Mar 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 1, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ekbote`s Logs and Lumbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Ekbote`s Logs and Lumbers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Hillways Construction Company Pvt BG CRISIL A3 150 Assigned Ltd Mangrul Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Mark Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Mohani Tea Leaves Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed Orbit Realty Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 158.9 Suspended Prakash Woollen Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Prakash Woollen Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Sharavathy Conductors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 315 Suspended Sharavathy Conductors Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 46 Suspended Sharavathy Conductors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended Sharavathy Conductors Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Shivang Carpets Pvt Ltd Foreign Demand Bill CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Purchase Shivang Carpets Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Shivang Carpets Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Shivang Carpets Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 9 Reaffirmed Credit TACO Hendrickson Suspensions Pvt LOC* CRISIL A1 85 Reaffirmed Ltd *Interchangeable with other bank guarantee or buyer's credit of Rs.65 million TACO Hendrickson Suspensions Pvt BG CRISIL A1 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Versatile Polytech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1.5 Reaffirmed Versatile Polytech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Vikas Road Carriers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Visual Technologies India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 140 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Visual Technologies India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amritsar Crown Caps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 186.4 Suspended Amritsar Crown Caps Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 20 Suspended Fac Amritsar Crown Caps Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 270 Suspended Bokahola Tea Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 160 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Cashpor Micro Credit Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 1887.4 Assigned Fac Cashpor Micro Credit TL CRISIL BB+ 742.6 Assigned Chikitsabrati Udyog BG CRISIL D 1 Reaffirmed Chikitsabrati Udyog Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 10.2 Reaffirmed Fac Chikitsabrati Udyog TL CRISIL D 618.8 Reaffirmed Chimanlal Fein Paper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 210 Reaffirmed Chimanlal Fein Paper Pvt Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Cash Credit Limit. Copprrod Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Suspended Copprrod Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 40 Suspended Copprrod Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 55 Suspended Fac Crescent Safetymart Export Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 80 Suspended Credit* * 100 per cent interchangeability from export packing credit to foreign bills discounted, and 50 per cent from foreign bills discounted to export packing credit. Crescent Safetymart Export Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 65 Suspended Discounting* * 100 per cent interchangeability from export packing credit to foreign bills discounted, and 50 per cent from foreign bills discounted to export packing credit. Crescent Safetymart Export Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL D 5 Suspended Fac Crescent Safetymart Export Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 30 Suspended Deccan Wires and Welding Products CC CRISIL B+ 58 Suspended Pvt Ltd Deccan Wires and Welding Products LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Pvt Ltd ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 11600 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 2550 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed Ekbote`s Logs and Lumbers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Fac Ekbote`s Logs and Lumbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned Hillways Construction Company Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Ltd Lotus Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 320 Assigned Mangrul Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B 105 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Mangrul Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 7.5 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL B- Mangrul Mills Ltd TL CRISIL B 137.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Mark Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 11 Assigned Fac Mark Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 174 Assigned Mark Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 145 Assigned Mohammed Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 250 Upgraded from CRISIL D Mohammed Enterprises Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B- 30 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL D Mohammed Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D Mohani Tea Leaves Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 90 Reaffirmed Orbit Realty Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BB 373.3 Suspended Orbit Realty Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 102.8 Suspended Fac Prakash Woollen Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB 160 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Prakash Woollen Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB 38.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Pride Coke Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 160 Assigned *Includes sublimit of LC and BG by Rs.10 millions Pride Coke Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 41.4 Assigned Sarbat Cotfab (P) Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended Sarbat Cotfab (P) Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Sarbat Cotfab (P) Ltd TL CRISIL D 226 Suspended Sharavathy Conductors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 34.5 Suspended Sharavathy Conductors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 74.5 Suspended Fac Sharavathy Conductors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Shyamsundar Satyanarayan Textiles CC CRISIL BB 150 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB- Siddique Infrastructure Projects Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 100 Suspended Pvt Ltd Siddique Infrastructure Projects Proposed TL CRISIL B 200 Suspended Pvt Ltd Siwan Tractors Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Spectrum Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 155.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sri Vasavi Spinning Mills CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Sri Vasavi Spinning Mills Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 6 Suspended Credit Sri Vasavi Spinning Mills TL CRISIL BB- 54 Suspended TACO Hendrickson Suspensions Pvt CC CRISIL A 15 Reaffirmed Ltd Varda Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Varda Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 26.8 Reaffirmed Versatile Polytech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Versatile Polytech Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Versatile Polytech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 13.5 Reaffirmed Vikas Road Carriers Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Vikas Road Carriers Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Visual Technologies India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Visual Technologies India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 2.5 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL BB+ Wave Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Suspended Wave Beverages Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 0.6 Suspended Fac Wave Beverages Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 106.6 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.