Feb 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India
(CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 8, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Barbrik Project Ltd BG CRISIL A3 400 Assigned
Barbrik Project Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 50 Assigned
Barbrik Project Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 44.1 Assigned
Loan Fac
Brothers Engineering and Erectors BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
Ltd
CLP India Pvt Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 3400 Reaffirmed
Coimbatore Polytex Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 25 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Coimbatore Polytex Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed
Coimbatore Polytex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 175 Reaffirmed
Consortium Automobiles Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed
Coromandel International Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed
Coromandel International Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 30500 Reaffirmed
**LC Limits are interchangeable with Bank guarantees
Dayal Energy and Proteins Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned
DIC India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
DIC India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 90.9 Reaffirmed
Eagle Infra India Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 800 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A3
*sublimit of 50 Million of Letter of Credit
Gunina Venture (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Gunina Venture (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended
Gunina Venture (India) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Indus Biosciences Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4.8 Suspended
International Print-O-Pac Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed
Kumar Associates BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended
Lafarge India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 800 Reaffirmed
Lafarge India Pvt Ltd LOC@ # CRISIL A1+ 1600 Reaffirmed
# Rs. 1500 million is Full interchangeability with Bank Guarantee @ Rs. 100 million
is interchangeable with other non fundbased facilities
Lafarge India Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Lafarge India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed
Man Industries (India) Ltd LOC & BG** CRISIL A2 17000 Assigned
**Interchangeable between bank guarantee and buyer's credit
Man Industries (India) Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 3000 Assigned
Loan Fac
Manishri Refractories & Ceramics BG CRISIL D 140 Downgraded
(P) Ltd from
CRISIL A4
Manishri Refractories & Ceramics LOC CRISIL D 2 Downgraded
(P) Ltd from
CRISIL A4
Midland Diesel Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Miracle Cables (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Suspended
Miracle Cables (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended
Narayani Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Narayani Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed
Narayani Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Narayani Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 900 Reaffirmed
Ovobel Foods Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Ovobel Foods Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 17 Reaffirmed
Palak Jewellers Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed
^Issued in favour of HDFC Bank & Union Bank to obtain Gold Loan
Premier Cotton Textiles Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 130 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Premier Cotton Textiles LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 93 Reaffirmed
Premier Cotton Textiles Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 270 Reaffirmed
Premier Mills Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Premier Mills Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed
Premier Mills Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 450 Reaffirmed
Premier Spinning & Weaving Mills Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 124.5 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Purchase
Premier Spinning & Weaving Mills LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 131.7 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Premier Spinning & Weaving Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Prima Products Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Prima Products Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 90 Reaffirmed
Prima Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 125 Reaffirmed
Senco Gold Impex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A2 90 Reaffirmed
*Includes sub-limit of Foreign Bill PurchaseForeign Bill Negotiation of Rs.57.0 Million
Senco Gold Impex Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed
**Fully interchangeable with standby letter of credit
Senco Gold Impex Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed
Shankar and Company BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Shankar and Company Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended
Loan Fac
Shree Sai Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Sree Narasimha Textiles Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Sree Narasimha Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed
Sree Narasimha Textiles Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed
Swarn Shilp Chains & Jewellers Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned
Ltd
Synergy Telecommunications (A unit BG * CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed
of Moonlight Properties Pvt Ltd)
* Includes the sublimit for Letter of Credit of Rs.50.0 Million.
The Dukes Retreat Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended
Topack Fittings Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 350 Assigned
Topack Fittings Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Assigned
Tristar Retail Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended
TTK Healthcare TPA Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Barbrik Project Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 3.8 Assigned
Barbrik Project Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 44.1 Assigned
Loan Fac
Barbrik Project Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned
Barbrik Project Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned
Barbrik Project Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 48 Assigned
Brothers Engineering and Erectors CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Cauvery Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Cauvery Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 80 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB
CLP India Pvt Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL AA 9300 Reaffirmed
*Fund based limits are fully interchangeable with non-fund based limits
CLP India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL AA 3450 Reaffirmed
CLP India Pvt Ltd TL Withdrawal 900 Reaffirmed
Coimbatore Polytex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 50 Upgraded
from
CRISIL A+
Coimbatore Polytex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 384.7 Upgraded
from
CRISIL A+
Coimbatore Polytex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 111.8 Upgraded
Loan Fac from
CRISIL A+
Consortium Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed
Consortium Automobiles Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 23 Reaffirmed
Coromandel International Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 8000 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with working capital demand loan
Coromandel International Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 722.6 Reaffirmed
Coromandel International Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA+ 3277.4 Reaffirmed
Dayal Energy and Proteins Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 350 Assigned
Dayal Energy and Proteins Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 73.4 Assigned
Loan Fac
Dayal Energy and Proteins Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 59.6 Assigned
DIC India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed
DIC India Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed
Eagle Infra India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 500 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BBB-
Fortis Hospitals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 700 Assigned
Fortis Hospitals Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 500 Assigned
Fortis Hospitals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 300 Assigned
Loan Fac
Gunina Venture (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Suspended
Indus Biosciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 32 Suspended
Indus Biosciences Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 66.8 Suspended
International Print-O-Pac Ltd CC CRISIL A 750 Reaffirmed
International Print-O-Pac Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL A 270 Reaffirmed
International Print-O-Pac Ltd TL CRISIL A 60 Reaffirmed
J - Marks Exim (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 850 Assigned
J - Marks Exim (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 122.9 Assigned
Janki Rice & Solvent Industries Pvt CC CRISIL B- 65 Suspended
Ltd
Janki Rice & Solvent Industries Pvt Rupee TL CRISIL B- 33 Suspended
Ltd
Kumar Associates CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended
Kumar Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended
Loan Fac
Kumar Associates Standby Fund Based CRISIL B+ 3 Suspended
WC
Lafarge India Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA 425 Upgraded
loan*** from
CRISIL AA-
*** Rs. 375 million is interchangeable with other fundbased and non fundbased facilities
Man Industries (India) Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 1400 Assigned
*Interchangeable with other fund-based and non-fund-based facilities
Man Industries (India) Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 400 Assigned
Man Industries (India) Ltd External CRISIL BBB+ 3100 Assigned
Commercial
Borrowings
Manishri Refractories & Ceramics CC CRISIL D 156 Downgraded
(P) Ltd from
CRISIL B-
Manishri Refractories & Ceramics TL CRISIL D 140 Downgraded
(P) Ltd from
CRISIL B-
Midland Diesel Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 45 Reaffirmed
Midland Diesel Services Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B- 15 Reaffirmed
Miracle Cables (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Suspended
Miracle Cables (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 24.3 Suspended
Loan Fac
Miracle Cables (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 16.7 Suspended
Ms. Landmark Treasure Town LT Loan CRISIL D 146.3 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Ms. Landmark Treasure Town Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 3.7 Downgraded
Loan Fac from
CRISIL BB
Narayani Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed
Narayani Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 500 Reaffirmed
Palak Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Premier Cotton Textiles LT Loan CRISIL AA- 257.5 Upgraded
from
CRISIL A+
Premier Cotton Textiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 283 Upgraded
Loan Fac from
CRISIL A+
Premier Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 786.5 Upgraded
from
CRISIL A+
Premier Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 980.1 Upgraded
Loan Fac from
CRISIL A+
Premier Spinning & Weaving Mills LT Loan CRISIL AA- 700.8 Upgraded
Pvt Ltd from
CRISIL A+
Premier Spinning & Weaving Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 786.2 Upgraded
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from
CRISIL A+
Prima Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 25 Upgraded
from
CRISIL A+
Prima Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 519.1 Upgraded
from
CRISIL A+
Senco Gold Impex Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed
^Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loanexport packing creditpacking credit in
foreign currency
Shankar and Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 2.5 Suspended
Shankar and Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Shree Sai Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Shree Sai Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shri Venketeshwara Biorefineries CC CRISIL D 12.5 Suspended
and Biofuels Pvt Ltd
Shri Venketeshwara Biorefineries Rupee TL CRISIL D 137 Suspended
and Biofuels Pvt Ltd
Sree Narasimha Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 526.5 Upgraded
from
CRISIL A+
Sree Narasimha Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 192.7 Upgraded
Loan Fac from
CRISIL A+
Sri Jayamalar Spinning Mills Pvt CC CRISIL D 46.5 Downgraded
Ltd from
CRISIL C
Sri Jayamalar Spinning Mills Pvt LT Loan CRISIL D 15 Downgraded
Ltd from
CRISIL C
Sri Jayamalar Spinning Mills Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7.5 Downgraded
Ltd Loan Fac from
CRISIL C
Sri Vani Educational Society CC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed
Sri Vani Educational Society TL CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed
Swarn Shilp Chains & Jewellers Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Assigned
Ltd
Synergy Telecommunications (A unit CC CRISIL BB 375 Reaffirmed
of Moonlight Properties Pvt Ltd)
The Dukes Retreat Ltd CC CRISIL BB 2.5 Suspended
The Dukes Retreat Ltd TL CRISIL BB 85 Suspended
Topack Fittings Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 320 Assigned
Topack Fittings Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 330 Assigned
Loan Fac
Topack Fittings Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 87.3 Assigned
Tristar Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 170 Suspended
Tristar Retail Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 143.6 Suspended
Loan Fac
Tristar Retail Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 181.4 Suspended
Tristar Tradelinks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 130 Suspended
Tristar Tradelinks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 70 Suspended
Loan Fac
TTK Healthcare TPA Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB-
Tuffware Industries Packing Credit CRISIL D 45 Assigned
Tuffware Industries LOC CRISIL D 5 Assigned
Tuffware Industries BG CRISIL D 0.5 Assigned
Tuffware Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL D 60 Assigned
Tuffware Industries Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 0.9 Assigned
Loan Fac
Tuffware Industries Standby Line of CRISIL D 6 Assigned
Credit
Tuffware Industries Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 2.6 Assigned
Vishwakarma Builders TL CRISIL D 190 Reaffirmed
