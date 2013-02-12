(Repeating to add more ratings) Feb 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 8, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Barbrik Project Ltd BG CRISIL A3 400 Assigned Barbrik Project Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 50 Assigned Barbrik Project Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 44.1 Assigned Loan Fac Brothers Engineering and Erectors BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Ltd CLP India Pvt Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 3400 Reaffirmed Coimbatore Polytex Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 25 Reaffirmed Purchase Coimbatore Polytex Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Coimbatore Polytex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 175 Reaffirmed Consortium Automobiles Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed Coromandel International Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed Coromandel International Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 30500 Reaffirmed **LC Limits are interchangeable with Bank guarantees Dayal Energy and Proteins Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned DIC India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed DIC India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 90.9 Reaffirmed Eagle Infra India Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 800 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 *sublimit of 50 Million of Letter of Credit Gunina Venture (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Gunina Venture (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended Gunina Venture (India) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Indus Biosciences Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4.8 Suspended International Print-O-Pac Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed Kumar Associates BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Lafarge India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 800 Reaffirmed Lafarge India Pvt Ltd LOC@ # CRISIL A1+ 1600 Reaffirmed # Rs. 1500 million is Full interchangeability with Bank Guarantee @ Rs. 100 million is interchangeable with other non fundbased facilities Lafarge India Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Lafarge India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Man Industries (India) Ltd LOC & BG** CRISIL A2 17000 Assigned **Interchangeable between bank guarantee and buyer's credit Man Industries (India) Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 3000 Assigned Loan Fac Manishri Refractories & Ceramics BG CRISIL D 140 Downgraded (P) Ltd from CRISIL A4 Manishri Refractories & Ceramics LOC CRISIL D 2 Downgraded (P) Ltd from CRISIL A4 Midland Diesel Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Miracle Cables (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Suspended Miracle Cables (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended Narayani Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Narayani Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Narayani Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Narayani Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 900 Reaffirmed Ovobel Foods Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Discounting Ovobel Foods Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 17 Reaffirmed Palak Jewellers Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed ^Issued in favour of HDFC Bank & Union Bank to obtain Gold Loan Premier Cotton Textiles Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 130 Reaffirmed Purchase Premier Cotton Textiles LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 93 Reaffirmed Premier Cotton Textiles Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 270 Reaffirmed Premier Mills Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Purchase Premier Mills Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Premier Mills Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 450 Reaffirmed Premier Spinning & Weaving Mills Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 124.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Purchase Premier Spinning & Weaving Mills LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 131.7 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Premier Spinning & Weaving Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Prima Products Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Purchase Prima Products Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 90 Reaffirmed Prima Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 125 Reaffirmed Senco Gold Impex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A2 90 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of Foreign Bill PurchaseForeign Bill Negotiation of Rs.57.0 Million Senco Gold Impex Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed **Fully interchangeable with standby letter of credit Senco Gold Impex Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Shankar and Company BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Shankar and Company Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Loan Fac Shree Sai Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Sree Narasimha Textiles Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Purchase Sree Narasimha Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Sree Narasimha Textiles Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Swarn Shilp Chains & Jewellers Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Ltd Synergy Telecommunications (A unit BG * CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed of Moonlight Properties Pvt Ltd) * Includes the sublimit for Letter of Credit of Rs.50.0 Million. The Dukes Retreat Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended Topack Fittings Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 350 Assigned Topack Fittings Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Assigned Tristar Retail Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended TTK Healthcare TPA Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Barbrik Project Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 3.8 Assigned Barbrik Project Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 44.1 Assigned Loan Fac Barbrik Project Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned Barbrik Project Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Barbrik Project Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 48 Assigned Brothers Engineering and Erectors CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Cauvery Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Cauvery Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB CLP India Pvt Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL AA 9300 Reaffirmed *Fund based limits are fully interchangeable with non-fund based limits CLP India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL AA 3450 Reaffirmed CLP India Pvt Ltd TL Withdrawal 900 Reaffirmed Coimbatore Polytex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Coimbatore Polytex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 384.7 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Coimbatore Polytex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 111.8 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A+ Consortium Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Consortium Automobiles Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 23 Reaffirmed Coromandel International Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 8000 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with working capital demand loan Coromandel International Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 722.6 Reaffirmed Coromandel International Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA+ 3277.4 Reaffirmed Dayal Energy and Proteins Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 350 Assigned Dayal Energy and Proteins Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 73.4 Assigned Loan Fac Dayal Energy and Proteins Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 59.6 Assigned DIC India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed DIC India Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed Eagle Infra India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 500 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Fortis Hospitals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 700 Assigned Fortis Hospitals Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 500 Assigned Fortis Hospitals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 300 Assigned Loan Fac Gunina Venture (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Suspended Indus Biosciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 32 Suspended Indus Biosciences Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 66.8 Suspended International Print-O-Pac Ltd CC CRISIL A 750 Reaffirmed International Print-O-Pac Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL A 270 Reaffirmed International Print-O-Pac Ltd TL CRISIL A 60 Reaffirmed J - Marks Exim (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 850 Assigned J - Marks Exim (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 122.9 Assigned Janki Rice & Solvent Industries Pvt CC CRISIL B- 65 Suspended Ltd Janki Rice & Solvent Industries Pvt Rupee TL CRISIL B- 33 Suspended Ltd Kumar Associates CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Kumar Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Loan Fac Kumar Associates Standby Fund Based CRISIL B+ 3 Suspended WC Lafarge India Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA 425 Upgraded loan*** from CRISIL AA- *** Rs. 375 million is interchangeable with other fundbased and non fundbased facilities Man Industries (India) Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 1400 Assigned *Interchangeable with other fund-based and non-fund-based facilities Man Industries (India) Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 400 Assigned Man Industries (India) Ltd External CRISIL BBB+ 3100 Assigned Commercial Borrowings Manishri Refractories & Ceramics CC CRISIL D 156 Downgraded (P) Ltd from CRISIL B- Manishri Refractories & Ceramics TL CRISIL D 140 Downgraded (P) Ltd from CRISIL B- Midland Diesel Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 45 Reaffirmed Midland Diesel Services Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B- 15 Reaffirmed Miracle Cables (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Suspended Miracle Cables (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 24.3 Suspended Loan Fac Miracle Cables (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 16.7 Suspended Ms. Landmark Treasure Town LT Loan CRISIL D 146.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Ms. Landmark Treasure Town Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 3.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Narayani Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Narayani Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 500 Reaffirmed Palak Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Premier Cotton Textiles LT Loan CRISIL AA- 257.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Premier Cotton Textiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 283 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A+ Premier Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 786.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Premier Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 980.1 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A+ Premier Spinning & Weaving Mills LT Loan CRISIL AA- 700.8 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A+ Premier Spinning & Weaving Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 786.2 Upgraded Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL A+ Prima Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Prima Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 519.1 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Senco Gold Impex Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loanexport packing creditpacking credit in foreign currency Shankar and Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 2.5 Suspended Shankar and Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Suspended Loan Fac Shree Sai Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Shree Sai Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Venketeshwara Biorefineries CC CRISIL D 12.5 Suspended and Biofuels Pvt Ltd Shri Venketeshwara Biorefineries Rupee TL CRISIL D 137 Suspended and Biofuels Pvt Ltd Sree Narasimha Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 526.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Sree Narasimha Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 192.7 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A+ Sri Jayamalar Spinning Mills Pvt CC CRISIL D 46.5 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL C Sri Jayamalar Spinning Mills Pvt LT Loan CRISIL D 15 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL C Sri Jayamalar Spinning Mills Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7.5 Downgraded Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL C Sri Vani Educational Society CC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Sri Vani Educational Society TL CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Swarn Shilp Chains & Jewellers Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Assigned Ltd Synergy Telecommunications (A unit CC CRISIL BB 375 Reaffirmed of Moonlight Properties Pvt Ltd) The Dukes Retreat Ltd CC CRISIL BB 2.5 Suspended The Dukes Retreat Ltd TL CRISIL BB 85 Suspended Topack Fittings Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 320 Assigned Topack Fittings Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 330 Assigned Loan Fac Topack Fittings Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 87.3 Assigned Tristar Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 170 Suspended Tristar Retail Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 143.6 Suspended Loan Fac Tristar Retail Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 181.4 Suspended Tristar Tradelinks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 130 Suspended Tristar Tradelinks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 70 Suspended Loan Fac TTK Healthcare TPA Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Tuffware Industries Packing Credit CRISIL D 45 Assigned Tuffware Industries LOC CRISIL D 5 Assigned Tuffware Industries BG CRISIL D 0.5 Assigned Tuffware Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL D 60 Assigned Tuffware Industries Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 0.9 Assigned Loan Fac Tuffware Industries Standby Line of CRISIL D 6 Assigned Credit Tuffware Industries Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 2.6 Assigned Vishwakarma Builders TL CRISIL D 190 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)