Feb 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India
(CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 15, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Drolia Mineral Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 2080 Suspended
Durga Charitable Society BG CRISIL A2 92.5 Reaffirmed
Eastern Bearings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
Evergreen Veneers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Suspended
Evergreen Veneers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended
G.S. Automotives Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Gee Kay International Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed
Credit
Gee Kay International LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Gee Kay International Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Credit
Himedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed
Himedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed
Kaur Sain Spinning Mills LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Lanco Kondapalli Power Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A4+ 4240 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
* Letter of credit & Bank Guarantee are fully fungible.
Lekh Raj Narinder Kumar BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Lekh Raj Narinder Kumar Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 680 Reaffirmed
Lekh Raj Narinder Kumar Purchase Bill CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed
Discounting@
@Includes Rs.200 million fully interchangeable with packing credit
Lekh Raj Narinder Kumar Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed
M/S. Mukherjee Enterprise BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned
Mahadeva Steel Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed
Martopearl Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended
Martopearl Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended
Mohata Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Mohata Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Mohata Enterprises Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 8 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Moon Beverages Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 215 Reaffirmed
P. K. Jewellers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended
Poddar Mercantile Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Poddar Mercantile Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 19 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4
PCH Marketing Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended
PCH Marketing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended
PCH Marketing Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended
Credit
Prolific Systems and Technologies BG CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Punjab Crockery House Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Rashmi Cement Ltd BG CRISIL A3 130 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Rashmi Cement Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 642 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Rashmi Metaliks Ltd BG CRISIL A3 600 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Rashmi Metaliks Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1370 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Rashmi Metaliks Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 281.8 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG Fac CRISIL A1+ 27.075 Reaffirmed
Sintercom India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Sintercom India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Sintercom India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Sintercom India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Sri Sainath Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned
Standard Chartered Securities BG CRISIL A1+ 90 Assigned
(India) Ltd
Swan Silk (P) Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Credit*
*Includes a sub limit of Rs.10.00 Million of Foreign Bill Discounting
Swan Silk (P) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Swarna Projects Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 100 Suspended
*Full interchangeable between the facilities
Swarna Projects Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 100 Suspended
*Full interchangeable between the facilities
The Design House Proposed Export CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Packing Credit^
^ Interchangeable with each other
The Design House Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Credit
VNS Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Wilson Engineering Industries Pvt LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ashmita Papers Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 280 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Balaji Cotton Trading Company CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed
Chhaya Gems Packing Credit CRISIL D 193 Suspended
Chhaya Gems Post Shipment CRISIL D 477 Suspended
Credit
D M Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Derby Plantations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed
Derby Plantations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 22 Reaffirmed
DHFL Vysya Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 1500 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
AA-
Durga Charitable Society Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 80 Reaffirmed
Durga Charitable Society Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed
Fac
Durga Charitable Society TL CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Eastern Bearings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed
Eastern Bearings Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
Eastern Bearings Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Evergreen Veneers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended
G.S. Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 37.5 Reaffirmed
G.S. Automotives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 33.4 Reaffirmed
Hansraj Steels Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed
Himedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with book debts of Rs.100 Million., export packing credit of Rs.80 Million.,
export bill negotiation/export bill discounting of Rs.80 Million. and packing credit in
foreign currency of Rs 20 Million.
Himedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Inter Publicity Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Inter Publicity Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 160 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Kaur Sain Spinning Mills CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed
Kaur Sain Spinning Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Lanco Kondapalli Power Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1055.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Lanco Kondapalli Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 30150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Lekh Raj Narinder Kumar Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
M/S. Mukherjee Enterprise TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
M/S. Mukherjee Enterprise CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Mahadeva Steel Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 52.5 Reaffirmed
Mahadeva Steel Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mahadeva Steel Mills Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 3 Reaffirmed
Credit
Mahadeva Steel Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 21.5 Reaffirmed
Manasa Quality Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended
Manipur Tea CO. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 48 Reaffirmed
Manipur Tea CO. Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 13.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Manipur Tea CO. Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 2 Reaffirmed
Martopearl Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended
Martopearl Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Mohata Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 9 Upgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Moon Beverages Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 160 Reaffirmed
Moon Beverages Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 70 Reaffirmed
Om Sai Autoworld CC CRISIL D 175 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Om Sai Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 250.1 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Oriental Textile Processing Co Pvt TL CRISIL BB 104 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Oriental Textile Processing Co Pvt CC CRISIL BB 105 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Oriental Textile Processing Co Pvt Proposed TL CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Oriental Textile Processing Co Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 11 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
P. K. Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Suspended
PCH Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 1080 Suspended
Poddar Mercantile Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 9.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
*Cash credit is a sub limit of packing credit limit
Poddar Mercantile Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 21.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Pritika Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed
Pritika Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 47.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Pritika Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 12.2 Reaffirmed
Prolific Systems and Technologies CC CRISIL BBB- 85 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Prolific Systems and Technologies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Punjab Crockery House Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 230 Suspended
Punjab Crockery House Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 350 Suspended
Rashmi Cement Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1045 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Rashmi Cement Ltd Proposed CC / CRISIL BBB- 428 Assigned;
Bills Discounting Suspension
Limit Revoked
Rashmi Cement Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 205 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Rashmi Cement Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 223.6 Assigned;
Loan Fac Suspension
Revoked
Rashmi Cement Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 676.4 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Rashmi Metaliks Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 2432.5 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Rashmi Metaliks Ltd External CRISIL BBB- 1035.7 Assigned;
Commercial Suspension
Borrowings Revoked
Rashmi Metaliks Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 67.5 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Rashmi Metaliks Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 449.9 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Rashmi Metaliks Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 62.6 Assigned;
Loan Fac Suspension
Revoked
Roland Educational & Charitable CC CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Trust
Roland Educational & Charitable Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.8 Reaffirmed
Trust Loan Fac
Roland Educational & Charitable TL CRISIL B+ 73 Reaffirmed
Trust
Ruttonpore Plantations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed
Ruttonpore Plantations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ruttonpore Plantations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 27 Reaffirmed
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 71.5452 Reaffirmed
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 35.8798 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd CC/WC Demand Loan* CRISIL AA 53.4125 Reaffirmed
*Rs.1.75 Billion of cash credit/working capital demand loan facility is interchangeable
with bank guarantee facility.
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Proposed CC Fac# CRISIL AA 4.0875 Reaffirmed
#Interchangeable with working capital demand loans
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG Fac CRISIL AA 8 Reaffirmed
Silver Oak Shops & Office TL CRISIL B+ 120.8 Upgraded
Co-operative Housing Society Ltd from CRISIL
B-
Sintercom India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Sintercom India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 270 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Sri Sainath Constructions CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
Sri Venkata Sai Constructions & Co. BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended
Sri Venkata Sai Constructions & Co. CC CRISIL D 80 Suspended
Standard Chartered Securities CC CRISIL AA+ 80 Assigned
(India) Ltd
Stellar Information Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 12 Reaffirmed
Stellar Information Systems Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL BBB+ 69 Reaffirmed
Stellar Information Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 11.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Swan Silk (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 134.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Swarna Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Suspended
The Design House Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 12 Assigned
The Design House Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 18 Assigned
Universal Hydrocarbons Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
VNS Industries Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed
*interchangeable with Cash Credit
VNS Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 330 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Warkem Biotech Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 35 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with bill discounting of Rs.15 Million., export packing credit of
Rs.5 Million and export bill discounting of Rs.5Million.
Warkem Biotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 123 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Wilson Engineering Industries Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 95 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Wilson Engineering Industries Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 57 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
Wilson Engineering Industries Pvt TL CRISIL BB- 18 Reaffirmed
Ltd
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
