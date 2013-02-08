Feb 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India
(CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 7, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abhisek Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.5 Upgraded
fromCRISIL D
Ashok Iron Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Upgraded
fromCRISIL
A2
Ashok Iron Works Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 45 Upgraded
fromCRISIL
A2
Ashok Iron Works Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 200 Upgraded
fromCRISIL
A2
Barbrik Project Ltd BG CRISIL A3 400 Assigned
Barbrik Project Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 50 Assigned
Barbrik Project Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 44.1 Assigned
Loan Fac
Capricorn Ispat Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 12 Suspended
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1840 Reaffirmed
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A1+ 6465.5 Reaffirmed
* Equivalent to USD200 Million
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A1+ 1563.5 Reaffirmed
Credit*
* Equivalent to USD200 Million
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 6302.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed
Cimechel Electric Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended
Euro Vistaa India Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 460 Reaffirmed
Euro Vistaa India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Euro Vistaa India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Euro Vistaa India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Goa Ispat Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended
Goa Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended
ICICI Prudential MF's schemes ICICI Prudential CRISIL A1+mfs- Reaffirmed
Interval Fund -
Quarterly Interval Plan II
ICICI Prudential MF's schemes ICICI Prudential CRISIL A1+mfs- Reaffirmed
Interval Fund II -
Quarterly Interval Plan D
ICICI Prudential MF's schemes ICICI Prudential CRISIL A1+mfs- Reaffirmed
Interval Fund II -
Quarterly Interval Plan F
Janagal Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 137.5 Assigned
Credit
Kinjal Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 58000 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 17.64 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 12.36 Reaffirmed
Kumar Organic Products Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 150 Upgraded
fromCRISIL
A2+
*Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee limit
Leela Gold Designs Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Suspended
M. Ilaiah and Company BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Palak Jewellers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200.0^ Reaffirmed
^Issued in favour of HDFC Bank & Union Bank to obtain Gold Loan
Paulose George Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 190 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Penver Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 63 Reaffirmed
Penver Products Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed
Pure Pharma Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Pure Pharma Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed
Regal Trading Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
S S S Fibre Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Soujanya Color Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 32.5 Suspended
Soujanya Color Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Spansules Formulations Foreign LOC^ CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned
^Inter Changeability: 100% from ILC to FLC and 25% from FLC to ILC
Swarn Shilp Chains & Jewellers Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned
Ltd
Texbond Nonwovens LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Texbond Nonwovens BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned
Thomas Cook India Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 750 Reaffirmed
Thomas Cook India Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 1441 Reaffirmed
*interchangeable with overdraft and working capital loan/ short
term loan to the extent of Rs.20 Million
Thomas Cook India Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 174 Reaffirmed
Loan
Thomas Cook India Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed
Umiya Flexifoam Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Suspended
Varda Spinning and Weaving Mills Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 15 Reassigned
Pvt Ltd Credit
Virola International LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Virola International Post Shipment CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed
Credit
Abhisek Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Upgraded
From CRISIL D
Abhisek Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 32.6 Upgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL D
Abhisek Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 61.4 Upgraded
From CRISIL D
Ashok Iron Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 390 Upgraded
From CRISIL
BBB+
Ashok Iron Works Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL A- 20 Upgraded
From CRISIL
BBB+
Ashok Iron Works Pvt Ltd External CRISIL A- 135 Upgraded
Commercial fromCRISIL
Borrowing BBB+
Barbrik Project Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 3.8 Assigned
Barbrik Project Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 44.1 Assigned
Loan Fac
Barbrik Project Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned
Barbrik Project Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned
Barbrik Project Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 48 Assigned
Bholenath Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Assigned
Bholenath Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
Loan Fac
BRK Commodity India Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4 and
placed on
Notice of
Withdrawal
BRK Commodity India Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 220 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4 and
placed on
Notice of
Withdrawal
BRK Commodity India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 100 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL
A4 and
placed on
Notice of
Withdrawal
BRK Commodity India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 20 Downgraded
Credit* fromCRISIL
B+
BRK Commodity India Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 24 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
A4 and
placed on
Notice of
Withdrawal
Capricorn Ispat Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 51.8 Suspended
Capricorn Ispat Udyog Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 114.1 Suspended
Chandralok Textile Industries Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended
Ltd
Chandralok Textile Industries Pvt Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 14.1 Suspended
Ltd
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed
*one way inter-changeability with CC
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 6857.5 Reaffirmed
Cimechel Electric Co. CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Suspended
Euro Vistaa India Ltd Long -TL CRISIL B+ 9.4 Reaffirmed
Euro Vistaa India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 42.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Global Rebars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Upgraded
fromCRISIL
B+
Goa Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Suspended
Goa Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL BB 11.4 Suspended
Harry Milk Food Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 115 Reaffirmed
Harry Milk Food Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 16.8 Reaffirmed
ICICI Prudential MF's schemes ICICI Prudential CRISIL AAAmfs- Reaffirmed
Floating Rate Plan
ICICI Prudential MF's schemes ICICI Prudential CRISIL AAAmfs- Reaffirmed
Flexible Income
Plan
ICICI Prudential MF's schemes ICICI Prudential CRISIL AAAmfs- Reaffirmed
Liquid Plan
ICICI Prudential MF's schemes ICICI Prudential CRISIL AAAmfs- Reaffirmed
Ultra ST Plan
ICICI Prudential MF's schemes ICICI Prudential CRISIL AAAmfs- Reaffirmed
Bking & PSU Debt
Fund
ICICI Prudential MF's schemes ICICI Prudential CRISIL AAAmfs- Reaffirmed
Money Market Fund
Infants Travels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned
Infants Travels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 16.9 Assigned
Janagal Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Janagal Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Janagal Exports Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B+ 27.5 Assigned
Janagal Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 32.5 Assigned
Kinjal Construction Co. CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed
Kinjal Construction Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kinjal Construction Co. TL CRISIL B+ 45.5 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA+ 10000 Assigned
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 2000 Assigned
Issue
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 97730 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 6000 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 71.17 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 14.96 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty-Linked CRISIL PP-MLD 7090 Reaffirmed
Debentures AA+r
Kranti Automobiles Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed
Kranti Automobiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kranti Automobiles Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 1.5 Reaffirmed
Kumar Organic Products Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 135 Reaffirmed
Kumar Organic Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 106.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kumar Organic Products Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed
Leela Gold Designs Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Suspended
M. Ilaiah and Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL C 50 Assigned
Magma Fincorp Ltd Series A PTCs CRISIL A SO 3192.5 Assigned
Magma Fincorp Ltd MFL Assignment of CRISIL A SO 111.2 Withdrawn
Receivables -
40118
Magma Fincorp Ltd Series A2 PTCs CRISIL A SO* 192.3 Assigned
*Rating on Series A2 PTCs covers only the principal payments and not
the interest payments. Series A2 PTCs are proposed to receive a residual yield
Magma Fincorp Ltd Series A PTCs CRISIL AA SO 1314.2 Assigned
Magma Fincorp Ltd Series A2 PTCs CRISIL AA SO 93.8 Assigned
Magma Fincorp Ltd MFL Assignment of CRISIL AAA SO806.1 Withdrawn
Receivables -
40118
Magma Fincorp Ltd Second loss Fac CRISIL BBB SO62.1 Assigned
Magma Fincorp Ltd Second loss Fac CRISIL BBB SO69 Assigned
Equivalent
MFL Securitisation Trust I Series A1 PTCs CRISIL A SO 1919 Assigned
MFL Securitisation Trust I Series A2 PTCs CRISIL A SO *125.7 Assigned
*Rating on Series A2 PTCs covers only the principal payments and not
the interest payments. Series A2 PTCs are proposed to receive a residual yield
MFL Securitisation Trust I Second loss Fac CRISIL BBB SO41.8 Assigned
Nilkanth Cotton Industries CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed
ONGC Tripura Power Co. Ltd LT Debt CRISIL A+ 3500 Reaffirmed
P R Pote Patil Education And LT Loan CRISIL BB- 160 Suspended
Welfare Trust
Palak Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Paulose George Construction Company CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Paulose George Construction Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Penver Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 26 Reaffirmed
Prabhat Dairy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended
Prabhat Dairy Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended
Prabhat Dairy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 88.9 Suspended
Pure Pharma Ltd CC* CRISIL B 64 Reaffirmed
* Includes a sub limit of Rs.30 Million of Export Packing Credit
Pure Pharma Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Pure Pharma Ltd TL CRISIL B 5.6 Reaffirmed
Qureshi International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Qureshi International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT CRISIL B 230 Reaffirmed
R. S. Fasteners India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 180 Assigned
R. S. Fasteners India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 480 Assigned
R. S. Fasteners India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Assigned
Loan Fac
Regal Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
S S S Fibre Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 101 Reaffirmed
S S S Fibre Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed
Shriram Power & Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 6 Suspended
Shriram Power & Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended
Shriram Power & Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 36.7 Suspended
Soujanya Color Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 37.5 Suspended
Soujanya Color Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL B- 70 Suspended
Soujanya Color Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 142.1 Suspended
Spansules Formulations CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
Sri Sri Cotton Concern CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Sri Sri Cotton Concern Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Sri Vijaya Durga Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Sri Vijaya Durga Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Swarn Shilp Chains & Jewellers Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Assigned
Ltd
Texbond Nonwovens TL CRISIL BB 29.3 Assigned
Texbond Nonwovens Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 107.9 Assigned
Loan Fac
Texbond Nonwovens CC CRISIL BB 22.5 Assigned
Thomas Cook India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA-# 1920
*Interchangeable with overdraft; interchangeable with working capital demand loan/short term
loan to the extent of Rs.1300 Million; interchangeable with bank
Thomas Cook India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA-# 265
Umiya Flexifoam Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BB- 52 Suspended
Umiya Flexifoam Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 13 Suspended
V & V Pharma Industries CC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
fromCRISIL B
V & V Pharma Industries Export Packing CRISIL D 7.5 Downgraded
Credit fromCRISIL
A4'
V & V Pharma Industries LT Loan CRISIL D 71.4 Downgraded
fromCRISIL B
Varda Spinning and Weaving Mills CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded
Pvt Ltd fromCRISIL
B+
Varda Spinning and Weaving Mills TL CRISIL BB- 20.5 Upgraded
Pvt Ltd fromCRISIL
B+
Virola International Packing Credit* CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with cash credit limit
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
