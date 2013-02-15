Feb 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 14, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakriti Constructions and BG CRISIL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed Developments Ltd Able Group Trading Contractors BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Avtar and Company BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Eastern Piling and Construction Pvt BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Inyati Footwears Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed Joharilal Agarwala Sales Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended KLJ Poly Alloys BG CRISIL A1 10 Placed on Notice of Notice of Withdrawal Withdrawal KLJ Poly Alloys LOC CRISIL A1 Placed on Notice of Notice of Withdrawal Withdrawal KPIT Cummins Infosystems Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 20 Assigned Kumaragiri Spinners Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7 Upgraded from CRISIL D Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 2.5 Reaffirmed Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 2.5 Reaffirmed Lanco Amarkantak Power Ltd LOC CRISIL D 340 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Lanco Amarkantak Power Ltd BG CRISIL D 340 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Lanco Amarkantak Power Ltd BG* CRISIL D 680 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ *Fungible with letter of credit Magnum Clothing Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Magnum Clothing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Magnum Clothing Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Magnum Clothing Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Credit* * Advance against Duty Drawback Manpho Exports LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Mastek Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 100** Notice of Notice of Withdrawal **Interchangeable with bank guarantee Mayfair Hotels & Resorts Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Model Tanners (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 66 Reaffirmed Neuland Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Upgraded from CRISIL D Neuland Laboratories Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 100 Upgraded from CRISIL D Needs Sri Sai Traders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Needs Sri Sai Traders Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+Pearl Global Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1250 Assigned Pearl Global Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 520 Assigned Pearl Global Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 630 Assigned Credit Phoenix Foils Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned Phoenix Foils Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Prasam Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned PSR Elecon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Radharaman Plywood Industries Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Ltd Radharaman Plywood Industries Pvt Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Radhika Exports Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Radhika Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 75.0* Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with bills discounting facility Rama Phosphates Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 220 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Rasi Nutri Foods BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Shashi Timber & Plywood Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shashi Timber & Plywood Industries Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Vela Smelters Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Style N Supply Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd BG@ CRISIL A1+ 1600 Assigned @ Rs.600 Million interchangeable with Rs.100 Million of Letter of Credit and Rs.50 Million of Overdraft limit Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd Bill Discounting$ CRISIL A1+ 15 Assigned $ Interchangeable with Letter of Credit Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 5383.5 Assigned Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd ST Loan# CRISIL A1+ 250 Assigned # Rs.50 Million interchangeable with Letter of Credit, Bank Guarantee Techser Power Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 35 Reaffirmed Techser Power Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Tirupati Plywood Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Tirupati Plywood Industries Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed TSS Projects and Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 230 Suspended Credit* * Also Foreign Bill Discounting facility available TSS Projects and Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC** CRISIL A4 80 Suspended **Also Indian Letter of Credit facility available Vallabh Fabriks Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed * Bank Guarantee limit of Rs.2 Million is a sub-limit of Letter of Credit limit. Versatile Mobile Distributors Pvt BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakriti Constructions and CC CRISIL BB- 440 Downgraded Developments Ltd from CRISIL BB- Able Group Trading Contractors CC CRISIL B 55 Assigned Avtar and Company Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 29.1 Assigned Fac Avtar and Company Proposed Long - CRISIL BB+ 15.9 Assigned Term Bk Loan Fac Avtar and Company CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Chhavan Engineering Works Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 55 Assigned Chhavan Engineering Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 32.5 Assigned Loan Fac Eastern Piling and Construction Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Godavari Edible Bran Oil Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Suspended Godavari Edible Bran Oil Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 72 Suspended Grameen Financial Services Pvt Ltd Series A1 PTCsß CRISIL A+(SO)100 Upgraded -Arktos IFMR Capital 2012 from CRISIL AA-(SO) ßSeries A1 PTCs are entitled to receive interest on fortnightly basis. There is an expected schedule for principal repayments for Series A1 PTCs; however, the structure allows for principal payments to be made by maturity date of the PTCs (ultimate payment structure). Grameen Financial Services Pvt Ltd Series A2 PTCsß CRISIL A+(SO)10.9 Upgraded -Arktos IFMR Capital 2012 from CRISIL AA-(SO) ßSeries A1 PTCs are entitled to receive interest on fortnightly basis. There is an expected schedule for principal repayments for Series A1 PTCs; however, the structure allows for principal payments to be made by maturity date of the PTCs (ultimate payment structure). Grameen Financial Services Pvt Ltd Senior Assignee CRISIL AAA(SO)199.3$ Upgraded -Chiron IFMR Capital 2012 Payouts@ from CRISIL AA+(SO) $Additionally, Rs.67.8 million and Rs.55.9 million in the form of subordination of cash flows, expected to be collected over and above the scheduled payouts promised to the Senior Assignee payouts and Junior Assignee payouts, respectively, also provide credit support to the same. @ The Senior Assignee is entitled to receive interest on a fortnightly basis. There is an expected schedule for principal repayments for the Senior Assignee payouts and Junior Assignee payouts; however, the structure allows for principal payments to be made by the legal final maturity date of the payouts (ultimate payment structure) Grameen Financial Services Pvt Ltd Junior Assignee CRISIL AAA(SO)11.9 Upgraded -Chiron IFMR Capital 2012 Payouts@ from CRISIL AA+(SO) @The Senior Assignee is entitled to receive interest on a fortnightly basis. There is an expected schedule for principal repayments for the Senior Assignee payouts and Junior Assignee payouts; however, the structure allows for principal payments to be made by the legal final maturity date of the payouts (ultimate payment structure) Grameen Financial Services Pvt Ltd Series A1 PTCsß CRISIL AAA(SO)158.6 Upgraded -Gaia IFMR Capital 2012 from CRISIL AA(SO) ßSeries A1 PTCs are entitled to receive interest on fortnightly basis. There is an expected schedule for principal repayments for Series A1 PTCs; however, the structure allows for principal payments to be made by maturity date of the PTCs (ultimate payment structure). Grameen Financial Services Pvt Ltd Series A1 PTCsß CRISIL AAA(SO)29.7 Upgraded -Gaia IFMR Capital 2012 from CRISIL AA(SO) ßSeries A1 PTCs are entitled to receive interest on fortnightly basis. There is an expected schedule for principal repayments for Series A1 PTCs; however, the structure allows for principal payments to be made by maturity date of the PTCs (ultimate payment structure).*Additionally, Rs.68.5 million and Rs.38.7 million in the form of subordination of cash flows, expected to be collected over and above the scheduled payouts promised to the Series A1 PTCs and Series A2 PTCs, respectively, also provide credit support to the same. Indiabulls Income Fund Indiabulls Income CRISIL AAAmfs- Assigned Fund Inyati Footwears Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Inyati Footwears Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Credit Inyati Footwears Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Joharilal Agarwala Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Suspended Kerala Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Kerala Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 229.8 Assigned Fac Kerala Cars Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 21.7 Assigned KLJ Poly Alloys CC CRISIL A 70 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal KPIT Cummins Infosystems Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 2234.5 Assigned KPIT Cummins Infosystems Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 1095.5 Assigned Kumaragiri Spinners Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Upgraded from CRISIL D Kumaragiri Spinners Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 143.6 Upgraded from CRISIL D Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 270* Reaffirmed *includes standby line of credit of Rs.20 million Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Magnum Clothing Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 6 Reaffirmed Magnum Clothing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 2.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Manappuram Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loan CRISIL A+ 8000 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 1150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Manappuram Finance Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 150 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 700 Reaffirmed Manpho Exports CC CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Manpho Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mastek Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 40 Notice of Withdrawal Mastek Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 60* Withdrawal *Interchangeable with Letter of credit and Bank guarantee up to Rs. 60.0 million Mayfair Hotels & Resorts (Sikkim) CC CRISIL BB 4.4 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB+ Mayfair Hotels & Resorts (Sikkim) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Downgraded Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Mayfair Hotels & Resorts (Sikkim) TL CRISIL BB 595 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB+ Mayfair Hotels & Resorts Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Mayfair Hotels & Resorts Ltd TL CRISIL BB 960 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Model Echoes Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 37.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Model Echoes Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB 17.5 Reaffirmed Model Echoes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Neuland Laboratories Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 900 Upgraded from CRISIL D Neuland Laboratories Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 986.5 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL D Neuland Laboratories Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 603.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Phoenix Foils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Phoenix Foils Pvt Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Phoenix Foils Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 5.6 Assigned Phoenix Foils Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Loan CRISIL BB- 49 Assigned Pioneer Spinning and Weaving Mills CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Ltd Pioneer Spinning and Weaving Mills LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Prasam Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 95 Assigned Loan Fac Prasam Exports CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned PSR Elecon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Radharaman Plywood Industries Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Revashankar Gems Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 171.5 Suspended Revashankar Gems Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BB+ 278.5 Suspended Credit Shashi Timber & Plywood Industries CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shashi Timber & Plywood Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Sri Vela Smelters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 270 Reaffirmed Sri Vela Smelters Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Style N Supply Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 85 Reaffirmed Surinder Sat Agro Foods CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd CC** CRISIL AA- 895 Assigned ** Rs.5 Million interchangeable with WCDL, Short Term Loan and FCNRB Loan and Export Credit Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 5 Assigned Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 611.5 Assigned Loan Fac Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd WC Demand Loan^ CRISIL AA- 400 Assigned ^ Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit, Buyer's Credit and Rs. 200 million interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 200 Assigned Tirupati Plywood Industries CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed TSS Projects and Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended Vallabh Fabriks Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Vallabh Fabriks Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 33.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vallabh Fabriks Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 24 Reaffirmed Versatile Mobile Distributors Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Ltd Yash Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 180 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Yash Automotive Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 5.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Yash Automotive Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 14.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- CC CRISIL BBB 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Model Tanners (India) Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Discounting Model Tanners (India) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Model Tanners (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 264 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rama Phosphates Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Rama Phosphates Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Techser Power Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Techser Power Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 5.4 Reaffirmed Techser Power Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 9.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac A. U. Housing Finance Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed A. U. Housing Finance Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1030 Reaffirmed A. U. Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 600 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ayush Hospital & Trauma Care Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 94.5 Reaffirmed Shri Raghu Nath Rai Memorial Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 40 Downgraded Educational & Charitable Trust from CRISIL B- Shri Raghu Nath Rai Memorial TL CRISIL D 410.9 Downgraded Educational & Charitable Trust from CRISIL B- Needs Sri Sai Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 260 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- JSR Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 90 Assigned V & V Pharma Industries CC CRISIL D 10 Assigned V & V Pharma Industries Export Packing CRISIL D 15 Assigned Credit V & V Pharma Industries LT Loan CRISIL D 71.4 Assigned Ankur Barter Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Suspended Ankur Barter Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Ankur Barter Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 150 Suspended Loan Fac Lanco Amarkantak Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 79047 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Lanco Amarkantak Power Ltd CC CRISIL D 830 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Lanco Amarkantak Power Ltd CC CRISIL D 830 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Lanco Amarkantak Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Aglar Power Ltd BG CRISIL D 15 Suspended Aglar Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 151.4 Suspended Aglar Power Ltd Proposed-TL CRISIL D 193.6 Suspended Milico International Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Milico International Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Milico International Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 60 Suspended Mascot Impex (P) Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Mascot Impex (P) Ltd LOC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Mascot Impex (P) Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL D 8 Suspended Mascot Impex (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 42 Suspended Loan Fac Saha & Sarkar Saw Mill (P) Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Saha & Sarkar Saw Mill (P) Ltd LOC CRISIL D 104.5 Suspended Saha & Sarkar Saw Mill (P) Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL D 15 Suspended Saha & Sarkar Saw Mill (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 70.5 Suspended Loan Fac Birendra Chandra Saha CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Birendra Chandra Saha LOC CRISIL D 104.5 Suspended Birendra Chandra Saha Line of Credit CRISIL D 15 Suspended Birendra Chandra Saha Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 70.5 Suspended Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 