agri Exports TL CRISIL B+ 1.6 Assigned Dilip Rerolling Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Suspended Dilip Rerolling Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 98.5 Suspended Dilip Rerolling Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 21.5 Suspended Loan Fac G N R C Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 607.6 Assigned G N R C Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned G N R C Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4.5 Assigned Loan Fac Ganpati Sugar Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 677.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Ganpati Sugar Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 122.8 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Himachal Aluminium and Conductors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac Himachal Aluminium and Conductors CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Himachal Wire Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Kehem Land and Properties Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 350 Suspended Maheswari Brothers Coal Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned Maheswari Brothers Coal Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned My Car Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 130 Reaffirmed My Car Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 23 Reaffirmed Orion Conmerx (P) Ltd LOC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended P. D. Shah & Sons TL CRISIL B 40 Assigned P. D. Shah & Sons CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Pidilite Industries Ltd CC^ CRISIL AA+ 1600 Reaffirmed ^ interchangeable with Working capital demand loan(WCDL) Pidilite Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 600 Reaffirmed Pooja Tiles & Sanitary CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Pooja Tiles & Sanitary Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 85 Assigned Loan Fac Rubberking Tyres India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed Rubberking Tyres India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 12.3 Reaffirmed Sarajit Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 67.5 Suspended Sarajit Food Products Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 55 Suspended Satya Megha Industries CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B Satya Megha Industries TL CRISIL D 45 Downgraded from CRISIL B Statex Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended Statex Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Suspended Statex Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 25 Suspended Statex Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 29.2 Suspended The Cots Knits Packing Credit CRISIL D 30 Assigned The Cots Knits LT Loan CRISIL D 23.4 Assigned The Cots Knits Foreign Bill CRISIL D 5 Assigned Purchase The Cots Knits Cheque Discounting CRISIL D 2.5 Assigned The Cots Knits BG CRISIL D 2 Assigned The Cots Knits CC CRISIL D 43 Assigned Torrent Energy Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 39430 Reaffirmed Umapati Synthetics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.8 Suspended Umapati Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Suspended Umapati Synthetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 25.2 Suspended Vaibhav Structurals CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Varcheswi Marketing Agencies Export Packing CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded Credit* from CRISIL B * Export packing credit is Rs.49million. The limit is fully interchangeable with Cash credit limit up to Rs.20 million and with Foreign bill discounting of Rs.23 million Varcheswi Marketing Agencies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 111 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)