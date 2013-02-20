Feb 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 19, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Baibhaw Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 260 Reaffirmed Baibhaw Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Banmore Foam Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Chothy Enterprises Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 9.5 Reaffirmed Chothy Enterprises Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed East India Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed East India Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Fivebros Forgings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Fivebros Forgings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Fivebros Forgings Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bill discounting Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 225 Reaffirmed Credit Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Global S S Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Global S S Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Loan Fac Green Valley's Shelters Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Green Valley's Shelters Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Grospinz Fabz Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed HNB Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 500 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ HNB Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Withdrawal *The amount is to be used for episodic initial public offering financing K.K.R. Metal Components BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Kumar Cashew Exports LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Late. Smt. Vidyavanti Labhu Ram BG CRISIL A4 54 Suspended Foundation For Science Research & Social Welfare LB Flooring Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 140 Reaffirmed Mudhra Fine Blanc Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Mudhra Fine Blanc Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12 Assigned My Associates BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed My Associates Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Naser Tanning Company Packing Credit CRISIL A3 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Naser Tanning Company Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 17 Downgraded Purchase^ from CRISIL A3+ ^Interchangeability between Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Purchase of Rs.10 million Naser Tanning Company LOC# CRISIL A3 41 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ # Interchangeability between Packing Credit and Letter of Credit of Rs.20 million Naser Tanning Company BG CRISIL A3 1 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ National Bank for Agriculture and CP CRISIL A1+ 90000 Reaffirmed Rural Development National Bank for Agriculture and One-Year CDs CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Rural Development Programme Pir Panchal Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed (Joint Venture) Polyspin Exports Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 139.5 Reaffirmed Polyspin Exports Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 82 Reaffirmed Discounting Polyspin Exports Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 62.5 Reaffirmed Prem Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Pritika Autocast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Pritika Autocast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Rajdeep Buildcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2000 Reaffirmed Rajdeep Buildcon Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3+ 160 Reaffirmed Ruksh Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 34.5 Assigned Ruksh Exim Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Discounting Bill Purchase Rural Electrification Corporation ST Debt Programme@ CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Ltd @ Includes short-term bank borrowing; total short-term bank borrowing and borrowing under the rated short-term debt programme not to exceed Rs.25 billion at any point during 2012-13 Rural Electrification Corporation ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed Ltd Samruddhi Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 4 Suspended Shakti Basmati Rice Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Sheth & Sura Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 320 Reaffirmed Sheth & Sura Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Smriti Products Pvt Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Sona Chandi Agro Processors Packing Credit CRISIL A4 170 Reassigned Suchitra Yarn Traders LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Suchitraa Silk Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- National Bank for Agriculture and FD Programme CRISIL FAAA 1000 Reaffirmed Rural Development LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airports Authority of India LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 30000 Reaffirmed Programme Baibhaw Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Banmore Foam Pvt Ltd CC@ CRISIL B- 45 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable with letter of credit up to Rs.30.0 million Banmore Foam Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Banmore Foam Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed Banmore Foam Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Cash credit Bhaskar Steel and Ferro Alloy Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 254.1 Suspended Bhaskar Steel and Ferro Alloy Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 598 Suspended Chothy Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Diana Buildwell Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Loan Fac Diana Buildwell Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1040 Assigned DLF Info City Developers Rupee TL CRISIL A(SO) 2.35 Revised (Chandigarh) Ltd from CRISIL A- DLF Info City Developers Rupee TL CRISIL A(SO) 2.35 Revised (Chandigarh) Ltd from CRISIL A- DLF Info City Developers (Kolkata) Rupee TL CRISIL A(SO) 5 Revised Ltd from CRISIL A- East India Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 130 Reaffirmed East India Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 66.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac East India Technologies Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 71.5 Reaffirmed East India Technologies Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 7 Reaffirmed Credit Fivebros Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Fivebros Forgings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 2.5 Reaffirmed Ganesh Ginning Factory CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 305 Downgraded from CRISIL * Includes sublimit of Rs.80 Million for foreign currency denominated loan (FCDL) BB+ Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 280 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 490 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Global S S Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 17.5 Suspended Global S S Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 22.5 Suspended Loan Fac Green Valley's Shelters Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Green Valley's Shelters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Grospinz Fabz Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Grospinz Fabz Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 340 Reaffirmed Guru Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 160 Reaffirmed HNB Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB K.K.R. Metal Components LT Loan CRISIL B+ 79 Assigned K.K.R. Metal Components CC CRISIL B+ 36 Assigned Karnal Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 155 Reaffirmed Karnal Motors Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Karnal Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 20.7 Reaffirmed Kumar Cashew Exports CC* CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed *All the limits are fully interchangeable with each other, constituting a fund based Working Capital limit of Rs.144 Million. Kumar Cashew Exports Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Credit* *All the limits are fully interchangeable with each other, constituting a fund based Working Capital limit of Rs.144 Million. Kumar Cashew Exports Pre Shipment CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Packing Credit* *All the limits are fully interchangeable with each other, constituting a fund based Working Capital limit of Rs.144 Million. Kumar Cashew Exports Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 24 Reaffirmed Credit* *All the limits are fully interchangeable with each other, constituting a fund based Working Capital limit of Rs.144 Million. Late. Smt. Vidyavanti Labhu Ram Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 231 Suspended Foundation For Science Research & Loan Fac Social Welfare Late. Smt. Vidyavanti Labhu Ram TL CRISIL B+ 113.7 Suspended Foundation For Science Research & Social Welfare LB Flooring Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Metro Speciality Hospitals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 25 Reaffirmed Metro Speciality Hospitals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Metro Speciality Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Mudhra Fine Blanc Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 99.9 Assigned Mudhra Fine Blanc Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned My Associates Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Naser Tanning Company TL CRISIL BBB- 19.8 Reaffirmed National Bank for Agriculture and Bonds CRISIL AAA 20000 Assigned Rural Development National Bank for Agriculture and Bonds CRISIL AAA 700000 Reaffirmed Rural Development Pancham Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 1000 Reaffirmed PNP Engineering Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 55 Suspended PNP Engineering Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Suspended PNP Engineering Works Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL D 25 Suspended PNP Engineering Works Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 5 Suspended PNP Engineering Works Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 3.5 Suspended PNP Engineering Works Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 1.5 Suspended Polyspin Exports Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Polyspin Exports Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 90.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Prem Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 170 Suspended Prem Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 110 Suspended Fac Prem Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB 300 Suspended Prem Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 315.4 Suspended Pritika Autocast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Pritika Autocast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 74.1 Reaffirmed R M Mohite Industries Ltd BG CRISIL D 20 Suspended R M Mohite Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 400 Suspended R M Mohite Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 707.7 Suspended R M Mohite Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 26 Suspended Loan Fac Rajdeep Buildcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 540 Reaffirmed Rajdeep Buildcon Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Ruksh Exim Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 45.5 Assigned Rural Electrification Corporation LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 335000 Reaffirmed Ltd Programme ^ (Enhanced from Rs.275 Billion)^ Total incremental long term bank borrowing, and borrowing under the rated long term bonds programme, not to exceed Rs.335 billion at any point in time during 2012-13 (refers to financial year, April 1 to March 31) Rural Electrification Corporation Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 506000 Reaffirmed Ltd Rural Electrification Corporation NCDs Programme CRISIL AAA 90000 Reaffirmed Ltd Rural Electrification Corporation LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 890000 Reaffirmed Ltd Programme Rural Electrification Corporation TFB Programme CRISIL AAA 2250 Reaffirmed Ltd Rural Electrification Corporation TB Programme CRISIL AAA 2750 Reaffirmed Ltd S. Rasiklal & Co. Packing Credit* CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed *fully interchangeable with post shipment credit S. Rasiklal & Co. Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 225 Reaffirmed Credit S. Rasiklal & Co. Adhoc Limit CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Samruddhi Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Suspended Samruddhi Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 73 Suspended Shakti Basmati Rice Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 310 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shakti Basmati Rice Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sheth & Sura Engineers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with Foreign Currency Non- Resident of Rs.120 Million Sheth & Sura Engineers Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Credit Sheth & Sura Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 23 Reaffirmed Shradha Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 270 Reaffirmed Shree Saraswati Education Sansthan TL CRISIL D 73.7 Suspended Smriti Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 185 Reaffirmed Smriti Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 55.2 Reaffirmed Sona Chandi Agro Processors CC CRISIL B- 180 Reaffirmed Staunch Natural Resources Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Staunch Natural Resources Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Loan Fac Suchitra Yarn Traders CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Suchitraa Silk Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Suchitraa Silk Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Suchitraa Silk Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Wanksons Chemical Industries Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 90 Suspended Ltd Wanksons Chemical Industries Pvt WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Ltd Western Thomson (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Western Thomson (India) Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 51 Reaffirmed Z V Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)