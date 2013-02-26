Feb 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 25, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Antara Jewellery Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Antara Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 100 Assigned Loan Fac B. Melaram & Sons LOC CRISIL A4+ 180 Suspended Deepak International Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Deepak International Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Credit* *Fully interchangeable with Export Packing Credit E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd BG ^ CRISIL A1+ 2200 Reaffirmed ^Out of which Rs.1.5 billion interchangeable with letter of credit E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd Deferred Payment CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Guarantee E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd LOC * CRISIL A1+ 2250 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd ST Loan ^^ CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed ^^Interchangeable with other fund-based limits, including working capital demand loan, packing credit and buyers credit E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 5000 Enhanced from 4.00 Billion Ganges Internationale Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Hariram Packaging & Polymers BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Hariram Packaging & Polymers LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Haritasa Checkmate Electronics Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Ltd Jessop and Co Ltd BG CRISIL D 450 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Jessop and Co Ltd LOC CRISIL D 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Kashi Kanchan Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Upgraded from CRISIL D Lalchand Jewellers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Laxmi Narayan Udyog Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 500 Assigned Negotiation Laxmi Narayan Udyog Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 350 Assigned Credit M.B. Laminators BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed M.B. Laminators LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Aldehydes and Chemicals LOC CRISIL A4 13.5 Suspended Ltd MBL Infrastructures Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 3950 Assigned Peacemoon Traders Packing Credit CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Piyush Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Piyush Overseas Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Purchase Piyush Overseas Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Credit Piyush Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.3 Assigned Prakash Industrial Infrastructure BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Pvt Ltd S B Impex Export Packing CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Credit S K Translines Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Senco Gold Impex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A2 90 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of Foreign Bill Purchase/Foreign Bill Negotiation of Rs.57.0 Million Senco Gold Impex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit*** CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed ***fully interchangeable with Packing Credit in Foreign Currency Senco Gold Impex Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed **fully interchangeable with standby letter of credit Senco Gold Impex Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Sewri Engineering Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 59 Suspended Sri Bhagavathy Traders Letter of Guarantee CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Sri Bhagavathy Traders BG CRISIL A4+ 128.2 Reaffirmed Tanu Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Therelek Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Therelek Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Vallabhji Malsi & Co. LOC & BG CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Varun Beverages Ltd CP CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed Varun Beverages Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 1400 Reaffirmed *Rs.500 million letter of credit for three years towards capex. Varun Beverages Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 1200 Reaffirmed Witmans Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Suspended Witmans Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended Witmans Industries Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A4+ 9 Suspended Yashasvi Yarns Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Yashasvi Yarns Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amigo Industries CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Amigo Industries TL CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Antara Jewellery Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Antara Jewellery Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed B. Melaram & Sons CC* CRISIL BB 70 Suspended *Fully utilizable as Letter of Credit Bhakti Extractions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended Bhakti Extractions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Bhakti Extractions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Loan Fac Bhakti Extractions Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 22.5 Suspended Credit BRAMHACORP Infrastructures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 600 Assigned E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 1000 Assigned E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 800 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 600 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 600 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd CC & CRISIL AA 3120 Reaffirmed & Interchangeable with other fund-based limits, including working capital demand loan, packing credit, short-term loans and buyers credit E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 727.3 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 1903.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ensemble Infrastructure (I) Ltd BG CRISIL D 60 Suspended Ensemble Infrastructure (I) Ltd CC CRISIL D 115 Suspended Ensemble Infrastructure (I) Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Ensemble Infrastructure (I) Ltd TL CRISIL D 38.7 Suspended Ganges Internationale Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 370 Reaffirmed Ganges Internationale Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 121.8 Reaffirmed Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd TL CRISIL D 100 Assigned Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 130 Assigned Loan Fac Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd BG CRISIL D 100 Assigned Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Assigned Global Medikit Ltd TL CRISIL D 66 Assigned Global Medikit Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 3 Assigned Loan Fac Global Medikit Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Assigned Global Medikit Ltd LOC CRISIL D 6 Assigned Hariram Packaging & Polymers CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Hariram Packaging & Polymers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Haritasa Checkmate Electronics Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Ltd India Infrastructure Finance Co. Bonds CRISIL AAA 12000 Reaffirmed Ltd India Infrastructure Finance Co. Bonds* CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Ltd (SO) *Guaranteed by the Government of India India Infrastructure Finance Co. Bonds* CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Ltd (SO) *Guaranteed by the Government of India IndianOil Petronas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL AA+ 3140 Upgraded from CRISIL AA IndianOil Petronas Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA+ 110 Upgraded from CRISIL AA Jessop and Co Ltd CC CRISIL D 600 Downgraded from CRISIL C Kashi Kanchan Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Upgraded from CRISIL D Kashi Kanchan Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL D Kashi Kanchan Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 3 Upgraded from CRISIL D Lalchand Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed M.B. Laminators CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed M.B. Laminators Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 21 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M.B. Laminators Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 11 Reaffirmed Mahadev Sitharam Cotton Mills India TL CRISIL D 15 Assigned Pvt Ltd Mahadev Sitharam Cotton Mills India CC CRISIL D 170 Assigned Pvt Ltd Mahadev Sitharam Cotton Mills India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Maharashtra Aldehydes and Chemicals CC* CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Ltd *Includes export packing credit and bill discounting sublimit of Rs.20.0 million. Maharashtra Aldehydes and Chemicals LT Loan CRISIL B+ 45.8 Suspended Ltd Mangal Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50.5 Suspended Mangal Oils Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 4.2 Suspended Loan Fac Mangal Oils Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 45.3 Suspended MBL Infrastructures Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 790.4 Assigned MBL Infrastructures Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1359.6 Assigned Loan Fac MBL Infrastructures Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 3000 Assigned My Fone Teleservices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Piyush Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 39.7 Assigned Loan Fac Piyush Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Prakash Industrial Infrastructure CC CRISIL B- 90 Suspended Pvt Ltd Prakash Industrial Infrastructure Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 15 Suspended Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Rituraj Holdings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 58 Suspended Rituraj Holdings Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 92 Suspended S B Impex CC CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B S B Impex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B S B Impex TL CRISIL B+ 17.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B S K Translines Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned S K Translines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Sewri Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 41 Suspended Sewri Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 6.4 Suspended Sewri Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 43.6 Suspended Loan Fac Sri Bhagavathy Traders CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Tanu Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Tanu Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Fac Tanu Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 48 Reaffirmed Therelek Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 32.3 Assigned Therelek Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Umrao Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Vallabhji Malsi & Co. CC* CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of Rs.80.0 Million of Stand by Letter of Credit/Bank Guarantee. Vallabhji Malsi & Co. Gold Loan CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Vallabhji Malsi & Co. Packing Credit CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Varun Beverages Ltd CC CRISIL A 2185 Reaffirmed Varun Beverages Ltd TL CRISIL A 4348.5 Reaffirmed Witmans Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Suspended Yashasvi Yarns Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 210 Suspended Yashasvi Yarns Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 166 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 