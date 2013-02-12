Feb 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India
(CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 11, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alina Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed
Alina Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Aquatech Systems (Asia) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1700# Reaffirmed
# Includes sublimit of letter of credit of upto Rs.120 million
Aquatech Systems (Asia) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 660$ Reaffirmed
$ Includes sublimit of letter of credit of upto Rs 250 million
Aquatech Systems (Asia) Pvt Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL A2 85 Reaffirmed
B.L Mehta Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed
Baba Vishwakarma Engineering BG* CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd
* Fully interchangeable with letter of credit facility
Baba Vishwakarma Engineering WC Demand Loan CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd
Balaji Imports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended
Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 15000 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
A1+
Celebi Ground Handling Delhi Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 600 Reaffirmed
CISC-CMAT (JV) BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended
CISC-CMAT UCC {JV} BG CRISIL A4+ 54 Suspended
Cotmac Industrial Trading Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Assigned
Cotmac Industrial Trading Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Divya Jewellers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 60 Reaffirmed
Divya Jewellers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 40 Reaffirmed
FPC Petro Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
G.K. Sales Corporation BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
GE Money Housing Finance ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 7000 Assigned
Goel & Associates BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Hasimara Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed
Heritage Beverages Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Jama Corporation Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A3+ 380 Upgraded
Discounting from
CRISIL A3
Jama Corporation Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 75 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A3
Magma Fincorp Ltd ST debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Assigned
Marque Impex Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Purchase
Marque Impex Packing Credit CRISIL A4 120 Assigned
NKG Infrastructure Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1 10500 Reaffirmed
^ Interchangeable with Letter of Credit upto Rs.500 million, with a maximum of Rs.1000 million
NKG Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed
Novelty Reddy and Reddy Motors Pvt BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Overseas Health Care Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Premier Fine Linens Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Premier Fine Linens Pvt Ltd Letter of Credit & CRISIL A1+ 37.5 Reaffirmed
BG
Premier Fine Linens Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 450 Reaffirmed
Print Point India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25.8 Assigned
Reddy and Reddy Imports and Exports LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Reddy and Reddy Imports and Exports BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Renny Strips Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Renny Strips Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Satyadeeptha Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 27.5 Suspended
SEC Infratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 120 Suspended
Senco Gold Ltd BG^ CRISIL A2 680 Reaffirmed
^Fully Interchangeable with Stand by letter of Credit
Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 11 Assigned
Shiva Metalloys International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Shree Paras Nath Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
SKR Constructions BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned
SLS Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed
SLS Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
Stanzen Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed
Sudama Export Pvt Ltd Packing Credit * CRISIL A4 126 Reaffirmed
*Includes Sublimit of Free on Board Letter of Credit of Rs.100 million
Sudama Export Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Credit
Tirth Agro Technology Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A3 30 Assigned
*Includes a sub limit of Rs.40 million for inland/foreign letter of credit and bank guarantee
U.P. Twiga Fiberglass Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed
U.P. Twiga Fiberglass Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 45 Reaffirmed
Ultimate Fashion Maker Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac
Ultimate Fashion Maker Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Ultimate Fashion Maker Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed
United Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 210 Assigned
Universal Technocast BG CRISIL A4+ 1.8 Assigned
Vallabhaneni Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended
Vardhman Textiles Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 2500 Assigned
Purchase
Vardhman Textiles Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 2000 Assigned
# Letter of credit and bank guarantee limits are interchangeable
Vibrant Dehydro Foods Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Discounting Fac
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A to Z Builders & Developers TL CRISIL B+ 170 Assigned
Aaditya Paptech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 530 Assigned
Loan Fac
Alina Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed
Alina Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 46 Reaffirmed
Credit
Anantha Refinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed
Anuraj sugars Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 95 Assigned
Aquatech Systems (Asia) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 240* Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with foreign bill purchase/foreign bill discounting and export packing
credit
Aquatech Systems (Asia) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 155 Reaffirmed
Aquatech Systems (Asia) Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed
ATC Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Suspended
ATC Beverages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 150 Suspended
Avenues Pharmaceuticals Associates CC CRISIL BB+ 225 Reaffirmed
B.L Mehta Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
B.L Mehta Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB
Baba Vishwakarma Engineering CC CRISIL BB- 65 Downgraded
Company Pvt Ltd from CRISIL
BB
Baba Vishwakarma Engineering Medium TL CRISIL BB- 1.9 Downgraded
Company Pvt Ltd from CRISIL
BB
Balaji Imports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Suspended
Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 85000 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
AA-
Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 2970 Downgraded
from CRISIL
AA-
Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 60900 Downgraded
from CRISIL
AA-
Celebi Ground Handling Delhi Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 750 Reaffirmed
CISC-CMAT (JV) CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended
CISC-CMAT UCC {JV} CC CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended
Classic Promoters and Builders Pvt Proposed TL CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Classic Promoters and Builders Pvt TL CRISIL B 500 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Cotmac Industrial Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 68 Assigned
Cotmac Industrial Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3 Assigned
Loan Fac
Delhi Diamonds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 250 Suspended
Eagle Infra Projects (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 143 Assigned
Loan Fac (SO)
Eagle Infra Projects (India) Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 227 Assigned
(SO)
FPC Petro Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
FPC Petro Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 12.5 Reaffirmed
G.K. Sales Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
G.K. Sales Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Gangol Sahkari Dugdh Utpadak Sangh CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Goel & Associates CC CRISIL B 38 Reaffirmed
Goel & Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hasimara Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 62.5 Reaffirmed
Hasimara Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 11.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hasimara Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 22.2 Reaffirmed
Heritage Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed
Heritage Beverages Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB+ 18 Reaffirmed
Heritage Beverages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 46 Reaffirmed
Inventia Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed
**Cash credit limit of Rs.200 Mn fully interchangeable with Preshipment Credit in Foreign
Currency , Working Capital Demand Loan, Export Packing Credit and Foreign Currency Non-Resident;
interchangeable with bills discounting to the extent of Rs.50 Mn and interchangeable with Letter
of credit and Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.50 Mn
Inventia Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 203 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
J.K.J. & Sons Endeavour Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Jama Corporation Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 67.8 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Jaya Projects Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended
Mandovi Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed
Mandovi Minerals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 150 Reaffirmed
Mascot Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 13.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Mascot Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 57.5 Assigned
Mascot Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 15.5 Assigned
Fac
Mittapalli Audhinarayana Open CC CRISIL B+ 300 Reaffirmed
Enterprises Pvt Ltd
NKG Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL A 2800 Reaffirmed
NKG Infrastructure Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL A 680 Reaffirmed
* Rupee equivalent of EUR 9.9 million of External Commercial Borrowing
NKG Infrastructure Ltd LT Loan# CRISIL A 400 Reaffirmed
# Includes sub limit of Rs.400 million of Letter of Credit
NKG Infrastructure Ltd Proposed CC Fac CRISIL A 120 Reaffirmed
Novelty Reddy and Reddy Motors Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Novelty Reddy and Reddy Motors Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Omni Auto Ltd TL CRISIL D 262.8 Assigned
Omni Auto Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Omni Auto Ltd CC CRISIL D 189 Assigned
Omni Auto Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Assigned
Overseas Health Care Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed
Overseas Health Care Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed
Credit
Overseas Health Care Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 29 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Overseas Health Care Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 6 Reaffirmed
Parag Milk Foods Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 1100 Assigned
*interchangeable with packing credit
Parag Milk Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL BB+ 290 Assigned
Parag Milk Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 1756 Assigned
Loan Fac
Parag Milk Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 554 Assigned
Premier Fine Linens Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 809.4 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A+
Print Point India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 83.5 Assigned
Print Point India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned
Priyadarshi Motors Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B- 100 Upgraded
from CRISIL
D
Reddy and Reddy Automobiles CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
Reddy and Reddy Imports and Exports CC CRISIL B 22.5 Reaffirmed
Reddy and Reddy Imports and Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 17.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Renny Strips Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed
Renny Strips Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5.3 Reaffirmed
RMV Resort & Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 195 Assigned
RMV Resort & Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 55 Assigned
S P Minerals CC CRISIL B 165 Assigned
Satyadeeptha Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 41.5 Suspended
Satyadeeptha Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 43.5 Suspended
SEC Infratech Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 40 Suspended
Senco Gold Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB+ 510 Reaffirmed
**Fully Interchangeable with Gold Metal Loan
Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.3 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 96.7 Assigned
Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Assigned
Shiva Metalloys International Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed
Shiva Metalloys International Ltd LOC CRISIL B+ 50* Reaffirmed
* Rs.50Million Interchangeable with cash credit
Shivam Coke Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned
Shree Paras Nath Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
SKR Constructions CC CRISIL B- 40 Assigned
Sree Guru Raghavendra Cotton CC CRISIL D 56.4 Downgraded
Ginning & Pressing Factory from CRISIL
B+
Sree Guru Raghavendra Cotton TL CRISIL D 15 Downgraded
Ginning & Pressing Factory from CRISIL
B+
Stanzen Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed
Stanzen Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Stanzen Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed
Sudama Export Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 44 Assigned
Tarun Construction Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 80 Assigned
Tirth Agro Technology Pvt Ltd TL^ CRISIL BBB- 1030 Reaffirmed
^ Includes one-time foreign letter of credit for import of machinery of Rs.60 million
Tirth Agro Technology Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 650 Reaffirmed
U.P. Twiga Fiberglass Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed
U.P. Twiga Fiberglass Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 133.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
U.P. Twiga Fiberglass Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 105.1 Reaffirmed
Ultimate Fashion Maker Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 25.6 Reaffirmed
United Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 140 Assigned
United Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
Universal Technocast TL CRISIL BB 48.2 Assigned
Universal Technocast CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Vallabhaneni Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Suspended
Vallabhaneni Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 95 Suspended
Loan Fac
Vardhman Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL AA 11500* Assigned
* Includes Rs.12000 million sublimit for packing credit; previous limit included packing credit
of Rs.9200 million
Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA 500* Assigned
* Includes Rs.12000 million sublimit for packing credit; previous limit included packing credit
of Rs.9200 million
Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL AA 563.2 Assigned
Vardhman Textiles Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 37099.1 Assigned
Varuna Spinning Mills (P) Ltd BG CRISIL D 6 Suspended
Varuna Spinning Mills (P) Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Suspended
Varuna Spinning Mills (P) Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Suspended
Varuna Spinning Mills (P) Ltd TL CRISIL D 60.4 Suspended
Vibrant Dehydro Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 40* Assigned
* Interchangeable with cash Credit
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)