Feb 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 21, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anangoor Textile Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 8.3 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Daga Global Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Daga Global Chemicals Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL A3+ 70 Reaffirmed *Includes letter of credit-backed usance bill discounting to the extent of Rs.50 million and usance bill discounting to the extent of Rs.20 million, which is fully interchangeable with letter of credit-backed usance bill discounting Daga Global Chemicals Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL A3+ 2 Reaffirmed Daga Global Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 425 Reaffirmed Dugar Overseas Pvt Ltd ST Rating CRISIL A4+ Assigned KRS Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Maria Exports International ST Rating CRISIL A4 Assigned P.V.K.Engineers Pvt Ltd ST Rating CRISIL A4+ Assigned Prince Industries ST Rating CRISIL A4+ Assigned Southern Cooling Towers Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended *Includes letter of credit of Rs.20 Million as sub-limit Sterlite Technologies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 40595 Reaffirmed Sterlite Technologies Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1 400 Reaffirmed Sterlite Technologies Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1 3500 Reaffirmed Techne Infra India Pvt Ltd ST Rating CRISIL A4 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anangoor Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 130 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Anangoor Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 215 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Daga Global Chemicals Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 160^ Reaffirmed ^Includes Secured Overdraft (SOD) against book debts to the extent of Rs.160 million, which is also fully interchangeable with foreign currency loan Daga Global Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 23 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dugar Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Rating CRISIL BB Assigned J. B. Daruka Papers Ltd LT Rating CRISIL D Assigned J. S. Fourwheel Motors Pvt Ltd LT Rating CRISIL BBB+ Assigned KRS Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed KRS Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 76.1 Reaffirmed Maria Exports International LT Rating CRISIL B Assigned P.V.K.Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Rating CRISIL BB- Assigned Prince Industries LT Rating CRISIL BB+ Assigned R S Infraudyog Pvt Ltd LT Rating CRISIL B- Assigned Southern Cooling Towers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Suspended Southern Cooling Towers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 13.4 Suspended Sterlite Technologies Ltd Bond CRISIL A+ 2000 Assigned Sterlite Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 5260 Reaffirmed Sterlite Technologies Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 200 Reaffirmed Sterlite Technologies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Techne Infra India Pvt Ltd LT Rating CRISIL B Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)