Feb 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 20, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Health Services Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Health Services Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Agrasen Sponge Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Avadh Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 12 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ ARG Infra Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Bafna Earth Movers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 500 Suspended Body Thirst BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Body Thirst LOC CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Body Thirst Post Shipment CRISIL A4 21 Suspended Credit Body Thirst Pre Shipment Fac CRISIL A4 35 Suspended Body Thirst Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 18 Suspended Loan Fac Charanpaaduka Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Chocolate Hotels Pvt. Ltd TL CRISIL A4+ 92 Suspended Cotmac Electronics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Assigned Cotmac Electronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 60 Assigned D.K. Engineering & Construction Pvt BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Ltd Esskay Machinery Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Esskay Machinery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Upgraded from CRISIL D Forbes Marshall Arca Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Forbes Marshall Arca Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed Forbes Marshall Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Forbes Marshall Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 30 Reaffirmed Forbes Marshall Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed Glasstech Industries (India) Pvt BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Ltd Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation BG* CRISIL A1+ 40650 Reaffirmed Ltd *Interchangeable with letter of credit Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Proposed BG* CRISIL A1+ 9350 Reaffirmed Ltd *Interchangeable with letter of credit Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A1+ 8720.7 Reaffirmed Ltd IDS Infotech Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 # 65 Credit Innovative Technomics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 55 Reaffirmed Jaimal Traders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed K.L. Concast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Kandoi Transport Ltd's BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Krohne Marshall Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 60 Reaffirmed Krohne Marshall Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Maksteel Wire Healds Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned National Housing Bank's ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 8120 Reaffirmed National Housing Bank's Proposed ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 20900 Reaffirmed NTL Electronics India Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 25 Assigned NTL Electronics India Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A2+ 470 Assigned NTL Electronics India Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A2+ 200 Assigned Pee Empro Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 50 Assigned R.D.Goel and Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Rashmi Cement Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A3 428 Reaffirmed Rashmi Cement Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 642 Reaffirmed Rashmi Cement Ltd BG CRISIL A3 130 Reaffirmed Reliable Industries BG CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Reliable Industries Channel Financing CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Salasaar Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Salasaar Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Seafarers Marine Institute Elementary First Grade 3 Assigned Education Trust Aid Seafarers Marine Institute Fire Prevention Grade 3 Assigned Education Trust and Fire Fighting Seafarers Marine Institute Personal Safety Grade 3 Assigned Education Trust and Social Responsibilities Seafarers Marine Institute Personal Survival Grade 3 Assigned Education Trust Techniques Shah Pulp & Paper Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 190 Reaffirmed Shah Pulp & Paper Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 33.5 Reaffirmed Shiva Engineering Works BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Shiva Engineering Works LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Shri Someshwara Spun Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed Shrikishan and Company BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Suspended Sri Durga Condev Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 570* Reaffirmed *Includes Rs.90 Million of bank guarantee limit which is fully interchangeable into cash credit. However, the interchangeable portion of Cash Credit is available only for the issue of Special Term Deposit Receipt to the Government of Orissa in lieu of Bank Guarantee. Sri Durga Condev Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 156.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Ram Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Sumilon Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed Sunag Engineering Pvt Ltd Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A C Steels CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed A C Steels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aadi Industries Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended Aadi Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Aadi Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Aadi Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 40.5 Suspended Aditya Birla Health Services Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Health Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 501.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aditya Birla Health Services Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 141.4 Reaffirmed Agrasen Sponge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B Agrasen Sponge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B Amerikan Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Amerikan Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Amerikan Steels Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Credit ARG Infra Developers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed ARG Infra Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 160 Reaffirmed Avadh Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Avadh Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 15 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Bafna Earth Movers Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Suspended Bansilal Ramnath Agarwal Charitable CC CRISIL D 160 Reaffirmed Trust Bansilal Ramnath Agarwal Charitable TL CRISIL D 690 Reaffirmed Trust Charanpaaduka Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 50 Assigned Chocolate Hotels Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 53 Suspended Loan Fac Chocolate Hotels Pvt. Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended Loan Fac Cholan Paper and Board Mills Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Cholan Paper and Board Mills Ltd TL CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Climax Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Climax Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL BB 35 Assigned * Fund based facilities are interchangeable with maximum limit of Packing Credit Facility and Foreign Bill purchase facility of Rs.40 Million each Climax Overseas Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 5 Assigned * Fund based facilities are interchangeable with maximum limit of Packing Credit Facility and Foreign Bill purchase facility of Rs.40 Million each Climax Overseas Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Purchase* * Fund based facilities are interchangeable with maximum limit of Packing Credit Facility and Foreign Bill purchase facility of Rs.40 Million each Cotmac Electronics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 140 Assigned Loan Fac Cotmac Electronics Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB 18.1 Assigned Cotmac Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200* Assigned * Includes the following sub limits a) Bill of Exchange under Letter of Credit, Rs.30 Millions b) Foreign currency demand loan, Rs.30 Millions c) Packing credit limit cum D.K. Engineering & Construction Pvt CC CRISIL B 7.5 Reaffirmed Ltd D.K. Engineering & Construction Pvt Proposed Cash CRISIL B 2.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Ebony Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 160 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Ebony Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Elite Properties Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 130 Assigned Loan Fac Elite Properties TL CRISIL B 70 Assigned Ellora Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B- 90 Suspended Ellora Paper Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 20 Suspended Ellora Paper Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 32.5 Suspended Loan Fac Esskay Machinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL D Esskay Machinery Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 7.3 Upgraded from CRISIL D Esskay Machinery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 3.7 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL D Esskay Machinery Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 4 Upgraded from CRISIL D Forbes Marshall Arca Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 42.5 Reaffirmed Forbes Marshall Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 460 Reaffirmed Glasstech Industries (India) Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Ltd Glasstech Industries (India) Pvt LT Loan CRISIL B+ 200 Suspended Ltd Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Line of Credit CRISIL AA 16000 Reaffirmed Ltd Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 37845.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation TL CRISIL AA 57433.6 Reaffirmed Ltd Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation NCDs CRISIL AA 20000 Assigned Ltd Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation NCDs CRISIL AA 20000 Reaffirmed Ltd Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Subordinated NCDs CRISIL AA- 10000 Assigned Ltd Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Subordinated NCDs CRISIL AA- 10000 Reaffirmed Ltd Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Compulsory CRISIL AAr 10000 Reaffirmed Ltd Convertible Debentures Hinduja Outsourcing Solutions India TL CRISIL BBB+ 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd Hinduja Outsourcing Solutions India CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Hinduja Outsourcing Solutions India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 350 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac IDS Infotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- # 119.8 Loan Fac DS Infotech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- # 65.2 Innovative Technomics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 35 Reaffirmed Jaimal Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed K.L. Concast Pvt Ltd CC@ CRISIL BBB- 510 Reaffirmed @ Includes Letter of credit sub-limit of Rs.300 Million K.L. Concast Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed * Includes Buyer's Credit sub-limit of Rs.200 Million Kandoi Transport Ltd's CC CRISIL BB+ 220 Reaffirmed Krohne Marshall Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 75 Reaffirmed Krohne Marshall Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 10 Reaffirmed Maksteel Wire Healds Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL BB 50 Assigned *includes project LC of Rs.25.0 million. Maksteel Wire Healds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Mantri Tea Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Mantri Tea Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 24.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mantri Tea Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 42.6 Reaffirmed Meena Jewellers & Diamonds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 680 Reaffirmed Meena Jewellers Exclusive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 700 Reaffirmed Meena Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 682 Reaffirmed National Housing Bank LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 46880 Reaffirmed National Housing Bank Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 4100 Reaffirmed National Housing Bank NCD CRISIL AAA 20000 Assigned National Housing Bank Bonds CRISIL AAA 70000 Reaffirmed National Housing Bank LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 140000 Reaffirmed Programme National Housing Bank Bonds CRISIL AAA 20000 Withdrawn National Housing Bank FD Programme FAAA 10000 Reaffirmed NTL Electronics India Ltd CC CRISIL A- 350 Assigned NTL Electronics India Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 50 Assigned NTL Electronics India Ltd TL CRISIL A- 205 Assigned Nuclear Power Corporation of India External CRISIL AAA 12370 Reaffirmed Ltd Commercial Borrowings Nuclear Power Corporation of India LT Loan CRISIL AAA 91860 Reaffirmed Ltd Nuclear Power Corporation of India NCDs*** CRISIL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed Ltd ***A bond programme of Rs.20 Billion (rated 'CRISIL AAA/Stable') has now been split into a non-convertible debenture (NCD) issue of Rs.15 Billion and bond programme of Rs.5 Billion. Nuclear Power Corporation of India Bond Programme*** CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Ltd ***A bond programme of Rs.20 Billion (rated 'CRISIL AAA/Stable') has now been split into a non-convertible debenture (NCD) issue of Rs.15 Billion and bond programme of Rs.5 Billion. Nuclear Power Corporation of India Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 13500 Reaffirmed Ltd Nuclear Power Corporation of India Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Ltd Nuclear Power Corporation of India Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 4000 Reaffirmed Ltd Nuclear Power Corporation of India Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 7000 Reaffirmed Ltd Nuclear Power Corporation of India Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd Nuclear Power Corporation of India Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Ltd Nuclear Power Corporation of India Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd Nuclear Power Corporation of India Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 5500 Reaffirmed Ltd Nuclear Power Corporation of India Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 9080 Reaffirmed Ltd Nuclear Power Corporation of India Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed Ltd Nuclear Power Corporation of India Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Ltd Orion Ropes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Orion Ropes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 90 Suspended Polyblends India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Prasha Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL B 175 Assigned Prasha Technologies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 55 Assigned Loan Fac R.D.Goel and Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 44.5 Reaffirmed R.D.Goel and Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed R.D.Goel and Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rashmi Cement Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1045 Reaffirmed Rashmi Cement Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 223.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rashmi Cement Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 676.4 Reaffirmed Rashmi Cement Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 205 Reaffirmed Ravi Iron Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Letter of Credit Reliable Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Reliable Industries TL CRISIL BBB- 12 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Reliable Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 3 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Salasaar Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Salasaar Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned SemIndia Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended SemIndia Systems Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 80 Suspended * Includes inner limit of Letter of Credit of Rs.70 Million SemIndia Systems Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 602.3 Suspended Shah Pulp & Paper Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 118.7 Reaffirmed Shah Pulp & Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 160 Reaffirmed Shah Pulp & Paper Mills Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Credit Shakti Industries (Ahmedgarh) CC CRISIL B- 95 Reaffirmed Shakti Industries (Ahmedgarh) TL CRISIL B- 9 Reaffirmed Shiv Shanker Rice Mills Warehouse Financing CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Shiv Shanker Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Shiv Shanker Rice Mills TL CRISIL B+ 4.5 Assigned Shiva Engineering Works CC CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Shiva Engineering Works TL CRISIL BB 17 Reaffirmed Shree Chanchal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed Shree Ghanshyam Auto Parts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 114 Suspended Shree Ghanshyam Auto Parts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 92.7 Suspended Shree Rajasvi Polyesters CC* CRISIL B- 160 Assigned *Includes an sublimit of Rs.45 Million of Packing Credit Shree Rajasvi Polyesters TL CRISIL B- 42.1 Assigned Shri Someshwara Spun Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Shri Someshwara Spun Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 41.2 Reaffirmed Shri Someshwara Spun Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shrikishan and Company CC CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Suspended Sri Durga Condev Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 530 Reaffirmed Sri Durga Condev Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Ram Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned Sumilon Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 225 Reaffirmed Sumilon Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 835 Reaffirmed Swapna Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Swapna Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 49 Reaffirmed Sybly Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Assigned Uttam Food Infrastructure Park Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Uttam Food Infrastructure Park Pvt TL CRISIL BB+ 69.5 Reaffirmed Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 