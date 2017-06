Mar 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 4, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aishwarya Lifesciences BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed AMR Energy Resources Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended AMR Energy Resources Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Calibre Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 265 Dhanlaxmi TMT Bars Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Eastern Home Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Purchase Eastern Home Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Eastern Mills Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Purchase Eastern Mills Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed Hema Engineering Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 395 Assigned Hema Engineering Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Assigned Indian Minerals & Granite Company BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Indian Minerals & Granite Company Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Discounting Kairav Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed KNR Constructions Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2+ 2750 Fac KNR Constructions Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 12000 Krishna Antioxidants Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Krishna Antioxidants Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Krishna Antioxidants Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 155 Reaffirmed Krishna Antioxidants Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Credit Krishna Antioxidants Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A3+ 95 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with Foreign Bill Purchase and Bill Discounting facility Laguna Clothing Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A3+ 250 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with foreign bill discounting Laguna Clothing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Mansons Automotive Rubber Pvt Ltd Proposed Export CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Packing Credit Mansons Automotive Rubber Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Mansons Automotive Rubber Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Orient Abrasives Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Pioneer Polyleathers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 21.5 Suspended Pioneer Polyleathers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 125 Suspended Rashi Granite Exports India Pvt BG* CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Ltd *Interchangeable to the extent of Rs.10.0 Million Rashi Granite Exports India Pvt LOC* CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Ltd *Interchangeable to the extent of Rs.10.0 Million Rashi Granite Exports India Pvt Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Rohilkhand Educational Charitable BG CRISIL A3+ 189.5 Reaffirmed Trust S C R Nirman Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed Sachdev Food Products BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Sachdev Food Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 14.7 Reassigned Shriram Foundry Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 40 Reaffirmed Shriram Foundry Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Sree Raghavendra Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Sree Raghavendra Enterprises Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Credit Sree Raghavendra Enterprises Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Sri Kandhan Rugs Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Discounting Fac Sri Kandhan Rugs Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Sri Kandhan Rugs Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 13 Suspended Fac SSE Nirman Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed SSE Nirman Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed The Mission Hospital (Durgapur LOC & BG CRISIL A4 3.2 Suspended Medical Centre Pvt. Ltd.) Vijay Home Appliances Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aishwarya Healthcare CC CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed Aishwarya Lifesciences CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Aishwarya Lifesciences TL CRISIL BBB 380 Reaffirmed Ajanta Leather Fashions Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended Ajanta Leather Fashions Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 107.5 Suspended Ajanta Leather Fashions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 27.8 Suspended Fac Ajanta Leather Fashions Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 49.7 Suspended AMR Energy Resources Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Arthanari Loom Centre (Textile) LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 132 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Arthanari Loom Centre (Textile) CC* CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd *Includes sublimit of Rs.60.0 Million of Export Packing Credit, Rs.20.0 Million of Foreign Bill Discounting and Rs.70. 0 Million of Bill Discounting Baader Schulz Laboratories CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Baader Schulz Laboratories LOC CRISIL BB 135 Reaffirmed Bhartia Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Biharilal Fashions TL CRISIL D 6.9 Assigned Biharilal Fashions Foreign Usance CRISIL D 30 Assigned Bills Purchase - Discounting* * One way interchangeability of Rs.15.00 million from bills limit to Packing Credit Biharilal Fashions Packing Credit* CRISIL D 40 Assigned * One way interchangeability of Rs.15.00 million from bills limit to Packing Credit Brahmar Cellulose Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Brahmar Cellulose Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 47.5 Suspended Brahmar Cellulose Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 151.8 Suspended Calibre Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 645# Assigned # Fully interchangeable with cash credit/working capital demand loans/export finance/buyer's credit/letter of credit/bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.435 Million; interchangeable with only letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.50 Million. Calibre Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 12.5 Assigned Dhanlaxmi TMT Bars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 135 Reaffirmed Eastern Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 2 Reaffirmed eStomi Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 10 Assigned Fac Hema Engineering Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 370 Assigned Hema Engineering Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1230 Assigned Indian Minerals & Granite Company CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Reaffirmed Indian Minerals & Granite Company Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 5.4 Reaffirmed Fac J.B.A. Steels BG CRISIL D 3 Suspended J.B.A. Steels Bill Purchase - CRISIL D 18.5 Suspended Discounting Fac J.B.A. Steels CC CRISIL D 52.5 Suspended J.B.A. Steels LOC CRISIL D 200 Suspended J.B.A. Steels LT Loan CRISIL D 104 Suspended Jagdish Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 156 Reaffirmed Jagdish Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 14 Reaffirmed Kairav Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL BB 2.9 Reaffirmed Kairav Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 14.6 Reaffirmed Fac Kairav Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BB 22.5 Reaffirmed KNR Constructions Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 2160 Assigned Fac KNR Constructions Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 90 Assigned KNR Constructions Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1000 Assigned Krishna Antioxidants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed M.E.J. Alloys LOC CRISIL D 15 Suspended M.E.J. Alloys LT Loan CRISIL D 14.4 Suspended M.E.J. Alloys Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 25 Suspended Orient Abrasives Ltd CC CRISIL A 380 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Orient Abrasives Ltd TL CRISIL A 190 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Orient Refractories Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 400 Reaffirmed Patdiam Jewellery Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment Credit CRISIL D 42.8 Assigned Patdiam Jewellery Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 45 Assigned Patdiam Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL D 132.2 Assigned Pioneer Polyleathers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 175 Suspended Pioneer Polyleathers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 189.5 Suspended Power Finance Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 209225 Reaffirmed Priti Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Priti Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 23.4 Assigned Radha Casting and Metalik Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Radha Casting and Metalik Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- Term CRISIL D 11.3 Reaffirmed Bk Loan Fac Radha Casting and Metalik Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 54.1 Reaffirmed Rashi Granite Exports India Pvt Export Packing CRISIL BB 40 Upgraded Ltd Credit from CRISIL BB- Rashi Granite Exports India Pvt Proposed Export CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded Ltd Packing Credit from CRISIL BB- Rashi Granite Exports India Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 2 Upgraded Ltd Fac from CRISIL BB- Rohilkhand Educational Charitable CC CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Trust S C R Nirman Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ S C R Nirman Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 55 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB+ Sachdev Food Products CC CRISIL BB 55 Reaffirmed Sachdev Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Sahu Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 155 Reaffirmed Sanathan Infrastructure and CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Developers Pvt Ltd Selliamman Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 65 Reaffirmed Shriram Foundry Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 145 Reaffirmed Shriram Foundry Ltd Proposed Long- Term CRISIL BBB+ 315 Reaffirmed Bk Loan Fac Shriram Foundry Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Sindhu Cargo Services Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 65 Suspended Sindhu Cargo Services Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 75 Suspended Sree Raghavendra Enterprises Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 4.1 Reaffirmed Fac SSE Nirman Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Talwar Mobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 190 Assigned Talwar Mobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 10 Assigned Fac Talwar Mobiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 40 Assigned The Mission Hospital (Durgapur CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Medical Centre Pvt. Ltd.) The Mission Hospital (Durgapur LT Loan CRISIL B+ 414.7 Suspended Medical Centre Pvt. Ltd.) The Mission Hospital (Durgapur Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 12.1 Suspended Medical Centre Pvt. Ltd.) Fac Uno Feeds CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Uno Feeds LT Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Vee Technologies Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 55 Reaffirmed Vee Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 58 Reaffirmed Vijay Home Appliances Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)