Mar 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 28, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarya Industrial Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 570 Reaffirmed Auckland International Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 7.5 Reassigned B.G.M.Consortium Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 680 Reaffirmed BCH Electric Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed BCH Electric Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 110 Reaffirmed Bhargab Engineering Works Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Assigned C J S Specialty Chemicals Pvt. Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 110 Assigned Central U.P. Gas Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 180 $ Central U.P. Gas Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 120 $ Chem-Edge International Pvt Ltd Inland CRISIL A3+ 1805.0# Assigned #Inland Creative Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Creative Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 142.5 Assigned Credit Suisse Finance India Pvt Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Inderdeep Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Mahavir Metal Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 360 Reaffirmed Matsya Automobiles Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Fac Mercury Marine Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 315 Reaffirmed Metrolla Iron and Strips Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned P.P.Kharpatil Constructions Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Ltd Pentagon Steels India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Pickwick Hygienic Products Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase* CRISIL A4+ 140 Assigned *interchangable with Packing Credit of Rs.55 Millions Pickwick Hygienic Products Pvt Ltd Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A4+ 7 Assigned Poshak Oils and Fats Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 152.2 Assigned Poshak Oils and Fats Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.8 Assigned Prerana Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned R S Casting Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Rabi Engineering Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Riddhi Siddhi Cotton Ginning and Warehouse Financing CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Pressing Pvt Ltd Rishabh Sponge Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Sangam Weavers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Servotech Power System Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 55 Assigned Fac Servotech Power System Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Servotech Power System Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Shanker Coils Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned *Two way interchangeability between LC limit and BG Limit to the extent of Rs.3.5 Million Shanker Coils Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned *Two way interchangeability between LC limit and BG Limit to the extent of Rs.3.5 Million Shilpa Medicare Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Shivani Locks Pvt Ltd Letter of Credit & CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended BG Shivani Locks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A4+ 130 Suspended Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 100 Spandana Copper Conductors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 9 Suspended Spica Projects & Infrastructures BG CRISIL A4 180 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Lakshmi Raw & Boiled Rice Mill Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 3.7 Assigned Stadmed Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned Stadmed Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Assigned Stellence Pharmscience Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Stellence Pharmscience Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Swastik Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1350 Assigned Swastik Coal International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 450 Assigned Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with bank guarantee Vardhaman Axles & Wheels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarya Industrial Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed Albeli Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned API Ispat & Powertech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 235 Reaffirmed API Ispat & Powertech Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 67.5 Reaffirmed API Ispat & Powertech Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 428.9 Reaffirmed API Ispat & Powertech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 206 Reaffirmed Auckland International Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 82.5 Reaffirmed Autofin Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Autofin Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 103.1 Suspended Fac B.G.M.Consortium Ltd CC CRISIL BB 390 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ B.G.M.Consortium Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 20 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB+ BCH Electric Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 520 Reaffirmed BCH Electric Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 101.4 Reaffirmed Fac BCH Electric Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 208.6 Reaffirmed Bhargab Engineering Works CC CRISIL C 20 Assigned Bnazrum Agro Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 11.1 Assigned Fac Bnazrum Agro Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 90 Assigned Bnazrum Agro Exports Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 10 Assigned Bnazrum Agro Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 80 Assigned Bnazrum Agro Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 58.9 Assigned Brmsco Garments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Assigned Brmsco Garments Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 60 Assigned BVSR Harda Betul Road Projects Pvt TL CRISIL BB 674.6 Assigned Ltd BVSR SSG Road Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1410 Assigned Chem-Edge International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 650.0* Assigned *Cash Credit of Rs.30.0 Million is Fully Interchangeable with Letter of Credit Chem-Edge International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 745 Assigned Fac Credit Suisse Finance India Pvt Ltd Principal Protected CRISIL PP-MLD7500 Reaffirmed Equity Linked AA+r Debenture issue Dinesh Seamless Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Dinesh Seamless Tubes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 30 Assigned Fac Grover Vineyards Ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Suspended Grover Vineyards Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Suspended Grover Vineyards Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 15 Suspended Purchase Grover Vineyards Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Suspended Grover Vineyards Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 55 Suspended Grover Vineyards Ltd ST Loan CRISIL D 20 Suspended Harsha Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Harsha Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 240 Assigned Himatsingka Agencies Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 200 Assigned Inderdeep Construction Co. CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Jayachandra Bearings India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130* Downgraded from CRISIL BB *Includes a sub limit of Rs.52.5 million for letter of credit Jayachandra Bearings India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 10 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB Jayachandra Bearings India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB Jhanwar Industries CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Kadvani Forge Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Suspended Kadvani Forge Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 90 Suspended Kaneriya Sand & Aggregates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 8.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Kaneriya Sand & Aggregates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 41.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Konaseema Gas Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 1000 Suspended Fac Konaseema Gas Power Ltd TL CRISIL D 12590 Suspended Krishna Rice Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Krishna Rice Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed M.P.Jewellers BS & Co. CC CRISIL BB- 85 Assigned Mahavir Metal Corporation CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Matsya Automobiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Fac Matsya Automobiles Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Mercury Marine Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Naik Ice and Cold Storage Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Naik Ice and Cold Storage Post Shipment Credit CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Novopan Industries Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended Novopan Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 162.5 Suspended Novopan Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 280 Suspended Novopan Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL D 17.5 Suspended Fac Novopan Industries Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 160 Suspended P.P.Kharpatil Constructions Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned Ltd P.P.Kharpatil Constructions Pvt Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned Ltd Pavan Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL D 35 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Pavan Industries CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B Pentagon Steels India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Pentagon Steels India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Fac Pentagon Steels India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Pickwick Hygienic Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 3 Assigned Pommys Garments India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5.8 Assigned Pommys Garments India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Pommys Garments India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 14.2 Assigned Fac Pondicherry Textile Corporation Ltd Purchase Bill CRISIL D 6 Reaffirmed Discounting Pondicherry Textile Corporation Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 21 Reaffirmed Purchase Pondicherry Textile Corporation Ltd LOC CRISIL D 25.2 Reaffirmed Pondicherry Textile Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL D 15.5 Reaffirmed Pondicherry Textile Corporation Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 111.5 Reaffirmed Pondicherry Textile Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL D 27 Reaffirmed Pondicherry Textile Corporation Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed Poshak Oils and Fats Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 72.3 Assigned Poshak Oils and Fats Ltd CC CRISIL BB 108 Assigned Pratap Civil Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Pratap Civil Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Pratap Civil Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Premier Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 22 Assigned Premier Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Premier Agro Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 3 Assigned Fac Prerana Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 226.8 Assigned Prerana Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 118.2 Assigned Fac Prerana Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 180 Assigned Fac Prerana Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Assigned R S Casting Ltd CC CRISIL B- 55 Assigned Rabi Engineering Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Raj Rice Mill TL CRISIL B- 2.2 Assigned Raj Rice Mill CC CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Raj Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 57.8 Assigned Fac Riddhi Siddhi Cotton Ginning and CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Pressing Pvt Ltd Riddhi Siddhi Cotton Ginning and Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 11.7 Reaffirmed Pressing Pvt Ltd Rishabh Sponge Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Rivaa Exports Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 26.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Rivaa Exports Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Rivaa Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 106 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB- Sabari's Educational Trust CC CRISIL D 2 Reaffirmed Sabari's Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 3.9 Reaffirmed Fac Sabari's Educational Trust TL CRISIL D 108.1 Reaffirmed Sai Lakshmi Venkateswara Raw & CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Boiled Rice Mill Sai Lakshmi Venkateswara Raw & LT Loan CRISIL B+ 4 Assigned Boiled Rice Mill Sangam Weavers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Sangam Weavers Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 17 Reaffirmed Servotech Power System Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Servotech Power System Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Servotech Power System Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Fac Shanker Coils Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 27 Assigned Shanker Coils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Shilpa Medicare Ltd CC CRISIL A- 35 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Shilpa Medicare Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A- 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ *Includes sub-limit of Rs.50 Million for Overdraft Shilpa Medicare Ltd External Commercial CRISIL A- 200 Upgraded from Borrowings CRISIL BBB+ Shilpa Medicare Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 548 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BBB+ Shivani Locks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Suspended Shivani Locks Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Credit Shree Ganpatlal Onkarlal Agarwal & CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Co. SNG Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 145 Assigned Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB # 600 Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB # 1128.5 Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB # 576.5 Fac Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB # 2656.5 Sova Ispat Alloys Mega Projects CC* CRISIL C 60 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL D *Includes Rs.20 Million sub limit of Export Packing Credit, Rs.60 Million of letter of credit and Rs.10 Million of bank guarantee Sova Ispat Alloys Mega Projects Funded Interest TL CRISIL C 62.4 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL D Sova Ispat Alloys Mega Projects Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL C 76.3 Upgraded from Ltd Fac CRISIL D Sova Ispat Alloys Mega Projects TL CRISIL C 75.8 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL D Sova Ispat Alloys Mega Projects WC TL CRISIL C 165.5 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL D Spandana Copper Conductors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Suspended Spandana Copper Conductors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 5.6 Suspended Spica Projects & Infrastructures CC CRISIL C 48.7 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B Spica Projects & Infrastructures Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL C 8.3 Downgraded Pvt Ltd Fac from CRISIL B Sri Krishna Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL D 120 Suspended Sri Lakshmi Raw & Boiled Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CRISIL B 16.3 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Raw & Boiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Stadmed Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15.4 Assigned Stadmed Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 1 Assigned Fac Stadmed Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 78.3 Assigned Stellence Pharmscience Ltd CC CRISIL B- 5 Suspended Stellence Pharmscience Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 140 Suspended Stesalit Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Assigned Stesalit Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Fac Supran Exim Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Credit Supran Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Supran Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Fac Swastik Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 640 Assigned Fac Swastik Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 110 Assigned Swastik Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Assigned Swastik Coal International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Swati Cast & Forge Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL D 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Swati Cast & Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B Swati Cast & Forge Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 80 Downgraded Purchase from CRISIL A4 Swati Cast & Forge Pvt Ltd Inland CRISIL D 42.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Swati Cast & Forge Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Swati Cast & Forge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 7.8 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B Swati Cast & Forge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 49.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B Swift Fabrics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 0.2 Reaffirmed Swift Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed *Includes the sublimit for Drawal Against Unclear Effects Limits of Rs. 2.00 million Swift Fabrics Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Purchase -Discounting Swift Fabrics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Swift Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 18.3 Reaffirmed Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 350 Reaffirmed Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 250 Reaffirmed Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 750 Reaffirmed Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 1450 Reaffirmed Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 140 Reaffirmed Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 250 Reaffirmed Triveni Enterprises CC CRISIL BB 150 Suspended Vardhaman Axles & Wheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Vijaya Medical Centre Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Fac Vijaya Medical Centre TL CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Vision Ceramic Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 41 Assigned Vision Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Vision Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 29 Assigned Fac Walson Merchants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Downgraded from CRISIL B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)