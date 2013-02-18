Feb 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 15, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Drolia Mineral Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 2080 Suspended Durga Charitable Society BG CRISIL A2 92.5 Reaffirmed Eastern Bearings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Evergreen Veneers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Suspended Evergreen Veneers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended G.S. Automotives Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Gee Kay International Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Credit Gee Kay International LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Gee Kay International Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Credit Himedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Himedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Kaur Sain Spinning Mills LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Lanco Kondapalli Power Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A4+ 4240 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ * Letter of credit & Bank Guarantee are fully fungible. Lekh Raj Narinder Kumar BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Lekh Raj Narinder Kumar Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 680 Reaffirmed Lekh Raj Narinder Kumar Purchase Bill CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Discounting@ @Includes Rs.200 million fully interchangeable with packing credit Lekh Raj Narinder Kumar Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed M/S. Mukherjee Enterprise BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Mahadeva Steel Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Martopearl Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Martopearl Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended Mohata Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Mohata Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Mohata Enterprises Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 8 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Moon Beverages Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 215 Reaffirmed P. K. Jewellers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Poddar Mercantile Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Poddar Mercantile Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 19 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 PCH Marketing Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended PCH Marketing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended PCH Marketing Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Credit Prolific Systems and Technologies BG CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Punjab Crockery House Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Rashmi Cement Ltd BG CRISIL A3 130 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Rashmi Cement Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 642 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Rashmi Metaliks Ltd BG CRISIL A3 600 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Rashmi Metaliks Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1370 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Rashmi Metaliks Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 281.8 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG Fac CRISIL A1+ 27.075 Reaffirmed Sintercom India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sintercom India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sintercom India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sintercom India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sri Sainath Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Standard Chartered Securities BG CRISIL A1+ 90 Assigned (India) Ltd Swan Silk (P) Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Credit* *Includes a sub limit of Rs.10.00 Million of Foreign Bill Discounting Swan Silk (P) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Swarna Projects Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 100 Suspended *Full interchangeable between the facilities Swarna Projects Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 100 Suspended *Full interchangeable between the facilities The Design House Proposed Export CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Packing Credit^ ^ Interchangeable with each other The Design House Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Credit VNS Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Wilson Engineering Industries Pvt LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashmita Papers Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 280 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Balaji Cotton Trading Company CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Chhaya Gems Packing Credit CRISIL D 193 Suspended Chhaya Gems Post Shipment CRISIL D 477 Suspended Credit D M Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Derby Plantations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Derby Plantations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 22 Reaffirmed DHFL Vysya Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 1500 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL AA- Durga Charitable Society Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 80 Reaffirmed Durga Charitable Society Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Fac Durga Charitable Society TL CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Eastern Bearings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Eastern Bearings Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Eastern Bearings Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Evergreen Veneers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended G.S. Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 37.5 Reaffirmed G.S. Automotives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 33.4 Reaffirmed Hansraj Steels Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Himedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with book debts of Rs.100 Million., export packing credit of Rs.80 Million., export bill negotiation/export bill discounting of Rs.80 Million. and packing credit in foreign currency of Rs 20 Million. Himedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Inter Publicity Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Inter Publicity Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 160 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Kaur Sain Spinning Mills CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Kaur Sain Spinning Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lanco Kondapalli Power Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1055.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Lanco Kondapalli Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 30150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Lekh Raj Narinder Kumar Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed M/S. Mukherjee Enterprise TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned M/S. Mukherjee Enterprise CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Mahadeva Steel Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 52.5 Reaffirmed Mahadeva Steel Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahadeva Steel Mills Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 3 Reaffirmed Credit Mahadeva Steel Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 21.5 Reaffirmed Manasa Quality Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Manipur Tea CO. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 48 Reaffirmed Manipur Tea CO. Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 13.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Manipur Tea CO. Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 2 Reaffirmed Martopearl Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Martopearl Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22.5 Suspended Loan Fac Mohata Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 9 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Moon Beverages Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 160 Reaffirmed Moon Beverages Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 70 Reaffirmed Om Sai Autoworld CC CRISIL D 175 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Om Sai Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 250.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Oriental Textile Processing Co Pvt TL CRISIL BB 104 Reaffirmed Ltd Oriental Textile Processing Co Pvt CC CRISIL BB 105 Reaffirmed Ltd Oriental Textile Processing Co Pvt Proposed TL CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed Ltd Oriental Textile Processing Co Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 11 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac P. K. Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Suspended PCH Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 1080 Suspended Poddar Mercantile Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 9.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ *Cash credit is a sub limit of packing credit limit Poddar Mercantile Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 21.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Pritika Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Pritika Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 47.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pritika Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 12.2 Reaffirmed Prolific Systems and Technologies CC CRISIL BBB- 85 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Prolific Systems and Technologies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Punjab Crockery House Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 230 Suspended Punjab Crockery House Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 350 Suspended Rashmi Cement Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1045 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Rashmi Cement Ltd Proposed CC / CRISIL BBB- 428 Assigned; Bills Discounting Suspension Limit Revoked Rashmi Cement Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 205 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Rashmi Cement Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 223.6 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Rashmi Cement Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 676.4 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Rashmi Metaliks Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 2432.5 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Rashmi Metaliks Ltd External CRISIL BBB- 1035.7 Assigned; Commercial Suspension Borrowings Revoked Rashmi Metaliks Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 67.5 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Rashmi Metaliks Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 449.9 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Rashmi Metaliks Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 62.6 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Roland Educational & Charitable CC CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Trust Roland Educational & Charitable Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.8 Reaffirmed Trust Loan Fac Roland Educational & Charitable TL CRISIL B+ 73 Reaffirmed Trust Ruttonpore Plantations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed Ruttonpore Plantations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ruttonpore Plantations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 27 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 71.5452 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 35.8798 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd CC/WC Demand Loan* CRISIL AA 53.4125 Reaffirmed *Rs.1.75 Billion of cash credit/working capital demand loan facility is interchangeable with bank guarantee facility. Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Proposed CC Fac# CRISIL AA 4.0875 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with working capital demand loans Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG Fac CRISIL AA 8 Reaffirmed Silver Oak Shops & Office TL CRISIL B+ 120.8 Upgraded Co-operative Housing Society Ltd from CRISIL B- Sintercom India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sintercom India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 270 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sri Sainath Constructions CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Sri Venkata Sai Constructions & Co. BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended Sri Venkata Sai Constructions & Co. CC CRISIL D 80 Suspended Standard Chartered Securities CC CRISIL AA+ 80 Assigned (India) Ltd Stellar Information Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 12 Reaffirmed Stellar Information Systems Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL BBB+ 69 Reaffirmed Stellar Information Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 11.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Swan Silk (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 134.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Swarna Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Suspended The Design House Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 12 Assigned The Design House Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 18 Assigned Universal Hydrocarbons Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned VNS Industries Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed *interchangeable with Cash Credit VNS Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 330 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Warkem Biotech Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 35 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bill discounting of Rs.15 Million., export packing credit of Rs.5 Million and export bill discounting of Rs.5Million. Warkem Biotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 123 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Wilson Engineering Industries Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 95 Reaffirmed Ltd Wilson Engineering Industries Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 57 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Wilson Engineering Industries Pvt TL CRISIL BB- 18 Reaffirmed Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)