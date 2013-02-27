Feb 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 26, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhiram Infra Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1110 Reaffirmed Abhiram Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Accura Valves Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended Bella Jewelry Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed Discounting* *Includes sub-limit of Direct Bills of Rs.60 million, sublimit of Packing Credit of Rs.44 million, Gold Loan of Rs.14 million. Bella Jewelry Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 24.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cyronics Instruments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 31 Reaffirmed Diamant Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed DM Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed Drish Shoes Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 472.5 Suspended Credit Drish Shoes Ltd TL CRISIL A4+ 61.9 Suspended Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 5000 Assigned Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 350 Assigned Express Infratech Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 12 Reaffirmed Fitex Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 180 Reaffirmed Credit Fitex Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed G.V (God Vishnu) Rice Unit Packing Credit CRISIL A4 155.5 Reaffirmed Grip Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Grip Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Heath View Holiday Resorts Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Hemkund Duplex & Boards Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Suspended Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1130 Reaffirmed Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 2250 Reaffirmed Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 870 Reaffirmed Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A1+ 750 Reaffirmed Credit Malabar Hotels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Mangal Textile Mills (India) Pvt LOC and BG CRISIL A3 4 Reaffirmed Ltd N. Nahar BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed National Bank for Agriculture and CP CRISIL A1+ 90000 Reaffirmed Rural Development National Bank for Agriculture and One Year CD CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Rural Development Parekh Aluminex Ltd LOC CRISIL D 550 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications Parekh Aluminex Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL D 900 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Ponmani Industries BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Assigned Priyadarshini Polysacks Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Rolex Rings Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 1300 Suspended Discounting Fac Rolex Rings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 800 Suspended SDB Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 300 Assigned SDB Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Loan Fac Shor Shot India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting^ CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit Shor Shot India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Shor Shot India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Shree Balaji Engicons Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 300 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shubhlaxmi Metals and Tubes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Shubhlaxmi Metals and Tubes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Sudershan Forge Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Theon Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC# CRISIL A2 110 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ #Interchangeable with buyer's credit or bank guarantee with a sub-limit of Rs.60 Million TSC Fashions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 14 Assigned TSC Fashions Pvt Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL A4 4 Assigned Unique Industrial Handlers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 600 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Unique Industrial Handlers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 VFC Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 VFC Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 43 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Veetee Fine Foods Ltd TL CRISIL A4 320 Suspended Vinayak Polytex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Suspended MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- National Bank for Agriculture and FD FAAA 1000 Reaffirmed Rural Development LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhiram Infra Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 240 Reaffirmed Abhiram Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Accura Valves Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 77.5 Suspended Accura Valves Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 20 Suspended ARM Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Ascent Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Ascent Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Balaji Ginning & Pressing CC CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B Cyronics Instruments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 38 Reaffirmed Cyronics Instruments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1 Reaffirmed Diamant Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed DM Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 400 Reaffirmed DM Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 288.9 Reaffirmed DM Corporation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 211.1 Reaffirmed Drish Shoes Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Suspended Drish Shoes Ltd LOC* CRISIL BB+ 45 Suspended *Including bank guarantee Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1500 Assigned Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 2950 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 350 Reaffirmed Epari Sadashiv Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Epari Sadashiv Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 160 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Express Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Express Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed Long CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac G.V (God Vishnu) Rice Unit CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Global Printing and Packaging CC CRISIL BB 62.5 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Global Printing and Packaging LT Loan CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Global Printing and Packaging Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 107.5 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Gopal Diamonds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 92.5 Assigned Loan Fac Gopal Diamonds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 17.5 Assigned Gopal Diamonds Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Grip Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Grip Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- GVR Behari Hanumana Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 890 Assigned GVR Khandaphod Bijwad Road Project LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 1480 Assigned Pvt Ltd GVR Panna Amanganj Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 770 Assigned GVR RMN Hubli Lakshmeshwar Road LT Loan CRISIL BB 1600 Assigned Project Pvt Ltd Heath View Holiday Resorts Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 150 Reaffirmed Hemkund Duplex & Boards Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Suspended Hemkund Duplex & Boards Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 11.5 Suspended Loan Fac Hemkund Duplex & Boards Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 33.5 Suspended Hemkund Duplex & Boards Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 35 Suspended Keshav Milk Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended Keshav Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 175 Suspended Keshav Milk Products Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 37.3 Suspended Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd CC ^ CRISIL AA+ 200 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with working capital demand loan Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd Proposed CC Limit ^ CRISIL AA+ 300 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with working capital demand loan Malabar Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 460 Assigned Malabar Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Mangal Textile Mills (India) Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 81.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Mangal Textile Mills (India) Pvt TL CRISIL BBB- 128.9 Reaffirmed Ltd Marvel Tea Estate (I) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Assigned N. Nahar CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed National Bank for Agriculture and Bonds CRISIL AAA 20000 Assigned Rural Development National Bank for Agriculture and Bonds CRISIL AAA 720000 Reaffirmed Rural Development Nizam Deccan Sugars Ltd CC CRISIL D 1033 Reaffirmed Nizam Deccan Sugars Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Nizam Deccan Sugars Ltd TL CRISIL D 793.6 Reaffirmed Nizam Deccan Sugars Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 20.7 Reaffirmed Parekh Aluminex Ltd CC CRISIL D 3450 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications Parekh Aluminex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 8550 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications Parekh Aluminex Ltd NCD CRISIL D 1250 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications Pertinent Infra and Energy Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 80.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pertinent Infra and Energy Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 69.1 Reaffirmed Ponmani Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Ponmani Industries CC CRISIL B+ 47.5 Assigned Poojitha Parboiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B Poojitha Parboiled Rice Mill TL CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B Pristine Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Pristine Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 117 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pristine Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 73 Reaffirmed Priyadarshini Polysacks Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 195 Reaffirmed Priyadarshini Polysacks Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 70.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Priyadarshini Polysacks Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 224.8 Reaffirmed Radha Rani Wire Product CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Radha Rani Wire Product Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 42.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Radha Rani Wire Product Rupee TL CRISIL B 7 Reaffirmed Radha Rani Wire Product Standby Line of CRISIL B 3.3 Assigned Credit Rolex Rings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 375 Suspended Rolex Rings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 177.6 Suspended Loan Fac Rolex Rings Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 2397.4 Suspended Selvalakshmi Garments LT Loan CRISIL D 107 Assigned Selvalakshmi Garments CC CRISIL D 40 Assigned Selvalakshmi Garments LOC CRISIL D 30 Assigned Shor Shot India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shrawasthi Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Suspended Shrawasthi Agrotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 31.6 Suspended Shree Balaji Engicons Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 79.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shree Balaji Engicons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 14.9 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Balaji Engicons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 42.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shubhlaxmi Metals and Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Shubhlaxmi Metals and Tubes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 3.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Smart Lights CC CRISIL D 81.1 Suspended Smart Lights Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 13.9 Suspended Loan Fac Smart Lights TL CRISIL D 41.1 Suspended Sudershan Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Sudershan Forge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 34.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Theon Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB *Interchangeable with LC discounting with a sub-limit of Rs.20 Million Theon Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 55 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Theon Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 115 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Trehan Promoters & Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 250 Suspended TSC Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned U. U. 