(Repeating to cover additional ratings.) Feb 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 22, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Bhayana Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 500 Assigned Bhayana Builders Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned C I Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Domacls Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 73.3 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 21000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd STD* CRISIL A1+ 17500 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial public offering financing on episodic basis ECL Finance Ltd ShortTerm CRISIL PP-MLD 750 Reaffirmed Principal A1+r Protected Market Linked Debentures Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 500 Assigned Loan Fac Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 6850 Assigned Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac -- 2000 Withdrawal Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue CRISIL A1+ 17500 Withdrawn Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 48500 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Securities Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 4750 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Securities Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 2100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Edelweiss Securities Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Geena Garments Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 52.8 Reaffirmed under LOC Geena Garments Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Credit* *Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Discounting are fully interchangeable (both ways) Geena Garments Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Discounting* *Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Discounting are fully interchangeable (both ways) Geena Garments Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Credit ICICI Securities Primary Dealership ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 18000 Reaffirmed Ltd Industrial Solvents and Chemicals BG CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Industrial Solvents and Chemicals LOC CRISIL A2 400 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Iraki Trading Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Jaikrishnaa Autosales Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 155 Reaffirmed Fac KBR Infratech Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed KBR Infratech Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Mahindra and Mahindra Financial ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 8 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial STD CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Nexus Electro Steel Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Nexus Electro Steel Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 635 Reaffirmed Nulux Engineers Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Shree Krishna Timber Co Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 320 Reaffirmed Silvertoss Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 320 Reaffirmed Sree Venkateshwara Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Sterlite Technologies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 40595 Reaffirmed Sterlite Technologies Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1 400 Reaffirmed Sterlite Technologies Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1 3500 Reaffirmed Sunny Exports Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Credit Sunny Exports Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Tarun Enterprise LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Victus Dyeings BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Victus Dyeings Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Credit* *Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Discounting are fully interchangeable (both ways) Victus Dyeings Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Discounting* *Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Discounting are fully interchangeable (both ways) Victus Dyeings Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 12 Reaffirmed Credit Zeal Tex Fashion Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Zeal Silk Saree Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Mahindra and Mahindra Financial FD FAAA Reaffirmed Services Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.K.S.H. Educational and Research TL CRISIL D 70 Suspended Society Bangalore Elevated Tollway Ltd TL CRISIL D 6 Reaffirmed Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25* Reaffirmed *Interchangeability between Cash Credit and Letter Of Credit up to Rs 15.0 Million but not vice-versa Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25# Reaffirmed #Interchangeability between Cash Credit and Letter Of Credit up to Rs 15.0 Million but not vice-versa Bhayana Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned C I Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 55 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with one another C I Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Credit* *Interchangeable with one another C I Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 31 Reaffirmed Loan Fac C I Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 6 Reaffirmed Credit* *Interchangeable with one another Chowdhury F.L.Trade CC CRISIL B- 99 Suspended Domacls Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Domacls Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospital Pvt CC CRISIL D 67.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospital Pvt LT Loan CRISIL D 607.5 Reaffirmed Ltd ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 9550 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 1240 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ECL Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 3000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 6300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 350 Reaffirmed Protected AA-r Commodity Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 8900 Reaffirmed Protected Equity AA-r Linked Debentures Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft Fac -- 1000 Withdrawal Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC -- 10100 Withdrawal Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 6000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 220 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Securities Ltd BG -- 1750 Withdrawal Edelweiss Securities Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 5200 Reaffirmed Geena Garments LT Loan CRISIL BB 1.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Hanuman Rice Traders CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Hanuman Rice Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Hanuman Rice Traders SME Credit CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned Hanuman Rice Traders TL CRISIL B 20 Assigned HAQ Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200* Upgraded from CRISIL BB- *Includes the sublimit of Rs.100.00 Million of Letter of Credit Haryana Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Haryana Rice Mills Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Tier II Bond CRISIL AAA 1750 Reaffirmed Ltd ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Tier III Bond CRISIL AAA 3850 Reaffirmed Ltd ICL Hi - Tech Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 7.5 Suspended ICL Hi - Tech Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7.5 Suspended Loan Fac ICL Hi - Tech Educational Society TL CRISIL D 311 Suspended Industrial Solvents and Chemicals CC CRISIL BBB+ 550* Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd *Includes packing credit limit/bills negotiated up to a maximum limit of Rs.350.0 million and Rs.100.0 million) Industrial Solvents and Chemicals LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 327 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Industrial Solvents and Chemicals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 39.2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Iraki Trading Company CC CRISIL BB 25 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Iraki Trading Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Loan Fac KBR Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed KBR Infratech Ltd Corporation Loan CRISIL BB+ 12.5 Assigned KBR Infratech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 370 Assigned Loan Fac KBR Infratech Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 17.5 Assigned Kent Amusement Park and Resorts Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 80 Suspended Kuldeep Singh Sukhvinder Singh & CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Others Kuldeep Singh Sukhvinder Singh & WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 120 Assigned Others Mahavir Foods Bill Purchase- CRISIL D 40 Suspended Discounting Fac Mahavir Foods CC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Mahavir Foods Packing Credit CRISIL D 100 Suspended Mahavir Foods TL CRISIL D 7.2 Suspended Mahindra and Mahindra Financial CC CRISIL AA+ 10 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 99.68 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 20 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Loan Fac Mahindra and Mahindra Financial NCD CRISIL AA+ 80510 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 9500 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Nexus Electro Steel Ltd CC CRISIL B- 200 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Nexus Electro Steel Ltd CC CRISIL B- 65 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Nexus Electro Steel Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 74 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Nexus Electro Steel Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 11 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Nulux Engineers CC CRISIL B 110 Assigned Pregio Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 3 Assigned Pregio Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Assigned Loan Fac Pregio Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 22 Assigned Relisys Medical Devices Ltd BG CRISIL D 8.2 Reaffirmed Relisys Medical Devices Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Relisys Medical Devices Ltd LOC CRISIL D 9.5 Reaffirmed Relisys Medical Devices Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 72.4 Reaffirmed Relisys Medical Devices Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL D 28.2 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac Shabnam Petrofils Pvt Limit CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Suspended Shabnam Petrofils Pvt Limit Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 115 Suspended Loan Fac Shetkari Sakhar Karkhana LT Ratings CRISIL B Assigned (Chandapuri) Ltd Shraman Strips Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Shraman Strips Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 0.2 Reaffirmed Shraman Strips Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 19.8 Reaffirmed Shree Kankeshwari Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Krishna Timber Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Shree Ramrajya Cotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Suspended Shree Ramrajya Cotex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10 Suspended Silvertoss Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Silvertoss Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 7 Reaffirmed Sree Venkateshwara Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Sri Channabasaveshwara Swamy Rural CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Education Society(R.) Sri Channabasaveshwara Swamy Rural LT Loan CRISIL BB- 96 Reaffirmed Education Society(R.) Stan Autos Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 280 Reaffirmed Stan Autos Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 3 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Star JFSKMB Feb 2013 Series A1 PTCs CRISIL A (SO) Assigned Sterlite Technologies Ltd Bond CRISIL A+ 2000 Assigned Sterlite Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 5260 Reaffirmed Sterlite Technologies Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 200 Reaffirmed Sterlite Technologies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sunny Exports Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 375 Reaffirmed Tajshree Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Tajshree Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Tangling Mini Hydel Power Project TL CRISIL D 194 Suspended Tarun Enterprise CC CRISIL BB 25 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Tarun Enterprise Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Loan Fac Unitech Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL B 300 Reaffirmed ^includes bill purchase of Rs.20 million Unitech Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Victus Dyeings CC CRISIL BB 2.5 Assigned Victus Dyeings LT Loan CRISIL BB 35 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Victus Dyeings Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 96.8 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Zeal Silk Saree Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 55 Downgraded from CRISIL B Zeal Tex Fashion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B Zeal Tex Fashion Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 14.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)