Feb 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 18, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alliance One Industries India Pvt Proposed LT Loan CRISIL A4+ 67.8 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Amba Shakti Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed
Amba Shakti Steels Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with forward contract limit up to Rs.50 million
Apollo Construction Equipments Ltd Non-FB Limit CRISIL A1# 5
Apollo Earthmovers Ltd LOC CRISIL A1@ 4
Apollo Earthmovers Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A1@ 95
Apollo Earthmovers Ltd BG CRISIL A1@ 1
Arochem Industries BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Bhavani Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4+ 192.5 Reaffirmed
Bhavani Saw Mill LOC CRISIL A4+ 192.5 Reaffirmed
BVSR PAM Road Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A3
BVSR PRP Road Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 14 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Concord Fortune Minerals (India) Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 450 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from CRISIL
A4+
*Fully Interchangeable with Letter of Credit, standby Letter of Credit,*Includes sublimit of
Overdraft facility of Rs.13.2 Million
Development Credit Bank Ltd CDs Programme CRISIL A1+ 5000 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A1
Empower Gensets Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 7.2 Assigned
Ethix Clothing BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A1 60
Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1@ 75
Gujarat Gas Co. Ltd & GSPC Gas Co. LOC and BG CRISIL A1+@ 1380
Ltd
Gujarat Gas Co. Ltd & GSPC Gas Co. Proposed Non-FBL CRISIL A1+@ 120
Ltd
Gujarat Gas Co. Ltd & GSPC Gas Co. LOC and BG CRISIL A1+@ 1380
Ltd
Gujarat Gas Co. Ltd & GSPC Gas Co. Proposed Non-FBL CRISIL A1+@ 120
Ltd
HD Fire Protect Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Suspended
HD Fire Protect Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Discounting Fac
Jeevan Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
K V N Polytech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
KVN Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 600 Reaffirmed
Maya Engineering LOC CRISIL A4 4.5 Assigned
Maya Engineering BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Miku Traders LOC* CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed
* Includes FCNR limit (Foreign Currency Non Residential) of Rs.100 Million
Mittal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Nandan Steels & Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 150^ Reaffirmed
^Includes a sublimit of Rs.40 million of bank guarantee
Nimbus Pipes Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 25 Suspended
Purvanchal Construction Works Pvt BG CRISIL A3 300 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Purvanchal Construction Works Pvt Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
Ravi Offset Printers and Publishers BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Regency Hospital Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed
Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed
Shri Sai Steel Traders LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Shri Thangam Spinners India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Sri Bapuji Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Sujan Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Tarini Steel Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended
WRC Engineering Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 32.5 Assigned
WRC Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 2 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A Shama Rao Foundation Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 247.5 Suspended
Ahlstrom Fibercomposites India Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 160 Suspended
Ltd Loan Fac
Ahlstrom Fibercomposites India Pvt TL CRISIL BB+ 1550 Suspended
Ltd
Alaknanda Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 125 Suspended
Alaknanda Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 64.3 Suspended
Alaknanda Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10.7 Suspended
Loan Fac
Alliance One Industries India Pvt Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 1960 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Alliance One Industries India Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 102.2 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Amba Shakti Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed
Ambarwadikar & Co. BG CRISIL D 150 Suspended
Ambarwadikar & Co. CC CRISIL D 85 Suspended
Ambarwadikar & Co. LT Loan CRISIL D 110 Suspended
Ambarwadikar & Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 55 Suspended
Loan Fac
Apollo Construction Equipments Ltd CC CRISIL A# 65
Apollo Construction Equipments Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL A# 180
Apollo Earthmovers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+@ 152.5
Loan Fac
Apollo Earthmovers Ltd CC CRISIL A+@ 47.5
Arochem Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 17.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Arochem Industries CC CRISIL B 57.5* Assigned
*Includes sub-limit of Rs.12.50 million towards packing credit
Ashwani Kumar and Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 62 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Ashwani Kumar and Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 22.1 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Bhavani Enterprises Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed
Bhavani Saw Mill Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed
Bholenath Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 340 Assigned
Bholenath Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
BVSR PAM Road Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 245 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
BVSR PRP Road Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 346 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Cineola Digital Cinema Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50* Assigned
* Fully interchangeable with letter of credit
Development Credit Bank Ltd Lower Tier-II CRISIL A- 1000 Upgraded
Bonds Issue from CRISIL
BBB+
Dharamtar Infrastructure Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 220 Reaffirmed
Empower Gensets Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 27.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
Empower Gensets Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL C 5 Assigned
Ethix Clothing CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed
Exodus Futura Knit Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 53 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B-
Exodus Futura Knit Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 90 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B-
Gajra Differential Gears Ltd CC CRISIL D 95 Assigned
Gajra Differential Gears Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 41.3 Assigned
Gajra Differential Gears Ltd LOC CRISIL D 5 Assigned
Gajra Differential Gears Ltd BG CRISIL D 1 Assigned
Gajra Differential Gears Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 25.4 Assigned
Loan Fac
Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A+@ 250
Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A+@ 50
Credit
Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL A+@ 415
Gujarat Gas Co. Ltd & GSPC Gas Co. TL CRISIL A# 6587
Ltd
Gujarat Gas Co. Ltd & GSPC Gas Co. Proposed TL CRISIL A# 213
Ltd
HD Fire Protect Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended
HIA Exports CC CRISIL BB- 72 Assigned
HIA Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 28 Assigned
Loan Fac
Jeevan Construction Company CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed
K V N Polytech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
KVN Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed
Maini Group of Educational Society TL CRISIL B 70 Assigned
Mangal Chand Pawan Kumar CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed
Mangal Chand Pawan Kumar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Maya Engineering Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 37.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Maya Engineering CC CRISIL C 8 Assigned
Miku Traders CC CRISIL BB- 245 Reaffirmed
Mishka Fibbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 180 Upgraded
from CRISIL
B
Mishka Fibbers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
B
Mittal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
Nandan Steels & Power Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed
Nandan Steels & Power Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 82.9 Reaffirmed
Nimbus Pipes Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 47.5 Suspended
Nimbus Pipes Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 9.5 Suspended
Ocean Constructions BG CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended
Ocean Constructions CC CRISIL D 54.5 Suspended
Ocean Constructions Rupee TL CRISIL D 42.5 Suspended
Parasnath Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 99.9 Suspended
PSR Silk Sarees India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 180 Reaffirmed
PSR Silk Sarees India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed
Purvanchal Construction Works Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Ranga Raju Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned
Ranga Raju Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Loan Fac
Ravi Offset Printers and Publishers TL CRISIL B- 6 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Ravi Offset Printers and Publishers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 91 Assigned
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Ravi Offset Printers and Publishers CC CRISIL B- 108 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Regency Hospital Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Regency Hospital Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 88 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
Regency Hospital Ltd TL CRISIL BB 239.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd CC CRISIL BB 325 Reaffirmed
Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 27.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Credit
Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd TL CRISIL BB 177.8 Reaffirmed
Shri Sai Steel Traders CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended
Shri Thangam Spinners India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed
Shri Thangam Spinners India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed
Shri Thangam Spinners India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
South Ganga Waters Technologies Pvt CC CRISIL D 7.5 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
B
South Ganga Waters Technologies Pvt LT Loan* CRISIL D 128 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
B
*Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit and Buyer's Credit
South Ganga Waters Technologies Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 164.5 Downgraded
Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL
B
Sri Bapuji Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed
Sri Bapuji Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 3.3 Reaffirmed
Sujan Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed
Sujan Industries Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Tarini Steel Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Suspended
Vara Lakshmi Paraboiled Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 12 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Vara Lakshmi Paraboiled Rice Mills LT Loan CRISIL B 41 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
WRC Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 17.5 Assigned
WRC Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.9 Assigned
Loan Fac
WRC Engineering Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 7.1 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
