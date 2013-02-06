Feb 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 5, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A K Lumbers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed A K Lumbers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed ACB (India) Ltd BG## CRISIL A1 1500 Assigned ## Has sublimit of Rs.750 million for short term corporate loan ACB (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A1 1780 Assigned ACB (India) Ltd BG** CRISIL A1 350 Assigned ** Has sub-limit of Rs. 200 million for letter of credit ACB (India) Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A1 150 Assigned Discounting Ahuja Builders BG CRISIL A1 300 Reaffirmed Ahuja Builders Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1 75 Reaffirmed BSCC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Canara Overseas Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Cherukattu Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Cherukattu Industries Foreign Demand CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Bill Purchase Diagems Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Discounting Fac Diagems Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Empowertrans Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 700 Reaffirmed Envirad Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Ess Ess Bathroom Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Fermenta Biotech Ltd Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Fermenta Biotech Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Fermenta Biotech Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Credit Fermenta Biotech Ltd Pre Shipment Fac CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Jiwarajka Textile Industries BG CRISIL A3 22.5 Reaffirmed Kartar Agro Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Manas Flour Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended NCC Ltd BG CRISIL A2 65000 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ NCC Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 5000 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ NCC Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2 3725 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ NCC Ltd Proposed Rupee ST CRISIL A2 1275 Downgraded Loans from CRISIL A2+ Orissa Concrete & Allied Industries BG CRISIL A4 35 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A4+ Orissa Concrete & Allied Industries LOC CRISIL A4 5 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A4+ Pioneer Elabs Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Pioneer Elabs Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Rainbow Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Suspended S P Engineers BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Suspended S P Engineers LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Suspended S.K.B Builders India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 375 Reaffirmed S.K.B Builders India Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Saba Exports Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 111.5 Assigned Credit^ ^ Interchangeability between EPC & FBP upto up to Rs.30 million Saba Exports LOC CRISIL A4+ 11.5 Assigned Samrat Forgings Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Samrat Forgings Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Shivalik Agro Polyproducts Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 75.1 Reaffirmed Singhania Fabexports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Singhania Fabexports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Assigned Singhania Fabexports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A K Lumbers Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed A K Lumbers Ltd LOC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed A K Lumbers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed A K Lumbers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ACB (India) Ltd BG^^ CRISIL A+ 1000 Assigned ^^Has sublimit of Rs. 500 million for Working Capital Demand Loan / Cash Credit ACB (India) Ltd BG@ CRISIL A+ 250 Assigned @ Has sublimit of Rs. 100 million for Cash Credit ACB (India) Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 970 Assigned ACB (India) Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A+ 1750 Assigned ACB (India) Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL A+ 3703.1 Assigned ACB (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 558.5 Assigned Loan Fac ACB (India) Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 6285.3 Assigned ACB (India) Ltd WC Demand Loan@@ CRISIL A+ 250 Assigned @@ Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee ACB (India) Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 500 Assigned Ahuja Builders CC CRISIL A- 225 Reaffirmed Ahuja Builders Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 75 Reaffirmed BSCC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B- BSCC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Canara Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Suspended Dashmesh Weaving & Dyeing Mills Pvt TL CRISIL BB- 21.9 Assigned Ltd Dashmesh Weaving & Dyeing Mills Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 165 Assigned Ltd Dashmesh Weaving & Dyeing Mills Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 13.1 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Empowertrans Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed Envirad Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Ess Ess Bathroom Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Ess Ess Bathroom Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Fermenta Biotech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Fermenta Biotech Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 205.3 Reaffirmed Fermenta Biotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 39.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Iswarya Health Care LT Loan CRISIL BB 248.1 Assigned Jessica Jewels and Fashion Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned *100% inter-changeable with post shipment credit Jiwarajka Textile Industries CC* CRISIL BBB- 240 Reaffirmed *includes sublimit of foreign bill purchase/foreign bill negotiation of Rs.20 million Jiwarajka Textile Industries LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 740 Reaffirmed Jiwarajka Textile Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 247.5 Reaffirmed loan Fac K.C. Industries CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Kartar Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 114.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Karthik Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 36 Suspended Karthik Agro Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 285 Suspended Lanco Teesta Hydro Power Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 24000 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Mahotsav Creation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 147.5 Assigned Manas Flour Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Manas Flour Mills Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 42.9 Suspended Manas Flour Mills Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 36.2 Suspended Mohan Enterprises TL CRISIL BB 1116.5 Suspended Nagarjuna Hydro Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 590 Suspended NCC Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 15000 Downgraded from CRISIL A- NCC Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 3000 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Orissa Concrete & Allied Industries CC CRISIL B+ 90 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB- Orissa Concrete & Allied Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Downgraded Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Pioneer Elabs Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 400 Reaffirmed Pioneer Elabs Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 73 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rainbow Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Suspended Rainbow Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 7.6 Suspended Rising Education Society TL CRISIL D 250 Assigned S G Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed S P Engineers CC CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended S. T. Enterprises CC CRISIL B 140 Reaffirmed S.K.B Builders India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 115 Reaffirmed S.K.B Builders India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Saba Exports CC CRISIL BB+ 1 Assigned Saba Exports Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Credit Saba Exports TL CRISIL BB+ 9 Assigned Samrat Forgings Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 135 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Samrat Forgings Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 91.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Shivalik Agro Polyproducts Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 90 Reaffirmed Shivalik Agro Polyproducts Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Shivalik Agro Polyproducts Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 4.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sikkim Industrial Development & LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 2107.4 Downgraded Investment Corporation Ltd from CRISIL BB+ (SO) Singhania Fabexports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 149.5* Assigned * Interchangeable with one time Letter of Credit of Rs.132.0 Million -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)