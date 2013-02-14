Feb 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 13, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambattur Clothing Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Ambattur Clothing Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 370 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A3+ Ambattur Clothing Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 180 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Ambuja Pipes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Andaman Sea Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Andaman Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Credit+ Asian Granito India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 500 Assigned Asian Granito India Ltd BG CRISIL A2 200 Assigned Associated Plastic Industries LOC CRISIL A4 150 Suspended Cadbury India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 4340 Reaffirmed Carbon Edge Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 600 Reaffirmed Compagnie Indo-Francaise De LOC CRISIL A3 960 Upgraded Commerce (P) Ltd from CRISIL A4+ Echjay Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 10 Assigned Falcon Marine Exports Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 357.5* Reaffirmed Credit *Pre Shipment and Post shipment facilities are both way interchangeable to the extent of 100 per cent Falcon Marine Exports Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 326.5 Reaffirmed Falcon Marine Exports Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2 137.5 Reaffirmed Credit Falcon Marine Exports Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 10.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Falcon Marine Exports Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A2 88 Reaffirmed Credit Gold Star Steel Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 12.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ *100% interchangeable Gold Star Steel Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 12.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ *100% interchangeable Gopal Gems Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Gopal Gems Post Shipment CRISIL A4 55 Suspended Credit Goyal MG Gases Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 500 Upgraded from CRISIL D Haseeb Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Haseeb Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Jai Parvati Forge Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Jai Parvati Forge Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Jai Parvati Forge Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Jenam Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned Nimco Rata Iron Ore & Minerals Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Exports Pvt Ltd ONGC Videsh Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Oswal Overseas Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Radhamani Exports Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 250 Reassigned Credit* *interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency, foreign bill purchase, foreign bill negotiation, letter of credit & bank guarantee Shaheed Dr. Anil Baghi Charitable BG CRISIL A4 40.5 Reaffirmed Society Shreenathji Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Shreenathji Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Shreyans Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed SKG Refractories Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed SKG Refractories Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Universal Precision Screws LOC and BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambuja Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 120.7 Suspended Ambuja Pipes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 36 Suspended Andaman Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B- 125 Reaffirmed Credit ^%* ^100 per cent interchangeability between export packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency and foreign bill discounting/export bills receivable;/ %100 per cent interchangeability between export packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency and cash credit;/ * Completely interchangeable to Packing Credit in Foreign Currency Andaman Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B- 65 Reaffirmed Discounting ^* ^100 per cent interchangeability between export packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency and foreign bill discounting/export bills receivable * Completely interchangeable to Export Bills Receivable. Andaman Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 10.7 Reaffirmed Andaman Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 7.1 Reaffirmed Andaman Sea Foods Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 196 Reaffirmed Asian Granito India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 400 Assigned Asian Granito India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 200 Assigned Credit Asian Granito India Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 2000 Assigned * Includes a sublimit of Rs.100.0 million for Rs.1600.0 million of cash credit and a sublimit of Rs.50.0 million for Rs.200.0 million of cash credit Avani Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL D 800 Reaffirmed Avani Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL D 940 Reaffirmed B. Soni Jewellers CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned B. Soni Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Loan Fac Bhasin Ventures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 54.5 Suspended Bhasin Ventures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 21.6 Suspended Cadbury India Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 360 * Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit/bank guarantee up to Rs.250 million Carbon Edge Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Carbon Edge Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 55.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Carbon Edge Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Charisma Builders LT Loan CRISIL BB- 46 Reaffirmed Charisma Builders Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 171 Reaffirmed Charisma Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 383 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Comet Granito Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Comet Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 180 Downgraded from CRISIL B Comet Granito Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 250 Downgraded from CRISIL B Compagnie Indo-Francaise De CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Upgraded Commerce (P) Ltd from CRISIL BB+ Deki Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 62.5 Reaffirmed Deki Electronics Ltd Rupee TL^ CRISIL BBB 57.5 Reaffirmed ^Includes a sub limit of Letter of credit of Rs.12.5Million and bank guarantee of Rs.3.0Million Deventhira Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Deventhira Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 41.3 Assigned Loan Fac Deventhira Spinners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Dhana-Shree Developers LT Loan CRISIL B+ 190 Reaffirmed Echjay Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 85 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Echjay Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 180 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ G. M. Overseas CC CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Garg Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 13 Assigned Garg Enterprises Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 12 Assigned Gold Star Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Goyal MG Gases Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 260 Upgraded from CRISIL D Goyal MG Gases Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 714.4 Upgraded from CRISIL D Goyal MG Gases Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 135.6 Upgraded from CRISIL D Goyal MG Gases Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL D Haseeb Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 67.5 Assigned Haseeb Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Haseeb Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Jai Parvati Forge Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 140 Reaffirmed Jai Parvati Forge Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 39.5 Reaffirmed Jenam Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Loan Fac Jenam Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned N P Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 250 Suspended Nalanda Builders and Developers CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended India Ltd Nimco Rata Iron Ore & Minerals CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Assigned Exports Pvt Ltd ONGC Videsh Ltd Bond CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Oswal Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Oswal Overseas Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 26.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Oswal Overseas Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 11.5 Reaffirmed Parag Milk Foods Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 2000 Assigned *interchangeable with packing credit Parag Milk Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL BB+ 179 Assigned Parag Milk Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 870.5 Assigned Loan Fac Parag Milk Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 650.5 Assigned Radhamani Exports Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Radhamani Exports Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ **interchangeable with packing credit Radhamani Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 173.9 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Raghuvir Cotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 170 Suspended Raghuvir Cotex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1 Suspended Loan Fac Ramkrushna Cotgin Corporation CC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Rose Premises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sant Baba Bhag Singh Memorial LT Loan CRISIL D 135 Suspended Charitable Society Sant Baba Bhag Singh Memorial Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 35 Suspended Charitable Society Shaheed Dr. Anil Baghi Charitable CC CRISIL C 135 Reaffirmed Society Shaheed Dr. Anil Baghi Charitable Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 14.5 Reaffirmed Society Loan Fac Shaheed Dr. Anil Baghi Charitable TL CRISIL C 112.6 Reaffirmed Society Shreenathji Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shreenathji Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Shreenathji Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shreyans Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 210 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Shreyans Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 233.5 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Shreyans Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 156.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB SKG Refractories Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 92 Reaffirmed SKG Refractories Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Credit SKG Refractories Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sojiram Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Suspended Speciality Silica Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 47.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Speciality Silica Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 95 Upgraded from CRISIL D Speciality Silica Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 30 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL D Sugavaneswara Spinning Mills Pvt CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Sugavaneswara Spinning Mills Pvt LT Loan CRISIL B 90.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Sugavaneswara Spinning Mills Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Universal Precision Screws CC* CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Packing Credit and Bill Discounting Universal Precision Screws Standby Line of CRISIL BB 13.5 Reaffirmed Credit Universal Precision Screws TL CRISIL BB 176.5 Reaffirmed VHB Medisciences Ltd BG CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB VHB Medisciences Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB VHB Medisciences Ltd LOC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB VHB Medisciences Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 31.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB VHB Medisciences Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 200 Reassigned VHB Medisciences Ltd TL CRISIL D 568.3 Reassigned VNR Refineries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15 Suspended VNR Refineries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended VNR Refineries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 33 Suspended VNR Refineries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 30 Suspended VNR Refineries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 2 Suspended Credit -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 