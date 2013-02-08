Feb 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 7, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhisek Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.5 Upgraded fromCRISIL D Ashok Iron Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Upgraded fromCRISIL A2 Ashok Iron Works Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 45 Upgraded fromCRISIL A2 Ashok Iron Works Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 200 Upgraded fromCRISIL A2 Barbrik Project Ltd BG CRISIL A3 400 Assigned Barbrik Project Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 50 Assigned Barbrik Project Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 44.1 Assigned Loan Fac Capricorn Ispat Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 12 Suspended Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1840 Reaffirmed Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A1+ 6465.5 Reaffirmed * Equivalent to USD200 Million Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A1+ 1563.5 Reaffirmed Credit* * Equivalent to USD200 Million Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 6302.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed Cimechel Electric Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended Euro Vistaa India Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 460 Reaffirmed Euro Vistaa India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Euro Vistaa India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Euro Vistaa India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Goa Ispat Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Goa Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended ICICI Prudential MF's schemes ICICI Prudential CRISIL A1+mfs- Reaffirmed Interval Fund - Quarterly Interval Plan II ICICI Prudential MF's schemes ICICI Prudential CRISIL A1+mfs- Reaffirmed Interval Fund II - Quarterly Interval Plan D ICICI Prudential MF's schemes ICICI Prudential CRISIL A1+mfs- Reaffirmed Interval Fund II - Quarterly Interval Plan F Janagal Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 137.5 Assigned Credit Kinjal Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 58000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 17.64 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 12.36 Reaffirmed Kumar Organic Products Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 150 Upgraded fromCRISIL A2+ *Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee limit Leela Gold Designs Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Suspended M. Ilaiah and Company BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Palak Jewellers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200.0^ Reaffirmed ^Issued in favour of HDFC Bank & Union Bank to obtain Gold Loan Paulose George Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 190 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Penver Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 63 Reaffirmed Penver Products Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed Pure Pharma Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Pure Pharma Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Regal Trading Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed S S S Fibre Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Soujanya Color Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 32.5 Suspended Soujanya Color Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Spansules Formulations Foreign LOC^ CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned ^Inter Changeability: 100% from ILC to FLC and 25% from FLC to ILC Swarn Shilp Chains & Jewellers Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Ltd Texbond Nonwovens LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Texbond Nonwovens BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned Thomas Cook India Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 750 Reaffirmed Thomas Cook India Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 1441 Reaffirmed *interchangeable with overdraft and working capital loan/ short term loan to the extent of Rs.20 Million Thomas Cook India Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 174 Reaffirmed Loan Thomas Cook India Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Umiya Flexifoam Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Suspended Varda Spinning and Weaving Mills Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 15 Reassigned Pvt Ltd Credit Virola International LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Virola International Post Shipment CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed Credit Abhisek Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Upgraded From CRISIL D Abhisek Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 32.6 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL D Abhisek Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 61.4 Upgraded From CRISIL D Ashok Iron Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 390 Upgraded From CRISIL BBB+ Ashok Iron Works Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL A- 20 Upgraded From CRISIL BBB+ Ashok Iron Works Pvt Ltd External CRISIL A- 135 Upgraded Commercial fromCRISIL Borrowing BBB+ Barbrik Project Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 3.8 Assigned Barbrik Project Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 44.1 Assigned Loan Fac Barbrik Project Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned Barbrik Project Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Barbrik Project Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 48 Assigned Bholenath Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Assigned Bholenath Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Loan Fac BRK Commodity India Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 and placed on Notice of Withdrawal BRK Commodity India Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 220 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 and placed on Notice of Withdrawal BRK Commodity India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 100 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4 and placed on Notice of Withdrawal BRK Commodity India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 20 Downgraded Credit* fromCRISIL B+ BRK Commodity India Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 24 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4 and placed on Notice of Withdrawal Capricorn Ispat Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 51.8 Suspended Capricorn Ispat Udyog Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 114.1 Suspended Chandralok Textile Industries Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Ltd Chandralok Textile Industries Pvt Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 14.1 Suspended Ltd Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed *one way inter-changeability with CC Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 6857.5 Reaffirmed Cimechel Electric Co. CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Suspended Euro Vistaa India Ltd Long -TL CRISIL B+ 9.4 Reaffirmed Euro Vistaa India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 42.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Global Rebars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Upgraded fromCRISIL B+ Goa Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Suspended Goa Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL BB 11.4 Suspended Harry Milk Food Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 115 Reaffirmed Harry Milk Food Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 16.8 Reaffirmed ICICI Prudential MF's schemes ICICI Prudential CRISIL AAAmfs- Reaffirmed Floating Rate Plan ICICI Prudential MF's schemes ICICI Prudential CRISIL AAAmfs- Reaffirmed Flexible Income Plan ICICI Prudential MF's schemes ICICI Prudential CRISIL AAAmfs- Reaffirmed Liquid Plan ICICI Prudential MF's schemes ICICI Prudential CRISIL AAAmfs- Reaffirmed Ultra ST Plan ICICI Prudential MF's schemes ICICI Prudential CRISIL AAAmfs- Reaffirmed Bking & PSU Debt Fund ICICI Prudential MF's schemes ICICI Prudential CRISIL AAAmfs- Reaffirmed Money Market Fund Infants Travels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned Infants Travels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 16.9 Assigned Janagal Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Janagal Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned Loan Fac Janagal Exports Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B+ 27.5 Assigned Janagal Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 32.5 Assigned Kinjal Construction Co. CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Kinjal Construction Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kinjal Construction Co. TL CRISIL B+ 45.5 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA+ 10000 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 2000 Assigned Issue Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 97730 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 6000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 71.17 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 14.96 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty-Linked CRISIL PP-MLD 7090 Reaffirmed Debentures AA+r Kranti Automobiles Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Kranti Automobiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kranti Automobiles Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Kumar Organic Products Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 135 Reaffirmed Kumar Organic Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 106.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kumar Organic Products Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Leela Gold Designs Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Suspended M. Ilaiah and Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL C 50 Assigned Magma Fincorp Ltd Series A PTCs CRISIL A SO 3192.5 Assigned Magma Fincorp Ltd MFL Assignment of CRISIL A SO 111.2 Withdrawn Receivables - 40118 Magma Fincorp Ltd Series A2 PTCs CRISIL A SO* 192.3 Assigned *Rating on Series A2 PTCs covers only the principal payments and not the interest payments. Series A2 PTCs are proposed to receive a residual yield Magma Fincorp Ltd Series A PTCs CRISIL AA SO 1314.2 Assigned Magma Fincorp Ltd Series A2 PTCs CRISIL AA SO 93.8 Assigned Magma Fincorp Ltd MFL Assignment of CRISIL AAA SO806.1 Withdrawn Receivables - 40118 Magma Fincorp Ltd Second loss Fac CRISIL BBB SO62.1 Assigned Magma Fincorp Ltd Second loss Fac CRISIL BBB SO69 Assigned Equivalent MFL Securitisation Trust I Series A1 PTCs CRISIL A SO 1919 Assigned MFL Securitisation Trust I Series A2 PTCs CRISIL A SO *125.7 Assigned *Rating on Series A2 PTCs covers only the principal payments and not the interest payments. Series A2 PTCs are proposed to receive a residual yield MFL Securitisation Trust I Second loss Fac CRISIL BBB SO41.8 Assigned Nilkanth Cotton Industries CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed ONGC Tripura Power Co. Ltd LT Debt CRISIL A+ 3500 Reaffirmed P R Pote Patil Education And LT Loan CRISIL BB- 160 Suspended Welfare Trust Palak Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Paulose George Construction Company CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Paulose George Construction Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Penver Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 26 Reaffirmed Prabhat Dairy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Prabhat Dairy Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended Prabhat Dairy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 88.9 Suspended Pure Pharma Ltd CC* CRISIL B 64 Reaffirmed * Includes a sub limit of Rs.30 Million of Export Packing Credit Pure Pharma Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pure Pharma Ltd TL CRISIL B 5.6 Reaffirmed Qureshi International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Qureshi International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT CRISIL B 230 Reaffirmed R. S. Fasteners India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 180 Assigned R. S. Fasteners India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 480 Assigned R. S. Fasteners India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Loan Fac Regal Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed S S S Fibre Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 101 Reaffirmed S S S Fibre Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Shriram Power & Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 6 Suspended Shriram Power & Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Shriram Power & Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 36.7 Suspended Soujanya Color Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 37.5 Suspended Soujanya Color Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL B- 70 Suspended Soujanya Color Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 142.1 Suspended Spansules Formulations CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Sri Sri Cotton Concern CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Sri Sri Cotton Concern Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 50 Assigned Sri Vijaya Durga Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sri Vijaya Durga Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B Swarn Shilp Chains & Jewellers Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Assigned Ltd Texbond Nonwovens TL CRISIL BB 29.3 Assigned Texbond Nonwovens Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 107.9 Assigned Loan Fac Texbond Nonwovens CC CRISIL BB 22.5 Assigned Thomas Cook India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA-# 1920 *Interchangeable with overdraft; interchangeable with working capital demand loan/short term loan to the extent of Rs.1300 Million; interchangeable with bank Thomas Cook India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA-# 265 Umiya Flexifoam Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BB- 52 Suspended Umiya Flexifoam Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 13 Suspended V & V Pharma Industries CC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded fromCRISIL B V & V Pharma Industries Export Packing CRISIL D 7.5 Downgraded Credit fromCRISIL A4' V & V Pharma Industries LT Loan CRISIL D 71.4 Downgraded fromCRISIL B Varda Spinning and Weaving Mills CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded Pvt Ltd fromCRISIL B+ Varda Spinning and Weaving Mills TL CRISIL BB- 20.5 Upgraded Pvt Ltd fromCRISIL B+ Virola International Packing Credit* CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with cash credit limit -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.