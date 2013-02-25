(Repeating to cover additional ratings.) Feb 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 21, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anangoor Textile Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 8.3 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Bhagwati Lumbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Lumbers Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Bhalaria Metal Craft Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended Bhalaria Metal Forming Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 70 Assigned Daga Global Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Daga Global Chemicals Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL A3+ 70 Reaffirmed *Includes letter of credit-backed usance bill discounting to the extent of Rs.50 million and usance bill discounting to the extent of Rs.20 million, which is fully interchangeable with letter of credit-backed usance bill discounting Daga Global Chemicals Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL A3+ 2 Reaffirmed Daga Global Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 425 Reaffirmed Dugar Overseas Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Eastern Media Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D Express Infratech Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 12 Reaffirmed Graduate Agro & Mechanical BG CRISIL A4+ 19.6 Reaffirmed Engineers Graduate Agro & Mechanical Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 9 Reaffirmed Engineers Credit Gupta Dyeing and Printing Mills Pvt BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Ltd Gupta Dyeing and Printing Mills Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Ltd Himachal Environmental Engineering BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Co. Pvt Ltd Himachal Environmental Engineering Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Co. Pvt Ltd Himachal Environmental Engineering LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Co. Pvt Ltd Himson Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Himson Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended IC Electricals Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Janmani International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 76.2 Reaffirmed K.P. Buildcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended KRS Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Leader Valves Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 75 Reaffirmed Mahant Overseas Packing Credit^ CRISIL A4 120 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ ^Total cash credit and PCL utilisation cannot exceed Rs.270 million Maria Exports International Packing Credit CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Maria Exports International Foreign CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Discounting Bill Purchase Maria Exports International LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Navnit Cars Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed P.V.K.Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned P.V.K.Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned POSCO- India Pune Processing Center Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A1 7970 Assigned Pvt Ltd Prince Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Prince Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Raitani Engineering Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Rajindra Prasad Parmod Kumar Jain LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Revathi Modern Rice Mill Standby Line of CRISIL A4 2.4 Assigned Credit Sai Computers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Siddhi Forge Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Singhal Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Southern Cooling Towers Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended *Includes letter of credit of Rs.20 Million as sub-limit SVSVS Projects (P) Ltd BG CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed Tata Industries Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Bill Discounting** CRISIL A1+ 175 Reaffirmed ** Includes letter of credit-backed sales bill discounting up to Rs.30 million Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 60 Reaffirmed Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Buyer's Credit# CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Buyer's Credit@ CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed @ Interchangeable with letter of credit Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Techne Infra India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 22 Assigned Track Innovations (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Wig Brothers Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al- Rkayan Apparels and Exports Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 55 Suspended Ltd Al- Rkayan Apparels and Exports Pvt Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Ltd Anangoor Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 130 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Anangoor Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 215 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Bhagwati Lumbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Lumbers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Bhalaria Metal Craft Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended Loan Fac Bhalaria Metal Craft Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended Bhalaria Metal Forming Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended Loan Fac Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Assigned Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 224.9 Assigned Loan Fac Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 275.1 Assigned Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 12750 Reaffirmed Daga Global Chemicals Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 160^ Reaffirmed ^Includes Secured Overdraft (SOD) against book debts to the extent of Rs.160 million, which is also fully interchangeable with foreign currency loan Daga Global Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 23 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dugar Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 65 Assigned Dugar Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 56.5 Assigned Loan Fac Dugar Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 48.5 Assigned Eastern Media Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL D Eastern Media Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL D Eastern Media Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B- 5 Upgraded Credit from CRISIL D Eastern Media Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 25 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL D Express Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Good Luck Publishers Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Good Luck Publishers Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 18.7 Reaffirmed Graduate Agro & Mechanical CC CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded Engineers from CRISIL BB- Graduate Agro & Mechanical LT Loan CRISIL BB 10.9 Upgraded Engineers from CRISIL BB- Gupta Dyeing and Printing Mills Pvt CC CRISIL B- 87.5 Suspended Ltd Gupta Dyeing and Printing Mills Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 100 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac Gupta Dyeing and Printing Mills Pvt TL CRISIL B- 43 Suspended Ltd Hilton Motors CC CRISIL D 9 Reaffirmed Hilton Motors Inventory Funding CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Fac Hilton Motors TL CRISIL D 6 Reaffirmed Himachal Environmental Engineering CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Co. Pvt Ltd Himachal Environmental Engineering TL CRISIL BB+ 26 Reaffirmed Co. Pvt Ltd Himson Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 107.4 Suspended Himson Engineering Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 38.5 Suspended Himson Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 1.3 Suspended Loan Fac Himson Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 82.4 Suspended IC Electricals Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ J. B. Daruka Papers Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Assigned J. B. Daruka Papers Ltd TL CRISIL D 129.8 Assigned J. S. Fourwheel Motors Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned J. S. Fourwheel Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 120 Assigned Jakharia Fabric Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Jakharia Fabric Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 154.6 Reaffirmed Jakharia Fabric Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Jakharia Fabric Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 154.6 Reaffirmed Janmani International Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL B- 118.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ *interchangeable with Cash Credit K.P. Buildcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 127.5 Suspended KRS Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed KRS Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 76.1 Reaffirmed Leader Valves Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 114.4 Reaffirmed Mahant Overseas CC ^ CRISIL B+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- ^Total cash credit and PCL utilisation cannot exceed Rs.270 million; Interchangeable with bill discounting, with overall bill discounting limit not exceeding Rs.100 million Mahant Overseas TL CRISIL B+ 14.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Mahant Overseas Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 2520 Reaffirmed Maria Exports International TL CRISIL B 7.2 Assigned Maria Exports International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.3 Assigned Loan Fac Navnit Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 45 Reaffirmed Navnit Cars Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 59.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Navnit Cars Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 60.6 Reaffirmed P.V.K.Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned P.V.K.Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned Pratiti Industries BG CRISIL D 0.6 Suspended Pratiti Industries CC CRISIL D 37.5 Suspended Pratiti Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 28 Suspended Loan Fac Pratiti Industries Rupee TL CRISIL D 28.7 Suspended Prince Industries TL CRISIL BB+ 80.5 Assigned Prince Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 107.5 Assigned Loan Fac Prince Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 92 Assigned R S Infraudyog Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 240 Assigned Raitani Engineering Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Raitani Engineering Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 55.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rajindra Prasad Parmod Kumar Jain Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 7.5 Reaffirmed Revathi Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Revathi Modern Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL B+ 3.2 Reaffirmed Revti Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 71.5 Reaffirmed Revti Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 9.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Revti Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 13.8 Reaffirmed Sagun Construction Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 117.5 Reaffirmed Sai Computers Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Sai Computers Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Sai Computers Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Sanghi Automobiles CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Santhi Processing Unit Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Santhi Processing Unit Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 23.3 Reaffirmed Santhi Processing Unit Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Santhi Processing Unit Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Sarada Projects Ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Sarada Projects Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Sarada Projects Ltd TL CRISIL D 2 Reaffirmed Sarada Projects Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 148 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Saraswati Education Society, Navi Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 330 Suspended Mumbai Shradha Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 310 Reaffirmed Siddhi Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 82.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Siddhi Forge Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 14.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Singhal Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Singhal Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 210 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Southern Cooling Towers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Suspended Southern Cooling Towers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 13.4 Suspended SVSVS Projects (P) Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 350 Reaffirmed * Credit exposure of Rs 10 million as sub-limits of cash credit limit Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Buyer's Credit CRISIL AA- 492 Reaffirmed Techne Infra India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 18 Assigned Techne Infra India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Track Innovations (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Track Innovations (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Vijayasree Foods CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Vijayasree Foods Proposed Long CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac Vittrag Mines & Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Vittrag Mines & Minerals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 35 Suspended Vittrag Mines & Minerals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 65 Suspended Loan Fac Whirlpool of India Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 3000 Reaffirmed Wig Brothers Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Downgraded -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)