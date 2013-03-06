Mar 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 5, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AKR Textile Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4+ 35 Suspended Discounting Fac AKR Textile LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended AKR Textile Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Augustan Knitwear Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed *Includes a sub-limit of Rs.20 million for letter of credit which is fully interchangeable with packing credit Augustan Knitwear Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 109.4 Reaffirmed Discounting Augustan Knitwear Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Bigesto Technologies Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 37.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Bigesto Technologies Ltd BG CRISIL A4 27.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ C I L Textiles Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Discounting C I L Textiles Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Purchase C I L Textiles Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Credit C I L Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Devkiran Paper Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Devkiran Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Dipty Lal Judge Mal Pvt Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt (Enhanced CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed from Rs.2.5 Billion) (Enhanced from Rs.2.5 Billion) Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 6850 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Fac Efftronics Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed G.Nageswaran BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Suspended Janta Roadways Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.1 Suspended Krishna Containers Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Krishna Containers LOC CRISIL A4 140 Assigned M K Agrotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Assigned M K Agrotech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 1500 Assigned M K Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3+ 1000 Assigned Mittal Engineering Works LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Parayil Food Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 62.8 Reaffirmed Prabhat Steel Traders Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 900 Reaffirmed Prathyusha Chemicals and Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 149 Reaffirmed Fertilisers Ltd S. M. Lulla Industries World Wide BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 S. M. Lulla Industries World Wide Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 15 Upgraded under LOC from CRISIL A4 S. M. Lulla Industries World Wide Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 22.5# Upgraded Credit from CRISIL A4 #100% interchangeability between Foreign bill discounting and Export Packing Credit S. M. Lulla Industries World Wide Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 40* Upgraded Discounting from CRISIL A4 *50% interchangeability between Foreign bill discounting and Export Packing Credit S. M. Lulla Industries World Wide Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 8 Upgraded Forward from CRISIL A4 S. M. Lulla Industries World Wide LOC CRISIL A4+ 25* Upgraded from CRISIL A4 *50% interchangeability between Letter of credit and Export Packing Credit S. M. Lulla Industries World Wide Proposed Bill CRISIL A4+ 43 Upgraded Discounting Fac from CRISIL A4 Saraogi Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A3+ 2180 Reaffirmed #Includes Inland/Import Letter of Credit and Letter of Comfort Saraogi Udyog Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 140 Reaffirmed *FullyInterchangeable with Letter of Creditlimits Saraogi Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3+ 280 Reaffirmed Fac Shital Fibres Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Shri Masaniyamman Thunai Spinning BG CRISIL A4 12.2 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd South East Constructions Company BG CRISIL A4 450 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Star Exports Proposed Packing CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Credit Star Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 135 Assigned Stericon Pharma Pvt Ltd Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Sterlite Technologies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 44730 Assigned Sterlite Technologies Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1 120 Assigned Sterlite Technologies Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1 3500 Assigned Toolfab Engineering Industries Pvt BG CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Ltd Toolfab Engineering Industries Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 8 Suspended Ltd Veekay Polycoats Ltd LOC% CRISIL A4 900 Reaffirmed Woodhill Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1070 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajoy Modern Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 160 Reaffirmed Ajoy Modern Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 128.7 Reaffirmed Fac Ajoy Modern Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 28.3 Reaffirmed AKR Textile LT Loan CRISIL BB- 33.2 Suspended Ashirwad Strips Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 49 Assigned Ashirwad Strips Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 51 Assigned Fac Augustan Knitwear Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 3.3 Reaffirmed Best & Crompton Textiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 950 Suspended Fac Bigesto Technologies Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed % The facility has been provided by a consortium of banks including State Bank of Patiala, State Bank of Travancore, State Bank Bigesto Technologies Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 95 Reaffirmed Fac Bigesto Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Downgraded fromCRISIL BB C I L Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 111.8 Reaffirmed Dassnagar Precision Engineering BG CRISIL D 80 Suspended (P) Ltd. Dassnagar Precision Engineering CC CRISIL D 120 Suspended (P) Ltd. Devkiran Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Upgraded fromCRISIL D Devkiran Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 127.7 Upgraded fromCRISIL D Devkiran Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 47.3 Upgraded Fac fromCRISIL D Dipty Lal Judge Mal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 85 Reaffirmed Dipty Lal Judge Mal Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 26.8 Reaffirmed Fac Dipty Lal Judge Mal Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 148.2 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 6000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Fac Efftronics Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Efftronics Systems Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ G.Nageswaran CC CRISIL BB- 49 Suspended IFMR Capital MOSEC XXV Series A1 PTCs CRISIL A+ 3197 Assigned (Cashflows) (SO) IFMR Capital MOSEC XXV Series A3 PTCs CRISIL BB- (S371 Assigned (Principal) IFMR Capital MOSEC XXV Series A2 PTCs CRISIL BBB+ 296 Assigned (Cashflows) (SO) Iworld Business Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 12 Assigned Iworld Business Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 148 Assigned Janta Roadways Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 16 Suspended Janta Roadways Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 29.8 Suspended @ The facility has been provided by a consortium of banks including State Bank of Patiala, State Bank of Travancore, State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda. Janta Roadways Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 24.1 Suspended Karan Development Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1010.9 Reaffirmed Karan Development Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 110 Reaffirmed Krishna Containers Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 3.5 Assigned Fac Krishna Containers CC CRISIL B+ 1.5 Assigned Leela P Clothing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Suspended Leela P Clothing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 174 Suspended M K Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 10 Assigned M K Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 90 Assigned M K Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 230 Assigned M.G.B. Mobiles CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed M.G.B. Mobiles LT Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Maa Manasha Devi Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 21 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Maa Manasha Devi Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 465.5 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ Maa Manasha Devi Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 33.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Makkar Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 35 Upgraded from CRISIL D Makkar Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL D Makkar Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 60 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL D Makkar Textile Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 76 Upgraded from CRISIL D MDH Trucks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 75 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Meerut Institute of Engineering Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 80 Reaffirmed and Technology Mittal Engineering Works TL CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Mittal Engineering Works CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Mohana Cotton Ginning TL CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed Mohana Cotton Ginning Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Fac Mohana Cotton Ginning CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Parayil Food Products Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 17.1 Reaffirmed Parayil Food Products Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed * Cash Credit (CC) limit of Rs.20 Million is fully interchangeable with the Packing Credit Limit. Prabhat Steel Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Prathyusha Chemicals and CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Fertilisers Ltd Prathyusha Chemicals and TL CRISIL B- 309 Reaffirmed Fertilisers Ltd Prathyusha Chemicals and Proposed LT CRISIL B- 23 Reaffirmed Fertilisers Ltd Precision Machine and Auto BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended Components Pvt Ltd Precision Machine and Auto CC CRISIL D 15 Suspended Components Pvt Ltd Precision Machine and Auto LT Loan CRISIL D 67.5 Suspended Components Pvt Ltd Precision Machine and Auto Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 15 Suspended Components Pvt Ltd Fac Purple Medical Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Purple Medical Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 12 Reaffirmed S. M. Lulla Industries World Wide CC CRISIL BB- 2.5^* Upgraded from CRISIL B+ ^100% interchangeability between Cash Credit and Foreign bill discounting *100% interchangeability between Cash Credit and Export Packing Credit Saraogi Udyog Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed *FullyInterchangeable with Letter of Creditlimits Shital Fibres Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Shital Fibres Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed Shri Masaniyamman Thunai Spinning TL CRISIL B 108.4 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd Shri Masaniyamman Thunai Spinning Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 9.4 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd Shri Masaniyamman Thunai Spinning CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd South East Constructions Company CC CRISIL C 200 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd South East Constructions Company Proposed CC CRISIL C 75.6 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd South East Constructions Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL C 200 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd South East Constructions Company TL CRISIL C 16 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Star Exports CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Star Exports LT Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Stericon Pharma Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 40 Assigned *Includes Sub-limit of Rs.9 Million for export packing credit / *Includes sub-limit of Rs.6 Million for foreign bill discounting facility Stericon Pharma Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Credit Stericon Pharma Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 132.3 Assigned Stericon Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 4.6 Assigned Fac Sterlite Technologies Ltd Bond Issue CRISIL A+ 2000 Assigned Sterlite Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 6150 Assigned Sterlite Technologies Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 4000 Assigned Techna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1700 Reaffirmed Toolfab Engineering Industries Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 65 Suspended Ltd Toolfab Engineering Industries Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 3.7 Suspended Ltd Fac Toolfab Engineering Industries Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 9 Suspended Ltd Credit Toolfab Engineering Industries Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 134.3 Suspended Ltd Veekay Polycoats Ltd CC@ CRISIL B 515 Reaffirmed Veekay Polycoats Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 189.7 Reaffirmed Fac Veekay Polycoats Ltd TL^ CRISIL B 645.3 Reaffirmed ^ The facility has been provided by a consortium of banks including State Bank of Patiala, State Bank of Travancore, State Bank of India and Rajasthan State Woodhill Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 510 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 