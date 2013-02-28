Feb 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 27, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alfa Vitrified Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 22 Reaffirmed Al-Sami Cold Storage Proposed Export CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Packing Credit Al-Sami Cold Storage Export Packing CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Credit Amritsar Swadeshi Textile BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Corporation Pvt Ltd Amritsar Swadeshi Textile CC* CRISIL A4+ 114 Suspended Corporation Pvt Ltd *Includes a sub- limit Of Rs.25.5Million of EPC Amritsar Swadeshi Textile LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Suspended Corporation Pvt Ltd Amritsar Swadeshi Textile Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 54 Suspended Corporation Pvt Ltd Amritsar Swadeshi Textile Packing Credit** CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Corporation Pvt Ltd **Interchange ability between CC and PC to the extent of Rs.10 Million Bluepark Seafoods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 456 Reaffirmed Bluepark Seafoods Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 12 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bundela Bandhu Construction Co BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Ceraflux India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Suspended Direct Logistics India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Direct Logistics India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 18 Suspended Credit Eka Chakra Electrical Works BG CRISIL A4 60 Assigned EPC Industrie Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10.4 Reaffirmed EPC Industrie Ltd Proposed LOC and BG CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed G.K. Shetty Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Gordhandas Gobindram Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 3 Assigned Credit Gordhandas Gobindram BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Invention India (Exports) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed Invention India (Exports) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Invention India (Exports) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 42.5 Reaffirmed Japan Metal Building System Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Japan Metal Building System Pvt Ltd Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned Kandoi Transport Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Lalbhai Kalidas & Co Post Shipment CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Credit Lalbhai Kalidas & Co Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lord Shiva Construction Co. Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 80 Suspended Nowrangroy Agro Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reassigned Nowrangroy Agro Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Reassigned Pragati Electrocom Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Pragati Electrocom Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Prince SWR Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Prince SWR Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Protolab Electro Technologies Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Ltd Protolab Electro Technologies Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Ltd Rawatsons Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Rex Global Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 65.5 Assigned Loan Fac Rex Global Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Credit Rex Global Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Purchase Rusan Pharma Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60# Assigned # Includes the sublimit for unsecured Letter of Credit of Rs. 15.00 million Rusan Pharma Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20@ Assigned @ Includes the sublimit for Bank Guarantee of Rs. 20.00 million Rusan Pharma Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 150 Assigned Credit Rusan Pharma Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 90* Assigned Discounting *Includes the sublimit for Packing Credit of Rs. 45.00 million Samal Auto (India) Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Credit Shiv Sai Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Siddhi Ferrous LLP BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Simran Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Rice Industries Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 2.7 Assigned Srikanth International Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed Credit Srikanth International LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Srikanth International Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 24.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vikas Transport Co. BG CRISIL A4 120 Assigned Vitthal Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.4 Assigned Vitthal Textiles Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrawal Cotex CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Alfa Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 211.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Alfa Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Al-Sami Cold Storage CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Amritsar Swadeshi Textile Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 40 Suspended Corporation Pvt Ltd Purchase Amritsar Swadeshi Textile Proposed ST Bk CRISIL BB+ 8.9 Suspended Corporation Pvt Ltd Loan Fac API Ispat & Powertech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 235 Reaffirmed API Ispat & Powertech Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 67.5 Reaffirmed API Ispat & Powertech Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 428.9 Reaffirmed API Ispat & Powertech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 206 Reaffirmed Blue Mountain Estates LT Loan CRISIL D 160 Assigned Bluepark Seafoods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Bundela Bandhu Construction Co CC CRISIL C 25 Suspended Bundela Bandhu Construction Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 5 Suspended Loan Fac Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 85 Reaffirmed Ceraflux India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Combined Medical Institute Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Combined Medical Institute Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Direct Logistics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 120 Suspended Eka Chakra Electrical Works Open CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned EPC Industrie Ltd CC* CRISIL A 245 Reaffirmed EPC Industrie Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 144.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Fable Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Assigned Fable Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Fable Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Loan Fac G.K. Shetty Builders Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 27.2 Assigned Fac G.K. Shetty Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2.8 Assigned Loan Fac Gordhandas Gobindram CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Hi-Can Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 46.4 Assigned Hi-Can Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Assigned Hi-Can Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Loan Fac Invention India (Exports) Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B 50 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL B+ Ispat Infrastructure (India) Pvt BG CRISIL D 5.5 Suspended Ltd Ispat Infrastructure (India) Pvt CC CRISIL D 98 Suspended Ltd Ispat Infrastructure (India) Pvt LOC CRISIL D 4.5 Suspended Ltd Ispat Infrastructure (India) Pvt TL CRISIL D 126.5 Suspended Ltd Japan Metal Building System Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Loan Fac Japan Metal Building System Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Kandoi Transport Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 220 Assigned Kandoi Transport Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Lord Shiva Construction Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 52.5 Suspended Lord Shiva Construction Co. Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 27.5 Suspended Loan Fac Madhava Hytech Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 120 Suspended Madhava Hytech Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Madhava Hytech Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 187.9 Suspended Loan Fac Madhava Hytech Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 12.1 Suspended Mando India Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 900 Placed on Rating Watch with Developing Implications' *Interchangeable with buyer's credit, working capital demand loan, letter of credit, bank guarantee, purchase bill discounting, and sales bill discounting. MJ & Sons Distilliery & Breweries CC CRISIL D 68.6 Assigned Pvt Ltd MJ & Sons Distilliery & Breweries LT Loan CRISIL D 221.4 Assigned Pvt Ltd Nandilath G-Mart CC CRISIL B 235 Assigned Narayan Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Nation Exim CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Nation Exim Warehouse Financing CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Nowrangroy Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 95 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Nowrangroy Agro Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 22.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Nowrangroy Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.8 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- OB Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB(SO)944.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB-SO OB Infrastructure Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB(SO)3441.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB-SO PESCO BEAM Environmental Solutions Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 250 Assigned Pvt Ltd Credit Popatlal Nathalal Shah Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 73 Reaffirmed Popatlal Nathalal Shah Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 368 Reaffirmed Credit Popatlal Nathalal Shah Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pragati Electrocom Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Pramerica Liquid Fund Pramerica Mutual CRISIL AAA mfs - Reaffirmed Fund (PMF) Prince SWR Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 420 Reaffirmed Prince SWR Systems Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Prince SWR Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 44.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prince SWR Systems Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 85.8 Reaffirmed Prince SWR Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 217.5 Reaffirmed Priti Gems Exports Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BB 230 Reaffirmed Credit Protolab Electro Technologies Pvt TL CRISIL BB- 9.1 Assigned Ltd Protolab Electro Technologies Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10.9 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Protolab Electro Technologies Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Ltd Rachna Metal Industries CC CRISIL B 100 Suspended Ram Foods Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Ram Foods Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Rawatsons Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Reaffirmed Rex Global Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Credit Rex Global Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Rex Sewing Machine Co. Pvt. Ltd. Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned Credit Rex Sewing Machine Co. Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.8 Assigned Loan Fac Rex Sewing Machine Co. Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 62.5 Assigned Rex Sewing Machine Co. Pvt. Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL B+ 26.4 Assigned Rusan Pharma Ltd TL CRISIL B 100 Assigned Sahul Finance Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Sahul Finance Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 59.9 Reaffirmed Sahyog Ginning and Pressing Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL B- 95 Suspended Samal Auto (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Shitalpur Mohinder Kalimata Himghar CC CRISIL D 43 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shitalpur Mohinder Kalimata Himghar WC Loan CRISIL D 4.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shitalpur Mohinder Kalimata Himghar TL CRISIL D 52.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shitalpur Mohinder Kalimata Himghar BG CRISIL D 1.2 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shiv Sai Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 200 Suspended Shiv Sai Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Suspended Loan Fac Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills CC CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Corporate Loan CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Rupee TL CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Ltd Siddhi Ferrous LLP LT Loan CRISIL B- 48 Assigned Siddhi Ferrous LLP CC** CRISIL B- 40 Assigned **sub-limit of Rs.5.0 million for Letter of Credit/Bills Discounting Simran Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 110 Assigned Simran Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 25 Assigned Simran Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 155 Assigned Soni Hospitals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Soni Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 389.4 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Rice Industries Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 2.7 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 24.6 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Lakshmi Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Sri Prasanna Anjaneya Raw & Boiled CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Rice Mill Srikanth International LT Loan CRISIL BB- 66 Reaffirmed Standard Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Standard Pharmaceuticals Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Standard Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL D 53.5 Reaffirmed Standard Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 29.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Standard Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL CRISIL D 9.4 Reaffirmed SVS Marine Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL D SVS Marine Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 99.9 Upgraded from CRISIL D Teja shipping TL CRISIL D 85 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Teja shipping Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 14.9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Unitrack Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Assigned Unitrack Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 33 Assigned Vikas Transport Co. CC CRISIL B+ 38 Assigned Vitthal Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 7.2 Assigned Vitthal Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15.4 Assigned Loan Fac Vitthal Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 72 Assigned Vyanktesh Corrugators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 62.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- 