Feb 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 18, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alliance One Industries India Pvt Proposed LT Loan CRISIL A4+ 67.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Amba Shakti Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed Amba Shakti Steels Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with forward contract limit up to Rs.50 million Apollo Construction Equipments Ltd Non-FB Limit CRISIL A1# 5 Apollo Earthmovers Ltd LOC CRISIL A1@ 4 Apollo Earthmovers Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A1@ 95 Apollo Earthmovers Ltd BG CRISIL A1@ 1 Arochem Industries BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Bhavani Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4+ 192.5 Reaffirmed Bhavani Saw Mill LOC CRISIL A4+ 192.5 Reaffirmed BVSR PAM Road Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 BVSR PRP Road Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 14 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Concord Fortune Minerals (India) Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 450 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A4+ *Fully Interchangeable with Letter of Credit, standby Letter of Credit,*Includes sublimit of Overdraft facility of Rs.13.2 Million Development Credit Bank Ltd CDs Programme CRISIL A1+ 5000 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Empower Gensets Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 7.2 Assigned Ethix Clothing BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A1 60 Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1@ 75 Gujarat Gas Co. Ltd & GSPC Gas Co. LOC and BG CRISIL A1+@ 1380 Ltd Gujarat Gas Co. Ltd & GSPC Gas Co. Proposed Non-FBL CRISIL A1+@ 120 Ltd Gujarat Gas Co. Ltd & GSPC Gas Co. LOC and BG CRISIL A1+@ 1380 Ltd Gujarat Gas Co. Ltd & GSPC Gas Co. Proposed Non-FBL CRISIL A1+@ 120 Ltd HD Fire Protect Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Suspended HD Fire Protect Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Discounting Fac Jeevan Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed K V N Polytech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed KVN Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 600 Reaffirmed Maya Engineering LOC CRISIL A4 4.5 Assigned Maya Engineering BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Miku Traders LOC* CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed * Includes FCNR limit (Foreign Currency Non Residential) of Rs.100 Million Mittal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Nandan Steels & Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 150^ Reaffirmed ^Includes a sublimit of Rs.40 million of bank guarantee Nimbus Pipes Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Purvanchal Construction Works Pvt BG CRISIL A3 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Purvanchal Construction Works Pvt Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Ravi Offset Printers and Publishers BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Pvt Ltd Regency Hospital Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Shri Sai Steel Traders LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Shri Thangam Spinners India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Sri Bapuji Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Sujan Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Tarini Steel Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended WRC Engineering Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 32.5 Assigned WRC Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 2 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A Shama Rao Foundation Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 247.5 Suspended Ahlstrom Fibercomposites India Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 160 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac Ahlstrom Fibercomposites India Pvt TL CRISIL BB+ 1550 Suspended Ltd Alaknanda Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 125 Suspended Alaknanda Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 64.3 Suspended Alaknanda Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10.7 Suspended Loan Fac Alliance One Industries India Pvt Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 1960 Reaffirmed Ltd Alliance One Industries India Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 102.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Amba Shakti Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Ambarwadikar & Co. BG CRISIL D 150 Suspended Ambarwadikar & Co. CC CRISIL D 85 Suspended Ambarwadikar & Co. LT Loan CRISIL D 110 Suspended Ambarwadikar & Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 55 Suspended Loan Fac Apollo Construction Equipments Ltd CC CRISIL A# 65 Apollo Construction Equipments Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL A# 180 Apollo Earthmovers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+@ 152.5 Loan Fac Apollo Earthmovers Ltd CC CRISIL A+@ 47.5 Arochem Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 17.5 Assigned Loan Fac Arochem Industries CC CRISIL B 57.5* Assigned *Includes sub-limit of Rs.12.50 million towards packing credit Ashwani Kumar and Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 62 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Ashwani Kumar and Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 22.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Bhavani Enterprises Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Bhavani Saw Mill Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Bholenath Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 340 Assigned Bholenath Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac BVSR PAM Road Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 245 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- BVSR PRP Road Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 346 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Cineola Digital Cinema Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50* Assigned * Fully interchangeable with letter of credit Development Credit Bank Ltd Lower Tier-II CRISIL A- 1000 Upgraded Bonds Issue from CRISIL BBB+ Dharamtar Infrastructure Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 220 Reaffirmed Empower Gensets Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 27.8 Assigned Loan Fac Empower Gensets Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL C 5 Assigned Ethix Clothing CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Exodus Futura Knit Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 53 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Exodus Futura Knit Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Gajra Differential Gears Ltd CC CRISIL D 95 Assigned Gajra Differential Gears Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 41.3 Assigned Gajra Differential Gears Ltd LOC CRISIL D 5 Assigned Gajra Differential Gears Ltd BG CRISIL D 1 Assigned Gajra Differential Gears Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 25.4 Assigned Loan Fac Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A+@ 250 Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A+@ 50 Credit Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL A+@ 415 Gujarat Gas Co. Ltd & GSPC Gas Co. TL CRISIL A# 6587 Ltd Gujarat Gas Co. Ltd & GSPC Gas Co. Proposed TL CRISIL A# 213 Ltd HD Fire Protect Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended HIA Exports CC CRISIL BB- 72 Assigned HIA Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 28 Assigned Loan Fac Jeevan Construction Company CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed K V N Polytech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed KVN Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Maini Group of Educational Society TL CRISIL B 70 Assigned Mangal Chand Pawan Kumar CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Mangal Chand Pawan Kumar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maya Engineering Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 37.5 Assigned Loan Fac Maya Engineering CC CRISIL C 8 Assigned Miku Traders CC CRISIL BB- 245 Reaffirmed Mishka Fibbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 180 Upgraded from CRISIL B Mishka Fibbers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Mittal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Nandan Steels & Power Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed Nandan Steels & Power Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 82.9 Reaffirmed Nimbus Pipes Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 47.5 Suspended Nimbus Pipes Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 9.5 Suspended Ocean Constructions BG CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended Ocean Constructions CC CRISIL D 54.5 Suspended Ocean Constructions Rupee TL CRISIL D 42.5 Suspended Parasnath Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 99.9 Suspended PSR Silk Sarees India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 180 Reaffirmed PSR Silk Sarees India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed Purvanchal Construction Works Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Ranga Raju Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Ranga Raju Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Loan Fac Ravi Offset Printers and Publishers TL CRISIL B- 6 Assigned Pvt Ltd Ravi Offset Printers and Publishers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 91 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Ravi Offset Printers and Publishers CC CRISIL B- 108 Assigned Pvt Ltd Regency Hospital Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Regency Hospital Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 88 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Regency Hospital Ltd TL CRISIL BB 239.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd CC CRISIL BB 325 Reaffirmed Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 27.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Credit Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd TL CRISIL BB 177.8 Reaffirmed Shri Sai Steel Traders CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended Shri Thangam Spinners India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed Shri Thangam Spinners India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Shri Thangam Spinners India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac South Ganga Waters Technologies Pvt CC CRISIL D 7.5 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B South Ganga Waters Technologies Pvt LT Loan* CRISIL D 128 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B *Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit and Buyer's Credit South Ganga Waters Technologies Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 164.5 Downgraded Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL B Sri Bapuji Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Sri Bapuji Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 3.3 Reaffirmed Sujan Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Sujan Industries Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Credit Tarini Steel Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Suspended Vara Lakshmi Paraboiled Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 12 Assigned Pvt Ltd Vara Lakshmi Paraboiled Rice Mills LT Loan CRISIL B 41 Assigned Pvt Ltd WRC Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 17.5 Assigned WRC Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.9 Assigned Loan Fac WRC Engineering Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 7.1 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)