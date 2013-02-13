Feb 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 12, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adwaith Lakshmi Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Amba Exports Post Shipment CRISIL A4 72* Assigned Credit * Includes the sublimit for Export Packing Credit of Rs. 24.50 million Colourflex Laminators Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Suspended Divya Creations LOC* CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Divya Creations Packing Credit in CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Diwan Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Haripack Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20* Assigned *Includes the sublimit for Bank Guarantee of Rs. 10.00 million. and for buyer's credit of Rs.20.00 million Hindustan Textiles (Kannur) Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Purchase Hindustan Textiles (Kannur) Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A1+ 48250 Assigned Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Assigned Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems BG CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems LOC CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Mannohar Lal Hira Lal Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended ^ Rs.5 million of Bank Guarantee as a sub limit of Letter of Credit Paramount Iron & Steel Works Pvt LOC CRISIL A2 15 Assigned Ltd Sapna Gems Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Sapna Gems Post Shipment CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Credit Sapna Gems Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sarita Handa Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 280 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Shree Alloys Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Shri Vaari Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Sidhi Vinayak Rice Mills TL CRISIL A4 45 Suspended Sujala Pipes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Suspended Sujala Pipes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Suspended Supreme Overseas Exports India Pvt Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 105 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Supreme Overseas Exports India Pvt Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Discounting* Supreme Overseas Exports India Pvt Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 155 Reaffirmed Ltd Sura Leathers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 36 Assigned *A two-way interchangeability with 50 per cent of the FBD- non-LC limit (interchangeability permitted up to Rs.7.5 million) Sura Leathers Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Discounting# #Includes foreign bill discounting (FBD)-non-letter of credit (LC) limit of Rs.15 million and FBD- LC limit of Rs.15 million Sura Leathers Pvt Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned @Includes buyer's credit sublimit of Rs.45 million Titan Paints and Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Titan Paints and Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 62.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Turakhia Ferromet Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 2000 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 * Includes a sublimit for Buyer's credit up to the limit of Rs.750 Million U.P Asbestos Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 8 Reaffirmed Vandana Packaging Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.3 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adwaith Lakshmi Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Adwaith Lakshmi Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 41.8 Reaffirmed Adwaith Lakshmi Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 49 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amar Partap Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended Amar Partap Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 17.4 Suspended Loan Fac Amar Partap Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 51.2 Suspended ATC Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Reaffirmed Balaji Ginning & Pressing Factory CC CRISIL B+ 60.0* Assigned *Peak level (October to June) limit of Rs.80 million & Non-Peak Level (July to September) limit of Rs. 47.5 million. Balaji Ginning & Pressing Factory TL CRISIL B+ 26.5 Assigned Balaji Ginning & Pressing Factory Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.5 Assigned Loan Fac Capricorn Plaza Pvt Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL D 700 Suspended * includes sub-limit of Rs.200 million for Letter of Credit Colourflex Laminators Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Suspended Colourflex Laminators Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Suspended Loan Fac Colourflex Laminators Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 47 Suspended Diwan Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Diwan Enterprises Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 7 Suspended Credit Geetha Krishna Spinning Mills Pvt LT Loan CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Geetha Krishna Spinning Mills Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Geetha Krishna Spinning Mills Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Haripack Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust Corporate Credit CCR AAA - Reaffirmed Rating Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust Tax-Free Bond* CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed * Non-convertible tax-free bond Jet Airways (India) Ltd Series 1 PTCs CRISIL AAA 15966 Withdrawn Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd CC * CRISIL AA 8000 Assigned * Rs.125 million is interchangeable between fund based & non fund based limits Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL AA 9400 Assigned *Interchangeable with fund based limits, however overall fund based limits will not exceed Rs.8000 million Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd Proposed BG^@ CRISIL AA 1350 Assigned Kamakhya Educational Society TL CRISIL D 120 Suspended Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems CC CRISIL A- 50 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A+ Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 130.8 Downgraded Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL A+ Lakshmi Electrical Drives Ltd CC^ CRISIL A- 162.6 Downgraded from CRISIL A ^Interchangeable with fund based limits, however overall fund based limits will not exceed Rs.8000 million @ Interchangeable with Letter of credit Lakshmi Precision Tools Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 38.8 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Lakshmi Precision Tools Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 38.2 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Lanco Anpara Power Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 23050 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Lanco Anpara Power Ltd TL CRISIL D 38768 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Lanco Anpara Power Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 3500 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Mandhana Industries Ltd LOC - 160 Suspended Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Mandhana Industries Ltd LOC & BG - 80 Suspended Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Mandhana Industries Ltd LT Loan - 3633 Remains Suspended Mandhana Industries Ltd WC Demand Loan - 1620 Suspended Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Mannohar Lal Hira Lal Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Suspended Mannohar Lal Hira Lal Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Suspended Loan Fac Mannohar Lal Hira Lal Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Paramount Iron & Steel Works Pvt CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned Ltd Rangaa Food Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 129.5 Assigned Rangaa Food Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 83 Assigned Rangaa Food Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 17.5 Assigned Sarita Handa Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 140 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shree Alloys Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Shree Alloys Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 20.4 Reaffirmed Shree Satsangi Saket Dham Ram Rupee TL CRISIL D 101.5 Downgraded Ashram from CRISIL B Shri Chakra Udyog Ltd BG CRISIL D 16.3 Suspended Shri Chakra Udyog Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL D 320.5 Suspended Discounting Fac Shri Chakra Udyog Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 77.5 Suspended Shri Chakra Udyog Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 644.5 Suspended Shri Chakra Udyog Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 132 Suspended Credit Shri Chakra Udyog Ltd TL CRISIL D 83.2 Suspended Shri Hari Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 62.5 Assigned Shri Hari Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Shri Hari Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Assigned Loan Fac Shri Vaari Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Shri Vaari Electricals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 14 Assigned Sidhi Vinayak Rice Mills CC CRISIL C 10 Suspended Sidhi Vinayak Rice Mills Packing Credit CRISIL C 60 Suspended Sree Andal and Company CC CRISIL B+ 180 Reaffirmed Sujala Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Sujala Pipes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 7.9 Suspended Sujala Pipes Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Thapar Knitwear Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Assigned Titan Paints and Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 65 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Titan Paints and Chemicals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 9.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Titan Paints and Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 6.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Turakhia Ferromet Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ U.P Asbestos Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed U.P Asbestos Ltd CC CRISIL BB 320 Reaffirmed U.P Asbestos Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac U.P Asbestos Ltd TL CRISIL BB 274.9 Reaffirmed Vandana Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 26 Upgraded from CRISIL B Vandana Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 56.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B Vishnu Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL D 100 Suspended Vishnu Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL D 550 Suspended Vishnu Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL D 700 Suspended Vishnu Chemicals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 997.6 Suspended Vishnu Chemicals Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 43.5 Suspended Credit World Wide Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 1.2 Assigned World Wide Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 8.7 Assigned World Wide Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Assigned World Wide Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 3.1 Assigned World Wide Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRBFRN -Floating Rate BondNote; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCDSO - Non-Convertible Debenture-Structured Obligation; NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com