Feb 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India
(CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 12, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adwaith Lakshmi Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Amba Exports Post Shipment CRISIL A4 72* Assigned
Credit
* Includes the sublimit for Export Packing Credit of Rs. 24.50 million
Colourflex Laminators Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Suspended
Divya Creations LOC* CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed
* Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee
Divya Creations Packing Credit in CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency
Diwan Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Suspended
Haripack Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20* Assigned
*Includes the sublimit for Bank Guarantee of Rs. 10.00 million. and for
buyer's credit of Rs.20.00 million
Hindustan Textiles (Kannur) Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 25 Assigned
Purchase
Hindustan Textiles (Kannur) Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A1+ 48250 Assigned
Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Assigned
Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems BG CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems LOC CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Mannohar Lal Hira Lal Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended
^ Rs.5 million of Bank Guarantee as a sub limit of Letter of Credit
Paramount Iron & Steel Works Pvt LOC CRISIL A2 15 Assigned
Ltd
Sapna Gems Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Sapna Gems Post Shipment CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed
Credit
Sapna Gems Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sarita Handa Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 280 Upgraded
from
CRISIL A4
Shree Alloys Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed
Shri Vaari Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned
Sidhi Vinayak Rice Mills TL CRISIL A4 45 Suspended
Sujala Pipes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Suspended
Sujala Pipes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Suspended
Supreme Overseas Exports India Pvt Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 105 Reaffirmed
Ltd Credit
Supreme Overseas Exports India Pvt Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Ltd Discounting*
Supreme Overseas Exports India Pvt Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 155 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sura Leathers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 36 Assigned
*A two-way interchangeability with 50 per cent of the FBD- non-LC limit
(interchangeability permitted up to Rs.7.5 million)
Sura Leathers Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Discounting#
#Includes foreign bill discounting (FBD)-non-letter of credit (LC) limit of
Rs.15 million and FBD- LC limit of Rs.15 million
Sura Leathers Pvt Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned
@Includes buyer's credit sublimit of Rs.45 million
Titan Paints and Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2
Titan Paints and Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 62.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2
Turakhia Ferromet Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 2000 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A2
* Includes a sublimit for Buyer's credit up to the limit of Rs.750 Million
U.P Asbestos Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 8 Reaffirmed
Vandana Packaging Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.3 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adwaith Lakshmi Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed
Adwaith Lakshmi Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 41.8 Reaffirmed
Adwaith Lakshmi Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 49 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Amar Partap Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended
Amar Partap Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 17.4 Suspended
Loan Fac
Amar Partap Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 51.2 Suspended
ATC Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Reaffirmed
Balaji Ginning & Pressing Factory CC CRISIL B+ 60.0* Assigned
*Peak level (October to June) limit of Rs.80 million & Non-Peak Level
(July to September) limit of Rs. 47.5 million.
Balaji Ginning & Pressing Factory TL CRISIL B+ 26.5 Assigned
Balaji Ginning & Pressing Factory Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Capricorn Plaza Pvt Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL D 700 Suspended
* includes sub-limit of Rs.200 million for Letter of Credit
Colourflex Laminators Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Suspended
Colourflex Laminators Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Suspended
Loan Fac
Colourflex Laminators Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 47 Suspended
Diwan Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended
Diwan Enterprises Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 7 Suspended
Credit
Geetha Krishna Spinning Mills Pvt LT Loan CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Geetha Krishna Spinning Mills Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Geetha Krishna Spinning Mills Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
Haripack Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust Corporate Credit CCR AAA - Reaffirmed
Rating
Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust Tax-Free Bond* CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed
* Non-convertible tax-free bond
Jet Airways (India) Ltd Series 1 PTCs CRISIL AAA 15966 Withdrawn
Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd CC * CRISIL AA 8000 Assigned
* Rs.125 million is interchangeable between fund based & non fund based limits
Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL AA 9400 Assigned
*Interchangeable with fund based limits, however overall fund based limits will
not exceed Rs.8000 million
Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd Proposed BG^@ CRISIL AA 1350 Assigned
Kamakhya Educational Society TL CRISIL D 120 Suspended
Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems CC CRISIL A- 50 Downgraded
Ltd from
CRISIL A+
Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 130.8 Downgraded
Ltd Loan Fac from
CRISIL A+
Lakshmi Electrical Drives Ltd CC^ CRISIL A- 162.6 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A
^Interchangeable with fund based limits, however overall fund based limits
will not exceed Rs.8000 million @ Interchangeable with Letter of credit
Lakshmi Precision Tools Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 38.8 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A-
Lakshmi Precision Tools Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 38.2 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A-
Lanco Anpara Power Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 23050 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A4
Lanco Anpara Power Ltd TL CRISIL D 38768 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB-
Lanco Anpara Power Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 3500 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB-
Mandhana Industries Ltd LOC - 160 Suspended
Placed on
Notice of
Withdrawal
Mandhana Industries Ltd LOC & BG - 80 Suspended
Placed on
Notice of
Withdrawal
Mandhana Industries Ltd LT Loan - 3633 Remains
Suspended
Mandhana Industries Ltd WC Demand Loan - 1620 Suspended
Placed on
Notice of
Withdrawal
Mannohar Lal Hira Lal Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Suspended
Mannohar Lal Hira Lal Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Suspended
Loan Fac
Mannohar Lal Hira Lal Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 50 Suspended
Paramount Iron & Steel Works Pvt CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned
Ltd
Rangaa Food Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 129.5 Assigned
Rangaa Food Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 83 Assigned
Rangaa Food Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 17.5 Assigned
Sarita Handa Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 140 Upgraded
from
CRISIL B+
Shree Alloys Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed
Shree Alloys Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 20.4 Reaffirmed
Shree Satsangi Saket Dham Ram Rupee TL CRISIL D 101.5 Downgraded
Ashram from
CRISIL B
Shri Chakra Udyog Ltd BG CRISIL D 16.3 Suspended
Shri Chakra Udyog Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL D 320.5 Suspended
Discounting Fac
Shri Chakra Udyog Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 77.5 Suspended
Shri Chakra Udyog Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 644.5 Suspended
Shri Chakra Udyog Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 132 Suspended
Credit
Shri Chakra Udyog Ltd TL CRISIL D 83.2 Suspended
Shri Hari Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 62.5 Assigned
Shri Hari Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Shri Hari Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shri Vaari Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Assigned
Shri Vaari Electricals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 14 Assigned
Sidhi Vinayak Rice Mills CC CRISIL C 10 Suspended
Sidhi Vinayak Rice Mills Packing Credit CRISIL C 60 Suspended
Sree Andal and Company CC CRISIL B+ 180 Reaffirmed
Sujala Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended
Sujala Pipes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 7.9 Suspended
Sujala Pipes Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended
Thapar Knitwear Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Assigned
Titan Paints and Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 65 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Titan Paints and Chemicals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 9.3 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Titan Paints and Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 6.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB+
Turakhia Ferromet Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BBB+
U.P Asbestos Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed
U.P Asbestos Ltd CC CRISIL BB 320 Reaffirmed
U.P Asbestos Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
U.P Asbestos Ltd TL CRISIL BB 274.9 Reaffirmed
Vandana Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 26 Upgraded
from
CRISIL B
Vandana Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 56.7 Upgraded
from
CRISIL B
Vishnu Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL D 100 Suspended
Vishnu Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL D 550 Suspended
Vishnu Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL D 700 Suspended
Vishnu Chemicals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 997.6 Suspended
Vishnu Chemicals Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 43.5 Suspended
Credit
World Wide Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 1.2 Assigned
World Wide Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 8.7 Assigned
World Wide Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Assigned
World Wide Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 3.1 Assigned
World Wide Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRBFRN
-Floating Rate BondNote; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCDSO -
Non-Convertible Debenture-Structured Obligation; NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
