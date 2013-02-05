Feb 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 4, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajanta Offset & Packagings Ltd LOC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 CLP Wind Farms (India) Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ (S500 Assigned Kangaro Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed Discounting Kangaro Industries Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed # Sub limit of Rs3 million of Bank Guarantee Kanin (India) Foreign Bill CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed Discounting Kanin (India) LOC# CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed # Sub limit of Rs.2.5 million for bank guarantee Kanin (India) Packing Credit CRISIL A1 80 Reaffirmed Kulkarni and Sahu Buildcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned Lilac Medicare Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 26.7 Assigned Mukund Gems Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 9.5 Suspended Loan Fac Munish Forge Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 140 Reaffirmed Munish International Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 31.5 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee P. C. Udyog Export Packing CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Credit P. C. Udyog Proposed Export CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Packing Credit Paharpur Cooling Towers Limted LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 4680 Reaffirmed Paharpur Cooling Towers Limted Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 120 Reaffirmed Paharpur Cooling Towers Limted CP CRISIL A1+ 450 Reaffirmed Raj Fishmeal & Oil Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Rashmi Yarns Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Suspended Rashmi Yarns Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 57.4 Suspended Shera Energy Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed # 100% interchangeable with Letter of credit Shera Energy Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 340 Reaffirmed * 100% interchangeable with Bank guarantee Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 2 Reaffirmed Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles BG CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Silver Touch Technologies Ltd BG* CRISIL A3 98 Assigned * Fully interchangeable with letter of credit Sree Santhosh Garments Packing Credit CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Sree Santhosh Garments Foreign CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Sree Santhosh Garments BG CRISIL A2 2 Reaffirmed Sudalagunta Sugars Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 112.8 Assigned V Biz IT India Pvt Ltd Gold Loan* CRISIL D 350 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajanta Offset & Packagings Ltd CC CRISIL D 230 Downgraded from CRISIL C Ajanta Offset & Packagings Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 328.9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL C Ajanta Offset & Packagings Ltd TL CRISIL D 241.1 Downgraded from CRISIL C Ajanta Offset & Packagings Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 170 Downgraded from CRISIL C Arc-Tec Systems Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Arc-Tec Systems Ltd TL CRISIL D 303.8 Suspended Cargo Motors (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 95 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Cargo Motors (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB 65 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Cargo Motors (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB 120 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB- CLP Wind Farms (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 12841 Assigned CLP Wind Farms (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 12609 Assigned Loan Fac Graviss Hospitality Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 176 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Graviss Hospitality Ltd TL CRISIL A- 104 Reaffirmed Impact Metals Ltd BG CRISIL D 17.5 Suspended Impact Metals Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Suspended Impact Metals Ltd LOC CRISIL D 12.5 Suspended Impact Metals Ltd TL CRISIL D 30 Suspended J S Exim Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 304.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B J.K Industries CC CRISIL B 150 Assigned Jitender Roller Flour Mills CC CRISIL BB+ 170 Suspended Kangaro Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A 175 Reaffirmed * Sub limit of Rs.120 million of Overdraft/Bills discounting and Rs.75 million of export packing credit Kangaro Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A 35 Reaffirmed Kangaro Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 43.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kangaro Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A 231.8 Reaffirmed Kanin (India) CC* CRISIL A 30 Reaffirmed * Sub limit of Rs.15 million for overdraft/bills discounting Kanin (India) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kulkarni and Sahu Buildcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Kulkarni and Sahu Buildcon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Loan Fac Lilac Medicare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Lilac Medicare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 13.3 Assigned Loan Fac Lilac Medicare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned Mukund Gems Post Shipment CRISIL D 910.5 Suspended Credit Munish Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 170 Reaffirmed Munish Forge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 17.6 Reaffirmed Munish Forge Pvt Ltd Proposed Lon-Term CRISIL B+ 90.4 Reaffirmed Bk Loan Fac Munish International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Munish International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pace Non Woven Fabric Products TL CRISIL D 42.5 Assigned Pace Non Woven Fabric Products CC CRISIL D 45 Assigned Pace Non Woven Fabric Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7.5 Assigned Loan Fac Paharpur Cooling Towers Limted CC CRISIL AA 1130 Reaffirmed Paharpur Cooling Towers Limted Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA 70 Reaffirmed Paharpur Cooling Towers Limted Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 1500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Raj Fishmeal & Oil Company CC* CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with packing credit and bill discounting facilities Rashmi Yarns Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 23 Suspended Rashmi Yarns Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12 Suspended Loan Fac Rashmi Yarns Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 4.6 Suspended S.D. Soaps & Cosmetics CC CRISIL B+ 110 Suspended S.D. Soaps & Cosmetics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11.6 Suspended Loan Fac Seth Mukund Lal Engineering & TL CRISIL B 123.3 Assigned Technical Institute Shera Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Reaffirmed Shera Energy Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 28.2 Reaffirmed Shera Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Shera Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 103 Reaffirmed Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL BBB+ 549.4 Reaffirmed Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 477.5 Reaffirmed Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 3028.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles TL CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles CC CRISIL BBB+ 90 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shriram Marketing Services CC CRISIL B+ 65 Suspended Shriram Marketing Services Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 105 Suspended Shruti Trade & Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC Suspended 180 Suspended Silver Touch Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 52 Assigned Sree Santhosh Garments LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed Sudalagunta Sugars Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 55.2 Assigned Sudalagunta Sugars Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 52.5 Assigned Loan Fac Sudalagunta Sugars Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 252.5 Assigned Sudalagunta Sugars Ltd CC CRISIL B- 569.8 Assigned * Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee facility -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.