Mar 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 28, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarya Industrial Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 570 Reaffirmed
Auckland International Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 7.5 Reassigned
B.G.M.Consortium Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 680 Reaffirmed
BCH Electric Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed
BCH Electric Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 110 Reaffirmed
Bhargab Engineering Works Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
C J S Specialty Chemicals Pvt. Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 110 Assigned
Central U.P. Gas Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 180 $
Central U.P. Gas Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 120 $
Chem-Edge International Pvt Ltd Inland CRISIL A3+ 1805.0# Assigned
#Inland
Creative Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned
Creative Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 142.5 Assigned
Credit Suisse Finance India Pvt Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed
Inderdeep Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Mahavir Metal Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 360 Reaffirmed
Matsya Automobiles Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Fac
Mercury Marine Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 315 Reaffirmed
Metrolla Iron and Strips Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned
P.P.Kharpatil Constructions Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Ltd
Pentagon Steels India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Pickwick Hygienic Products Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase* CRISIL A4+ 140 Assigned
*interchangable with Packing Credit of Rs.55 Millions
Pickwick Hygienic Products Pvt Ltd Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A4+ 7 Assigned
Poshak Oils and Fats Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 152.2 Assigned
Poshak Oils and Fats Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.8 Assigned
Prerana Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned
R S Casting Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Rabi Engineering Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Riddhi Siddhi Cotton Ginning and Warehouse Financing CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed
Pressing Pvt Ltd
Rishabh Sponge Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed
Sangam Weavers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed
Servotech Power System Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 55 Assigned
Fac
Servotech Power System Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Servotech Power System Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned
Shanker Coils Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
*Two way interchangeability between LC limit and BG Limit to the extent of Rs.3.5 Million
Shanker Coils Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
*Two way interchangeability between LC limit and BG Limit to the extent of Rs.3.5 Million
Shilpa Medicare Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2
Shivani Locks Pvt Ltd Letter of Credit & CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
BG
Shivani Locks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A4+ 130 Suspended
Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 100
Spandana Copper Conductors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 9 Suspended
Spica Projects & Infrastructures BG CRISIL A4 180 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Sri Lakshmi Raw & Boiled Rice Mill Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 3.7 Assigned
Stadmed Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned
Stadmed Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Assigned
Stellence Pharmscience Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Stellence Pharmscience Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Suspended
Swastik Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1350 Assigned
Swastik Coal International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 450 Assigned
Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed
^ Interchangeable with bank guarantee
Vardhaman Axles & Wheels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarya Industrial Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed
Albeli Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
API Ispat & Powertech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 235 Reaffirmed
API Ispat & Powertech Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 67.5 Reaffirmed
API Ispat & Powertech Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 428.9 Reaffirmed
API Ispat & Powertech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 206 Reaffirmed
Auckland International Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 82.5 Reaffirmed
Autofin Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended
Autofin Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 103.1 Suspended
Fac
B.G.M.Consortium Ltd CC CRISIL BB 390 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
B.G.M.Consortium Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 20 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL
BB+
BCH Electric Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 520 Reaffirmed
BCH Electric Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 101.4 Reaffirmed
Fac
BCH Electric Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 208.6 Reaffirmed
Bhargab Engineering Works CC CRISIL C 20 Assigned
Bnazrum Agro Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 11.1 Assigned
Fac
Bnazrum Agro Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 90 Assigned
Bnazrum Agro Exports Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 10 Assigned
Bnazrum Agro Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 80 Assigned
Bnazrum Agro Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 58.9 Assigned
Brmsco Garments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Assigned
Brmsco Garments Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 60 Assigned
BVSR Harda Betul Road Projects Pvt TL CRISIL BB 674.6 Assigned
Ltd
BVSR SSG Road Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1410 Assigned
Chem-Edge International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 650.0* Assigned
*Cash Credit of Rs.30.0 Million is Fully Interchangeable with Letter of Credit
Chem-Edge International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 745 Assigned
Fac
Credit Suisse Finance India Pvt Ltd Principal Protected CRISIL PP-MLD7500 Reaffirmed
Equity Linked AA+r
Debenture issue
Dinesh Seamless Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned
Dinesh Seamless Tubes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Fac
Grover Vineyards Ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Grover Vineyards Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Suspended
Grover Vineyards Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 15 Suspended
Purchase
Grover Vineyards Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Suspended
Grover Vineyards Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 55 Suspended
Grover Vineyards Ltd ST Loan CRISIL D 20 Suspended
Harsha Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 10 Assigned
Harsha Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 240 Assigned
Himatsingka Agencies Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 200 Assigned
Inderdeep Construction Co. CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Jayachandra Bearings India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130* Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
*Includes a sub limit of Rs.52.5 million for letter of credit
Jayachandra Bearings India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 10 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL
BB
Jayachandra Bearings India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Downgraded
Fac from CRISIL
BB
Jhanwar Industries CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Kadvani Forge Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Suspended
Kadvani Forge Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 90 Suspended
Kaneriya Sand & Aggregates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 8.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Kaneriya Sand & Aggregates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 41.1 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Konaseema Gas Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 1000 Suspended
Fac
Konaseema Gas Power Ltd TL CRISIL D 12590 Suspended
Krishna Rice Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Krishna Rice Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
M.P.Jewellers BS & Co. CC CRISIL BB- 85 Assigned
Mahavir Metal Corporation CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed
Matsya Automobiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Fac
Matsya Automobiles Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Mercury Marine Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed
Naik Ice and Cold Storage Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned
Naik Ice and Cold Storage Post Shipment Credit CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Novopan Industries Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended
Novopan Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 162.5 Suspended
Novopan Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 280 Suspended
Novopan Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL D 17.5 Suspended
Fac
Novopan Industries Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 160 Suspended
P.P.Kharpatil Constructions Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned
Ltd
P.P.Kharpatil Constructions Pvt Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned
Ltd
Pavan Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL D 35 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Pavan Industries CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Pentagon Steels India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Pentagon Steels India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Fac
Pentagon Steels India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
Pickwick Hygienic Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 3 Assigned
Pommys Garments India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5.8 Assigned
Pommys Garments India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned
Pommys Garments India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 14.2 Assigned
Fac
Pondicherry Textile Corporation Ltd Purchase Bill CRISIL D 6 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Pondicherry Textile Corporation Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 21 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Pondicherry Textile Corporation Ltd LOC CRISIL D 25.2 Reaffirmed
Pondicherry Textile Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL D 15.5 Reaffirmed
Pondicherry Textile Corporation Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 111.5 Reaffirmed
Pondicherry Textile Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL D 27 Reaffirmed
Pondicherry Textile Corporation Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed
Poshak Oils and Fats Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 72.3 Assigned
Poshak Oils and Fats Ltd CC CRISIL BB 108 Assigned
Pratap Civil Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 25 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Pratap Civil Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Pratap Civil Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Premier Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 22 Assigned
Premier Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Premier Agro Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 3 Assigned
Fac
Prerana Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 226.8 Assigned
Prerana Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 118.2 Assigned
Fac
Prerana Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 180 Assigned
Fac
Prerana Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Assigned
R S Casting Ltd CC CRISIL B- 55 Assigned
Rabi Engineering Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Raj Rice Mill TL CRISIL B- 2.2 Assigned
Raj Rice Mill CC CRISIL B- 40 Assigned
Raj Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 57.8 Assigned
Fac
Riddhi Siddhi Cotton Ginning and CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Pressing Pvt Ltd
Riddhi Siddhi Cotton Ginning and Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 11.7 Reaffirmed
Pressing Pvt Ltd
Rishabh Sponge Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed
Rivaa Exports Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 26.8 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Rivaa Exports Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Rivaa Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 106 Upgraded from
Fac CRISIL BB-
Sabari's Educational Trust CC CRISIL D 2 Reaffirmed
Sabari's Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 3.9 Reaffirmed
Fac
Sabari's Educational Trust TL CRISIL D 108.1 Reaffirmed
Sai Lakshmi Venkateswara Raw & CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Boiled Rice Mill
Sai Lakshmi Venkateswara Raw & LT Loan CRISIL B+ 4 Assigned
Boiled Rice Mill
Sangam Weavers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed
Sangam Weavers Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 17 Reaffirmed
Servotech Power System Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned
Servotech Power System Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Servotech Power System Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned
Fac
Shanker Coils Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 27 Assigned
Shanker Coils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned
Shilpa Medicare Ltd CC CRISIL A- 35 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
Shilpa Medicare Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A- 300 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
*Includes sub-limit of Rs.50 Million for Overdraft
Shilpa Medicare Ltd External Commercial CRISIL A- 200 Upgraded from
Borrowings CRISIL BBB+
Shilpa Medicare Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 548 Upgraded from
Fac CRISIL BBB+
Shivani Locks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Suspended
Shivani Locks Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 50 Suspended
Credit
Shree Ganpatlal Onkarlal Agarwal & CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned
Co.
SNG Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 145 Assigned
Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB # 600
Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB # 1128.5
Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB # 576.5
Fac
Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB # 2656.5
Sova Ispat Alloys Mega Projects CC* CRISIL C 60 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL D
*Includes Rs.20 Million sub limit of Export Packing Credit, Rs.60 Million of letter of credit
and Rs.10 Million of bank guarantee
Sova Ispat Alloys Mega Projects Funded Interest TL CRISIL C 62.4 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL D
Sova Ispat Alloys Mega Projects Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL C 76.3 Upgraded from
Ltd Fac CRISIL D
Sova Ispat Alloys Mega Projects TL CRISIL C 75.8 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL D
Sova Ispat Alloys Mega Projects WC TL CRISIL C 165.5 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL D
Spandana Copper Conductors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Suspended
Spandana Copper Conductors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 5.6 Suspended
Spica Projects & Infrastructures CC CRISIL C 48.7 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B
Spica Projects & Infrastructures Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL C 8.3 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd Fac from CRISIL B
Sri Krishna Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL D 120 Suspended
Sri Lakshmi Raw & Boiled Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CRISIL B 16.3 Assigned
Sri Lakshmi Raw & Boiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned
Stadmed Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15.4 Assigned
Stadmed Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 1 Assigned
Fac
Stadmed Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 78.3 Assigned
Stellence Pharmscience Ltd CC CRISIL B- 5 Suspended
Stellence Pharmscience Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 140 Suspended
Stesalit Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Assigned
Stesalit Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
Fac
Supran Exim Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned
Credit
Supran Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Supran Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned
Fac
Swastik Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 640 Assigned
Fac
Swastik Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 110 Assigned
Swastik Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Assigned
Swastik Coal International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned
Swati Cast & Forge Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL D 2.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Swati Cast & Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Swati Cast & Forge Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 80 Downgraded
Purchase from CRISIL
A4
Swati Cast & Forge Pvt Ltd Inland CRISIL D 42.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Swati Cast & Forge Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Swati Cast & Forge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 7.8 Downgraded
Fac from CRISIL B
Swati Cast & Forge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 49.7 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Swift Fabrics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 0.2 Reaffirmed
Swift Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed
*Includes the sublimit for Drawal Against Unclear Effects Limits of Rs. 2.00 million
Swift Fabrics Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed
Purchase
-Discounting
Swift Fabrics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed
Swift Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 18.3 Reaffirmed
Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed
Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 350 Reaffirmed
Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 250 Reaffirmed
Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 750 Reaffirmed
Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 1450 Reaffirmed
Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 140 Reaffirmed
Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 250 Reaffirmed
Triveni Enterprises CC CRISIL BB 150 Suspended
Vardhaman Axles & Wheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Vijaya Medical Centre Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed
Fac
Vijaya Medical Centre TL CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed
Vision Ceramic Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 41 Assigned
Vision Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Assigned
Vision Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 29 Assigned
Fac
Walson Merchants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
