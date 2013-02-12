Feb 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 11, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alina Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Alina Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Aquatech Systems (Asia) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1700# Reaffirmed # Includes sublimit of letter of credit of upto Rs.120 million Aquatech Systems (Asia) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 660$ Reaffirmed $ Includes sublimit of letter of credit of upto Rs 250 million Aquatech Systems (Asia) Pvt Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL A2 85 Reaffirmed B.L Mehta Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Baba Vishwakarma Engineering BG* CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd * Fully interchangeable with letter of credit facility Baba Vishwakarma Engineering WC Demand Loan CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Balaji Imports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 15000 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A1+ Celebi Ground Handling Delhi Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 600 Reaffirmed CISC-CMAT (JV) BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended CISC-CMAT UCC {JV} BG CRISIL A4+ 54 Suspended Cotmac Industrial Trading Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Assigned Cotmac Industrial Trading Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Divya Jewellers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 60 Reaffirmed Divya Jewellers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 40 Reaffirmed FPC Petro Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed G.K. Sales Corporation BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned GE Money Housing Finance ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 7000 Assigned Goel & Associates BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Hasimara Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Heritage Beverages Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Jama Corporation Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A3+ 380 Upgraded Discounting from CRISIL A3 Jama Corporation Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Magma Fincorp Ltd ST debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Assigned Marque Impex Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Purchase Marque Impex Packing Credit CRISIL A4 120 Assigned NKG Infrastructure Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1 10500 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with Letter of Credit upto Rs.500 million, with a maximum of Rs.1000 million NKG Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed Novelty Reddy and Reddy Motors Pvt BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Ltd Overseas Health Care Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Premier Fine Linens Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Purchase Premier Fine Linens Pvt Ltd Letter of Credit & CRISIL A1+ 37.5 Reaffirmed BG Premier Fine Linens Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 450 Reaffirmed Print Point India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25.8 Assigned Reddy and Reddy Imports and Exports LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Reddy and Reddy Imports and Exports BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Renny Strips Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Renny Strips Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Satyadeeptha Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 27.5 Suspended SEC Infratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 120 Suspended Senco Gold Ltd BG^ CRISIL A2 680 Reaffirmed ^Fully Interchangeable with Stand by letter of Credit Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 11 Assigned Shiva Metalloys International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Shree Paras Nath Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ SKR Constructions BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned SLS Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed SLS Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Stanzen Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Sudama Export Pvt Ltd Packing Credit * CRISIL A4 126 Reaffirmed *Includes Sublimit of Free on Board Letter of Credit of Rs.100 million Sudama Export Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Credit Tirth Agro Technology Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A3 30 Assigned *Includes a sub limit of Rs.40 million for inland/foreign letter of credit and bank guarantee U.P. Twiga Fiberglass Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed U.P. Twiga Fiberglass Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 45 Reaffirmed Ultimate Fashion Maker Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Ultimate Fashion Maker Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Ultimate Fashion Maker Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed United Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 210 Assigned Universal Technocast BG CRISIL A4+ 1.8 Assigned Vallabhaneni Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Vardhman Textiles Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 2500 Assigned Purchase Vardhman Textiles Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 2000 Assigned # Letter of credit and bank guarantee limits are interchangeable Vibrant Dehydro Foods Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Discounting Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A to Z Builders & Developers TL CRISIL B+ 170 Assigned Aaditya Paptech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 530 Assigned Loan Fac Alina Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Alina Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 46 Reaffirmed Credit Anantha Refinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Anuraj sugars Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 95 Assigned Aquatech Systems (Asia) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 240* Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with foreign bill purchase/foreign bill discounting and export packing credit Aquatech Systems (Asia) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 155 Reaffirmed Aquatech Systems (Asia) Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed ATC Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Suspended ATC Beverages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 150 Suspended Avenues Pharmaceuticals Associates CC CRISIL BB+ 225 Reaffirmed B.L Mehta Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB B.L Mehta Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Baba Vishwakarma Engineering CC CRISIL BB- 65 Downgraded Company Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB Baba Vishwakarma Engineering Medium TL CRISIL BB- 1.9 Downgraded Company Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB Balaji Imports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Suspended Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 85000 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL AA- Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 2970 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 60900 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- Celebi Ground Handling Delhi Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 750 Reaffirmed CISC-CMAT (JV) CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended CISC-CMAT UCC {JV} CC CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended Classic Promoters and Builders Pvt Proposed TL CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Classic Promoters and Builders Pvt TL CRISIL B 500 Reaffirmed Ltd Cotmac Industrial Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 68 Assigned Cotmac Industrial Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3 Assigned Loan Fac Delhi Diamonds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 250 Suspended Eagle Infra Projects (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 143 Assigned Loan Fac (SO) Eagle Infra Projects (India) Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 227 Assigned (SO) FPC Petro Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed FPC Petro Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 12.5 Reaffirmed G.K. Sales Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed G.K. Sales Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gangol Sahkari Dugdh Utpadak Sangh CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Ltd Goel & Associates CC CRISIL B 38 Reaffirmed Goel & Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hasimara Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 62.5 Reaffirmed Hasimara Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 11.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hasimara Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 22.2 Reaffirmed Heritage Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Heritage Beverages Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB+ 18 Reaffirmed Heritage Beverages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 46 Reaffirmed Inventia Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed **Cash credit limit of Rs.200 Mn fully interchangeable with Preshipment Credit in Foreign Currency , Working Capital Demand Loan, Export Packing Credit and Foreign Currency Non-Resident; interchangeable with bills discounting to the extent of Rs.50 Mn and interchangeable with Letter of credit and Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.50 Mn Inventia Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 203 Downgraded from CRISIL BB J.K.J. & Sons Endeavour Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Jama Corporation Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 67.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Jaya Projects Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Mandovi Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Mandovi Minerals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 150 Reaffirmed Mascot Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 13.5 Assigned Loan Fac Mascot Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 57.5 Assigned Mascot Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 15.5 Assigned Fac Mittapalli Audhinarayana Open CC CRISIL B+ 300 Reaffirmed Enterprises Pvt Ltd NKG Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL A 2800 Reaffirmed NKG Infrastructure Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL A 680 Reaffirmed * Rupee equivalent of EUR 9.9 million of External Commercial Borrowing NKG Infrastructure Ltd LT Loan# CRISIL A 400 Reaffirmed # Includes sub limit of Rs.400 million of Letter of Credit NKG Infrastructure Ltd Proposed CC Fac CRISIL A 120 Reaffirmed Novelty Reddy and Reddy Motors Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Novelty Reddy and Reddy Motors Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Ltd Omni Auto Ltd TL CRISIL D 262.8 Assigned Omni Auto Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2 Assigned Loan Fac Omni Auto Ltd CC CRISIL D 189 Assigned Omni Auto Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Assigned Overseas Health Care Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Overseas Health Care Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Credit Overseas Health Care Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 29 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Overseas Health Care Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 6 Reaffirmed Parag Milk Foods Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 1100 Assigned *interchangeable with packing credit Parag Milk Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL BB+ 290 Assigned Parag Milk Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 1756 Assigned Loan Fac Parag Milk Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 554 Assigned Premier Fine Linens Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 809.4 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Print Point India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 83.5 Assigned Print Point India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Priyadarshi Motors Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL D Reddy and Reddy Automobiles CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Reddy and Reddy Imports and Exports CC CRISIL B 22.5 Reaffirmed Reddy and Reddy Imports and Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 17.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Renny Strips Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Renny Strips Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5.3 Reaffirmed RMV Resort & Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 195 Assigned RMV Resort & Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 55 Assigned S P Minerals CC CRISIL B 165 Assigned Satyadeeptha Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 41.5 Suspended Satyadeeptha Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 43.5 Suspended SEC Infratech Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 40 Suspended Senco Gold Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB+ 510 Reaffirmed **Fully Interchangeable with Gold Metal Loan Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.3 Assigned Loan Fac Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 96.7 Assigned Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Assigned Shiva Metalloys International Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Shiva Metalloys International Ltd LOC CRISIL B+ 50* Reaffirmed * Rs.50Million Interchangeable with cash credit Shivam Coke Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Shree Paras Nath Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB SKR Constructions CC CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Sree Guru Raghavendra Cotton CC CRISIL D 56.4 Downgraded Ginning & Pressing Factory from CRISIL B+ Sree Guru Raghavendra Cotton TL CRISIL D 15 Downgraded Ginning & Pressing Factory from CRISIL B+ Stanzen Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Stanzen Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Stanzen Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Sudama Export Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 44 Assigned Tarun Construction Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 80 Assigned Tirth Agro Technology Pvt Ltd TL^ CRISIL BBB- 1030 Reaffirmed ^ Includes one-time foreign letter of credit for import of machinery of Rs.60 million Tirth Agro Technology Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 650 Reaffirmed U.P. Twiga Fiberglass Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed U.P. Twiga Fiberglass Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 133.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac U.P. Twiga Fiberglass Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 105.1 Reaffirmed Ultimate Fashion Maker Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 25.6 Reaffirmed United Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 140 Assigned United Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Universal Technocast TL CRISIL BB 48.2 Assigned Universal Technocast CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Vallabhaneni Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Suspended Vallabhaneni Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 95 Suspended Loan Fac Vardhman Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL AA 11500* Assigned * Includes Rs.12000 million sublimit for packing credit; previous limit included packing credit of Rs.9200 million Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA 500* Assigned * Includes Rs.12000 million sublimit for packing credit; previous limit included packing credit of Rs.9200 million Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL AA 563.2 Assigned Vardhman Textiles Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 37099.1 Assigned Varuna Spinning Mills (P) Ltd BG CRISIL D 6 Suspended Varuna Spinning Mills (P) Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Suspended Varuna Spinning Mills (P) Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Suspended Varuna Spinning Mills (P) Ltd TL CRISIL D 60.4 Suspended Vibrant Dehydro Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 40* Assigned * Interchangeable with cash Credit -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)