Feb 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 1, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Accra Pac (India) Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
*Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee of Rs.5.0 Million
Astral Poly Technik Ltd BG CRISIL A1 35 Reaffirmed
Astral Poly Technik Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 80 Reaffirmed
Bajrangbali Rolling Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 13 Suspended
Cotmac Industrial Trading Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 8 Reaffirmed
D G Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Suspended
D G Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended
Daulat Ram Ramesh Kumar & Company Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Daulat Ram Ramesh Kumar & Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 385 Reaffirmed
Dhaval Agri Exports Bill Purchase- CRISIL A4 280 Assigned
Discounting Fac$
$Includes Sublimit of Rs.160.0 Million for packing credit, Rs.25.0 Million for Letter of Credit,
Rs.30.0 Million for Bank Guarantee
Ganpati Sugar Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Himachal Aluminium and Conductors BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Himachal Wire Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Himachal Wire Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
* Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit
Maheswari Brothers Coal Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 900 Assigned
Maheswari Brothers Coal Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A3 400 Assigned
Orion Conmerx (P) Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 35 Suspended
Orion Conmerx (P) Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 90 Suspended
Credit
Orion Conmerx (P) Ltd TL CRISIL A4 25 Suspended
P. D. Shah & Sons BG CRISIL A4 2.4 Assigned
Pidilite Industries Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
* interchangeable with short term loans, buyers credit and packing credit in foreign
currency(PCFC)
Pidilite Industries Ltd ST Loans@ CRISIL A1+ 1320 Reaffirmed
@interchangeable with pre-shipment credit (PC), post-shipment credit (PSC), standby letter of
credit (SBLC),bill discounting, overdraft (OD), letter of credit and buyers credit
Pidilite Industries Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Rubberking Tyres India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 22.5 Reaffirmed
Fac
Rubberking Tyres India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1 Reaffirmed
Sarajit Food Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.8 Suspended
Satya Megha Industries LOC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Torrent Energy Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A3 4000 Reaffirmed
Vaibhav Structurals LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Vaibhav Structurals BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Varcheswi Marketing Agencies Export Packing CRISIL A4 29 Reaffirmed
Credit
V-Guard Industries Ltd CP CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs. 400 Million)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Accra Pac (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned
Accra Pac (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
Accra Pac (India) Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BB+ 35 Assigned
^ Fully interchangeable with EPC of Rs.5.0 Million
Alaska Rubbers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 20.5 Assigned
Alaska Rubbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 17.5 Assigned
Alaska Rubbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Assigned
Ambe Metsteel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 123 Suspended
Ambe Metsteel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 44 Suspended
Aroma Craft and Tissues Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended
Aroma Craft and Tissues Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 70 Suspended
Astral Poly Technik Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 548.5 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A
Astral Poly Technik Ltd External CRISIL A+ 140.3 Upgraded
Commercial from CRISIL
Borrowings A
Astral Poly Technik Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 66.2 Upgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
A
Astral Poly Technik Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 880 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A
Astral Poly Technik Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 150 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A
Bajrangbali Rolling Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 71 Suspended
Bajrangbali Rolling Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 4 Suspended
Loan Fac
Bajrangbali Rolling Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 2 Suspended
Bharat Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Bharat Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Cotmac Industrial Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 42 Reaffirmed
D G Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Suspended
D G Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 54.7 Suspended
Daulat Ram Ramesh Kumar & Company CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
Daulat Ram Ramesh Kumar & Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Daulat Ram Ramesh Kumar & Company TL CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Dhaval Agri Exports CC* CRISIL B+ 110 Assigned
*Includes Sublimit of Rs.110.0 Million against receivables
Dhaval Agri Exports TL CRISIL B+ 1.6 Assigned
Dilip Rerolling Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Suspended
Dilip Rerolling Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 98.5 Suspended
Dilip Rerolling Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 21.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
G N R C Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 607.6 Assigned
G N R C Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
G N R C Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Ganpati Sugar Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 677.2 Upgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Ganpati Sugar Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 122.8 Upgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
B+
Himachal Aluminium and Conductors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Himachal Aluminium and Conductors CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned
Himachal Wire Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned
Kehem Land and Properties Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 350 Suspended
Maheswari Brothers Coal Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned
Maheswari Brothers Coal Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned
My Car Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 130 Reaffirmed
My Car Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 23 Reaffirmed
Orion Conmerx (P) Ltd LOC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended
P. D. Shah & Sons TL CRISIL B 40 Assigned
P. D. Shah & Sons CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Pidilite Industries Ltd CC^ CRISIL AA+ 1600 Reaffirmed
^ interchangeable with Working capital demand loan(WCDL)
Pidilite Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 600 Reaffirmed
Pooja Tiles & Sanitary CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned
Pooja Tiles & Sanitary Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 85 Assigned
Loan Fac
Rubberking Tyres India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed
Rubberking Tyres India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 12.3 Reaffirmed
Sarajit Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 67.5 Suspended
Sarajit Food Products Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 55 Suspended
Satya Megha Industries CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B
Satya Megha Industries TL CRISIL D 45 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B
Statex Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended
Statex Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Suspended
Statex Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 25 Suspended
Statex Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 29.2 Suspended
The Cots Knits Packing Credit CRISIL D 30 Assigned
The Cots Knits LT Loan CRISIL D 23.4 Assigned
The Cots Knits Foreign Bill CRISIL D 5 Assigned
Purchase
The Cots Knits Cheque Discounting CRISIL D 2.5 Assigned
The Cots Knits BG CRISIL D 2 Assigned
The Cots Knits CC CRISIL D 43 Assigned
Torrent Energy Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 39430 Reaffirmed
Umapati Synthetics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.8 Suspended
Umapati Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Suspended
Umapati Synthetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 25.2 Suspended
Vaibhav Structurals CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Varcheswi Marketing Agencies Export Packing CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded
Credit* from CRISIL
B
* Export packing credit is Rs.49million. The limit is fully interchangeable with Cash credit
limit up to Rs.20 million and with Foreign bill discounting of Rs.23 million
Varcheswi Marketing Agencies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 111 Upgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
B
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
