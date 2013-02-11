Feb 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 8, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Coimbatore Polytex Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 25 Reaffirmed Purchase Coimbatore Polytex Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Coimbatore Polytex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 175 Reaffirmed Eagle Infra India Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 800 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 *sublimit of 50 Million of Letter of Credit Lafarge India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 800 Reaffirmed Lafarge India Pvt Ltd LOC@ # CRISIL A1+ 1600 Reaffirmed # Rs. 1500 million is Full interchangeability with Bank Guarantee @ Rs. 100 million is interchangeable with other non fundbased facilities Lafarge India Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Lafarge India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Midland Diesel Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Manishri Refractories & Ceramics LOC CRISIL D 2 Downgraded (P) Ltd from CRISIL A4 Manishri Refractories & Ceramics BG CRISIL D 140 Downgraded (P) Ltd from CRISIL A4 Premier Cotton Textiles Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 130 Reaffirmed Purchase Premier Cotton Textiles LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 93 Reaffirmed Premier Cotton Textiles Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 270 Reaffirmed Premier Spinning & Weaving Mills Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 124.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Purchase Premier Spinning & Weaving Mills LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 131.7 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Premier Spinning & Weaving Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Prima Products Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Purchase Prima Products Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 90 Reaffirmed Prima Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 125 Reaffirmed Sree Narasimha Textiles Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Purchase Sree Narasimha Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Sree Narasimha Textiles Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed TTK Healthcare TPA Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cauvery Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Cauvery Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Coimbatore Polytex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Coimbatore Polytex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 384.7 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Coimbatore Polytex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 111.8 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A+ Eagle Infra India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 500 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Lafarge India Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA 425 Upgraded loan*** from CRISIL AA- *** Rs. 375 million is interchangeable with other fundbased and non fundbased facilities M/s. Landmark Treasure Town LT Loan CRISIL D 146.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB M/s. Landmark Treasure Town Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 3.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Manishri Refractories & Ceramics CC CRISIL D 156 Downgraded (P) Ltd from CRISIL B- Manishri Refractories & Ceramics TL CRISIL D 140 Downgraded (P) Ltd from CRISIL B- Midland Diesel Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 45 Outlook revised from Negative and Rating Reaffirmed Midland Diesel Services Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B- 15 Outlook revised from Negative and Rating Reaffirmed Premier Cotton Textiles LT Loan CRISIL AA- 257.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Premier Cotton Textiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 283 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A+ Premier Spinning & Weaving Mills LT Loan CRISIL AA- 700.8 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A+ Premier Spinning & Weaving Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 786.2 Upgraded Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL A+ Prima Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Prima Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 519.1 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Sree Narasimha Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 526.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Sree Narasimha Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 192.7 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A+ Sri Jayamalar Spinning Mills Pvt CC CRISIL D 46.5 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL C Sri Jayamalar Spinning Mills Pvt LT Loan CRISIL D 15 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL C Sri Jayamalar Spinning Mills Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7.5 Downgraded Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL C TTK Healthcare TPA Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)