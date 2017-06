Feb 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 6, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aanag Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 15 Suspended Loan Fac Allianz Convergence Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Ankit Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Associated Manufacturing Company LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Automat Irrigation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Automat Irrigation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed C. P. Foods Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 55* Assigned * Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee & Letter of credit Dayal Energy and Proteins Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Elektromag Devices Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 70 Reaffirmed Finolex Industries Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1 12957.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ # Letter of Credit & Bank Guarantee are interchangeable with buyers credit. Finolex Industries Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1 1100 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Hallmark Automotive Pvt Ltds BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Jodhani Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Jodhani Exports Post Shipment CRISIL A4 200 Suspended Credit Jodhani Exports Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Loan Fac Ladhuram Toshniwal & Sons BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Mangalam Drugs & Organics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D Mangalam Drugs & Organics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 225 Upgraded from CRISIL D MTAR Technologies Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 150 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4+ MTAR Technologies Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 50 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4+ MTAR Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ MTAR Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 850 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Norton Aluminium India) Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4 30 Downgraded Discounting Fac from CRISIL A4+ Norton Aluminium India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Om Parkash Surinder Mohan BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 13.5 Reaffirmed Ltds SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed Ltds Enhanced from Rs.25.0 Billion) Sharda Worldwide Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed Sharda Worldwide Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Sharda Worldwide Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 750 Reaffirmed Sharda Worldwide Exports Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed Sharda Worldwide Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 115 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Soriso Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Sulphur Mills Ltd Foreign Bills CRISIL A1+ 40 Reaffirmed Purchase Sulphur Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 80 Reaffirmed Sulphur Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 5 Reaffirmed Sulphur Mills Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 4.2 Reaffirmed loan Fac The Muslim Education Society Regd.) BG CRISIL A4 53.5 Assigned Calicut MES) Turbo Industries Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4 40 Upgraded Purchase from CRISIL D Turbo Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Turbo Tools Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Purchase WRC Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2 Assigned WRC Engineering Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 32.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aanag Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL D 6.5 Suspended Aanag Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL D 18.5 Suspended Aanag Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL D 48 Suspended Aanag Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 102 Suspended Loan Fac Air-Touch Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 85 Suspended Allianz Convergence Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Suspended Ankit Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Loan Fac Ankit Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 30 Assigned Ankit Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 130 Assigned Associated Manufacturing Company CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Associated Manufacturing Company TL CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Automat Irrigation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 207.2 Reaffirmed Automat Irrigation Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed **Fully interchangeable with packing credit limit and interchangeable up to Rs.30 million with bill discounting Automat Irrigation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 17.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac B. M. Gupta Estates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 199.8 Suspended C. P. Foods TL CRISIL B 3.5 Assigned Dayal Energy and Proteins Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 350 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Dayal Energy and Proteins Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35.6 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Dayal Energy and Proteins Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 97.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Dynamic CG) Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Elektromag Devices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Elektromag Devices Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Finolex Industries Ltd NCDs CRISIL A+ 2250 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- Finolex Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- Finolex Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- H R M Exports Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 175 Suspended * includes an EPC & FBP limit of Rs.25.00 million each H R M Exports Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 3 Suspended Hallmark Automotive Pvt Ltds CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Hallmark Automotive Pvt Ltds Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 236.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Hariyana International Pvt Ltd LOC ** CRISIL B+ 2000 Reaffirmed ** Includes Sub-limit of Buyers Credit of Rs.1000.0 Million; Cash Credit of Rs.290.0 Million(includes Over-draft facility of Rs.150.0 Million, Post Shipment of Rs.100 million, Packing Credit of Rs.100 million Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd LOC ** CRISIL B+ 4000 Reaffirmed ** Includes Sub-limit of Cash Credit of Rs.500.0 Millionincludes Over-draft facility Rs.250.0 Million); Letter of Guarantee of Rs. 500.0 Million Hariyana Ship Demolition Pvt Ltd LOC ** CRISIL B+ 2000 Reaffirmed ** Includes Sub-limit of Buyers Credit of Rs.1000.0 Million; Cash Credit of Rs.290.0 Million(includes Over-draft facility of Rs.150.0 Million, Post Shipment of Rs.100 million, Packing Credit of Rs.100 million) Kanoria Sugar and General TL CRISIL D 30.2 Assigned Manufacturing Co. Ltd Kanoria Sugar and General Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 315 Assigned Manufacturing Co. Ltd Loan Fac Kanoria Sugar and General LOC CRISIL D 20 Assigned Manufacturing Co. Ltd Kanoria Sugar and General BG CRISIL D 30 Assigned Manufacturing Co. Ltd Kanoria Sugar and General CC CRISIL D 514.8 Assigned Manufacturing Co. Ltd Ladhuram Toshniwal & Sons CC* CRISIL BB 75 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- *includes sub-limit of letter of credit of Rs.10 Million Lanco Budhil Hydro Power Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 3350 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Lanco Devihalli Highways Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 2610 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Lanco Hoskote Highway Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 3568 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Lexus Motors Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 300 Suspended Lexus Motors Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Loan Fac Mangalam Drugs & Organics Ltd CC CRISIL B- 315 Upgraded from CRISIL D Mangalam Drugs & Organics Ltd TL CRISIL B- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL D Mohan Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 400 Reaffirmed MTAR Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BB MTAR Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 180 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Norton Aluminium India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Norton Aluminium India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 80 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Om Parkash Surinder Mohan CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Pooja Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Pooja Industries TL CRISIL B 20 Assigned Premium Paper & Board Ind. Ltd CC* CRISIL D 230 Suspended * Rs.60 million interchangeable with letter of credit Premium Paper & Board Ind. Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Suspended Premium Paper & Board Ind. Ltd TL CRISIL D 354.8 Suspended Rameshwar Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended Rameshwar Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Suspended Loan Fac SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt LT Bk Fac* CRISIL AAA 21.5 Reaffirmed Ltds *Cash Credit/Working Capital Demand Loan SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Lower Tier-II Bonds CRISIL AAA 1500 Assigned Ltds SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Lower Tier-II Bonds CRISIL AAA 1250 Reaffirmed Ltds SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Lower Tier-II Bonds CRISIL AAA 1000 Reaffirmed Ltds Shiv Fibretex International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Shiv Fibretex International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 71.4 Assigned Shri Beereshwar Souhard Credit CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Sahakari Ltd Shri Beereshwar Souhard Credit Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Sahakari Ltd Shri Beereshwar Souhard Credit Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 215 Reaffirmed Sahakari Ltd Loan Fac Shri Beereshwar Souhard Credit TL CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Sahakari Ltd Soriso Ceramics Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned Soriso Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Sulphur Mills Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 10 Reaffirmed Talwar Mobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 190 Reaffirmed Talwar Mobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The Muslim Education Society (Regd.) TL CRISIL B 156.7 Assigned Calicut (MES) The Muslim Education Society (Regd.) Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 50 Assigned Calicut (MES) Turbo Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 95 Upgraded from CRISIL D Turbo Industries Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL B 20 Upgraded Purchase* from CRISIL D *Interchangeable with Cash Credit to the tune of Rs.20.0 Million. Turbo Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 89.4 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL D Turbo Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 77 Upgraded from CRISIL D Turbo Tools Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Turbo Tools Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 62.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Turbo Tools Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 7.8 Reaffirmed WRC Engineering Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 7.1 Assigned WRC Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.9 Assigned Loan Fac WRC Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 17.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 